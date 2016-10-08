David Ross 99% Certain He Will Retire

Cubs catcher David Ross is still 99.9% certain he will retire at the end of the season, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers tweets. Ross indicated last November that he would likely retire after the 2016 season, although that was before a strong campaign in which he batted .229/.338/.446 in 205 plate appearances while playing his usual strong defense.
The 39-year-old Ross explained his thought process in some detail last week, as Rogers described at the time. “I just don’t want to be that weak link,” said Ross. “I don’t want to be the guy that holds everyone up. I want no regrets on my end.”
Ross did go on to say that he might consider continuing to play if the Cubs “blew [his] socks off,” although he seemed to be at least half-joking. He listed not being able to play with outfielder and fellow catcher Kyle Schwarber, who missed almost the entire season due to a knee injury, as one of his regrets about leaving the game behind.
For now, Ross appears to be concentrating on winning a World Series with the Cubs. “People ask, ’Where does my retirement stuff rank?’ Winning a World Series is way better than that. It’s an amazing thing to dog pile out there while no one else can do that,” he said last week.
Ross has played parts of 15 seasons in the Majors, suiting up with the Dodgers, Pirates, Padres, Reds, Braves and Red Sox before signing a two-year, $5MM deal with the Cubs prior to the 2015 season. He’s collected just 2,644 plate appearances in his career, since he’s generally played as a backup, and batted .229/.316/.423. He won a World Series as a member of the Red Sox in 2013.
Comments
mutia
Super website with a great sharing and amazing stories is ur web.. please keep doing what u do now.. thanks to you, Its a great sharing and really informative.. will keep following ur web. thanks to you and ur great website.
raja poker
slider32
Ramos seems to be the prime target of the Cubs this off season along with Weiters.
CubsFanFrank
I’d expect the prime target to be young pitching. Then again, I guess it all depends on how they view Schwarber and Contreras’ future behind the plate. And Montero’s also in the 2017 fold.
kyleschwarbersmom
Ha, Cubs don’t need Ramos with the torn ACL after my Kyle will be fully rehabbed and ready to go next year. Plus Contreras will do the bulk of the catching with Miggy backing him up.
RiverCatsFilms
Issue: Kyle Schwarber Wilson Contraras Miggy Montero. Wilson Ramos?!?! Matt Wieters?!?! No need for 4 catches, with 2 new guys and a get things should be good. I think the cubs should trade away Lester, Arrietta, and Hendriks to the Giants for Moore, Peavy, and Cain.
Jeff Jones
The men in white coats are waiting for you.
bsteady powers
Hope you’re kidding
One Fan
If you think the Cubs have any interest in Wieters or Ramos you just have no idea about bas baseball
One Fan
Why in the world would the Cubs have any interest in Ramos or Wieters
thebare
Forgot how we got OneFan: are kids are still growing Lil Babe and Contraras are are catching and the future is there’s
slider32
I can see the Cubs trading Schwarber down the road for a big haul to an Al club.. He is a DH if I ever saw one, I can see the Yanks trading for him in 2018 along with every other AL team.
Jeff Jones
The Cubs resisted trading Schwarber at the deadline and want to keep him. He will play LF,C and possibly some 1B. The Cubs will not go after a FA catcher as most teams do not carry 3 catchers let alone 4. With the possibility the Cubs lose Hammels, Arietta, and Lackey after 2017, I think the free agent plan is young controllable pitching , a lead off hitter if Fowler walks and strengthen the bullpen.
pt57
I think the Cubs avoided trading Schwarber because of the injury. They would’ve been trading low. If he recovers to old form, he’ll bring a bigger haul.
Jeff Jones
Deadline trade rumors were Schwarber for Miller.
thebare
No trade there bud
thebare
Yankees don’t trade with Cubs unless it’s to there advantage we stay the on the plan
amishthunderak
You don’t get young controllable pitching in free agency. If they are free agents they aren’t controllable.
Jeff Jones
I think you can get a pitcher mid 20s (25,26) thru free agency and sign him to a 4/5 year contract, I also think the Cubs still have a decent farm system they could trade some talent.
One Fan
Jeff Jones you make a lot of sense
thebare
There had a chance to give us A Miller for two years and Castro for free and Soreano for free done no more Yankees trades now own
guinnesspelican
Hope Ross leaving doesn’t effect Lester?
sbrown285
strong campaign of batting .229
JFisnasty
He’s been close to average, but he’s above average for a backup catcher.
ray_derek
a lot of clutch hits, solid defensively as well
tryptamine
In only 67 games Ross was the 15th most valuable catcher in baseball this year. On a per game basis he was more productive than Wilson Ramos. I’d call that a pretty strong campaign for a 39 year old.
vinscully16
David Ross was so crucial to the 2013 Sox – big fan. The only game I ever saw in Wrigley was in 2015, Ross pitched an inning then went deep at the plate. Classic. Really enjoy watching Ross play the game.
J.M. Hall
99% sure? So there is a slim chance he’ll be back. I sincerely hope so. I’ll miss G’pa Rossy
mattb8035
Personally I think David Ross will be back with the Cubs in some form. He sees the young talent they have in Contreras as the main catcher, Miggy as a backup and Schwarzenegger with the ability to spot catch or to have in case of injury
mattb8035
oops meant schwarber
Mikel Grady
.01? There is still a chance . His value in clubhouse is priceless. Hope he stays as bench coach at very least. Go grandpa!
hobie004
If he doesn’t retire do you think Heyward will ask for a refund? After all he did pay for Ross to stay in a suite all season long because it was his last season.
dominoagen
Wow, this site is very amazing, I never imagine you can make something like this. I believe you have a very good skill, please keep it up….
Agen Domino Terpercaya
tanktrouble
I know how it’s an awesome game so I real want to Play it haha
tank trouble
bejeweled
memed09
after I read this article I was very impressed, first I did not really know that there will be an explanation, but after I read to the end, I found out that this article provides a science. thanks admin, may continue for the next article
poker online
pkrq
You actually make it seem really easy with your presentation however I find this topic to be really something which I feel I might never understand. It sort of feels too complex and extremely large for me. I’m taking a look ahead on your subsequent submit, I’ll attempt to get the cling of it!
kontes
Bandar Poker
memed09
cool and amazing , gave inspiring , thank you very much , want to read another article with a compelling summary
raja poker
I hope to continue for the next article, really interesting and a pleasure to read, thanks
in this world there are only parting words where there is a meeting, and therefore do not you be jealous of other people’s lives, because they are innocent, they only fate better than you, for it is better thankful