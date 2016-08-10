2017-18 MLB Free Agents

The focus of most MLB fans is on the current 2016-17 offseason. For a list of the players currently eligible for free agency, click here. For those who are more forward-looking, however, we try to stay a full offseason ahead. What follows is a list of players that will be eligible for free agency upon completion of the 2017 season.
Numbers in parentheses are the age at which the player will play the 2018 season.
Updated 1-3-17
Catchers
Alex Avila (31)
Welington Castillo (31) — $7MM player option
Hank Conger (30)
A.J. Ellis (37)
Tyler Flowers (32) — $4MM club option with a $300K buyout
Jose Lobaton (33)
Jonathan Lucroy (32)
Yadier Molina (35) — $15MM club option with a $2MM buyout
Miguel Montero (34)
Rene Rivera (34)
Carlos Ruiz (39)
Chris Stewart (36) — $1.5MM club option with a $250K buyout
Josh Thole (31)
Bobby Wilson (35)
First Basemen
Yonder Alonso (31)
Lucas Duda (32)
Matt Holliday (38)
Eric Hosmer (28)
John Jaso (34)
Mitch Moreland (32)
Carlos Santana (32)
Second Basemen
Jose Altuve (28) — $6MM club option
Alexi Amarista (29) — $TBD club option
Darwin Barney (32)
Andres Blanco (34)
Asdrubal Cabrera (32) — $8.5MM club option with a $2MM buyout
Danny Espinosa (31)
Ryan Flaherty (31)
Logan Forsythe (31) — $8.5MM club option with a $1MM buyout
Brett Lawrie (28)
Jed Lowrie (34) — $6MM club option with a $1MM buyout
Howie Kendrick (34)
Ian Kinsler (36) — $10MM club option with a $5MM buyout
Eduardo Nunez (31)
Cliff Pennington (34)
Brandon Phillips (37)
Eric Sogard (32)
Neil Walker (32)
Shortstops
Alexi Amarista (29) — $TBD club option
Darwin Barney (32)
Asdrubal Cabrera (32) — $8.5MM club option with a $2MM buyout
Zack Cozart (32)
Alcides Escobar (31)
Danny Espinosa (31)
J.J. Hardy (35) — $14MM club option with a $2MM buyout
Jed Lowrie (34) — $6MM club option with a $1MM buyout
Eduardo Nunez (31)
Cliff Pennington (34)
Jhonny Peralta (36)
Jimmy Rollins (39)
Third Basemen
Andres Blanco (34)
Yunel Escobar (35)
Ryan Flaherty (31)
Todd Frazier (32)
Brett Lawrie (28)
Jed Lowrie (34) — $6MM club option with a $1MM buyout
Mike Moustakas (29)
Eduardo Nunez (31)
Jhonny Peralta (36)
Jose Reyes (35)
Danny Valencia (33)
Left Fielders
Michael Brantley (31) — $11MM club option with a $1MM buyout
Melky Cabrera (33)
Rajai Davis (37)
Jarrod Dyson (33)
Curtis Granderson (37)
Chris Heisey (33)
Matt Holliday (38)
Hyun Soo Kim (30)
Jon Jay (33)
J.D. Martinez (30)
Cameron Maybin (31)
Daniel Nava (35)
Justin Upton (30) — Can opt out of the remaining four years, $88MM on his contract
Jayson Werth (39)
Chris B. Young (34)
Center Fielders
Lorenzo Cain (32)
Rajai Davis (37)
Jarrod Dyson (33)
Carlos Gomez (32)
Jon Jay (33)
Andrew McCutchen (31) — $14.75MM club option with a $1MM buyout
Ben Revere (30)
Melvin Upton Jr. (33)
Right Fielders
Carlos Beltran (40)
Jay Bruce (31)
Melky Cabrera (33)
Jarrod Dyson (33)
Andre Ethier (36) — $17.5MM club option with a $2.5MM buyout
Carlos Gonzalez (32)
Curtis Granderson (37)
Chris Heisey (33)
J.D. Martinez (30)
Andrew McCutchen (31) — $14.75MM club option with a $1MM buyout
Daniel Nava (35)
Seth Smith (35)
Justin Upton (30) — Can opt out of the remaining four years, $88MM on his contract
Jayson Werth (39)
Chris B. Young (34)
Designated Hitters
Carlos Beltran (40)
Melky Cabrera (33)
Matt Holliday (38)
John Jaso (34)
Carlos Santana (32)
Jayson Werth (39)
Starting Pitchers
Jake Arrieta (32)
Clay Buchholz (33)
Madison Bumgarner (28) — $12MM club option with a $1.5M buyout
Matt Cain (33) — $21MM club option with a $7.5MM buyout
Andrew Cashner (31)
Jhoulys Chacin (30)
Tyler Chatwood (28)
Jesse Chavez (34)
Wei-Yin Chen (32) — Can opt out of the remaining three years, $52MM on his contract
Alex Cobb (30)
Bartolo Colon (45)
Johnny Cueto (32) — Can opt out of the remaining four years, $84MM on his contract
Yu Darvish (31)
John Danks (33)
R.A. Dickey (43) – $8MM club option with $500K buyout
Danny Duffy (29)
Nathan Eovaldi (28)
Marco Estrada (34)
Yovani Gallardo (32) — $13MM club option with a $2MM buyout
Jaime Garcia (31)
Matt Garza (34) — $13MM vesting option/$5MM club option (can become $1MM club option based on DL time)
Gio Gonzalez (32) – $12MM club option, vests with 180 innings pitched in 2017
Miguel Gonzalez (34)
Jeremy Hellickson (31)
Derek Holland (31)
Ubaldo Jimenez (34)
Ian Kennedy (33) — Can opt out of the remaining three years, $43MM on his contract
John Lackey (39)
Francisco Liriano (34)
Jordan Lyles (27)
Lance Lynn (31)
Wade Miley (31) — $12MM club option with a $500K buyout
Mike Minor (30) — $10MM mutual option with a $1.25MM buyout
Matt Moore (29) — $9MM club option with a $1MM buyout
Ricky Nolasco (35) — $13MM club option with a $1MM buyout
Martin Perez (27) — $6MM club option with a $2.45MM buyout
Michael Pineda (29)
Clayton Richard (34)
Tyson Ross (31)
CC Sabathia (37)
Anibal Sanchez (34) — $16MM club option with a $5MM buyout
Hector Santiago (30)
Chris Sale (29) — $12.5MM club option with a $1MM buyout
Masahiro Tanaka (29) — Can opt out of the remaining three years, $67MM on his contract
Chris Tillman (30)
Josh Tomlin (33) — $3MM club option with a $750K buyout
Jason Vargas (35)
Chris Young (39) — $8MM mutual option with a $1.5MM buyout
Right-Handed Relievers
Al Alburquerque (32)
John Axford (35)
Andrew Bailey (34)
Tony Barnette (34) — $4MM club option with a $250K buyout
Joaquin Benoit (40)
Jesse Chavez (34)
Tyler Clippard (33)
Steve Cishek (32)
Wade Davis (32)
Jeanmar Gomez (30)
Luke Gregerson (34)
Jason Grilli (41)
Craig Kimbrel (30) — $13MM club option with a $1MM buyout
Brandon Kintzler (33)
Mark Lowe (35)
Dustin McGowan (36)
Jason Motte (36)
Pat Neshek (37)
Juan Nicasio (31)
Logan Ondrusek (33) — $1.5MM club option
Chad Qualls (39)
Addison Reed (29)
Fernando Rodney (41)
Francisco Rodriguez (36)
Bryan Shaw (30)
Drew Storen (30)
Huston Street (34) — $10MM club option with a $1MM buyout
Pedro Strop (33)
Koji Uehara (43)
Jordan Walden (30)
Tom Wilhelmsen (34)
Chris Young (39) — $8MM mutual option with a $1.5MM buyout
Left-Handed Relievers
Fernando Abad (32)
Antonio Bastardo (32)
Brian Duensing (35)
Zach Duke (35)
Jake McGee (31)
Eric O’Flaherty (33)
Oliver Perez (36)
Glen Perkins (35) — $6.5MM club option with a $700K buyout
Clayton Richard (34)
Tony Watson (32)
zerob
This list is probably a big part of why there was so much trade deadline action this year.
There’s some nice names on here, but a lot of risk. Arrieta, Darvish, and Cueto make for a good potential top of the pile, but Arrieta has age working against him and Darvish has those recent injury troubles. A lot of teams may opt to keep relatively quiet next year in favor of the next year’s rather insane FA class.
Niekro
Guys I’d like to see Braves target would be
Moustakas – Longshot I think he will stay in KC on a team friendly deal
JD Martinez – Probably wont happen with Kemp on team now
Cobb, Duffy, Eovaldi = 1 or 2 I could see happening need veteran starters who are young enough to still have upside for when team wants to start winning.
Cishek,Reed, Alb – 1 of the 3 What can it hurt hope they build value for trade chips if not they will contribute. Probably long shots to sign Reed, but Cishek and Alb I dont see demanding to be on a winning team really.
I think a lot of value could be had for cheap since this class precedes an all time class I don’t think they will get max dollar value with teams possibly waiting a year to spend on potentially Harper, Machado etc.
whereslou
You can have Cishek right now for free he is awful blown 6 straight saves and lost the closing job to a kid that a few months ago was in AA ball. He is also on the DL where hopefully he stays the rest of the year. Unfortunately we owe him $10 mill next year, probably have to eat a chunk of it to get rid of him.
wayneroo
His deal was $10 million for 2 years. We owe him $6 million in 2017.
nomarforever
The kid didn’t blow 6 straight and he was hurt. He actually saved 5 straight (21-25) before blowing 2 in a row and then going on the DL, but i guess you’re a stats guy so you’d know. Did you happen to notice that when he came back from the DL, him in the 8th inning was a huge reason Seattle had a shot at the playoffs until the last weekend of the season? Yea, you’re right, give him away for free… idiot
southi
I’m not so sure that Moustakas would fit into the braves plans for 2018 when it is highly probable that after another season in AAA Rio Ruiz shows himself capable enough for a chance.
Similarly JD Martinez would likely not be high in the Braves interest for 2018 with Kemp already under contract and chance that Dustin Peterson would be ready. Peterson has really raised his stock with a strong season in AA Mississippi in an extreme pitchers park.
RunDMC
I don’t see Martinez in ATL’s plans as long as either of Markakis/Kemp are in the OF. Martinez is not an upgrade on defense for anyone except for Kemp. His power should get him a substantial AAV, short-term deal even if he has a terrible 2017. ATL has a lot of OF options coming up and don’t see them cornering them by bringing in another vet with limitations.
Mous could be interesting depending on how the maturity of Rio Ruiz and Austin Riley goes. Riley looks like the future, but he’s still 2 years away.
I can’t see ATL going after any bullpen options with the number of arms we have coming through the system. We’ve got Johnson signed to a decent deal with a lot of upside arms with some closing experience (Cabrera, Viz, etc.). Unless a lot fall to injury or don’t return to form (i.e. Shae Simmons), I can’t see ATL paying market rate on guys like Addison Reed, Alb, Cishek considering age is not on their side. I’d rather roll the dice with some of the guys in our system, even if it means giving innings with a talented rookie who needs some MLB exposure.
mutewitness9
For the Yanks, Pineda and Eovaldi are both Arb 3 not FA.
I definitely agree with zerob…underwhelming group this year, especially when you take off names whose option years will undoubtedly be picked up. I’m curious to see what the QO situation looks like this year. I’m not sure if there will be fewer players than normal getting it or if teams will be willing to extend QOs to players who wouldn’t otherwise get one since player values may be inflated a bit in a weak class.
mutewitness9
Misread, FA after ’17 Pineda and Eovaldi will be FA
BlueSkyLA
Looks like a much better class of starting pitchers will be coming onto the market next year compared to this one, though obviously some of the better names could be extended this winter.
Phillies2017
This is a very weak market- maybe teams can find some value on the non-tender market
Thronson5
I thought Howie Kendrick signed a multi year contract? And I don’t see Chase Utley, Justin Turner or Josh Reddick on that list. Aren’t they all free agents?
ronnsnow
This list is for after the 2017 season. Utley, Turner, and Reddick are free agents after 2016
Thronson5
Gotcha. Thank you. I thought it was for after this season. Some pretty good free agents to be had after next season. Next trade deadline should be even more interesting than this years.
aknott1
This is for after the 2017 season, not this year.
stl_cards16
Someone didn’t read. This is a 2017-2018 list (not this off-season)
Thronson5
No, I didn’t read it correctly. Thanks for trying to make me look stupid though. Appreciate it. Always can count on one of you guys on here to try call someone out.
chieftoto
Pretty good class. Definitely better than this offseason. Thanks for doing this Steve!
krillin
Wow, this isn’t much better than 2016-17. Look at the Catchers. that is going to boost people like Ramos’ value I think.
Steve Adams
The pitching is certainly better than 2016-17. Any of Darvish, Arrieta, Cueto (opt-out seems likely based on 2016), Tillman or even Danny Duffy (depending on your opinion of his 2016 season — and I’m buying) would be the best starter on this year’s market. Plus, Alex Cobb, Lance Lynn and Tyson Ross could set themselves up for considerable contracts if they rebound well from their injuries.
Also, referring to the catchers, keep in mind that Lucroy will be added once his 2017 option is officially exercised. His omission from the list is a formality.
It’s nowhere near what the 2018-19 class will be, but it’s a relatively solid class that has the possibility for between five and ten $100MM+ deals, whereas at this point I think Cespedes is the only $100MM+ player on the upcoming market.
krillin
Whoa. Good assessment
chieftoto
Outside of catchers, it’s much better than this year. Arrieta, Bumgarner, Alvarez, Cueto, Martinez, Kimbrel, McGee, Eovaldi, Chen, Darvish, Espinosa, Moustakas, Cain, Frazier, etc. It’s not even close.
chieftoto
Plus Altuve, Hosmer, and filled with bounce back candidates.
wiggysf
Bumgarner stays with the Giants unless his ERA is over 9.00 in 2017. His option.
krillin
Yeah, I must have totally got stuck on the Catchers and couldn’t move passed that.
sacball
I’d bet Yonder Alonso is a free agent after this season, there’s no way the A’s retain him next year
socalbum
Need to add Dodgers JP Howell to the list of LH BP arms
Steve Adams
Howell is a free agent this coming winter. This list is previewing the 2017-18 class.
socalbum
OK, my mistake.
BlueSkyLA
Maybe you needed to put that in caps and bold. 😉
ffjsisk
I thought Lucroy only had a 17 option? Is he not a FA after next year?
Steve Adams
He has a 2017 option and will be added to the list once that option is officially exercised. It’s a formality — and one that is less critical this year because there are fewer borderline option calls — but we’ve always steered away from proclaiming that a guy’s option will or won’t be claimed. in advance. Lucroy’s is about as big of a slam dunk as there is to be exercised, but if we make that projection for him, it opens the door to ask why we didn’t make it for others whose options are less certain.
Barring a catastrophic injury, it’ll be picked up, and he’ll be added to the list upon completion of the 2016 postseason.
socalbum
Further review, it appears that you overlooked all of the Dodgers free agents; SP Rich Hill, Brett Anderson, Scott Kazmir can opt out, Brandon Beachy; BP Kenley Jansen, Joe Blanton, Louis Coleman, and JP Howell; Catcher AJ Ellis; 2b Chase Utley; OF Josh Reddick — I may be missing some.
Steve Adams
Once again — not a list of this year’s free agents.
socalbum
OK, got it. Should Ethier be included as 2018 is a $17.5MM option that Dodgers will almost certainly buy out for $2.5MM
Steve Adams
Ah! Ethier should indeed be on here. Thank you!
Brixton
I count eight potential 100M+ deals.
Steve Adams
I’ll bite! Which eight are you thinking?
Brixton
Eric Hosmer, Todd Frazier, JD Martinez, Lorenzo Cain, Jake Arrieta, and Yu Darvish I would figure are all locks.
If Moustakas and Tyson Ross rebound nicely, I’d figure they’d be up there, seeing as Ian Kennedy and Chen got 80M+.
Brixton
And that is excluding Justin Upton and Cueto
aff10
Yeah I’m curious to see the same. I’d guess 5 personally, but I can probably see 8 if by potential, you mean best case realistic scenario for each player
Brixton
I mean, seeing as Sandoval and guys like Mike Leake got 85M+, I could see guys like Moustakas and Tyson Ross flirting with 100M if they rebound in 2017.
I listed 6 guys I would view as “locks” above.
chesteraarthur
Frazier as a lock for 100m?
Brixton
Sandoval got 95M, so yeah.. I think Frazier will get 100M
aff10
Yeah I don’t see $100 million for Frazier personally. Sandoval was almost as good a hitter as Frazier when you park-adjust, a similar defender, 4 years younger, and with a history or postseason and team success (which is tough to quantify, but I imagine played a role somewhat in inflating his contract). I only think 4/72-85 will be on the table for Frazier. I’m less optimistic on Cain also. His offense is down slightly, and a similar type outfielder in Alex Gordon underwhelmed with his deal (not sure Cain stays up the middle by his mid-30’s). Arrieta, Cueto, Hosmer, Martinez, Darvish are locks IMO, with Upton, Cobb, and Ross longshots, but possible if everything breaks well for them
Brixton
I tend to disagree on Frazier, but fair enough.
Cain is wasa 5-7 WAR player 2014-2015, and is an elite CFer. I think someone will pay a ton for him if he gets there, especially considering there isn’t really another quality defensive outfielder with a good bat in the class.
aff10
That’s fair. A performance for Cain in 2017 that closely resembles 2014-2015 makes him a lock for 100 with a crack at 6/150, but I see him as a bit high-risk given the well-documented unflattering aging curve for speed/defense guys and some rocky injury history. Too high to be a lock for me, but I understand where you’re coming from, and $100 million definitely isn’t out of the question
baseballunacy
Upton isn’t a UFA until 2018
Jeff Todd
What exactly are you suggesting is wrong with the list? Both Uptons seem correct to me – Melvin is a FA, Justin can opt out.
JHopp2010
Nunez is under control for another year via arbitration for the Giants who will most likely lock him up long term
bigcubsfan
I think Jason Heyward has an opt out after 2017, but I don’t see him on the list.
Ray Ray
Assuming they don’t trade everyone this offseason, I am guessing that Kansas City will be the talk of baseball in July of next year. Look at how much attention that the Brewers got with Lucroy and company this season. I can’t imagine how any KC stories we will see here and elsewhere with Hosmer, Moose, Cain, and Duffy all probably going to get moved between now and then. Although I could see them locking up one of them to an extension as well. But definitely not all of them.