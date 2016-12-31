Baseball Blogs Weigh In: CBA, Orioles, Indians, Jays, Yanks, Pirates

This week in baseball blogs:
- Unsung Zeroes breaks down the ramifications of the newly minted collective bargaining agreement.
- Jays From the Couch blames Edwin Encarnacion’s agent for the first baseman/designated hitter’s departure from Toronto.
- Camden Depot ponders the future of Orioles center fielder Adam Jones.
- Real McCoy Minor News chats with Indians outfield prospect Bradley Zimmer.
- The 3rd Man In interviews highly touted 2017 draft prospect Royce Lewis.
- When Sid Slid praises the Braves for their work this winter and looks ahead to next offseason.
- Pirates Breakdown (links here) identifies potential bargain outfielders and relievers for the Bucs to target in free agency.
- MLB451 wonders if anyone is today’s game is capable of finishing a season with more home runs than strikeouts.
- Call To The Pen suggests a few moves that would help the rebuilding Padres return to relevance in the coming years.
- Chin Music Baseball sees striking similarities between the Mets and Indians, two World Series hopefuls.
- Bronx Bomber Blogger discusses the Yankees’ offseason in a podcast.
- The Point of Pittsburgh analyzes the Pirates’ young, in-house rotation options.
- Jays Journal writes that drafting and developing relievers could be the next competitive edge in Major League Baseball.
- BirdsWatcher tries to determine how much it would cost the Orioles to extend second baseman Jonathan Schoop.
- Notes from the Sally previews the 2017 Charleston Riverdogs, the Yankees’ South Atlantic League affiliate.
- Now On Deck and Rotisserie Duck present their mock Hall of Fame ballots.
- Fake Teams offers a two-round mock fantasy draft.
- Sports Talk Philly doesn’t expect Mike Trout, a New Jersey product who grew up a Phillies fan, to ever play for the club.
- Everything Bluebirds argues that the Blue Jays should be wary of trading with the Rockies.
- Outside Pitch MLB opines that the lack of a market for free agent catcher Matt Wieters could benefit the Nationals.
- Die Hard NYY regards free agent first baseman James Loney as a logical Yankees target.
- Call To The Pen previews a few positions that will be up for grabs for the Phillies during spring training.
- North Shore Nine revisits the top 10 moments of the Pirates’ 2016 season.
- Pinstriped Prospects credits the Yankees for the amount of undrafted players positively impacting their system.
- The Runner Sports looks back fondly at former major league right-hander Darryl Kile, who died in 2012.
Comments
amishthunderak
That’s some breaking news from Sports Talk Philly.
24TheKid
Yeah I wonder if any other writers for other teams have made that prediction.
floridapinstripes
Would Pirates consider a trade for Gardner for Taylor Hearn? He could be a stop gap if you trade Cutch and 4th outfielder when Meadows gets called up.
billysbballz
Wait, the Pirates 22nd best prospect according to MLB rankings for Brett Gardner, gold glove 33yo and decent war?
Explain why the Yankees make that deal when they can deal him at deadline for soooo much more?