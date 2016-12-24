AL East Notes: Stottlemyre, Yankees, Red Sox, Encarnacion

Former Yankees pitcher and Mets, Astros, Yankees and Mariners pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Sr. is “fighting for his life,” one of his sons, former big-league pitcher Todd Stottlemyre, writes on Facebook (via ESPN). Mel Stottlemyre, 75, announced in 2000 that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Stottlemyre was the Mets’ pitching coach for their World Series win in 1986, and the Yankees’ pitching coach for four World Series champion teams. He also won five All-Star berths in 11 seasons in the big leagues. We at MLBTR wish the best to the Stottlemyre family in this difficult time.
Here’s more from the AL East.
- The Yankees and Red Sox could play one another in London as soon as 2018, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald writes. What seems even more likely at this time is that the Red Sox, Yankees and possibly Mets could all play in London at some point over the course of the new five-year CBA. It’s unclear whether a Yankees/Red Sox matchup in particular will occur, and there are significant issues that must be ironed out first, including the problem of lost gate receipts, as well as how to continue to sell Major League Baseball to Europe after such a marquee matchup has already occurred. But presidents of both teams express enthusiasm for the idea. “We would really like to do it,” says Red Sox president Sam Kennedy. “The Yankees have been at the forefront of suggesting that we bring the great game of baseball to London,” writes Yankees president Randy Levine in an email. “Playing the Red Sox in London would be a special and unique event.”
- Edwin Encarnacion’s departure to Cleveland has many Blue Jays fans upset, with some blaming the team for not finding a way to re-sign Encarnacion and others blaming Encarnacion for seeking too much money early in the process, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi writes in a fascinating timeline of the negotiations between Encarnacion and the Blue Jays. As had been previously reported, the Jays offered Encarnacion a four-year, $80MM deal in early November; Davidi notes that deal also included a vesting option that would have increased the value of the deal to $100MM. Encarnacion, though, didn’t want to take a deal on the doorstep of free agency (as his agent, Paul Kinzer, admitted earlier this week). As free agency opened, the Jays believed Encarnacion was seeking $100MM and judged from his lack of urgency to move on the Jays’ initial offer that he had another suitor in the $80MM-$100MM range, which wasn’t the case. The Jays thus moved quickly to sign Kendrys Morales, and took their $80MM offer off the table. The two sides remained in touch, but with Morales and Steve Pearce in the fold, the Jays weren’t as strongly motivated to sign Encarnacion, and he ended up with Cleveland.
Comments
RedSox67
Wow. Don’t need to face this beast 19 games a years awesome
redsox for_life
Yep!!!now only the Baltimore have the power in hr wt Marchado and Davis plus Trumbo if is come back
RedSox67
Also I do believe other than the taxes he didn get any respect for the jays front office so he wanted out. To bad for the jay fans
dutchie
Playing a MLB game in London is understandable for a business point of view. But there is very little of a baseball culture in the UK. The Netherlands and Italy are the main European Countries in which the game is played. Holland already has a purpose built stadium; Italy has the better weather. Especially if this would a series before Opening Day like in Japan and Australia recently, London weather is a cancellation waiting to happen.
Mojo2929
A lack of communication on both sides. I don’t blame EE for wanting to test the market, and the Jays seemed to think they didn’t have a realistic chance of re-signing him. He is an elite bat that makes any lineup better, and we will miss him in TO next summer. That said, Toronto now has an opportunity to add some speed and a left handed bat, but they need to get creative. I hope this works out for both sides, and wish EE good luck next summer. I hope he receives a warm ovation from the TO fans next summer.
darkstar61
I understand the whole “fearing EE’s market” thing which would lead to the Jays looking at other options, that makes sense to do.
What I don’t understand was the rush to sign Kendrys Morales as the secondary option. Everyone knew there was a glut of similar players on the market, and that some would likely be forced to take lower-cost, short-term deals. Going out and signing Morales so fast for that value and length before having any idea what the market would do because of the glut just seems silly. Had they waited and seen EEs market struggling to build they almost certainly would have been better off.
JayceInCase
I’ve always liked Mark Shapiro. He showed how shrewd he can be by adding Happ and Estrada to a staff that desperately needed help. But we can rationalize all we want about how the Jays lost Encarnacion, but in the end it his job to read the market correctly. He did not. The number three team in attendance lost their prize free agent to a team that was 28th in attendance. It just so happens to be a team that also ended their season. No matter what the reasons this happened… it is very poor optics and he owns it.