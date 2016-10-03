Walt Weiss Resigns As Rockies Manager

Walt Weiss has resigned his post as manager of the Rockies, the team has announced. Weiss’ three-year contract expired at the end of the season. Glenallen Hill, the Rockies’ Triple-A manager, could be a candidate to replace him, MLB.com’s Tracy Ringolsby tweets.
Weiss and GM Jeff Bridich have not always had a strong working relationship, leading to reporting yesterday from Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post that Weiss was not long for his job as manager. Notably, Saunders reported, Weiss was not a part of the decision-making that led to the acquisitions of Jake McGee, Chad Qualls, Jason Motte and Gerardo Parra, all of whom have struggled this year.
“The working relationship is evolving and continues to evolve,” said Bridich. “There has been mostly good communication, some great communication and some periods where he’s busy and I’m busy and we haven’t communicated as well as we could have. That’s a natural thing for the job that he has and the job that I have.”
Weiss, for his part, says his relationship with Bridich “wasn’t healthy, wasn’t productive,” according to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal (Twitter links). He spoke to Rockies owner Dick Monfort yesterday and tried to find compromises that would allow him to stay on the job, but ultimately elected to step aside instead.
Weiss was not Bridich’s hire — Weiss replaced Jim Tracy prior to the 2013 season, when Dan O’Dowd helmed the Rockies’ front office and Bridich was their senior director of player development. Weiss has posted a 283-365 record in four years in Denver. This year’s 75-87 record was his best.
The Rockies’ failures during that period, however, surely are not entirely Weiss’ fault, as the team did not figure to be a serious contender heading into any of his four seasons. With some exceptions (particularly Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story, Jon Gray and David Dahl), the team has struggled to assemble a young core in which to build, and it seemingly stalled in choosing a direction once it became clear that the team it had built around Troy Tulowitzki and Carlos Gonzalez wasn’t a winner. This season, the Rockies were dragged down by poor performances from Parra, Cristhian Adames, Ryan Raburn and much of their bullpen.
“I think Walt has done everything he can do, with what he’s had to work with,” said infielder DJ LeMahieu, via Saunders. “I think he’s done a good job, but I don’t know what’s going to happen. In my opinion, things have improved a lot over past years and I think we are going to be very good next year.”
Before becoming manager, the 52-year-old Weiss had worked as a special instructor and adviser in the Rockies organization. He played for 14 seasons in the big leagues, suiting up with the Athletics, Marlins, Rockies and Braves.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
hbballer
Resigned or fired?? Ventura resigned as well.. is this what we are calling fired now?
Mobester
I was thinking the same thing. Guess it gives them more dignity if they say they went out on their own terms.
RytheStunner
I mean, really, it’s neither.
Both of their contracts ended at the end of the season, so they weren’t fired, but they didn’t resign either. It’s more or less that the team chose not to offer them a new contract.
AngelFan69
Both Ventura Ana Weiss resigned so they wouldn’t have to go thru the embarrassment of getting publicly fired…
Red_Line_9
With Ventura while he was going to be gone…I do believe his resignation was in the works…the Sox are a very tight knit organization. Their changes tend to be turnovers and not hostile firings….Ozzie was a doozy though
Jim B
Anybody got Bob Apodaca’s number? A proven major league pitching coach who has the trust and appreciation of pitchers would make a pleasant change. Apodaca, blue chip first baseman, blue chip catcher and eight new pitchers and we’re there. Might cost about $32M year over year.
William
Weiss was hired only because he a Member of the Tribe !
377194
What tribe?
knightofni
Negative. He’s not MOT
rlongstrat
Forget to reference Charlie Blackmon is the article, perhaps.?
Red_Line_9
The Rockies flaw in hiring Walt Weiss was not also hiring Mike Gallego to manage for him twice a week, or day games after night games.
knightofni
Funny!!!
jameslambertt
The truth is that team doesn’t refer only to players. Coaches, assistants, and mangers are also team members and contribute to success and victories a lot. Their support and back up is integral just like between players during the game. My college essay writing topic will be based on the importance of all team parts, mechanisms, and relationships.