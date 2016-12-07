2018-19 MLB Free Agents

For years, we’ve heard talk about the epic 2018-19 MLB free agent class. Here’s our list of players projected to reach free agency after the 2018 MLB season. Keep in mind, there are two full seasons to be played before these players would reach free agency.
Numbers in parentheses are the age at which the player will play the 2019 season.
If you see any notable errors or omissions, please contact us.
Updated 12-26-16
Catchers
Drew Butera (35)
Robinson Chirinos (35)
Yasmani Grandal (30)
Martin Maldonado (32)
Jeff Mathis (36)
Brian McCann (35) – $15MM club/player option
Devin Mesoraco (31)
Derek Norris (30)
Wilson Ramos (31)
Anthony Recker (35)
First Basemen
Matt Adams (30)
Adrian Gonzalez (37)
Marwin Gonzalez (30)
Joe Mauer (36)
Steve Pearce (36)
Hanley Ramirez (35) – $22MM vesting option
Justin Smoak (32) – $6MM club option with a $250K buyout
Second Basemen
Brian Dozier (32)
Josh Harrison (31) – $10.5MM club option with a $1MM buyout
DJ LeMahieu (30)
Daniel Murphy (34)
Sean Rodriguez (34)
Shortstops
Elvis Andrus (30) – can opt out of remaining four years and $58MM
Eduardo Escobar (30)
Freddy Galvis (29)
Adeiny Hechavarria (30)
Jose Iglesias (29)
Jordy Mercer (32)
Jean Segura (29)
Third Basemen
Adrian Beltre (40)
Josh Donaldson (33)
David Freese (36) – $6MM club option with a $500K buyout
Conor Gillaspie (31)
Chase Headley (35)
Jung-ho Kang (32) – $5.5MM club option with a $250K buyout
Manny Machado (26)
Andrew Romine (33)
Brett Wallace (32)
Left Fielders
Nori Aoki (37)
Brett Gardner (35) – $12.5MM club option with a $2MM buyout
Brandon Guyer (33)
Gerardo Parra (32) – $12MM club option with a $1.5MM buyout
Shane Robinson (34)
Center Fielders
Charlie Blackmon (32)
Adam Jones (33)
Leonys Martin (31)
A.J. Pollock (31)
Denard Span (35) – $12MM mutual option with a $4MM buyout
Right Fielders
Lonnie Chisenhall (30)
Bryce Harper (26)
Jason Heyward (29) – can opt out of remaining five years and $106MM
Matt Joyce (34)
Nick Markakis (35)
Hunter Pence (36)
Yasmany Tomas (28) – can opt out of remaining two years and $32.5MM
Designated Hitters
Nelson Cruz (38)
Evan Gattis (32)
Victor Martinez (40)
Starting Pitchers
Carlos Carrasco (32) – $9MM club option with a $663K buyout
Patrick Corbin (29)
A.J. Griffin (31)
Cole Hamels (35) – $20MM club/vesting option with a $6MM buyout
J.A. Happ (36)
Matt Harvey (30)
Scott Kazmir (35)
Clayton Kershaw (31) – can opt out of remaining two years, $65MM
Dallas Keuchel (31)
Tom Koehler (33)
Jeff Locke (31)
Brandon McCarthy (35)
Tommy Milone (32)
Charlie Morton (35)
Drew Pomeranz (30)
David Price (33) – can opt out of remaining four years and $127MM
Garrett Richards (31)
Hyun-Jin Ryu (32)
Ervin Santana (36) – $14MM club/vesting option
James Shields (37) – $16MM club option with a $2MM buyout
Drew Smyly (30)
Edinson Volquez (35)
Adam Wainwright (37)
Right-Handed Relievers
Cody Allen (30)
Brad Brach (33)
Carter Capps (27)
Randall Delgado (29)
Jeurys Familia (29)
Casey Fien (35)
Kelvin Herrera (29)
Daniel Hudson (32)
Jared Hughes (33)
Jim Johnson (36)
Nate Jones (33) – $555K club option
Shawn Kelley (35)
Joe Kelly (31)
Ryan Madson (38)
Zach McAllister (31)
Mark Melancon (34) – can opt out of remaining two years and $28MM
Adam Ottavino (33)
David Phelps (32)
A.J. Ramos (32)
David Robertson (34)
Hector Rondon (31)
Trevor Rosenthal (29)
Tanner Scheppers (32)
Joakim Soria (35) – $10MM mutual option with a $1MM buyout
Junichi Tazawa (33)
Carlos Torres (36)
Adam Warren (31)
Blake Wood (33)
Brad Ziegler (39)
Left-Handed Relievers
Zach Britton (31)
Jake Diekman (32)
Sean Doolittle (32) – $6MM club option with a $500K buyout
Dana Eveland (35)
Andrew Miller (34)
Robbie Ross (30)
Marc Rzepczynski (33)
Tony Sipp (35)
Justin Wilson (31)
Additionally, the following players will be free agents after the 2018 season if their 2018 contract options are exercised:
- Alexi Amarista (30)
- Tony Barnette (35)
- Michael Brantley (32)
- Asdrubal Cabrera (33)
- Matt Cain (34)
- Welington Castillo (32)
- R.A. Dickey (44)
- Andre Ethier (37)
- Tyler Flowers (33)
- Logan Forsythe (32)
- Yovani Gallardo (33)
- Matt Garza (35)
- Gio Gonzalez (33)
- J.J. Hardy (36)
- Craig Kimbrel (31)
- Ian Kinsler (37)
- Jed Lowrie (35)
- Andrew McCutchen (32)
- Wade Miley (32)
- Ricky Nolasco (36)
- Logan Ondrusek (34)
- Glen Perkins (36)
- Anibal Sanchez (35)
- Chris Stewart (37)
- Huston Street (35)
- Josh Tomlin (34)
Plus, any current free agent who signs a two-year deal or a one-year deal with a 2018 option that gets exercised could join this free agent class. Same goes for anyone who becomes a free agent after 2017 and signs a one-year deal.
Comments
chieftoto
Yay!
Brixton
I’ll throw out a bold prediction of 7 100M+ deals.
Machado
Donaldson
Kershaw
Harvey
Blackmon
Pollock
Harper
Tim Dierkes
Possibly Dozier and Donaldson as well. Maybe McCutchen if he bounces back.
Brixton
I have Donaldson on there.
Dozier could be up there if he has any type of repeat. He was a .750ish OPS guy for most of his career though.
I glaringly omitted Brantley too. He and Cutch could make some waves if they have rebound years
vvadnala
If McCutchen rebounds the next 2 seasons, he could as well
vvadnala
And if Brantley stays healthy, I could see him too
Phillies2017
Not even that good of an FA class.
Phillies2017
For those with weak sarcasm detectors- I was being facetious
MB923
Over or Under (assuming no one here collapses or suffers a serious injury)
Harper – $400 mil
Machado $250 mil
Harvey – $150 mil
Donaldson – $150 mil
And for the following Relievers, over/under $70 mil
Allen
Britton
Herrera
Miller
Brixton
Machado is better than Harper though.
Steve Adams
I don’t think $250MM even starts the conversation for a Machado extension right now, let alone a free-agent deal at age 26. I’d put him north of $400MM and say has more earning power than anyone in the class right now.
ChaplinBaseball
$400 for Machado? No way..!! Plus Harper is not worth $400 either… i mean.. if that’s the case… if Mike Trout would have been in this FA Class? How much will he get? Hypothetical of course.. $ 500 million
Brixton
lol possibly.
Nick4747
Harper needs to prove that he’s worth it first great talent and had one great year (by 400 mill standards) machado is worth it the age is the biggest factor why they’d get that much.
ChaplinBaseball
I wonder if Ted Williams and Babe Ruth would wanted to be born as millennials and cash in today’s baseball market.. with their career WAR stats don’t want to predict how much they would had gotten… anyways… enjoying this craziness of baseball offseason..
McGlynnandjuice
Lol Ruth and Williams would both probably sign Contracts worth ~billion over 15 years
KB
$400+M for a player right now is grounds to be fired I’d think. On a deal that size the years attached would have to be over 10. Who on earth in this day and age is going to hand over a 10-12 year offer? No one. No one who likes their job that is. People freak out when 8 year deals are offered. NO ONE is worth a deal IMO of more than 8 years. I’d say 8 years and $280M for Machado ($35M AAV). If that isn’t enough and turns it down he’s a fool. If someone offers him more than that…. they’re a bigger fool. This all assuming MAchado stays healthy the next 2 years.
suffern
Marlins gave Stanton a 13 year deal…
JFactor
When A-Rod (similar age) got his deal, it was double the largest ever (over Mike Hampton)
40 million a year isn’t that outlandish consider revenue, payrolls, and the productions of guys like Machado and Trout.
Heck, Greinke is over 34 I believe.
It’s gonna happen, and it might be in this off-season.
Even Stanton got basically 11/310 (excluding the arb years) without getting to test free agency. And he wasn’t any better than Harper through that date in his career than Harper is right now.
If I’m Harper or Machado. I’m waiting for free agency, and don’t sign an extension today unless it says 12/600 with opt outs. There’s no reason to sign early considering their earning power, current careers, ability to get paid even if they fail the next two years, and current money made.
Just doesn’t make any sense to give that up right now. I’m still surprised Trout did.
formerlyz
I’ll go over on Harper and wayyy over on Machado. Harvey’s health remains to be seen, and Donaldson will be 33 and have another couple of years of turf on his body that has had hip issues, so time will tell on him as well
strostro
Harper not getting 400M
sagbagels
wow look at the ages…all low to mid 30s…
Dookie Howser, MD
Some of us are looking forward to RA Dickey being available again in his age 44 season!
KB
Yeah. I’m not too overly impressed with the class. Lots of “names” on the list and not as much talent to go with the level of said names. Like look at that 1B class. If it wasn’t for Machado that 3B class would be pretty old AF too. I’d say out of all this the most interesting thing is the amount of excellent, somewhat young (29-31), relievers that will hit the market. I think I am supposed to be impressed with Kershaw, Harvey, Price, Hamels, Wainwright, and Carrasco’s names being on the list, but Kershaw is falling apart already. Rightly so. That dude has a ton of mileage on his arm already and he isn’t even 30 yet. In two years he might be needing surgery or starting to regress. Who knows though. 2016 he missed a good chunk of time though so there is some skepticism there for me. Price has to rebound in order for 1) me to be impressed with him, and 2) for him to even opt out of his deal…… which IMO as a 33 year old….. he won’t get a better deal. Carrasco has yet to pitch 190 innings in a season and his overall stats don’t impress me. I think he is highly overrated. Harvey is looking like Josh Johnson 2.0. Hamels will be 35 and that’s too old for me and I assume most teams to get excited over. And Wainwright will be 37….. need I say more. So again, a lot of “names” on this list with a question mark as to whether the talent will match the status of said names.
Wolf Chan
so if a team wanted to go big they could buy in FA a rotation of :
Clayton Kershaw
David Price
Carlos Carrasco
Cole Hamels
Garrett Richards
that’s pretty good.
Tim Dierkes
Well, Carrasco will only be a FA if something goes terribly wrong for him. Price may not opt out, and there’s some chance Hamels’ option vests.
Wolf Chan
yeah but no one is going to buy them all anyways –
price will opt out unless something drastic happens since even if he wants to stay in boston he can always opt out and negotiate a new contract.
Tim Dierkes
I guess he could try for 5/175 or something if he’s coming off a huge 2018 season. But five years would have to be his max.
Nick4747
There’s also kuechal, Harvey if healthy, not to mention the elder statesmans wainwright and happ. Definitely a loaded class for both pitching and hitting.
Tim Dierkes
I don’t think it’s that great for starting pitching. Kershaw is the one I feel really good about being an ace in 2019, and there’s a reasonable chance the Dodgers find a way to keep him from reaching the open market.
Nick4747
The rest would have alot of good potential as a 2 starter upside 1 starters with guys like kuechal and richards.
KB
That’s assuming Kershaw’s arm and body is still intact in 2 years. The guy may only be 31 entering 2019, but he’s been in the league seemingly for forever. His age may be 31 but the mileage on his arm is more like that of a 35 year old. In 2016 he already had significant time on the DL. Of course pending what he does the next 2 years, as of right now I saw he might be a gamble come winter 2018.
Price is a fool if he opts out of that deal.
Carrasco. Not really understanding the buzz around a guy who through his age 29 season has yet to eclipse 190 innings pitched let alone 200. He has a career 3.90+ ERA for his career and seemingly can’t stay healthy….. whoever signs him…. they can have him.
Hamels is going to be pretty old come 2019. Entering the wrong side of 35. And this is assuming his option isn’t picked up. If his option is picked up he obviously isn’t a free agent which means he’ll be 36 friggin years old before he hits free agency…… no thanks.
Richards. Meh. Injured a lot and walks a good amount of batters. He’s got to 1) stay healthy, and 2) put up another 2015 season for me to be interested. His 2015 wasn’t exactly “nasty” though. It’s his only full year worth of starts. Had a 3.60+ ERA, 3.80+ FIP, and 1.24 WHIP with 3.3 and 7.6 BB/9 and K/9 respectively. Middle-back of the rotation fodder for a top tier team.
RytheStunner
Brace yourself for all of the “but what about [insert player who becomes free agent after 2017]” comments.
Tim Dierkes
So far, have to give everyone credit for not doing that. But it’s OK if it does happen.
formerlyz
Jose Fernandez would have been on this list….
From an outside perspective, I thought the Yankees would go all out in that offseason, and target Kershaw, Fernandez, Harper, and Machado and come out with a crazy haul after spending an unreal amount of money. The new CBA might have made that more difficult, but its the Yankees, so it would have fallen in line with their history
strostro
mannydahman
They forgot Jonathan Villar
Tim Dierkes
I think he’s a free agent after the 2020 season.
TaraMR16
I bet Bryce Harper will be a Yankee. He’ll demand Mike Trout money even though he hasn’t come close to proving he’s worth that, and the Yankees are probably the only team that will be willing and able to give it to him.
Dookie Howser, MD
6 years, $144.5M is Mike Trout money. Harper is look for a wee bit more.
Bryan
That also was 3 years of arbitration/3 years free agency. You can probably assume it would be closer to $180/6 for a free agent contract.
Yanksfan2010
Harper must be smoking some good stuff if he thinks he’s getting 400 million when he is a free agent. He has one great year and the rest were good years. This season he sucked and yet he is still beyond full of himself. I hope he has another 240 season.
demdodgerbums
Harper gets a 300 million contract if it’s under than its just barely under. Machado gets a huge payday as well, yet nowhere close to harpers contract unless he becomes MVP in one of the next two seasons. This is assuming their numbers keep inclining if not hold steady. Kershaw signs an extension with the dodgers nothing outrageous unless he wins cy young in one of the next two seasons, which I see him doing. Injuries kept him from winning it this year again. Still wish Trout never signed an extension with the Angels. I was shocked when he did. Angels are just waisting his years by not being in contention. Teams are lining up their books for this free agent class mainly just for those two young stars. Dodgers will make a serious run for them. Most their contracts get wiped off the table that year too. Can’t wait to see how this plays out.
slider32
There will not be a 400 million dollar man, Machado and Harper will get 300, and Donaldson, Harvey, Kershaw, and Price get 150+ if healthy. Price and Kershaw will leave if they don’t win the series by then.