Baseball Blogs Weigh In: EE, Pirates, D-backs, O’s, Jays, Phillies, Astros

This week in baseball blogs:

Please send submissions to ZachBBWI @gmail.com.

  1. The Jays should inquire with the Reds about a Travis for Phillips and Winker swap.

    • Phillips would have to waive his no trade clause and also the reds want to get younger with winker, not put a roadblock in Travis for Jorge Peraza

      • Ya the no trade could be an issue. The getting younger is legit argument, the Reds just seem to have a glut of controllable of’ers at the moment and could look to use one to fill another need… I was under the impression Peraza was to be Cozart’s replacement at ss, once he is traded, opening up 2b for a long term solution.

        • I think at this point they have a lot of faith in Herrera and their moving Phillips is to free up Herrera to play so Travis doesn’t make much sense.

    • Jays are in win now mode, and travis is a much better ballplayer than phillips is at this point in their careers. Winkers is not proven as well.

      • Phillips and Travis are very similar players offensively, with Travis arguably being slightly better with the bat… Phillips is still a better defender. Travis’ value is greater due to his youth/controllability. Winker, although unproven in the bigs, is most likely a better option then any of the current Jays of’ers due to his approach at the plate and on base potential alone.

  2. next offseason, the angels should make a serious run at todd frazier

  3. Quintana would make an excellent add for the Pirates, and I agree that a package of Bell, Glasnow and Newman would be fine
    If Huntington is serious, he needs to get it done

    • No thanks.

      I’d do a deal with Glasnow or Newman, but not both. If that’s not enough, so be it. Glasnow’s ceiling is enormous. Keeping him would be fine, too. Newman could be their shortstop for a decade.

      Bell is the only power bat in the organization. And the poise is better than the power. I don’t consider trading him unless I was sure his fielding wouldn’t come around.

    • Idk but I think the Rangers should be there amongst three (not a Rangers fan)

