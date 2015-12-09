Diamondbacks Acquire Shelby Miller

WEDNESDAY: The teams have officially announced the deal.
TUESDAY: After more than a week of rampant speculation, the Shelby Miller blockbuster that many anticipated has arrived. The Braves on Tuesday reportedly agreed to send Miller and left-handed relief prospect Gabe Speier to the Diamondbacks in exchange for outfielder Ender Inciarte, right-handed pitching prospect Aaron Blair and shortstop prospect Dansby Swanson, the latter of whom was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft back in June.
Miller, 25, has been one of the hottest commodities on the trade market for the past seven to 10 days. The D-backs will control him for at least three seasons via the arbitration process — he’s projected by MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz to earn just under $5MM next season — and he’ll give Arizona another potent arm to pair with Patrick Corbin and newly signed ace Zack Greinke atop a dramatically improved rotation.
As many as 20 teams reportedly checked in on Miller, who will ultimately spend just one year in Atlanta after being the main piece received in last winter’s Jason Heyward blockbuster with the Cardinals. The former first-round pick and top 10 prospect enjoyed a strong season in 2015 with the Braves, compiling a 3.02 ERA with 7.5 K/9, 3.2 BB/9 and a career-best 47.7 percent ground-ball rate in a career-high 205 2/3 innings. It should be noted, though, that Miller’s dominant overall numbers are propped up, to some extent, by an unsustainable 1.48 ERA through his first 10 starts. While Miller was still very solid after that stretch — he logged a 3.77 ERA with a 122-to-55 K/BB ratio across his final 138 1/3 frames — fielding-independent-pitching metrics peg him as more of a mid- to upper-3.00s ERA type of pitcher. Whether he looks more like the front-line arm he appeared to be in 2015 or the steady mid-rotation arm those metrics peg him to be, Miller unequivocally has value, but the Diamondbacks have indeed paid a steep price to acquire his services.
Inciarte (pictured below) is the Major League ready piece of the deal for Atlanta. He’ll bring five years of club control to the Braves and can immediately slot into center field there, although he also has extensive experience at both corner positions. Inciarte, 25, was largely unheralded as a prospect but has batted a combined .292/.329/.386 in his first two Major League seasons, including a stellar .303/.338/.408 line in 2015. Inciarte is an elite defender at any of the three outfield spots; he’s amassed 52 Defensive Runs Saved in just 1972 innings at the Major League level or, if you prefer, +33.7 runs, per Ultimate Zone Rating. While he lacks much in the way of power and may see his surface-level rate stats decline by moving away from the hitters’ haven that is Phoenix’s Chase Field, Inciarte will help the Braves’ chances both in 2016 and into the next planned phase of the team’s status as contenders.
Swanson, 22 in February, is barely six months removed from being the first overall pick in the 2015 draft. A shortstop out of Vanderbilt, Swanson spent the summer playing with Arizona’s short-season Class-A affiliate in Hillsboro, where he batted .289/.394/.482 in 22 games/99 plate appearances. His inclusion significantly enhances the deal for Atlanta, who recently parted ways with shortstop Andrelton Simmons. While Swanson won’t be ready to jump to the Majors in 2016 — at least not early on — he gives the Braves a potential Simmons replacement at some point in the 2017 or 2018 season and joins 18-year-old (19 in January) Ozhaino Albies as an elite shortstop prospect rising through the ranks of the Atlanta farm system.
MLB.com rated Swanson as the No. 10 prospect in all of Major League Baseball at the end of the season, and Swanson unsurprisingly ranked as the organization’s top prospect according to both that outlet and Baseball America. BA’s scouting report noted that Swanson has no weaknesses in his toolkit, calling him a prototypical No. 2 hitter that has 15-homer pop with plus speed and a future as a solid, if not above-average defender at shortstop. MLB.com notes that most scouts think he can stick at shortstop, adding that he has off-the-charts makeup and could be in the Majors by 2018. As a bonus for the Braves, Swanson’s Georgia roots — he attended high school in Marietta — figure to make him popular with the Atlanta fanbase.
Blair, 23, is a little more than two years removed from being a first-rounder himself (albeit, a compensatory first-round pick). Arizona selected him 36th overall in 2003, and he currently ranks 61st on MLB.com’s Top 100. BA rated him as the D-backs’ No. 2 prospect, trailing only the aforementioned Swanson. The Marshall University product split the 2015 season between Double-A and Triple-A, pitching to a combined 2.92 ERA with 6.7 K/9 against 2.8 BB/9. BA notes that he has a 91-95 mph heater with heavy sink that generates plenty of grounders in addition to a curveball that misses bats and a changeup that he uses to pitch to contact. MLB.com and BA both agree that Blair is nearly big league ready and should debut in 2016, with both calling him a potential mid-rotation starter.
In addition to Miller, the D-backs will receive the 20-year-old Speier, who spent this past season pitching at Class-A, where he recorded a 2.86 ERA with 7.4 K/9 against 2.5 BB/9 in 44 innings of relief work. Speier, a 19th-round pick in 2013, is already plenty familiar with being traded. He was originally selected by Boston but traded to the Tigers a year ago (almost to the day) alongside Yoenis Cespedes in exchange for Rick Porcello. Detroit shipped him to Atlanta a couple of weeks ago in the Cameron Maybin trade, and he’s now on the move for the third time in less than three full years as a pro.
By making this trade, the Diamondbacks have exhibited their clear desire to win now. The presence of Greinke, Corbin and Miller atop their rotation gives Arizona arguably the best rotation in the National League West, but the price they’ve paid is sizable. Perhaps more notably, it continues to display that GM Dave Stewart, VP De Jon Watson and chief baseball office Tony La Russa value draft picks in a considerably different manner than a number of their baseball ops peers around the league. Arizona forfeited its 2016 first-round pick in order to sign Greinke and has now traded the 2015 top pick (Swanson) in addition to its 2014 first-rounder, Touki Toussaint, in a deal that many felt amounted to a salary dump to rid themselves of Bronson Arroyo’s contract. With this recent string of moves, the D-backs have moved three of their past four highest draft picks and foregone the right to pick 13th in next year’s draft.
Of course, Arizona will now have an impressive rotation trio to support MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt and the underrated A.J. Pollock, who will now probably share the outfield with David Peralta and Yasmany Tomas with Inciarte in Atlanta. The D-backs are aggressively branding the 2016 as an “evolutionary” year, and the moves they’ve made bear out the fact that the coming seasons will carry significantly greater expectations than the team has had in quite some time.
For the Braves, the move further adds to the ever-growing stockpile of young talent that president of baseball operations John Hart and GM John Coppolella have accumulated over the past calendar year. While the loss of Miller undeniably hurts the club’s pitching staff, one could potentially make the argument that the addition of Inciarte to the 2016 roster offsets much of the value the team is losing by subtracting Miller’s highly talented arm from the roster. And, adding a pair of high-impact prospects, one of whom (Blair) could make an impact as soon as 2016, further accelerates the rebuilding effort to align with the club’s stated desire of contending in 2017 — the first season of the newly constructed SunTrust Park.
The huge stockpile of minor league talent and the shedding of sizable financial commitments — Miller could potentially earn $8-9MM in 2017 depending on his 2016 results — will position Atlanta to be aggressive on both the trade and free-agent front. The Braves, after all, have just $46MM committed to four players in 2017 and only three that will be eligible for arbitration (none of whom should command anything close to a prohibitive salary).
Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports first reported that Miller was going to Arizona (Twitter link). Joel Sherman of the New York Post added that Inciarte and others were going to Atlanta (also on Twitter). The Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro reported that Swanson and Blair were in the deal (Twitter link). Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reported that Speier would also go to Arizona.
Photos courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
Friars17
Wow. All kinds of dominos falling.
rundmc1981
Holy….wow! First pick! ATL now has ARZ’s first picks from 2014 (Touki Touissaint) and 2015 – 1st overall (Dansby Swanson). Hat tip, Mr. Coppolella.
rundmc1981
Strike that, ATL has ARZ’s first picks from 2013 (SP Braden Shipley), 2014 (Touki Touissaint) and 2015 (1st overall: Dansby Swanson). Wow!
frozemyblood
Wasn’t Blair their 2013 First rounder??
James Attwood
Shipley was the first pick, Blair was picked about 20 spots later in the comp round.
rundmc1981
You’re right. I would have changed it put I can’t edit my comment. New commenting sucks.
Ted
I don’t believe they have Shipley
layercake
Lol I tried to tell people there would be a prospect war for Miller. Cubs had Soler on the table, we saw what the Dbacks gave up. Only time will tell what else and who else was offered by others.
Needless to say I was vilified by the mlbtr user base
g55s
Wow! They included Swanson?? Nice haul for the Braves!
alt2tab
This deal was bad for the Dbacks even if Swanson wasn’t involved in the deal. Miller is a #3 starter at best and the Dbacks gave up talent as if he were Jake DeGrom
dazedatnoon
Did Swanson choke his wife recently…?
moe
To dazed. That was his chicken
bobbycurls
clarkspencer [email protected] 5 minutes ago
Hearing that #Marlins had deal working with D-Backs: Jose Fernandez for Corbin, Swanson and 3 others — until Zona landed Shelby Miller.
Brooklyn
Sooo Shelby Joins Zack….and the Dodgers Still have a Staff of ONE!!!
Whowouldathunkit???? I guess the Dynamic Duo, Friedman & Zaidi, are really the Two Stooges…..?
James Attwood
The Dodgers already added Iwakuma, hardly still a staff of one. Ryu is supposedly healthy again. They have Wood as well. The Dodgers will want to keep improving, but they are hardly bereft of talent.
bobo678
not a dodgers or Arizona fan but dodgers have far better hitting and also slightly better pitching.still
jakegreenberg24
The dbacks got better as long as Corbin isn’t in the deal then. My bet is Lamb/Drury, Shipley
GoRav114
Whoa. If they still go after Maeda they could have a great rotation.
Nathaniel Brownson
They said they didn’t have financial room for Leake, so that effectively rules out Maeda as well.. They have a solid 1-2-3 regardless
Thegreatandpowerfulsimba
Finally
TheMichigan
At least pollock is safe
BravesFan 4Life
Bs pollock needs to be in the deal
jklaus37
Weren’t they out of the market for miller? Anyways if true, awesome grab
AsFan89
Believe the opposite of what Dave Stewart says 100% of the time.
gobraves46
This better not be for pitching… How bout jake lamb and ender inciarte?
MaineBaseball
I’m entertained every few minutes just by refreshing MLBTR. So many moves!
DW
I love this game. Been watching MLB Network and checking here all day. Just beautiful.
Priggs89
This is fun. Keep the moves coming.
Just Another Fan
This. Is. Insane. If its not Pollock it better be someone amazing.
Eric
Why is that? Pollock is twice the player Miller is. It will probably be for Ender Inciarte and a B prospect or something like that.
Just Another Fan
Lol, I was right on this. Swanson is amazing.
beyou02215
Let’s see who they get but….why not trade Freeman then? Goodness…
start_wearing_purple
Well this has been an exciting offseason for Diamondback fans.
nick bruggeman
Thats what Padre fans were saying last offseason. Hopefully the DBacks will have a different result.
Stromalama
D-Backs could be really good this year.
Cd360
The D-Backs might’ve just become the NL west favorites.
pullhitter445
Your team can win the offseason but that doesn’t mean anything. Just ask the Chicago white sox last year or the sand Diego Padres. Or years before the Miami Marlins. Spending and acquiring different talent doesn’t always work out
Just Another Fan
No, just no. They might have come into contention as a WC team, but they aren’t even close to LA.
LH
Ok bro
billyheywood
Names don’t win championships. Just look at the Los Ang…oh wait. That is who we’re talking about. Take a step off the Dodger bandwagon if you’re expecting a World Champion. They couldn’t finish it in 2008. They haven’t been able to finish it the past 2 years. The most successful organization’s in the division are SF and Arizona. And for the record, I’m not a fan of either.
cjh815
Like said earlier just when team say there out they come back
Thegreatandpowerfulsimba
No pollock… So Swanson and goldy?
beyou02215
Goldschmidt? Atlanta would need to trade 15 Millers.
Justin Broja
This cracked the heck out of me. Your telling me you would trade the #1 draft pick of last season / best NL 1B for a guy who went 6-17??
SaladFingers69
You’re right to hate this trade idea, but citing Miller’s W-L is not why it’s ridiculous.
Just Another BoSox Guy
Well, as it turns out, Swanson is the centerpiece
TheWestCoastRyan
Get that 6-17 out of here! Wins and losses for a pitcher are meaningless.
LH
Top 11 in win loss percentage include:
Greinke, arrietta, price, mchugh, wacha, keuchel,Cole,kershaw, bumgarner, gray, felix Hernandez
Bottom 11 include names like:
Danks, porcello, sabathia, pelfrey, cashner and desclafani ( a few good names to be fair also on that list) and last of all Miller.
I think that means something and I don’t care what anyone else thinks.
I’m also surprised that Dave Stewart doesn’t care about wins haha
layercake
Lol. It wasn’t Miller’s fault though. If you paid attention, “Despite limiting the Mets to just two earned runs over six innings, Miller became the first pitcher in Atlanta Braves history (since 1966) to go winless over the course of 23 consecutive starts.”
Oh he can pitch, he just got no run support. Arizona’s defense isn’t anything to sneeze at either, which is going to help as well.
Braves absolutely won this trade though. Even if Miller won a Cy Young. The future value gained in this deal is exponentially more valuable.
Joe McMahon
Inciarte+ + piece. Great deal for the Braves, it looks like.
Joe McMahon
Inciarte + pieces.
Mack
Eh, we don’t need another OF. We have a logjam of those already.
billyheywood
We have a logjam of remarkably average offensive players. Grab any potential talent you can on the offensive side. Throw it against the wall in the next two years and see what sticks before it matters most.
layercake
Joe McMahon says
December 8, 2015 at 9:48am CST
The Cubs and Dbacks are both out. Slowly teams are realizing that the Braves don’t actually want to move him and that the price tag is insane. The Braves are basically like “He’s not available but if you want to blow us away with a huge offer, go ahead.” Miller will be in Atlanta on Opening Day.
layercake
Like I kept trying to tell you. You have no idea what you’re talking about. You’ve been spouting nonsense about Miller for 3 days. He was always available. He was more affordable than any other pitcher out there (that the diamondbacks wanted not what YOU want/suggest)
Mack
This makes no sense what Atlanta is doing, trading him when he is what they need.. young pitching that’s controlled to start winning in 2017.. What is the point of trading him just to trade him for someone not named Lamb or Pollock..?
I really don’t get this trade.
seamaholic
Miller has three years of control left. Braves aren’t going to be anything until 2018 at the absolute earliest. Makes perfect sense.
Mack
I still don’t like it. I think it’ll be a regret trade.
billyheywood
Not with Swanson + Blair coming back. In fairness, you may have made this comment not seeing the return.
seamaholic
Whoa, nice deal for Braves. Don’t like this for Dbacks. Inciarte in many ways made that team go last year.
Mike_Davis
Brito, a similar type player as Inciarte is waiting in the wings for the Dbacks. He will step in as the 4th OF & take Enders’ 400 ABs.
Brixton
A 5 WAR outfielder for a #3 starter, Way to be D’Backs…
mightyomighty
Win-win for both teams?
aff10
As a D-Back fan, this is kinda disappointing. Tough to part with Ender and more for a mid-rotation stater
Xalz
Where do you all get mid-rotation starter, because you bought big in Greinke? Shelby is a one or two starter and quite young, still. You have a great rotation, now.
aff10
Miller looks to me like a low-end #2 at best, and they parted ways with 3 very solid pieces. I thought our rotation was fine before honestly, saw no reason to do this.
therealryan
He is a mid rotation arm because Miller ranks 56th in fWAR, 68th in FIP and 91st in xFIP over the past 3 seasons. His FIP and xFIP numbers put him in the same company as pitchers like Jon Niese, Charlie Morton and Wade Miley. My expectation is his ERA will start to look more like Miley’s once he starts pitching his home games in Arizona. At least he is young and talented enough to possibly improve, but I feel Atlanta definitely came out in top.
Xalz
If you look at his first half there is reason to think he may have a great deal more in him.
wilymo
i hope this dude is ok now that he knows what the “more” is
chuckn9ne
Inciarte
Matt Galvin
Owings? Tomas? Perlta? Bradley?
Xalz
I’m looking forward to seeing the rest of the names. Arizona seems to be saying, “All In!” With their Cueto offer and Greinke signing, they may have put together a good package to get Miller. Diamond Backs are looking like a contender for Fall Ball 2016.
francys08
Arizona is ready to win now.Good for them.Giants and Dodgers will have competition.
alt2tab
Yikes. Inciarte for Miller? I wouldn’t trade Inciarte for Miller straight up. Miller is vastly overrated and Inciarte is apparently very underrated
jakesaub
ENDER AND SWANSON AND BLAIR??? WHAT??? Props, Braves.
rayrayner
Stewart doesn’t know what he’s doing.
Bob Smiley
lol, he bought a top prospect last year from the braves. Tousaint. he knows what he is doing. Shelby is under control for a few years with Greinke and Corbin.
Ted
What? The Braves effectively bought Toussaint *from* the DBacks.
Brixton
Someone just tweeted its Inciarte, Swanson and Blair, you got to be kidding me?
AsFan89
That’s nuts.
Bob
its probably just Blair.
Just Another Fan
Nope, what a wild, massive overpay by AZ. They could have probably gotten Jose Fernandez if they had Swanson on the table!
angelsfan4life412
Agreed, should of made that deal for fernandez or one of the indians pitchers
JT19
A deal for Fernandez would’ve started at Pollock. If not Pollock then essentially the entire farm would have to go.
jakegreenberg24
Marlins licking their chops right about now. Have the only ace whose team is willing to listen on him. Possibility that a team decides to go all in.
Bob
Miller still cant get left handed hitters out… good thing he went to a division with no top left handed hitters….. whoops nevermind.
Justin Broja
Great job by Diamondbacks. Sad we lost Inciarte but we still have another slugger in Tomas who will fill in for Inciarte. And the rotations looking nice Grenkie, Miller, Corbin (Hopefully he can make a comeback season( and perhaps the other 2 can be Collmenter, De La Rosa, etc.
Bob
lost a whole lot more than Inciarte for a mid rotation starter with 3 years of team control left.
bravesfan
DANSBY SWANSON!!!
angelsfan4life412
I am in shock , why on earth would you trade him after you just got him in the draft
billyheywood
Stoked. The hitter the organization needed. Hart was perfect for this job.
Just Another Fan
Swanson!!!! INSANE!!!!
homerheins
As hard as it is to lose Ender, he’s the easiest to replace with Brito. Atlanta probably doesn’t realize his value yet. You’re lucky to get him plus top prospects. He can win a gold glove on defense and he’s a speed guy with a little pop. We used to have Parra, and Ender is like him but with more pop and speed. A winning team will have guys like him. I know Atlanta fans will say they have a guy like that in the minors. You can never have enough Ender Inciarte’s. He will be sorely missed in AZ, but he probably expected it because of the depth and Brito behind him.
jakegreenberg24
The idiots traded Dansby Swanson. Why? Now the braves rebuild might actually work.
georgebell
Did the Braves incriminating photos of Dave Stewart?
Priggs89
This still would be too much
gobraves46
Swanson and Blair plus encourage for miller! I love this for Braves!!!
gobraves46
*inciarte. That being said, this trade is very encouraging
billyheywood
Encouragement may be a PTBNL acquired in 2017. Kid has upside.
violentdreams11
omg they gave up Swanson Dumb Dumb Dumb move
dalealvingribble
As a Braves fan I am absolutely loving this trade. This is one of those deals that works for both teams. With The Diamondbacks. Shelby doesn’t have to worry about being a 17 loss pitcher next season. We get back a solid outfielder. The 2015 #1 overall pick, and a near ready RHP with the upside of a #2 pitcher. I am tickled pink with this deal.
tommyLA
I’m sorry, I don’t see how this works for the D Backs, they gave away so much youth for a win now strategy. Seem like the Padres of last year. Atlanta is gearing up for the next decade, props to them.
Dave
I think it’s a great trade. The 3 prospects the Dbacks gave up never make the 25 in 2016 – Diamondback fans should be ecstatic. The missing link to last years team was starting pitching and they have plugged the holes as long as the DL stays away.
Just Another Fan
Braves could legit contend in 2017, lol
angelsfan4life412
wow the dbacks gave up too much for miller
nando
Wow dodgers are a disaster this winter.
southi
Wow. Nice haul for Miller. Incierte is decent but add in Blair then add in Swanson. Wow!
homerheins
Ender is more than decent. A .300 hitter with speed and gold glove defense. Who do you have that is remotely close in the outfield?
jakegreenberg24
Teheran also involved
philly435
What are the D backs thinking?
Cd360
What a steal for the braves. I better not hear one of their fans complain.
CaptainBrave
Glad I downloaded this app yesterday.
homerheins
Wait a second…Swanson! That’s crazy talk. Ok, win now, but WOW that is an amazing haul for Miller. To me, that value is like the Grienke contract. I would think Miller will have even more pressure as those three players perform. Miller better put up All Start like numbers because you could foreseeably have THREE All Stars in Ender, Blair, and Swanson. Blair is the most borderline, but he’s got the pitches and accuracy to do it with a little development.
Just Another Fan
Braves going to contend in 2017 now, lol
bulltron
Looks more like a package you would see for Harvey, not Miller.
bobbycurls
spot on.
Priggs89
What a steal for the Braves.
White Sox – trade Quintana now. Thanks
jedihoyer
this could have been a quintana deal, move eaton to RF and have ur SS of the future in swanson or tim anderson. White sox management is a bunch of idiots.
Priggs89
Hard to disagree. Maybe they have a trade lined up for Buxton, Sano, and Berrios. One can dream
Twentyone21
Wow fans by Swanson reportedly involved in this
jwu5
Good day to be a braves fan Swanson for Miller is an overpay not to mention adding ender and Blair
alt2tab
Inciarte, Blair, AND Swanson?!? Lol the d-Backs just got murdered. Shelby Miller has the peripherals of a #3/4 starter
aff10
Blair, Inciarte, and Swanson! What the hell? Damn. Props to the Braves for absolutely fleecing my Diamondbacks
MLB4LIFE
Yeah the Braves made out like bandits..Big overpay from the DBacks.But hey you have to give the Braves credit
aff10
Yeah, definitely. Credit to John Hart for holding out on earlier offers for Miller- he pulled in quite a haul. Heard Coppolella and Dave Stewart had lunch earlier- maybe he put something in Stewart’s drink haha
CaptainBrave
Up until now I have been in agreement with the brave’s moves over the last couple of years. But, this one better be good to give up Miller.
rundmc1981
Why do I have to click “show” on almost each content on the boards?
Joe McMahon
There is no way this is just for Miller. If it is, it’s one of the single worst trades in recent memory. I assume the Dbacks are getting a lot more though. Inciarte, Swanson and Blair for Miller, Teheran and a 3rd piece? That would make sense for both teams.
meatloaf
Are you kidding me? If AZ wanted to unload their farm why not go for Fernandez, Gray, or Sale? Terrible deal.
angelsfan4life412
Yea true, Miller is a solid number 2 or 3, and they over paid for him
homerheins
They probably tried that too for this same combo. Let’s hope there are more pieces coming from ATL that could pay off at some point, like Brandon Drury has. Maybe they threw in Aaron Hill’s contract?
jaysfan55
If this is actually the whole trade, it might be the most lopsided trade in MLB history. Inciarte for Miller alone would have been a fair trade, but they also included Blair and Swanson?? The Dbacks are insane! I wouldn’t do this package for Jose Fernandez even.
billyheywood
Yes, you would.
chesteraarthur
This is one of the worst trades, at face value, that I’ve ever seen.
dyaf
Lol @ the dbacks fans who kept saying all week that Miller wasn’t worth anything etc etc….
aff10
This changes nothing about how I feel about Shelby Miller. This is more about how I feel now about Dave Stewart honestly
Matt Tobin
What an awful awful trade for the D-Backs. Ender to Shelby Miller isn’t a huge upgrade and they are giving up the first overall pick and a solid close to major picting prospect.
kiddhoff
Inciarte AND Swanson? Braves have to be giving something else.
dalealvingribble
The Braves get a capable outfielder in Inciarte. Then if you go by MLB’s rating. The Braves get the 10th best prospect in all of baseball in Dansby Swanson and The 61st best prospect in all of baseball Aaron Blair who in less than a two years might profile as the same kind of pitcher as Shelby with 5 more years of control. This is just great.
JT19
I understand he was just drafted, but I don’t understand the hate for putting Swanson in. The Greinke signing was a win-now move, as in the next 2-3 years. Swanson probably doesn’t become a contributer for another 3-4 years. If not Swanson, the D’Backs would have to increase the prospect haul by another two or three.
greatd
Braves fans must be loving this lol
But the win now with Goldschmidt should be the way the Diamondbacks should be.
Good luck Giants and Dodgers trying to compete with them next year.
gobraves46
Unnamed minor leaguer going with miller to AZ as well.
aff10
That minor league player better be Albies lol
mdavis248
Looks like it’s Inciarte and Swanson. Wow.
jedihoyer
Overpay!
jaysfan55
If this is actually the whole trade, it might be the most lopsided trade in MLB history. Inciarte for Miller alone would have been a fair trade, but they also included Blair and Swanson?? Dbacks are crazy. I wouldn’t do this package for Jose Fernandez even.
wilymo
let’s not exaggerate. nothing is ever going to be as lopsided as the angels trading awesome early-career mike napoli for vernon wells and his entire obviously-terrible contract
davbee
Nice haul for the Braves. The Dbacks gave up a bit too much but if they get a World Series Championship in the next three years they can justify it.
TheMichigan
D backs Jesus Christ, maybe it’s Miller Tehran?
mrnatewalter
For this price, Pollock would have been a better deal. Yikes.
JT19
So one everyday player and two prospects is better than one of the best outfielders in the game? This is why you are not a GM. D’Backs are in win-now mode. Outside of Inciarte, Swanson snd Blair aren’t major contributers for at least a few more years.
Just Another Fan
Swanson is 22 next year, he’s not that far away. He could easily be in the bigs in late 2016.
JT19
He could, I’m not denying that. I don’t know what his numbers are in the minors (if he’s played there) but going from College to the pros is a big step. He could also easily develop into an All-Star but I think realisticly he’s 2-3 years away from being an everyday contributer.
chesteraarthur
Yeah, nothing like making a statement about whether a player can make an impact and then immediately following it up with, ” don’t know what his numbers are in the minors (if he’s played there)”. You seem to be SUPER informed.
Pads Fans
WOW! A 25 year OF starter who is a good hitter and plus defender at all 3 positions AND a 5 wAR player, PLUS a 23 year old RH starting pitcher who is already in AAA AND the #1 overall draft pick. Holy frijole. That is a major haul.
scottaz
I had a feeling that if the D’backs dangled a No. 1 pick instead of AJ, they could get the job done. Well done TLR and DS!
soxsam32
From what I’m hearing this is one of the worst trades I’ve ever seen, possibly worse than the first Adrian Gonzalez trade(the one that sent Anthony Rizzo out of Boston). How can you dump your entire farm and a good defensive OF for a number 3 pitcher?
Xalz
Rizzo is looking like the real deal. There are just as many Delmon Young stories to be told when it comes to prospects. For all the bellyaching, Shelby Miller is quite good and only two years into his career. He succeeded on a horrible Atlanta team for most of the year and looked tired toward the end. The Diamondbacks cemented a three-man rotation for years to come with the position player support they need to contend in the NL West. We shall see how quickly the pieces Atlanta received materialize into playoff contenders or if they turn into more Delmon Youngs. 2016 and beyond just became more interesting for both teams.
Ryan6
Holy Crap!
rundmc1981
I wonder where Inciarte plays — could foreshadow moving Markakis, possibly for bullpen help? Dansby Swanson – a GA high schooler – played 2B mostly before moving to SS. I wonder if he’s going to switch back to 2B, allowing Albies to stay at SS long-term. Those two together would be an incredible combo with their speed, OBP and defensive presence at such a young age. Let’s hope Austin Riley continues to flourish at 3B. Very excited Braves fan with this trade. Can’t wait to see what Blair turns out – he’s rated higher than Touki.
weekapaug09
Does this bump ATL into the discussion of best farm system in the league?
kent814
No the cubs and red sox still have deeper and more balanced systems with fewer pitchers tho which the braves have plenty of
Ray Ray
Rockies are better than Cubs and Red Sox.
jaysforlife
Unreal.
sportfan
As a Braves fan I love this this trade from the Braves point of view.Shelby Miller he is a very good pitcher. But to be able to received the DBacks Number one and 3rd overall prospect plus a very good hitter in Inciarte that is a huge return. WOW
weekapaug09
When they said no Pollock, I was disappointed. Had no idea Swanson was in play. Really like this move from the Braves side.
bobbycurls
wow this must be a tough pill to swallow for Dbacks followers. As a Rangers fan, I wonder what this is going to do to the sp market. Not looking to trade Gallo, Mazara, and Deshields for a #3…
Just Another Fan
Trades don’t trend though, no one trade influences another.
flynn1280
Excellent trade by the Braves!
EverlastingDave
This is a LOT more than I was expecting Atlanta to get.
Just Another Fan
Why didn’t AZ just tell the league Swanson was on the table? I’m sure they could have gotten a way better pitcher than Miller, whos good, but not “trade the #1 pick in the draft for” good.
aff10
It’s not just Swanson though. Inciarte is one of the best outfielders in the NL
Joe McMahon
Everyone go home. The Braves just won the offseason.
chop
What a downright steal. The Braves murdered the Diamondbacks in this deal. Did Stewart press the wrong speed dial button trying to deal for Jose Ferndandez?
DS: “hey, you have a deal for that SP. inciarte, Swanson, and Blair”
Coppy: *silence*…”um, ok. I’ll call Ken Rosenthal to finalize it.”
Just Another Fan
100% correct. No way Stewart traded that package for Shelby Miller.
chop
I believe the Braves have won the last three trades against the Diamondbacks. Justin Upton, Touki Toussaint, and now Inciarte/Swanson/Blair. Maybe they can’t handle the pressure. Maybe Tony La Russa really likes his former cardinals player….I just hope they kee trading with the Braves.
WHAT A DEAL.
JT19
D’Back fans, you do realize that signing Greinke is a win-now move right? The team, as constructed would be a threat to contend, but isn’t a team that will definetly contend (Royals, Cardinals). As such, moves need to be made to put the team in position to win. Signing Greinke tied up most of the remaining money they had, meaning additions have to come through trades.
While Inciarte is a everyday contributer, Swanson and Blair are probably at least two years (probably longer) from being major contributers to a playoff team. Trading prospects is necessary to bring in contributers if you are trying to contend. Just because you are desperate to get rid of Aaron Hill doesn’t mean he’s going to be the headliner in a deal for a good pitcher. And while I don’t know how highly regarded Owings, Lamb or Ahmed is, obviously they are either not valuable enough in the Braves’ eye to get Miller or the D’Backs value they more highly than a guy who was just drafted.
Just Another Fan
Greinke’s NOT a win-now move, they gave him 6 years. Its “win in the next 6 years”.
Xalz
And your top three starters are set for half that time.
JT19
Do you realisticly expect for Greinke to be putting up the production he has the last few years in the final year or two? Possibly, but not likely. Any big contract signing (Cano,Hamilton,Pujols,Heyward, Price) is a win now move. Maybe not the year it was signed, but the expectation is that the team is trying to win within the next 2-5 years (depending on the player and his age) and the rest of the contract is fluff to get him to sign. Please give me any big signing where the intention is not to put a contending team out there in the next few years and I will consider changing my beliefs that Greinke was a win-now move.
Just Another Fan
Blair was in AAA this year and Swanson is a polished 22 year old in 2016 and already wrecking shop in the minors. BOTH will most likely be in the bigs in 2016 at some point.
JT19
But as major contributers to a contending team? Most likely not. 2017 maybe but even that is a stretch. And unless their name is Trout/Harper/Bryant theres not many prospects that are contributing at All-Star rate in their first year or two.
bobbycurls
I wouldn’t say cardinals are really guaranteed to contend with their current rotation after losing lackey, lynn (TJS), and who knows about Martinez’ arm…
JT19
No, but they are a team that consistently contends is the point I was trying to make. I admit their chances look worse considering who they’ve lost, but they’re a team who always finds a way to win.
meatloaf
Nobody is saying they’re against trading prospects, but you don’t trade your #1 pick for Shelby F*cking Miller!
Win now mode does not men toss all your prospects to the wind.
chesteraarthur
Blair is MLB ready right now and Swanson was a number 1 overall college bat who was supposed to be advanced. I doubt it takes two years for him to come up.
bravesfan
The Braves tradde Heyward for Tyrell Jenkins, Inciarte, Blair, and Swanson!
Mack
and still have holes all over the roster.
billyheywood
Go take a lap, Debbie Downer. This isn’t the 1990’s anymore.
NL_East_Rivalry
Dont forget that year of watching Miller. It was nice to have him so we could send someone to the All-Star Game.
TheWestCoastRyan
Hmm… I feel like this ridiculous package might have been enough to get Matt Harvey or Jose Fernandez, both of whom are better than Miller and with the same amount of control left. Wouldn’t they have rather traded for one of those guys?
Xalz
No way, Jose. He would actually require Pollock. Say what you want about prospects… I have some possible gold mines for sale if you are interested.
nixon07
“I feel like this ridiculous package might have been enough to get Matt Harvey or Jose Fernandez,”
the first problem is “you feel” there’s a reason you don’t work in a major league front office. Don’t you think they checked in on Jose and realized it was going to take a lot more to get him away from Miami.
Of course they would have liked Jose or Matt, but the asking price might have been extremely steep.
bobbycurls
clarkspencer [email protected] 5m5 minutes ago
Hearing that #Marlins had deal working with D-Backs: Jose Fernandez for Corbin, Swanson and 3 others — until Zona landed Shelby Miller.
Just Another Fan
They blew it so hard. There is a massive cavern between Fernandez and Miller. They are definitely not on the same tier of pitcher. Stewart needs to be fired over this.
scottaz
Wrong. Stewart needs a raise for what he’s done. He got the SP we needed without giving up AJ.
Mike_Davis
The Fernandez deal was going to be a way steeper price than what the Dbacks paid for Miller. You have to assume that both Inciarte & Blair along with another top prospect would have been included.
It could have been: C0rbin, Inciarte, Swanson, Blair, & one of Lamb/Drury/Shipley/Young.
Ray Ray
Just a short time ago, Miller (#5) was a higher rated prospect than Fernandez. (#6). Not massively higher, but higher nonetheless. People always seem to forget that. Not to mention the fact that Fernandez is one bad pitch away from a probable career ending second TJ surgery. It’s a risk, but I applaud the D-Backs for at least trying. I wish my team would try occasionally.
TheWestCoastRyan
For Christ’s sake! Fernandez had Tommy John surgery. Then he recovered from it. It’s done. He doesn’t need it anymore and is at no greater risk than anyone else of needing it now. If anything Miller is of a greater risk because Fernandez has already “gotten it out of the way.”
Ray Ray
He is a greater risk because he hasn’t had TJ surgery? I think that might be the dumbest thing I have ever read on this site. Eh, maybe not, but it is up there.
maxamillion
Wow…this actually makes Dombrowski look like he knows how to trade prospects.
loknim
I would rather have Miller for Swanson, Blair, and Incartier
than
Fernandez for Corbin, Swanson, Blair, Incartier, and Pollock.
scottaz
What I’m reading on this post is exactly what the D’backs would hope for from the Braves. Swanson was the number one pick in the draft, so he’s going to be a Superstar. Read even the D’backs own evaluations of Swanson. He’ll be a solid, average ML SS, no power, no projection for power, great club house presence, great teammate. He won’t be a superstar like many Number One picks were projected. D’backs sold high on Inciarte. He was a Rule 5 pick that didn’t work out with the Phillies, so was returned to the D’backs. Blair is projected to be a #3 or #4 starter. D’backs pulled in a solid #2 or #3 starter, and their rotation for the playoffs now looks like this #1 Greinke, #2 Corbin, #3 Miller. WS here we come!
Jordan
This analysis of the trade is almost as bad as the trade itself…
bravesfan1970
Swanson is not without power–maybe not HR power, but he definitely has line drive power. Quite a few doubles and triples both in college and in the minors, in a very limited number of at bats. Very good speed. Great prospect.
therealryan
Hahaha. Arizona traded away five years of Inciarte for three years of Miller, even though Inciarte is better. On top of that, they added a near MLB ready SP who projects to be nearly as good as Miller and a SS who was the best player in the most recent MLB draft. This is one of the most lopsided trades in recent history and an absolute steel for Atlanta. Wow! Just…wow!
Bombercules
I thought we fired Kevin Towers…
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Right before this trade occured, in the wake of the Grienke signing, Stewart was thinking to himself, “”What would Kevin do?””
MrAnderson1018
This trade makes me so sick. Doesn’t matter who’s in charge, every few years the Dbacks have to make a giant stupid Win Now trade that never works. Let’s list them now
The whole team for Richie Sexson
CarGo for Haren
Scherzer for Ian Kennedy
Bauer, Parker, Skaggs for no one
Touki for 6 mil
I just read an article that said Stewart wouldn’t “mortgage the farm system just like Kevin towers did”. And look what he does. Unbelievable. Totally ridiculous
Joe McMahon
Don’t forget the Trumbo deal.
Joe McMahon
Nvm, you did mention Skaggs.
Bombercules
“CarGo for Haren” really? It wasn’t Haren’s fault that Webb died and everybody else on that team sucked. Then they got Corbin and Skaggs in exchange for him. Not to take away from what Carlos Gonzalez has done (even though nobody knew at the time he’d be an all-star), but that was a decent move that worked out well for them.
TheWestCoastRyan
I’m giving Stewart and TLR a bit of advice because the Diamondbacks are the only division rival I don’t hate. Do NOT trade for any one year rentals! We’ve seen these massive offseason overhauls before and they usually don’t work in the first year. You need a group you can keep together for at least 3 years.
Plus, we all know the Giants are going to win the WS this season anyway.
hojostache
Wow …the Barves cleaned up! It was like Towers was back and itching to get a #3…no matter what!
greatd
The price for controllable SPs are going nuts.
Braves got a kings ransom for a #3 starter.
Wonder how much the Marlins will want now that they have a guide on what to expect.
Also wonder how much the Mets are going to get
if they try to trade Harvey next year in a market with less SPs available.
Wonder if this will alter drafting strategies for years to come.
southbeachbully
Shelby Miller is far better than a #3 starter. Look beyond his W/L record. He was top 25 in WAR and FIP and top 15 in ERA. He’s only 25 and possibly heading into his prime. Not to mention he’s cheap. Look at what Sanardjiza just signed for.
Mookie's Lip
He’s not really that much better than a number 3. He had 3.4 fWAR last season, but that number doesn’t exactly scream TOR arm. He also had a 4.07 xFIP. He’ll regress next season. All in all he had one really excellent half of baseball last season. In the second half he was much more human. His K rate and BB rate aren’t very inspiring either. A nice pitcher, particularly since he”s young and controllable, but there are plenty of guys with more upside I wouldn’t have even given half as much for. The Braves did good getting such a haul and selling high on Miller.
link2217
So glad the Cubs stayed away from Miller. Especially for that price. Congrats to the braves for a fantastic trade.
southbeachbully
Wow…that’s a pretty significant haul for the Braves. I like the fact that they took 1 asset that probably wouldn’t be around once they were ready to compete and turned it into 4 possible contributors. Nice move.
trueblue44
This kind of reckless splurging on mlb ready talent was done last year by San Diego. The outcome was not pretty. The Padres are now back peddling to try and replenish their farm system. I give Arizona a one or two year window, and after they will become the Phillies of the NL West.
billyheywood
What if they become the spectacular failure of splurging that is the Los Angeles Dodgers?
trueblue44
A lot of the money that the Dodgers splurged was on rejuvenating the farm system.
Gavin
You mean the team that after all that failure of splurging has the #2 farm in baseball? Theyd be lucky.
billyheywood
Oh I’m sorry guys, I thought the definition of success was a World Series. My apologies.
ronnyalton
This is…. Wow. Great haul for Atlanta. They filled the needs they were aiming for with this one. Impressive Coppy. Very impressive.
vamosbravos
Anyone want to bet me my 57′ PSA 7 Milwaukee Braves 25 card team set whether or not, Freddie Freeman would have signed a contract extension in 2014 if he knew that he would be playing on the equivalent of the Triple A Gwinnett Braves team in 2016 & beyond (at least until 20′, IMHO). I kind of think not, but then again, I have been wrong before.
davbee
Funny, that’s what they said in KC when the Royals traded Greinke and got some guys named Cain, Escobar and Odorizzi (who they flipped to help get Davis and Shields) in return
billyheywood
2020? You’re delusional.
MrAnderson1018
Hopefully there’s a domestic dispute so this trade doesn’t go thru
Priggs89
Lol that’s horrible, but it did make me laugh. Good work
Rafael Belliard
Happy Braves fan here! Very nice trade!
chop
So I just found this in an Arizona newspaper from this past trade deadline:
Stewart was interrupted by one of the hosts, who asked if he was saying what it sounded like he was saying – that the Padres wanted Goldschmidt for Kimbrel.
“Now you get it,” Stewart said. “I’ve had some dealings with their club during the winter meetings. You can’t fault a club for asking. You never know. On a given day, maybe I was injected with some kind of drug that would make me say yes.”
I’m guessing today was one of those days for Mr. Stewart.
mlbguy87
I think a lot of you are underestimating Shelby miller and the state of the Diamondbacks. Miller was one of the best pitchers in the NL last year, he will slot nicely behind Greinke in the rotation. Inciarte was going to be the dbacks 4th OF this year. With Brito and Obrien in the minors and dbacks wanting to give Tomas a full season in RF, inciarte became expendable. Also the dbacks already have a log jam infielders with Ahmed, owings, hill, lamb, drury. I think both teams got exactly what they wanted in this trade.
kman5000
Not to be cliche, but time will tell on this one. If the D’Backs so much as make the NLCS this season the trade won’t hurt as much. You have to be in win now mode with the Greinke signing. The D’backs couldn’t and can’t afford to stand pat. Inciarte is the biggest loss here. He is more valuable than Miller alone. I believe, not that anybody cares what I believe, that there is a strong possibility that Blair and/or Swanson could be overvalued. Too early to tell if they’ll ever be major league stars. The only measurable loss right now is that the D’backs probably could have gotten a much larger return with this same package.
trademeister
If the Arizona-Atlanta trade from today is a template, the Braves can send pitchers Julio Teheran (Better than Miller) and Jose A. Ramirez (Received in trade from Mariners earlier this year, better than Gabe Speir) to the Chicago Cubs for a package of Javier Baez (not quite Inciarte) and prospects Gleybar Torres, SS, #1 (not quite Swanson) and Carl Edwards, P, #3 (almost the same as Blair),
chesteraarthur
Torres is ranked higher than Swanson. And no, Theo has said that they gave up because the price of playing poker was too high or some other weird statement.
trademeister
No, you are wrong. Gleybar in 29th while Swanson was 10th overall. It must be the midwest fantasy syndrome.
MLB4LIFE
Theo isnt as crazy as stewart is..The Cubs made a bad value trade with the Yankees,but that was for a salary dump more than anything.
JD396
D-Backs ain’t screwing around. I hope they can give LA and SF a run for their money. Do I see that actually happening? Not really.
norcalblue
I truly feel sorry for AZ fans. The lasting damage this GM is doing will take many years (or spending the wealth of a very rich new owner) to remedy.
D. Stewart reminds me of Tommy Lasorda impersonating a GM (Konerko for one year of Jeff Shaw, Pedro for Delino D.) or Colletti (Carlos Santana for Casey Blake). Short-sighted, lazy, clueless “baseball men” entrusted with a baseball team can be a scary proposition.
I am a Dodger fan and I am so thankful that Guggenheim rescued our franchise from McCheap. It took another three years to get rid of the all the management incompetence the old regime left behind. Fortunately, Guggenheim has the money to buy its way out of the talent-gap hole the prior FO created. AZ will soon find itself in need of an equally rich savior.
chri
Braves REALLY want that first overall pick in the 2017 draft don’t they? They really may be worse than the Phillies this year lol
They are basically doing the same thing the Astros did a few years back, lets see if it works out again.
Amazing that the Braves were a 96 win team in 2013 but could easily lose 100+ games next year.
chesteraarthur
Just shut up. This was an unbelievably good trade for the Braves. There is a really good chance that Inciearte and Blair out produce Miller next year.
Ray Ray
Blair has done nothing yet in the big leagues. I agree that it was a good trade for the Braves, but it is not a “really good chance” that Inciarte and Blair outproduce Miller in 2016. It could happen, but it is not likely.
vwnut13
Inciarte has outproduced Miller the past two years alone, so…
R.D.
No really, it is a good chance.
rundmc1981
This new commenting sucks. Just plain sucks. You can’t edit your own comments. Get in the game, guys.
ronnyalton
One has to wonder if the nl east hates this trade.I would be terrified in the next 2 years when some of these Atlanta kids come up in the bigs after all this farm overhauling .
Lanidrac
This is a great haul for the Braves, but I have to question their intention to contend in 2017. At this rate, they’re not going to have enough pitching by then to pull it off.
chicubbies1
What an over pay job by Arizona. They’ll be regretting it by July when miller’s era is above 4 in hitter friendly AZ. I get what Arizona is doing, but they’re really handcuff themselves. First with greinke who likely won’t live up to that contract, now dealing young ML talent and your first pick and first overall from last year’s draft?! For a mid rotation quality arm?! Insane. I hope Arizona is loaded with other prospects because that is the only explanation for this insanity. Thing too is, Arizona still doesn’t wow me personnel-wise. They still have a well below average bullpen. La Rusa and co. Have lost their minds. Their pulling their poor man’s version of what the Dodgers have been trying to do and what the Yankees did before them. I’m saying 65-35 are the odds this offseason blows up in their face.
R.D.
As a braves fan:
“Yaaaaaasssss”
restinpeacebraves
“Blair, 23, is a little more than two years removed from being a first-rounder himself (albeit, a compensatory first-round pick). Arizona selected him 36th overall in 2003”
The DBacks drafted him when he was 13?
bravesfan13
To all the braves fans bashing this trade lets just think for a minute. Yes Shelby was good and I hated to see him go but he only impacted the team once every five days. The guys we got back, Swanson and inciarte will impact us on an everyday basis and be a huge upgrade in the lineup with freeman and Olivera cause we all know how desperately the braves needed some offense
Jon429
If Braves fans are bashing this trade then they must be Diamondbacks in disguise. This is almost the reverse of the Mark Teixeira trade deal that Schuerholz made in his last year as GM.
Rafael Belliard
1. Inciarte CF
2. Aybar SS
3. Freeman 1B
4. Olivera LF
5. Pierzynski C
6. Markakis RF
7. Beckham / Garcia 3B
8. Peterson 2B
9. Pitcher
Doesn’t look terrible. We made 2 pretty big offensive upgrades from last year.
2016aAintSoBad
That is a nice 1-2 punch at the top of the order. This team will be better than last year. Of that, I have no doubts.
R.D.
As long as someone slots in well behind Teheran. Hopefully Blair. He dominated in Arizona’s minors at every level.
gojira15
Defensively good team, but it looks pretty bad offensively. It looks like No. 2 and No. 7 hitters plus Freddie Freeman.
scottaz
Open invitation to everyone bashing the D’backs for this trade to join me here next October when the D’backs are driving toward a WS victory. You’ll have nothing else to do. Your FO hasn’t dramatically upgraded your team, so celebrate with me instead of bashing your FO and team.
genius.gm.on.mlb.the.show
You’re a homer. They could trade goldschmidt for carl crawford and you would say its a terrific deal
davidcoonce74
Does the offer still stand?
coldbeatle89
Yeah, how’s that offer now?
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Looks like Christmas came early for both Diamondbacks and Braves fans.
tbones3141
Do we need to now trade Tehran for Baez, to play 3B? I know he strikes out a good bit, but we need a thumper to go along with all our obp guys…
MArkakis
Inciarte
Freeman
Olivera
AJ
Baez
aybar
peterson
R.D.
Doubt Teheran is going anywhere now.
R.D.
Hart is legitimately just sitting around looking at a list of GMs and asking which one is the thirstiest to win. It stocked the farm thanks to San Diego last year and he thought it would be the Cubs front office and they didn’t crack.
This deal is so awesome.
azbraves20
As an Az native and long time braves fan it’s tough to see the local team get hosed on trades, but I love trading with az as a braves fan. Would love to see Az win 1 world series with grienke and miller and swanson win 3 plus with the braves.