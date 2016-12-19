Blue Jays Have Not Offered Jose Bautista More Than Qualifying Offer

Since slugger Jose Bautista declined the one-year, $17.2MM qualifying offer made to him by the Blue Jays at the outset of the offseason, the club has not made him a formal offer that exceeds that amount, Jon Morosi of MLB Network tweets.
That’s not exactly surprising, perhaps, as Bautista’s market has seemingly not yet developed — in large part, perhaps, because former teammate Edwin Encarnacion and several other power bats (particularly Mark Trumbo) also remain unsigned. But it’s notable that Toronto hasn’t even seen fit to put that kind of cash on the table yet, as the team reportedly dangled four years and $80MM to Encarnacion at one point (though that offer seemingly no longer stands).
We took a look at Bautista’s market recently, upon Morosi’s suggestion that a reunion with the Jays could make the most sense at this point. That may well turn out to be the case, but it doesn’t seem likely to happen any time soon unless Toronto’s interest perks up or Bautista decides to settle for a lot less than he surely hoped for when he turned down the QO.
MLBTR’s Tim Dierkes predicted that Bautista could earn $51MM over three years on the open market, but there was always some downside in his case given his age, defensive limitations, and recent power drop, as well as (especially) the presence of so many other appealing power hitters in free agency. Because he rejected the qualifying offer, of course, Bautista would also cost a signing team a draft choice (or prevent the Jays from adding an additional selection), which further dents his value.
As Dierkes noted at the outset of the offseason, a one-year arrangement always seemed a plausible outcome, and a pillow contract now seems more likely than ever. Of course, it’s far too soon to say that a multi-year guarantee won’t be found; ongoing market developments may yet decide that question. Since our latest snapshot of the overall market for Bautista, we’ve heard some updated chatter on the potential connection to the Rays and the seeming unlikelihood of a match with the Mariners.
Comments
rivera42
Hahahaha. Good. Screw that cocky punk!
Outlaws12
Says everyone that’s not a Blu Jay fan
22Leo
Yep. And there is a reason for that.
Stormie
Oh, a lot of Blue Jays fans say it too.
costergaard2
The moment Odor punched him out was one of the greatest in human history = )
jp2613
Or how about the time Odor made the error that eliminated the Rangers from the playoffs? That was even better
TonytheKeg
Nah, the punch was better. Much better.
Joeybats
Please resign Bautista
Joeybats
Please man
hoags27
Why???
hoags27
The guy is scared of playing right field and his arm hasn’t been the same since hurting it when he threw to first 2 seasons ago.
CursedRangers
Also, every time he is in the outfield he is literally stretching his legs between every pitch. I’ve seen players stretch in occasion, but the frequency that he does it indicates to me that he is just an long term injury waiting to happen. Add in his ego and the fact that so many fans hate him, I just don’t see him getting a big deal.
patborders92
Yeah his stretching is a lil over the top.
RyanR
Haha.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Well, I would be all for signing him to a two year deal. I know not many O’s types would be interested in that, but count me in
Either that or a mega trade involving Machado and Britton for Ozuna and Stanton. However, that may be a bit crazy for everyone involved. Although, it would provide for an interesting outfield for the O’s.
sidewinder11
That trade wouldn’t work because of Stanton’s contract. If the O’s are gonna spend that kind of money, it’ll go to Machado
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Well, after the Orioles win their World Series, they will flip Stanton to the Yankees.
See, I have all the answers today.
stl_cards16
You do realize that trade makes the Orioles worse, right?
Reflect
I think that’s debatable. Stanton is worse than Machado but i’d rather have Ozuna than Britton
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
It’s debatable and chances are good that it’s not probable.
johnsilver
Think yelich is the one Duquette would covet on the Marlins lefty. Ozuna is a Boras guy, 3y left of control and out the door..
If Angelos could be persuaded to open his wallet, which he has been known to a couple of times the last 15y like with Davis and the Tex negotiations 8-9y ago? I’d love to see it in a deal and do agree it would have to include Machado.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
It’s possible, but Stanton is the bigger name.
We’ll see. However chances are better that the O’s sign Joey Bats, than a big trade.
pat09
Machado is worth more than the injury prone Stanton
mike156
As long as there is no competition, why should they? The ship on the CBA has sailed, but I think QO’s for players Bautista’s age are unreasonable. They aren’t going to be getting 4-5 year deals. You are basically forcing these guys to go year to year, unable to maximize earnings are the approach the end of their careers. And, in terms of a salary deflator (which is always the goal) it doesn’t really have a broad-based impact. it’s not the Bautista contract that’s the problem, even at 3/51. It’s the nine-figure ones. Hopefully, the new CBA will makes things a little better
bringinit247
Year to year isn’t so bad… I wouldn’t mind a 10 mil 1 year contract! We complain about how these guys are treated while they make more money then most Americans that work much harder.
CursedRangers
I’m with you. 10 million is 5-7 times more than the average American will earn in their entire lifetime.
bringinit247
It’s especially okay for Bautista who is declining.
JKB
Why is a one year deal bad? Let the player EARN the money!
chesteraarthur
Nor should they
Solaris611
As great as David Ortiz was right up until his retirement date, the Sox never gave him more than a 2-year contract in the last 5 or 6 years of his career. Bautista has to face the reality that best he can expect from now forward is 2 years at about $12M or so per.
jimttu
You’re crazy
patborders92
Or year to year at about $16 million. But Morales got 3 years so you never know with some of these GMs.
halos101
morales at 3 years wasn’t a big stretch
soup94
Any chance Bautista pulls a Stephen Drew here? Waits until compensation is no longer attached?
vinscully16
Jays should move on from Bautista. It’s not too late, really, to bring EE back to Toronto. The Jays offer won’t be far off the contract Encarnacion eventually signs. Forget Jose, offer EE four years and $88 million. Enough pretending to be a small market team, Jays. Sign EE.
JDGoat
No that contract will be an albatross at the end. Bautista will provide more value due to the years
_kherz23
EE isn’t getting any more than 4/80
CursedRangers
Agreed. It’s a game of musical chairs, and teams know it. Too many DH similar players on the market for anyone to go nuts. Granted EE is the best of the bunch (in my opinion), but I still don’t see him signing a crazy contract. Players like Fielder, Big Panda, ARod, Hamilton, Pujols, Choo, the list goes on and on shows that big contracts for old players backfire more times than they pay off.
kc38
Stupidest news I’ve heard. Doesn’t take an insider to tell me for me to know they haven’t offered more money after he rejected their first offer and he’s desperately looking for a team. Obviously you’re gonna say here’s less than. What the hell is the point of even reporting this. No duh the blue jays haven’t offered more
thisbaezkid
Yeah, wow, it’s like this website is called “MLB Trade Rumors” which clearly entails anything baseball related regarding players contracts. Stupid, I only want to be notified about important transactions. Not enjoyable pieces surrounding free agents, non-tenders, waiver pick ups, or minor league signings.
JD396
Well, god, I should just get your phone number and delete the MLBTR app
Frank Waller
Shapiro and Atkins, who have been dubbed Shatkins by Toronto fans and some of the local press, has really made a mess of things this off season for the Jays. First, they told everyone they wanted to get younger, more athletic and more left handed. Then they completely misread the market and offered EE his highest offer BEFORE free agency started. Once it did start, and EE wanted to test the waters before coming back to them on their offer, the Jays immediately signed Morales to a 3 year $33M contract, which made EE’s return unlikely. If the Jays had slow played events, they could have had EE back at that price and been a much better team. All appearances are that they gave EE the offer knowing he would turn it down and had plans with Morales ready when he said no and needed some time. They could have still signed Pearce to his contract to be a super utility type player at 3b, 2b, 1b, DH, LF and RF. He is average defensively at all of them and a better offensive option than Goins or Barney. An offseason to this point with EE and Pearce signed would be light years than with Morales and Pearce. Also, the stated purpose of getting more athletic and younger was ignored be signing Morales/Pearce. MANY Jays fans are ver upset by how this offseason has went so far and if they don’t make vast improvements to LF, RF, and the bullpen the Jays will not be very competitive this year. If they had started things off and said “we have our LF and 1b of the present and future ready to start next year, Pompony and Tellez, and we are going to invest heavily in the bullpen and RF. That would have made sense. In two years Pompony could make you forget the name Dexter Fowler and Tellez has the talent and power to develop into a Shwarber type 1b. Great hitting eye, great power, average defensively. However, this team did none of that and seems befuddled on what exactly they are doing, competing or reloading.
patborders92
Pompey will never be anything bett r than a fourth OF’er. I think we’re just coming to the end of our competitive window so they would rather collect the picks and add talent to ththe system. Enjoy Donaldson and Tulo for one more year because they will be shipped out next offseason. ATL rebuild is about to happen.
JDGoat
I like what they’re doing. They haven’t panicked and overpaid for their targets who will likely be bad at the end of their deals (fowler,encarnacion,Cecil) and instead made shortish commitments which won’t turn into albatrosses. Shapiro and Atkins have done a tremendous job since coming, they deserve the benefit of the doubt
chaz
Your opinion might be more valid if you knew Pompey’s name unless it’s meant to be a hilarious pseudonym like “Shatkins”.
Stormie
Tellez is not ready to be relied on as a starter next year, you’re crazy to think they should’ve anointed him as our starting 1B in the offseason. Other than that, I don’t know what you wanted. They landed one of the top young prizes in Lourdes Gurriel, and apparently that’s not enough for you. It’s like you expected them to sign a bunch of 26-year-olds or something, or trade our veterans for young guys and start a rebuild.
JKB
I disagree Frank. First EE was offered the 80 million during free agency. Not before. It was a goof move since they wanted EE contrary to your statement but they were not going to be left out in the cold and mis out on other free agents like Morales if EE was playing wait and see.
It was a great offer made early in free agency. A serious offer that EE now regrets not taking. Toronto playing the offseason well. EE said no. So move on. Bautista said last year he wanted a five year deal. Something like 120-150 million. And no negotiating he said. What a dumbass.
JaysSK
Tellez is AT LEAST 2-3 years away from being a starter. He hasn’t seen ball above AA. While his eye is solid, he needs to experience better pitching.
Pearce can still be a super utility amd probably will. He got a decent contract from the Jays pov.
Jose will never be more than a 1B and anyone who thinks he can still play RF hasn’t seen his rapid decline there.
I think the Jays could still sign EE and split him with Morales at 1st, but I’m not sure how that would affect him physically and if they could both hold up playing in the field 80 games each.
baseball10
Nobody wants this guy and his attitude. Im sure somebody will cave eventually but its pretty funny hes being treated as an afterthought all offseason
thump
Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy..
houseoflords44
Why would the Jays offer Bautista more than the qualifying offer? If the Jays bring him back, and that is a possibility because they do need a corner outfielder, it will be for less than the qualifying offer. I can see a contract that is something like 2 years, $30 million
Jeff Todd
I took it to mean less than the total guarantee, not AAV on a multi-year deal.
hollywoodhills
RANGERS on a one year deal with a fat option.
Rougned and Josh Hamilton will show Bautista the Rangers Way.
csamson11
Only thing he’s getting from the Rangers is a fat lip
csamson11
Still think he should’ve taken the qualifying offer and tried again next year.
jleve618
Alot of the experts think that too.
canajay12
Give him 3 years and 45MM with an opt out after year one.
Let the player save face and get his multi year deal for a respectable figure.
The opt out actually benefits the team in this situation because the player has something of a walk year where he’s wanting to produce well and hit the free agent market off of a better platform season.
Scenario 1 – He rebounds mostly and plays poor but passable D and puts up a .240 30HR 90RBI season. Likely opts out.
Scenario 2- Plays similar to last season, splits time betweenRF and 1b and hits 20+HR with 75RBI. You get what you pay for.
Scenario 3- he continues downward being relegated to 1b/DH. Has a hard time finding playing time and hits 10hr 40rbi which case your “albatross” contract has 2 yrs 30MM left. Not handcuffing to a team and worth the upside.
JKB
There is no upside in that deal. Bautista is an aging slugger on a steep decline
jimmertee
Bautista is an aging slugger. As a former MLB BirdDogScout, I see him in fast decline. He may have 2 good but not “very good” years left. I agree with some of the previous comments, his arm is 75% of what it was, his tracks to outfield flies are noticeably declining. He can still hit the heater a long way, but needs to open up the front side earlier and earlier to hit the high hard heat. That means his average declines considerably. I would sign him to a 2 year deal max. A connected friend advised me that the Jays have talked to Bautista about different scenarios including a 3 yr deal but have no official offers are on the table. Morales can be a great bat, depends on the year he is having, Pearce is a warrior type and good piece, Smoak is a spare part and can’t hit offspeed and most teams know it. The Jays desperately need a righty slugger, bullpen help and top of the rotation starter if they are going to compete this year. Going forward, this rotation won’t repeat it’s success as last year. Happ had a career year in 2016 but likely won’t repeat and will take a step back, Stroman will be stroman 3.75+ era, 13-15 wins, Sanchez is a stud, I am told Estrada’s back is swiss cheese and who knows if it holds up, and Liriano is the wild card – he shows up every 2nd year with a good year. Which year is it for him?