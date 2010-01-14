RSS/Twitter Feeds By Team

As you know, MLB Trade Rumors has RSS and Twitter feeds that cover all rumors. For those of you who would prefer not to see every rumor, we now have RSS and Twitter feeds by team. We've also created a Twitter account for the Tranasctions-only feed, for those who only want to see completed deals. Links are provided after the jump.
- Angels: RSS / Twitter
- Astros: RSS / Twitter
- Athletics: RSS / Twitter
- Blue Jays: RSS / Twitter
- Braves: RSS / Twitter
- Brewers: RSS / Twitter
- Cardinals: RSS / Twitter
- Cubs: RSS / Twitter
- Diamondbacks: RSS / Twitter
- Dodgers: RSS / Twitter
- Giants: RSS / Twitter
- Indians: RSS / Twitter
- Mariners: RSS / Twitter
- Marlins: RSS / Twitter
- Mets: RSS / Twitter
- Nationals: RSS / Twitter
- Orioles: RSS / Twitter
- Padres: RSS / Twitter
- Phillies: RSS / Twitter
- Pirates: RSS / Twitter
- Rangers: RSS / Twitter
- Rays: RSS / Twitter
- Red Sox: RSS / Twitter
- Reds: RSS / Twitter
- Rockies: RSS / Twitter
- Royals: RSS / Twitter
- Tigers: RSS / Twitter
- Twins: RSS / Twitter
- White Sox: RSS / Twitter
- Yankees: RSS / Twitter
- Transactions Only: RSS / Twitter
Comments
striker
Tim,
You should checkout link to msgme.com for text message alerts.
Tim Dierkes
Will do
stl_cards16
YES!! that is what I’ve been waiting for, I cannot access the internet when I am at work and would LOVE to be able to get text alerts! I’ve mentioned it a few times before. I hope something comes of it.
penpaper
Same. I’m mostly on the road when I work, it would really be appreciated. You guys continue to improve this site, so I can’t hate the current features.
David
No Marlins pages?
Tim Dierkes
My bad, should be there now, but having an issue w/ the background.
KeithLawSucksInStl
Awesome… I was looking for this 2 days ago but didn’t see it, nice addition.
ilikebaseball
Tim, I just want to thank you for all your hard work on the site. You’ve really done an outstanding job with the whole thing and it’s much appreciated from baseball addicts everywhere. It’s pretty fun to see all those baseball writers tip their hat to MLBTR, too. Glad that you’re getting your well deserved recognition.
BoSoxSam
That is amazing. Thanks Tim!
Tim Dierkes
Glad you like it. I should note that this may be a little bit more than just the automated MLBTR posts. For example on the Phillies Twitter feed today I passed along info about Brad Lidge’s knee surgery that I would not mention on the site or main Twitter feed.
WeToddDid
This is awesome. Added to my feeds and followed on twitter.
Marcus Wekenmann
This is a great idea.
bucs_lose_again
Never really understood this stuff. So do I have to have a Twitter account to receive text alerts on my phone when Pirates updates occur?
Tim Dierkes
Right now, that would probably be the best way, yes.
bucs_lose_again
duke
realgone2
Sweet. Good work!