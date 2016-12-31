Cafardo’s Latest: Alvarez, Royals, Frazier, Bautista

Some rumblings from around baseball in the latest column from Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe…
- The Royals could have interest in Pedro Alvarez. The free agent would essentially replace Kendrys Morales in Kansas City’s lineup, providing the Royals with some left-handed hitting thump from the DH spot. The Rays and Red Sox have both shown interest in Alvarez this offseason, though he has been most heavily linked to a return to Baltimore, perhaps as a possible fallback option for the Orioles if they can’t re-sign Mark Trumbo.
- A utilityman, a reliever and a low-cost starting pitcher are the remaining items on the Royals’ shopping list. Cafardo suggests that Jason Hammel is a potential candidate for that rotation need, as the Royals “could wait out” a market that has seen around 10 teams (including the Marlins and Yankees) express some interest in the veteran hurler. Cafardo feels K.C. is probably done trading impending free agents after the Wade Davis deal, so Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas will all play one more season and then test the market next winter.
- The White Sox have received some “due diligence” calls about Todd Frazier, though Jose Abreu is receiving more attention. Abreu is controllable for three seasons while Frazier can be a free agent after 2017, so the differing levels of interest aren’t a surprise. Frazier hit a career-best 40 homers in his first season in Chicago, though his overall hitting numbers (.225/.302/.464, 102 wRC+) rated him as providing just slightly above-average offensive production. A .236 BABIP could’ve contributed to that downturn, not to mention the fact that it was Frazier’s first year in a new league, though it’s worth noting that Frazier has delivered just a .306 OBP over his last two seasons. Frazier turns 31 in February and MLBTR projects him to earn $13.5MM in 2017, his last season of arbitration eligibility. The Dodgers reportedly had interest in Frazier earlier this winter, though that was before L.A. re-signed Justin Turner as its regular third baseman.
- Cafardo doesn’t get why the Blue Jays, Red Sox and Orioles all seem to have reservations against signing Jose Bautista, arguing that Bautista can be a huge lineup upgrade for all three teams. In regards to Bautista’s injury-plagued 2016 season, Cafardo notes that the slugger still posted good numbers amidst his injuries “and has a chip on his shoulder” to re-establish himself after that down year.
BigGiantHead
Alvarez will win up in Japan.
rols1026
No chance lol
retire21
He could become the worst defensive player in history on 2 continents!
morgannyy
Bautista probably a 1 or 2 yr deal at best. Worth a 1st round pick for the O’s or Sox?
qbass187
I think the Sox would sign him if it wasn’t for the 1st rounder. They spent slot of prospect capital this offseason.
captainobvious
Bautista with a chip on his shoulder? Now this will be something new to see.
patborders92
I think the Jays aren’t interested in Bautista bc of the draft pick and understanding that a rebuild is imminent
Red_Line_9
Do they lose a draft pick for signing their own free agent?
sox91
No, but they would gain a pick if another team signed him before the draft.
skyb
Ya they lose the pick they would’ve gained if he signed elsewhere. Opportunity cost.
not_brooks
Bautista has had a chip on his shoulder since he was born. And there’s a laundry list of reasons why any team should have reservations about signing him: age, declining performance, injury history, poor throwing arm, attitude. Are there any more?
Sure, some team will end up with Bautista on a decent one year deal, and that’ll be good for that team. But there are several reasons why he hasn’t signed yet, and why no one should be rushing to sign him.
And the same can be said for the rest of the power bats on the market: Trumbo, Napoli, Carter, etc. They’re all flawed.
afizzle82
Maybe chips IN his shoulder?
rolliesmustache
Lots of guys play with a chip on their shoulders – that is not a reason on its own to sign a player.
If Bautista’s shoulder is so bad that he can’t throw properly from RF anymore, when does that affect his swing at the plate? Or has it already? He needs to be DH’d now I would imagine.
beckettrocks
The Red Sox need a “big” bat. Mitch Moreland, even though he came cheap, is not the bat that the Sox need. Sign Joey Batts before it’s too late