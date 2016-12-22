Here’s the latest from around the American League East…
- The Orioles “have long coveted” Boone Logan, MASNsports.com’s Roch Kubatko writes. Signing Logan would give Baltimore a more reliable lefty specialist-type of a relief option beyond Donnie Hart and T.J. McFarland, though Kubatko isn’t sure if the O’s would be able to afford Logan’s services. The Blue Jays, Mets, Yankees and Mariners have all been linked to Logan this winter, though the Mariners may have addressed with left-handed bullpen needs by signing Marc Rzepczynski.
- Pedro Alvarez may be the Orioles free agent most likely to re-sign with the team, though as Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun notes, Alvarez’s return could create some roster complications. With Alvarez and Trey Mancini, the O’s would have two players best suited for DH duty, giving them less bench flexibility. Alvarez has indicated a willingness to learn to play outfield, though Encina isn’t sure if Alvarez will be able to defensively handle even a part-time outfield role. On the flip side, Alvarez does bring a lot of power from the left side and bringing him back could cost Baltimore much less than it would to re-sign Mark Trumbo.
- The Yankees have fielded several buy-low offers for Michael Pineda this winter, ESPN.com’s Andrew Marchand reports. Pineda posted a 4.82 ERA last season, a number somewhat inflated by a .339 BABIP and a 17% home run rate Pineda’s advanced metrics (3.80 FIP, 3.30 xFIP, 3.40 SIERA, 10.61 K/9, 3.91 K/BB rate) presented his season in a much better light, and his 175 2/3 innings pitched was a new career high for the injury-prone righty. Pineda will be a free agent after 2017, though rather than trade him, the Yankees are counting on Pineda to put it all together and help stabilize a rotation with several question marks.
- The Blue Jays seem to be looking to solve their position player needs before returning to their search for left-handed relief, Sportsnet.ca’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports. Logan, Jerry Blevins and Travis Wood are the most prominent southpaw relievers linked to the Jays this winter, though the team also isn’t settled in either corner outfield spot.
- The Red Sox freed up some salary by dealing Clay Buchholz to the Phillies, but Boston also likes the prospect (Josh Tobias) they got in return, WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford writes. Tobias, a 10th-round pick for the Phillies in 2015, was one of 10 names targeted by the Sox as they looked through Philadelphia’s system. Red Sox director of pro scouting Gus Quattlebaum describes Tobias as “having potential as a versatile, switch-hitting guy with make-up and a feel to hit. Whenever you can find someone who can hit, that guy is going to standout.“
Comments
dwilson10
How is Boone Logan more reliable of a lefty-specialist than Donnie Hart? I agree with him being more reliable that McFarland but not Hart. Did they not see what Hart did last year, his numbers were outstanding for a rookie straight from AA.
JDGoat
He’s barely proven anything in the majors, Logan has over several years
mosc
I’d love to see somebody argue Boone Logan over Tommy Layne too but apparently the Yankees are supposed to be excited to throw 3y/$10M+ at the guy??
trueblue44
Please don’t tell fans that you “like” Tobias. We all know it was a salary dump. I would be surprised if Tobias gets 300 PAs in the majors for his career.
prich
I think everyone would be surprised if a 24 year old who hit in single A made the bigs, but good for the Phils getting another major league arm
johnsilver
23 last season actually and it was the Sally league, notoriously friendly offensive stadiums dot that league, tho the FSL he advanced to late has NO offensive friendly stadiums and he struggled there.
My opinion is same as was when Boston picked up the 13.5m Bucholz option.. Now how do they get rid of the entire amount without having to pay any? philly did pick it all up, so getting back anything at all, while not on the hook was a check plus and nothing can be written negative about Dombrowski when Bucholz goes down now.
rgreen
He’s a 24 yr old a-ball player,but he was just drafted a year n a half ago.he’s not gonna unseat Pedroia,but he can still develop into a average ball player.out of every position player drafted by the Phils in 2015,the only guy above Clearwater is Kingery.
lesterdnightfly
Memorandum:
Dear Gus,
Please come up something glossy about (hey, what was that kid’s name? Oh yeah) er, Tubbyass. I’m getting tons of flak from fans and the boss about getting nothing for our salary dump.
Regards,
Dave D.
df08988
I agree with your comments. I’ll take the under on 300 PA’s.
GoRav114
I love the idea of Logan. The Os have so many weapons in the bullpen they should stack the cupboard then find trade partners to find a prospect that can fill a gap in next couple of years or take on some salary and find a right fielder now. At the deadline if they are out of it they can then trade away Oday, Brach, and Britton to make a fortune. Next year they save a ton and the bullpen still has Logan, Hart, Givens. I never root for the Os to lose but I drool at the farm system they could build by trading away everybody mid season this year. On top of that they will be in line to get a high pick (Maybe protected pick in a year where Machado, Kershaw, Harper, etc. are free agents and will have QO attached. Then in 2018-2020 they have nothing but young studs, payroll flexibility to pick up a superstar free agent, and picks to build for following years. I do not want another two seasons of not quite good enough and then mediocrity because all the free agents are gone and they got a few late round picks.
Whyamihere
no such thing as a protected pick beyond this year because no one gives up a first beyond this year.
GoRav114
I just don’t understand Pineda. I watch him pitch and his stuff his sic and he will be dominating all game then u look at the final line and he gave up 4 in 6.1 and don’t know how it happened. I am an Os fan and hope he figures it out because he has top shelf talent
Alex H
You shouldn’t trade Pineda right now. His value could skyrocket if he puts up half a season that we know he’s capable of. Trade him then (If the Yankees are out of contention of course).
yanksknicks
Honestly the pirates would probably turn him into an ace. The yankees should just trade for their pitching coach.
tenman85
The Yankees get all of these promising pitchers (Pineda, Evoldi, etc) and they never pan out. I guess Rotschild isn’t the greatest.
jimmertee
The Jays needs to replace Bautista and EE. Morales replaces Saunders and Pearce replaces no one, lol. The Jays need another high end starter. Happ won’t repeat the career year, Estrada’s back is putty and may not hold up, Sanchez and Stroman will be themselves, and Liriano is the question mark, either awesome or not, he has great years every other year. They need three pen relievers to rise up from within or acquire. This team is a long way from repeating.
TheBoatmen
The Jays don’t need another starter, just depth in the minors. The starting staff was the best in the AL last year. Morales will split between DH and 1st. Pearce will split between RF and 1st. They need 1.5 outfielders and bullpen help….and to trade Smoak and Loup.
patborders92
+ trade upton, he’s more useless than Smoke. Both should be released
Michael Macaulay-Birks
They won’t be this year
jimmertee
We’ll have to agree to disagree, they do need another high end starter and this season will bare out what I am saying. Smoak and Loup are weak trade bait. Smoak can’t hit offspeed and most teams know it and Loup lost much of his former self after he got hurt and Gibby doesn’t trust him anymore.
angelsfan4life
The Angels desperately need protection for Trout in the lineup. If Pujols struggles, or gets hurt, Trout will never get pitched to. I do not understand why they are so unwilling to sign Trumbo.
arc89
Its called no money to spend. Angels has wasted to much money on bad players. The Angels need to rebuild the team but instead they think they can compete. Which will put them even farther from competing. Right now the Angels will compete with Oakland for last place.
kiwimlbfan
Hopefully they’ve learned from the Hamilton and Pujols contracts.
angelsfan4life
The Pujols contract paid for itself. It afforded the Angels to negotiate a better TV contract.
badco44
Simple, The Angeles are like everyone else. Market flooded with righty DH types, so wait til the price drops
rmullig2
Give Pineda half a season with Sanchez catching him and see how he improves. They can look to extend him if he turns the corner or flip him if they are out of contention.
Michael Macaulay-Birks
Because Sanchez has exactly how much experience catching a head case veteran? Sanchez will be a stud, but let’s not act like he’s Johnny bench coming into spring training
mosc
He’s fluent in Spanish unlike McCann, Romine, etc…
Michael Macaulay-Birks
Pineda speaks and understand English just fine….all over YouTube
Michael Macaulay-Birks
I’m not saying he’s not going to be awesome, but let’s wait till he’s actually King before we put the crown on him