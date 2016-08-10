2017-18 MLB Free Agents

The focus of most MLB fans is on the current 2016-17 offseason. For a list of the players currently eligible for free agency, click here. For those who are more forward-looking, however, we try to stay a full offseason ahead. What follows is a list of players that will be eligible for free agency upon completion of the 2017 season.

Numbers in parentheses are the age at which the player will play the 2018 season.

To see who represents these players, check out MLBTR's Agency Database.

Updated 1-3-17

Catchers



Alex Avila (31)

Welington Castillo (31) — $7MM player option

Hank Conger (30)

A.J. Ellis (37)

Tyler Flowers (32) — $4MM club option with a $300K buyout

Jose Lobaton (33)

Jonathan Lucroy (32)

Yadier Molina (35) — $15MM club option with a $2MM buyout

Miguel Montero (34)

Rene Rivera (34)

Carlos Ruiz (39)

Chris Stewart (36) — $1.5MM club option with a $250K buyout

Josh Thole (31)

Bobby Wilson (35)

First Basemen

Yonder Alonso (31)

Lucas Duda (32)

Matt Holliday (38)

Eric Hosmer (28)

John Jaso (34)

Mitch Moreland (32)

Carlos Santana (32)

Second Basemen



Jose Altuve (28) — $6MM club option

Alexi Amarista (29) — $TBD club option

Darwin Barney (32)

Andres Blanco (34)

Asdrubal Cabrera (32) — $8.5MM club option with a $2MM buyout

Danny Espinosa (31)

Ryan Flaherty (31)

Logan Forsythe (31) — $8.5MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Brett Lawrie (28)

Jed Lowrie (34) — $6MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Howie Kendrick (34)

Ian Kinsler (36) — $10MM club option with a $5MM buyout

Eduardo Nunez (31)

Cliff Pennington (34)

Brandon Phillips (37)

Eric Sogard (32)

Neil Walker (32)

Shortstops

Alexi Amarista (29) — $TBD club option

Darwin Barney (32)

Asdrubal Cabrera (32) — $8.5MM club option with a $2MM buyout

Zack Cozart (32)

Alcides Escobar (31)

Danny Espinosa (31)

J.J. Hardy (35) — $14MM club option with a $2MM buyout

Jed Lowrie (34) — $6MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Eduardo Nunez (31)

Cliff Pennington (34)

Jhonny Peralta (36)

Jimmy Rollins (39)

Third Basemen



Andres Blanco (34)

Yunel Escobar (35)

Ryan Flaherty (31)

Todd Frazier (32)

Brett Lawrie (28)

Jed Lowrie (34) — $6MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Mike Moustakas (29)

Eduardo Nunez (31)

Jhonny Peralta (36)

Jose Reyes (35)

Danny Valencia (33)

Left Fielders

Michael Brantley (31) — $11MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Melky Cabrera (33)

Rajai Davis (37)

Jarrod Dyson (33)

Curtis Granderson (37)

Chris Heisey (33)

Matt Holliday (38)

Hyun Soo Kim (30)

Jon Jay (33)

J.D. Martinez (30)

Cameron Maybin (31)

Daniel Nava (35)

Justin Upton (30) — Can opt out of the remaining four years, $88MM on his contract

Jayson Werth (39)

Chris B. Young (34)

Center Fielders

Lorenzo Cain (32)

Rajai Davis (37)

Jarrod Dyson (33)

Carlos Gomez (32)

Jon Jay (33)

Andrew McCutchen (31) — $14.75MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Ben Revere (30)

Melvin Upton Jr. (33)

Right Fielders

Carlos Beltran (40)

Jay Bruce (31)

Melky Cabrera (33)

Jarrod Dyson (33)

Andre Ethier (36) — $17.5MM club option with a $2.5MM buyout

Carlos Gonzalez (32)

Curtis Granderson (37)

Chris Heisey (33)

J.D. Martinez (30)

Andrew McCutchen (31) — $14.75MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Daniel Nava (35)

Seth Smith (35)

Justin Upton (30) — Can opt out of the remaining four years, $88MM on his contract

Jayson Werth (39)

Chris B. Young (34)

Designated Hitters

Carlos Beltran (40)

Melky Cabrera (33)

Matt Holliday (38)

John Jaso (34)

Carlos Santana (32)

Jayson Werth (39)

Starting Pitchers

Jake Arrieta (32)

Clay Buchholz (33)

Madison Bumgarner (28) — $12MM club option with a $1.5M buyout

Matt Cain (33) — $21MM club option with a $7.5MM buyout

Andrew Cashner (31)

Jhoulys Chacin (30)

Tyler Chatwood (28)

Jesse Chavez (34)

Wei-Yin Chen (32) — Can opt out of the remaining three years, $52MM on his contract

Alex Cobb (30)

Bartolo Colon (45)

Johnny Cueto (32) — Can opt out of the remaining four years, $84MM on his contract

Yu Darvish (31)

John Danks (33)

R.A. Dickey (43) – $8MM club option with $500K buyout

Danny Duffy (29)

Nathan Eovaldi (28)

Marco Estrada (34)

Yovani Gallardo (32) — $13MM club option with a $2MM buyout

Jaime Garcia (31)

Matt Garza (34) — $13MM vesting option/$5MM club option (can become $1MM club option based on DL time)

Gio Gonzalez (32) – $12MM club option, vests with 180 innings pitched in 2017

Miguel Gonzalez (34)

Jeremy Hellickson (31)

Derek Holland (31)

Ubaldo Jimenez (34)

Ian Kennedy (33) — Can opt out of the remaining three years, $43MM on his contract

John Lackey (39)

Francisco Liriano (34)

Jordan Lyles (27)

Lance Lynn (31)

Wade Miley (31) — $12MM club option with a $500K buyout

Mike Minor (30) — $10MM mutual option with a $1.25MM buyout

Matt Moore (29) — $9MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Ricky Nolasco (35) — $13MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Martin Perez (27) — $6MM club option with a $2.45MM buyout

Michael Pineda (29)

Clayton Richard (34)

Tyson Ross (31)

CC Sabathia (37)

Anibal Sanchez (34) — $16MM club option with a $5MM buyout

Hector Santiago (30)

Chris Sale (29) — $12.5MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Masahiro Tanaka (29) — Can opt out of the remaining three years, $67MM on his contract

Chris Tillman (30)

Josh Tomlin (33) — $3MM club option with a $750K buyout

Jason Vargas (35)

Chris Young (39) — $8MM mutual option with a $1.5MM buyout

Right-Handed Relievers

Al Alburquerque (32)

John Axford (35)

Andrew Bailey (34)

Tony Barnette (34) — $4MM club option with a $250K buyout

Joaquin Benoit (40)

Jesse Chavez (34)

Tyler Clippard (33)

Steve Cishek (32)

Wade Davis (32)

Jeanmar Gomez (30)

Luke Gregerson (34)

Jason Grilli (41)

Craig Kimbrel (30) — $13MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Brandon Kintzler (33)

Mark Lowe (35)

Dustin McGowan (36)

Jason Motte (36)

Pat Neshek (37)

Juan Nicasio (31)

Logan Ondrusek (33) — $1.5MM club option

Chad Qualls (39)

Addison Reed (29)

Fernando Rodney (41)

Francisco Rodriguez (36)

Bryan Shaw (30)

Drew Storen (30)

Huston Street (34) — $10MM club option with a $1MM buyout

Pedro Strop (33)

Koji Uehara (43)

Jordan Walden (30)

Tom Wilhelmsen (34)

Chris Young (39) — $8MM mutual option with a $1.5MM buyout

Left-Handed Relievers

Fernando Abad (32)

Antonio Bastardo (32)

Brian Duensing (35)

Zach Duke (35)

Jake McGee (31)

Eric O’Flaherty (33)

Oliver Perez (36)

Glen Perkins (35) — $6.5MM club option with a $700K buyout

Clayton Richard (34)

Tony Watson (32)

Cot’s Contracts was used extensively in the creation of this post.