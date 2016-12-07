2018-19 MLB Free Agents

For years, we’ve heard talk about the epic 2018-19 MLB free agent class. Here’s our list of players projected to reach free agency after the 2018 MLB season. Keep in mind, there are two full seasons to be played before these players would reach free agency.

Numbers in parentheses are the age at which the player will play the 2019 season.

If you see any notable errors or omissions, please contact us.

Updated 12-26-16

Catchers

Drew Butera (35)

Robinson Chirinos (35)

Yasmani Grandal (30)

Martin Maldonado (32)

Jeff Mathis (36)

Brian McCann (35) – $15MM club/player option

Devin Mesoraco (31)

Derek Norris (30)

Wilson Ramos (31)

Anthony Recker (35)

First Basemen

Matt Adams (30)

Adrian Gonzalez (37)

Marwin Gonzalez (30)

Joe Mauer (36)

Steve Pearce (36)

Hanley Ramirez (35) – $22MM vesting option

Justin Smoak (32) – $6MM club option with a $250K buyout

Second Basemen

Brian Dozier (32)

Josh Harrison (31) – $10.5MM club option with a $1MM buyout

DJ LeMahieu (30)

Daniel Murphy (34)

Sean Rodriguez (34)

Shortstops

Elvis Andrus (30) – can opt out of remaining four years and $58MM

Eduardo Escobar (30)

Freddy Galvis (29)

Adeiny Hechavarria (30)

Jose Iglesias (29)

Jordy Mercer (32)

Jean Segura (29)

Third Basemen

Adrian Beltre (40)

Josh Donaldson (33)

David Freese (36) – $6MM club option with a $500K buyout

Conor Gillaspie (31)

Chase Headley (35)

Jung-ho Kang (32) – $5.5MM club option with a $250K buyout

Manny Machado (26)

Andrew Romine (33)

Brett Wallace (32)

Left Fielders

Nori Aoki (37)

Brett Gardner (35) – $12.5MM club option with a $2MM buyout

Brandon Guyer (33)

Gerardo Parra (32) – $12MM club option with a $1.5MM buyout

Shane Robinson (34)

Center Fielders

Charlie Blackmon (32)

Adam Jones (33)

Leonys Martin (31)

A.J. Pollock (31)

Denard Span (35) – $12MM mutual option with a $4MM buyout

Right Fielders

Lonnie Chisenhall (30)

Bryce Harper (26)

Jason Heyward (29) – can opt out of remaining five years and $106MM

Matt Joyce (34)

Nick Markakis (35)

Hunter Pence (36)

Yasmany Tomas (28) – can opt out of remaining two years and $32.5MM

Designated Hitters

Nelson Cruz (38)

Evan Gattis (32)

Victor Martinez (40)

Starting Pitchers

Carlos Carrasco (32) – $9MM club option with a $663K buyout

Patrick Corbin (29)

A.J. Griffin (31)

Cole Hamels (35) – $20MM club/vesting option with a $6MM buyout

J.A. Happ (36)

Matt Harvey (30)

Scott Kazmir (35)

Clayton Kershaw (31) – can opt out of remaining two years, $65MM

Dallas Keuchel (31)

Tom Koehler (33)

Jeff Locke (31)

Brandon McCarthy (35)

Tommy Milone (32)

Charlie Morton (35)

Drew Pomeranz (30)

David Price (33) – can opt out of remaining four years and $127MM

Garrett Richards (31)

Hyun-Jin Ryu (32)

Ervin Santana (36) – $14MM club/vesting option

James Shields (37) – $16MM club option with a $2MM buyout

Drew Smyly (30)

Edinson Volquez (35)

Adam Wainwright (37)

Right-Handed Relievers

Cody Allen (30)

Brad Brach (33)

Carter Capps (27)

Randall Delgado (29)

Jeurys Familia (29)

Casey Fien (35)

Kelvin Herrera (29)

Daniel Hudson (32)

Jared Hughes (33)

Jim Johnson (36)

Nate Jones (33) – $555K club option

Shawn Kelley (35)

Joe Kelly (31)

Ryan Madson (38)

Zach McAllister (31)

Mark Melancon (34) – can opt out of remaining two years and $28MM

Adam Ottavino (33)

David Phelps (32)

A.J. Ramos (32)

David Robertson (34)

Hector Rondon (31)

Trevor Rosenthal (29)

Tanner Scheppers (32)

Joakim Soria (35) – $10MM mutual option with a $1MM buyout

Junichi Tazawa (33)

Carlos Torres (36)

Adam Warren (31)

Blake Wood (33)

Brad Ziegler (39)

Left-Handed Relievers

Zach Britton (31)

Jake Diekman (32)

Sean Doolittle (32) – $6MM club option with a $500K buyout

Dana Eveland (35)

Andrew Miller (34)

Robbie Ross (30)

Marc Rzepczynski (33)

Tony Sipp (35)

Justin Wilson (31)

Additionally, the following players will be free agents after the 2018 season if their 2018 contract options are exercised:

Alexi Amarista (30)

Tony Barnette (35)

Michael Brantley (32)

Asdrubal Cabrera (33)

Matt Cain (34)

Welington Castillo (32)

R.A. Dickey (44)

Andre Ethier (37)

Tyler Flowers (33)

Logan Forsythe (32)

Yovani Gallardo (33)

Matt Garza (35)

Gio Gonzalez (33)

J.J. Hardy (36)

Craig Kimbrel (31)

Ian Kinsler (37)

Jed Lowrie (35)

Andrew McCutchen (32)

Wade Miley (32)

Ricky Nolasco (36)

Logan Ondrusek (34)

Glen Perkins (36)

Anibal Sanchez (35)

Chris Stewart (37)

Huston Street (35)

Josh Tomlin (34)

Plus, any current free agent who signs a two-year deal or a one-year deal with a 2018 option that gets exercised could join this free agent class. Same goes for anyone who becomes a free agent after 2017 and signs a one-year deal.