Blue Jays Acquire Minor Leaguer From Mariners To Complete Pat Venditte Trade

The Blue Jays have acquired minor league infielder Tim Lopes from the Mariners to complete the early August trade that sent switch-pitcher Pat Venditte to Seattle, the teams announced.
Lopes, 22, was a sixth-round pick in the 2012 draft. He played the entire year at the Double-A level, posting a .284/.358/.355 slash line over 581 plate appearances. Though he obviously doesn’t deliver much pop, Lopes swiped 26 bags on the season. He has spent some time at shortstop, but predominantly lined up at second base during his time in the Mariners organization.
The endlessly fascinating Venditte hasn’t been terribly useful for the M’s, providing 11 1/3 innings of work but coughing up nine earned runs on 11 hits. He has struck out 11 in that span, but has also permitted five free passes. Venditte has been rather strong at Triple-A on the year, though, working to a 3.74 ERA with an excellent 13.1 K/9 against 3.3 BB/9 over 43 1/3 frames.
Comments
JFisnasty
Seems like a decent guy to get in return for venditte. Even if his ceiling turns out to be just a utility backup infielder
TheMichigan
I hope there will be other guys like Venditte in the future, I feel if your taught like he was you can easily make it to the majors if you hone your skills
Polish Hammer
“Easily makes it difficult to the majors”….
Yup, it is so easy to make it to the majors with just one pitching arm, that it should be twice as easy to be effective enough to reach the majors pitching with both arms.
osonvs
Pretty solid pick up for a fringe reliever. Shapiro’s analytics driven front office all over this pick up.
Doc Halladay
I like it. Middle infield is VERY weak in the Jays system with only 2 SS and 0 2B ranked in the top 30 prospects according to MLB.com.
jreek7
Great article !! wkwkw
link to obatgastrickalamiterbaik7.com