Baseball Blogs Weigh In: EE, Pirates, D-backs, O’s, Jays, Phillies, Astros

This week in baseball blogs:
- MLB Reports argues that the reigning American League champion Indians’ signing of Edwin Encarnacion should make them the AL favorites entering next season.
- Jays Journal directs blame at multiple parties for Encarnacion’s departure from Toronto.
- Inside the ’Zona explains why Diamondbacks southpaw Patrick Corbin could rebound next year.
- Pirates Breakdown and North Shore Nine focus on the Bucs’ re-signing of right-hander Ivan Nova.
- Think Blue Planning Committee looks into whether Dodgers superstar shortstop Corey Seager, the National League Rookie of the Year, will regress in 2017.
- Call To The Pen posits that the Orioles shouldn’t even consider trading third baseman Manny Machado.
- Sports Talk Philly applauds Phillies general manager Matt Klentak for his work this offseason.
- The Point of Pittsburgh addresses what acquiring White Sox ace Jose Quintana would mean for the Pirates.
- Chin Music Baseball analyzes the most mediocre 40-home run seasons since 2002.
- The Runner Sports looks back at Astros righty Lance McCullers’ first couple seasons and ahead to 2017.
- Baseball Hot Corner suggests the Nationals sign free agent closer Greg Holland.
- Jays From The Couch delves into remaining free agent outfield options for the Blue Jays.
- Camden Depot details what the Winter Meetings are like for job seekers.
- BaseballRanks lists the Astros’ top 25 prospects.
- The Runner Sports tries to find a leadoff hitter for the Athletics.
- The 3rd Man In interviews Brewers right-handed prospect Cody Ponce.
- Pinstriped Prospects chats with Yankees righty prospect Austin DeCarr.
- Call To The Pen examines the possibility of the Phillies signing free agent outfielder Michael Saunders.
- Outside Pitch MLB opines that the Mets shouldn’t trade outfielder Michael Conforto for White Sox closer David Robertson.
- AngelsWin checks into whether it would be possible for the Halos to upgrade over Yunel Escobar at third base this offseason.
- Wayniac Nation hopes the Reds turn to outfield prospect Jesse Winker in 2017.
- Die Hard NYY wonders if the Yankees should attempt to reacquire left-handed reliever Justin Wilson from the Tigers.
- Outfield Fly Rule’s writers offer their mock Hall of Fame ballots.
- Baseball Hot Corner remembers the former major leaguers who passed away in 2016.
- Rotisserie Duck makes some baseball-themed changes to “The Christmas Song.”
Please send submissions to ZachBBWI @gmail.com.
Comments
Buhnersideburns
The Jays should inquire with the Reds about a Travis for Phillips and Winker swap.
babyk79
Phillips would have to waive his no trade clause and also the reds want to get younger with winker, not put a roadblock in Travis for Jorge Peraza
Buhnersideburns
Ya the no trade could be an issue. The getting younger is legit argument, the Reds just seem to have a glut of controllable of’ers at the moment and could look to use one to fill another need… I was under the impression Peraza was to be Cozart’s replacement at ss, once he is traded, opening up 2b for a long term solution.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
I think at this point they have a lot of faith in Herrera and their moving Phillips is to free up Herrera to play so Travis doesn’t make much sense.
goabes22
Replace peraza with Herrera and I agree
Mark
Jays are in win now mode, and travis is a much better ballplayer than phillips is at this point in their careers. Winkers is not proven as well.
Buhnersideburns
Phillips and Travis are very similar players offensively, with Travis arguably being slightly better with the bat… Phillips is still a better defender. Travis’ value is greater due to his youth/controllability. Winker, although unproven in the bigs, is most likely a better option then any of the current Jays of’ers due to his approach at the plate and on base potential alone.
angelsfan4life412
next offseason, the angels should make a serious run at todd frazier
EKocur57
Quintana would make an excellent add for the Pirates, and I agree that a package of Bell, Glasnow and Newman would be fine
If Huntington is serious, he needs to get it done
forwhomjoshbelltolls
No thanks.
I’d do a deal with Glasnow or Newman, but not both. If that’s not enough, so be it. Glasnow’s ceiling is enormous. Keeping him would be fine, too. Newman could be their shortstop for a decade.
Bell is the only power bat in the organization. And the poise is better than the power. I don’t consider trading him unless I was sure his fielding wouldn’t come around.
SandyAlomar
Indians, Red Sox, Astros AL champs. Which one?
goabes22
Idk but I think the Rangers should be there amongst three (not a Rangers fan)
JDGoat
No they overachieved last year