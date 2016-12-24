Beane On Athletics’ Pursuit Of Edwin Encarnacion

Before Edwin Encarnacion agreed to a three-year deal with the Indians, the Athletics made a surprisingly strong push to acquire him, offering Encarnacion a higher average annual value of $25MM, although at a shorter term. Top A’s exec Billy Beane shares the details of his team’s pursuit of Encarnacion, courtesy of Joe Stiglich of CSN Bay Area.
“We just lost out at the end,” says Beane. “The process was a lot of fun because those are not guys we’ve been in on the last few years.”
Encarnacion preferred to play in Cleveland rather than Oakland, since Cleveland would be a closer trip for his family to visit from the Dominican Republic. Beane says the Athletics were aware of the difficulty of signing Encarnacion, but says he represented too good an opportunity to pass up.
“We knew we’d face some headwinds going in,” says Beane. “But again, we saw this as a unique player. … [W]e thought was that type of player who would have served as a real good anchor point with our young pitching and some of our other young players.”
One factor behind the Athletics’ pursuit of Encarnacion, Beane says, was the franchise’s ownership situation. Last month, Lew Wolff sold much of his ownership stake, and John Fisher took over as managing partner.
It appears the team’s play for a big-name free agent in Encarnacion could be its last for a time, however. Stiglich emphasizes that the team’s biggest need right now is in center field, and there aren’t currently any free agents at that position who would justify a large expenditure. Instead, the team will likely look to the trade market as well as the free agent market to find a center fielder.
Comments
shawnlaroche96
I understand rather playing in Cleveland than Oakland for the mere fact that they have a much better chance to make the playoffs and Progressive Field doesn’t have sewage overflow for the locker room, but how is Cleveland easier to get to from the Dominican than Oakland? United no longer has a hub in Cleveland, and there might be non stops to San Francisco from the Dominican, just right over the bay.
zacharydmanprin
You have taken high school geography, correct?
Ozunamatata
I think he knows Cleveland is closer. He’s just talking about airlines. No need to be condescending.
shawnlaroche96
I was thinking of flight availability, not geography. The amount of flights in and out of Cleveland have dropped since United dropped the hub there, and San Francisco has added flights. It also depends on what airport they would fly out of the Dominican, Santo Domingo, Punta Cana or Santiago.
JayceInCase
Something else to consider is the time zone. It may not sound like much, but it does matter to some. The three hour time difference can create challenges and makes the distance apart seem further. For $25M per year though… Move them!
chiefbender
Did I accidentally click on FAAFlightRumors.com?
VermontsFinest
Hahahaha
gmenfan
More so than other clubs, “playing for Oakland” may mean “relocating to Seattle” midseason. Cleveland seemed a no brainer for EE given that Oakland was the alternative. Better club, no stadium issues, recent success, and a little longer term contract stability.
JD396
It’s gonna be a very short connection to Cleveland from anywhere on any major
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Do the A’s have any prospects that the White Sox might want?
Cutch to the A’s, prospects (the A’s and some Pirates) to ChiSox, Quintana to Pittsburgh.
st1300b
Agree this is a possibility based on reports on need. So it begs the question what prospects do the A’s have that Chicago would find desirable and worth McCutchen to the bucs?
arc89
Will not happen because the A’s do have some very good prospects but why give them up for McCutchen when the A’s are far from contending this year. Better for the A’s to hold on to their prospects and wait a couple of years when they should have one of the top young teams in baseball.
hawaiiphil
Good idea!
overratedsandy
Ah yes…the successful religion of Moneyball at work again.
racerx11
hit up the dbacks, they will give you Pollack for some used lottery tickets and a an empty soda can. better hurry, they are listening to the braves for an offer of a bag of lawn clippings
st1300b
Ha!