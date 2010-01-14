RSS/Twitter Feeds By Team

Headlines

As you know, MLB Trade Rumors has RSS and Twitter feeds that cover all rumors.  For those of you who would prefer not to see every rumor, we now have RSS and Twitter feeds by team.  We've also created a Twitter account for the Tranasctions-only feed, for those who only want to see completed deals.  Links are provided after the jump.

    • YES!! that is what I’ve been waiting for, I cannot access the internet when I am at work and would LOVE to be able to get text alerts! I’ve mentioned it a few times before. I hope something comes of it.

      • Same. I’m mostly on the road when I work, it would really be appreciated. You guys continue to improve this site, so I can’t hate the current features.

  3. Awesome… I was looking for this 2 days ago but didn’t see it, nice addition.

  4. Tim, I just want to thank you for all your hard work on the site. You’ve really done an outstanding job with the whole thing and it’s much appreciated from baseball addicts everywhere. It’s pretty fun to see all those baseball writers tip their hat to MLBTR, too. Glad that you’re getting your well deserved recognition.

  6. Glad you like it. I should note that this may be a little bit more than just the automated MLBTR posts. For example on the Phillies Twitter feed today I passed along info about Brad Lidge’s knee surgery that I would not mention on the site or main Twitter feed.

  7. This is awesome. Added to my feeds and followed on twitter.

  9. Never really understood this stuff. So do I have to have a Twitter account to receive text alerts on my phone when Pirates updates occur?

  11. Is their any chance the athletics could trade Billy Bean for a 9th round draft pick in 2099?

