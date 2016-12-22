East Notes: Revere, Braves, Bird, Ross

Free agent center fielder Ben Revere is reportedly likely to sign in the near future (as MASNsports.com’s Roch Kubatko first relayed earlier today), and Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet tweets that the Blue Jays won’t be his landing spot. That crosses the Blue Jays and Orioles (per Kubatko) off the list for Revere — two teams that could conceivably be in the market for a left-handed-hitting outfielder with some speed. Multiple teams still make some degree of sense for Revere, with the Giants, Mariners, Rangers, Angels and Tigers all striking me as on-paper fits (though that list is purely speculative). Non-tendered by the Nats this offseason, Revere logged a dismal .217/.260/.300 batting line in 375 plate appearances in 2016, but he’d batted .305 or better in each of the three prior seasons.
- Braves president of baseball operations John Hart spoke with MLB.com’s Hal Bodley about the parallels between the rebuild he’s helped to architect in Atlanta and the one that he led in Cleveland back in the early to mid-90s. Hart also discussed the team’s decision to promote Dansby Swanson this past summer and the decision to add a trio of veteran starters — Bartolo Colon, R.A. Dickey, Jaime Garcia — this winter despite the team’s bulk of young pitching. “We didn’t want to stand in the way of our young pitchers, so we went with guys who I think are going to give us innings,” said Hart of adding three starters on one-year commitments. “I think this gives us a more competitive ballclub going into the new park. I don’t think this deviates from the plan we have.”
- The Yankees “appear content” with Matt Holliday serving as the major offensive addition to their roster this winter, writes MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, which increases the importance of Greg Bird to the team’s 2017 roster. Bird is the early favorite to serve as manager Joe Girardi’s everyday first baseman next year, and GM Brian Cashman said that getting a look at Bird in the Arizona Fall League was important. “All we care about is him having a full healthy Fall League, which he’s done,” said Cashman. “It checks the box and we’ll be looking forward to seeing him in Spring Training. All reports are, he looks good.” Bird and Tyler Austin could compete for time at first base and may eventually settle into a platoon, while the outfield could see Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks in a similar spring battle for playing time, Hoch writes.
- Nationals right-hander Joe Ross missed significant time with a shoulder injury in 2016, but MLB.com’s Jamal Collier writes that the 23-year-old’s arm is back to health. Ross took a few weeks off to rest his shoulder, and it’s now full strength as Ross progresses through his typical offseason routine. As Collier points out, the trades of Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez magnify the importance of getting a healthy season out of Ross. Notably, Ross said he’s tinkering with some potential mechanical alterations to his delivery and throwing program in an effort to stay healthier next year.
Comments
Kyle3535
Revere to the Tigers
El Duderino
I have to agree.
RyÅn W Krol
Angels are a prime destination for him to re-establish his value. Everyone and my neighbor’s dogs know that Cameron Maybin likely will onknever be healthy enough for 90-110 games, so there’s up to 72 games for Revere to potentially start based on that projection. Kole Calhoun will probably have a few nagging injuries here and there, given how hard he plays and I would guess about 140 games for him, so possibly add up to another 22 for Revere right there. Then there’s always the possibility that Mike Trout could possibly see his first DL stint. Let’s say it’s one stint so add up to about 13 games in one possible trip to the 15 day DL for Trout, making the total come out to up to 107. Then you have pinch hitting, pinch running, etc. that could bump it up to 130 games for Revere. Just a ballpark estimate, no pun intended. There’s a lot of playing time that could open up for Revere on the Angels. And you could probably say the same thing for a lot of teams, which is probably why he hasn’t signed yet.
GeoKaplan
I will be very disappointed in Eppler if he doesn’t bring Revere to the Angels.
Revere checks a lot of boxes: LH hitter, speed, can play all three OF positions, should come at reasonable cost after last season. I would expect a reasonable bounce back season, too.
andrewgauldin
The Mariners do not need another left handed hitting outfielder. Any left handed hitter for that matter. The Mets are a better fit if they got rid of Granderson or Bruce. A platoon with Lagares
andrewgauldin
As a Halos fan, I’d love for Revere to come down to Anaheim. I agree with your Ryan Krol ^^^^
adshadbolt
Revere is perfect for the Giants
SuperSinker
Revere is perfect for nobody. He isn’t very good.
SoCalBaseballDude
Revere would fit in perfectly with the Angels….they need a guy like him.
turner9
Why would the jays not be interested in revere? Especially after losing out on EE. He got less then we offered which shows we want to go in a different direction. Younger faster better D more contact etc.
Please tell me it’s because they have a planned run at a votto/Hamilton trade to bring a lil power contact defense and speed
petersdylan36
