Cardinals Sign Dexter Fowler

The Cardinals have filled their oft-discussed need in center field, officially announcing a deal with free-agent Dexter Fowler. Fowler, a client of Excel Sports Management, will earn a reported five-year, $82.5MM in the deal, which comes with a $10MM signing bonus distributed over the contract and successive, $14.5MM annual salaries. The deal includes full no-trade protection.
Fowler, 30, will fill the open spot in the Cardinals’ outfield. The club has been seeking a player who can take over up the middle, bumping Randal Grichuk to a corner role. Though some questions remain as to just how strong a glove he brings to the center field job, Fowler certainly has plenty of experience. And the overall defensive alignment promises to be a vast improvement over the team’s 2016 unit.
While positional flexibility is a major element of Fowler’s appeal, the strongest elements of his game are on the offensive side of the spectrum. The switch-hitter typically performs better on the short side of the platoon but is an everyday option who looks good at the top of the lineup.
A remarkably consistent hitter, Fowler has rarely strayed from the .271/.371/.428 slash line that he carries since the start of the 2011 season. He was even better last year, hitting .276/.393/.447 for the division-rival Cubs. He’s a reasonable bet for a dozen or more home runs per year, but is at most an average source of power. The real value comes in his ability to reach base, and what happens when he does. Fowler did reject a one-year, qualifying offer from the Cubs following the season, meaning the Cardinals will forfeit the No. 19 pick in the 2017 draft. The Cubs, in return, will receive a compensatory pick following the first round.
Fowler’s excellent on-base numbers are supported by a strong walk rate (14.3% last year) and palatable strikeout numbers (22.2% career, which is right at league average). While he has benefited from elevated BABIP numbers, that appears more a reflection of skill than luck. When he gets aboard, Fowler continues to add value with his legs. He’ll typically swipe between 12 and 20 bags a year, but more importantly draws very strong overall baserunning reviews (eighth in BsR last year).
The biggest area of uncertainty is in the field. Both Defensive Runs Saved and Ultimate Zone Rating have panned his glove over the years, with ratings typically ranging from slightly below average to rather abysmal. But last year was his best in the eyes of those metrics, which regarded him as a just-above-average fielder in center (where he has played almost exclusively as a major leaguer). Fowler credited alterations to his positioning in center field — specifically, playing deeper than in previous years — for the improvements.
All told, Fowler clearly featured as one of the stronger all-around players available on this year’s free-agent market. He’s arguably a superior player to Ian Desmond, who just landed a five-year, $70MM deal with the Rockies, depending upon whether one prefers Fowler’s steady hitting or Desmond’s defensive flexibility and raw tools.
Frank Cusumano of KSDK Sports (via Twitter) and Bob Nightengale of USA Today (via Twitter) first reported that a deal was close. Jon Heyman of Fan Rag reported that an agreement was in place. FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported the terms (Twitter link), with ESPN’s Mark Saxon (in a tweet) and Heyman (also via Twitter) also providing details.
888sports
Meanwhile the Jays just sit back and seem confident that a platoon of Upton/Pompey will be sufficient enough in LF
Stro-Show
Management aren’t signing anyone! They’re hoping they’re out of contention by trade deadline so they can trade off everyone like Donaldson so they can get more value for him this coming season than the season after!
Billy McCreight
It’s all a conspiracy I tells ya!!! Shapiro hates Toronto because his Mom got made fun of once by a comic from Toronto. Ever since that day, he’s vowed revenge!!!
Now he’s exacting the first part of his devious plot! Mark my words, by 2018 the Jays won’t even have a single fan in the stands because the team will be so bad.
I’ve heard Shapiro say he wants to trade Aaron Sanchez for a bag of hockey pucks!!! Baseball players don’t even use those!!! What is Shapiro thinking?! Oh man, I hope someone stops this devious plot fast before my beloved Blue Jays become an afterthought in life. This is just awful!!!!
(For those unaware, this was clearly sarcasm, you fans jumping off bridges over not signing an overvalued OF can go right ahead and stop cheering for the Jays forever, you ruin things for actual fans who understand how the game works)
Stro-Show
Nobody is jumping the bridge! I believe fowler got overpaid plain and simple. I’d rather the Jay’s try for McCutchen in RF and Revere or Pompey for LF
benharvey26
Tin foil sale on isle nine
Stormie
Some people are. There was some radio guy who wondered why the Jays don”t just tear their team down and rebuild cause they didn’t get Fowler. Seriously.
bradthebluefish
Talk about a conspiracy! Blue Jays aren’t going all-in, but going in very reasonably. Finding relative bargains like Kendrys Morales and spending the rest of their cash on increased salaries via arbitration or backloaded contract (e.g. Russell Martin).
sports101
and carrera lol
888sports
Oh right…Carrera! How could I forget him lol….
Ozunamatata
I am a little worried right now. I think they only go after the bargains. Fowler was really a perfect fit.
888sports
Perfect fit is right. Great leadoff hitter and fills a big void in the OF. Let Rogers cheap out on a couple million dollars now, Bc it will only cost them 50x more when the seats are empty.
monk
If they do make a move now it’ll be a trade depleting the farm system and if they do sign someone he just won’t be the fit they need (speedy lefty at the top of the lineup)
Doc Halladay
Ben Revere, Jarrod Dyson and Lorenzo Cain are all available. Revere would cost about $5-6 million per on a one or two year deal while Dyson could probably be had for a couple decent but not great prospects.
Cain, though not a lefty, is a legit top of the order bat with fantastic defense. He’d cost a pretty penny to acquire though he only has a year of control left so cost shouldn’t be outrageous.
Melky Cabrera is a solid trade option as well and though he’s not a prototypical top of the order guy, he shouldn’t cost a ton and you know what you’ll get out of him.
Point is, Fowler is not the be all, end all for the Jays, especially at the 5 years and $80-90 million that just popped on my screen as I’m writing this. Several options still remain on the market.
bluejaysfan
I completely agree with you Doc. We really missed Revere last year at the top of our order. They are going to have to give Pompey a chance at some point and I feel this would be a good opportunity. He has little trade value at this point, but if he can figure it out and become an average major leaguer then the Jays will be better off. Saving this money is better than 4 years of Fowler. They just need to spend it wisely now
The Morning After Pillar
If the cards truly made him an ‘over the top offer’ than the Jays are wise to not spend crazy money on Fowler. Plus they keep their 1st round pick.
There is still lots of off-season remaining to sign/trade for others. No need to worry at this point. Although I do agree that it would have been a nice fit
sports101
yeah but they get two firsts from JB and EE and if they sign fowler at least one pick is coming back
hdynation818
I don’t get this move for the cardinals. Fowler is a bad defensive center fielder whos value is greatly tied into his ability to take a walk. Wasn’t the idea to get better defensively and faster on the basepaths? why not just go after a guy like Billy Burns or Jarrod Dyson who are above average defenders and can steal bases while not commanding huge salaries. All I got from this was that the cardinals pulled a panic move. Not to mention they surrendered their first rounder to none other than their good friends the Cubs. Makes more sense to go after Jarrod Dyson and sign Justin turner, you shore up CF & 3b defense and add more offensive output in Turner than you would get with fowler.
james_schicker
Unfortunately appears the Cardinals Management is feeling the pressure “to make something happen.” That is just the mentality that leads towards making bad decisions.
stryk3istrukuout
I agree. I think Carlos Gomez or Dyson were better fits. I wouldn’t be too upset over a Justin Turner signing as well. I just think it’s kind of funny because, prior to the Cubs, Fowler didn’t have this much value. It’s very possible he has some regression. I also am befuddled at the fact that no one mentions he misses 30 games a year. I just don’t like the move. Our OF defense isn’t very good at this point as a whole. Signing Turner might be one bright spot, otherwise this is shaping to be a pretty bad defense all-around. As if we needed to repeat last year’s collection of high ERAs.
Mack83
Carlos Gomez being a complete toolbag might have had something to do with the Cardinals not wanting him.
justinept
Or his inability to hit since he left Milwaukee.
hellobrooklyn
Is Carlos really a tool? Where did you hear this? Interested Met fan here that wanted him back on the team that signed him originally but wondering if this is true
stryk3istrukuout
He hit well in Texas last year.
stryk3istrukuout
He’s eccentric, but I don’t think it’s set in stone. It’s not as decided as people have it with Jose Bautista. I think it was less of an issue when he was putting up great numbers in 13-14
raltongo
Yes, he is a tool…he had that game in Atlanta where he smashed a homerun off ______ (can’t remember the name of the pitcher off the top of my head, and don’t feel like looking it up) and he slammed his bat down in excessive celebration and proceeded to stomp towards first base in true toolbag-form; as if he was the only player to ever hit a homerun… Kind of the same reason why Joey Bats deserved to get clocked in the face, but Gomez’s display was much more disrespectful to the game and the competition than Jose’s.
smelliott00
I think now that they have signed Fowler to a long term deal, they need to go out and get Justin Turner and go for it. That would greatly improve our overall athleticism and add a gold glove caliber third baseman to the fray. Clearly the goal was not to get a stopgap for Harrison Bader, so why not keep going and try to challenge the Cubs and at least try and lock up a wild card?
East Coast Bias
Really? THAT is what you find disrespectful to the game? You should check out some NFL touchdown celebrations from a decade ago.
raltongo
Watch the video clip and tell me that you would want that tool on your team.
nikogarcia
He had pre existing issues with that Braves team because Johnson and McCann would start fights with anyone who let out so much as a smile after hitting the ball so Gomez thought he’d stick it to em
karmapuhlease
He did have pre-existing issues with the braves, but it was with pitcher Paul Maholm, not McCann or Johnson. Apparently it went back to maholm’s cubs days and him plunking Gomez a few times.
The clip really is something. I’ve never seen a player more obviously trying to hit a home run and then do it! The first swing where he whiffs and nearly falls down is awesome. You can he is pissed.
nccubsfan
It was Paul Maholm, I was at that game. And yes, at times Carlos has acted like a complete hot head. However, he’s one of those guys I think you’d like to have on your team (maybe not anymore), but when he was actually productive.
nccubsfan
I’ll also add that as much as I love baseball history (one of the main reasons I’m a Cubs fan), I don’t mind a little swagger or flash or enthusiasm (whatever you want to call it). It makes the game fun. I used to pitch, if somebody got the best of me, so be it. I never took exception to “pimping” a homer. I grew up in Atlanta, I never bought into Bobby Cox’s “good ole boy, play the game the right way” philosophy, just win and respect the game. Who doesn’t love seeing Big Papi flex after hitting a 750ft homer? It’s fun. It’s baseball.
thor would look better in red
I am not worried about Fowler defense. what he gives us is way better than either holiday or moss did in the outfield and grinchuck is a great defensive left fielder. if they sign or trade for a third baseman they shore up the defense on the infield and there you go improving both outfield and infield defense
robbiecraig
I wonder if his contract could have got Kenley Jansen here. A bullpen of Jansen, Oh, Rosenthal, Siegrist, Cecil, Broxton would be a top bullpen. Surely a Bautista, Trumbo, a Mets, Royals or Rockies OFer, etc could be picked up cheaper than Fowler.
Blasting Nonsense
Do you even know what your talking about. Burns and dyson are role players at best. Stop with this cub talk. The cardinals are doing what is best for their team. Not trying to build a team based on what they are doing up there.
hdynation818
Burns and Dyson play great outfield defense and are fast as s**t. Do YOU even know what YOU’RE talking about. The cardinals are a well rounded team they NEED defense and speed. And this cubs talk is very realistic. Last time I check they were the reigning world champs and best team in the division. Fowler doesn’t offer anything special except for about 60 walks a year. All this move does is assure that the cardinals will have one of the worst defensive outfields in the league.
stryk3istrukuout
Burns isn’t good. He’s just fast. He had one good year and has already fizzled out. Being fast doesn’t make him a good defender. The unfortunate thing for Dyson is he’s never even had the chance to start, yet consistently averages 60+ steals a season when extrapolated. He’s about a .270 hitter with a decent OBP. Dyson’s defensive grades are incredible across the board, not only in center field but all outfield positions.
strosguy
Fowler gives you 15-20 home runs and 20 steals a year while playing average center field since he made his placement adjustment. It doesn’t matter if your fast and never get on base. He hits 10-20 points higher than those two guys.
George Herman
More like 12 HRs and 12 SBs the last few years.
smittykidd33
Big Cubs Fan , You’ll Fall in love with Fowler . Great Clubhouse Guy , he made the Cubs lineup much better. Just like every Championship Team after they win , some guys leave
stymeedone
Cubs were getting a pick, regardless. St. Louis will lose a pick now, but the Cubs don’t get St. Louis’ pick. They get a pick between the first and second rounds.
Wrek305
Fowleeis a great defensive player.
oldleftylong
Blue Jays will inquire on JD Martinez come January.
nowaydude
I agree JD would be a better fit for The Jays.
patborders92
At least there will be a lot of $6 stub hub tix this year
jackthetripper
Not sure what makes you think they’re done signing players..
Stormie
They made him a competitive offer, the Cards made him a crazy offer. What can they do? You really want to go 5/90 for Dexter Fowler?
Billy McCreight
Yes, he does. This is what half the Jays fans out there want. Endless stupid spending. They want the team to spend 300 million dollars on a roster, but once they did do that and thus raised ticket prices to double their current cost to be able to pay for it they would be the first in line to complain that the Jays are gouging them personally to pay for players “they never wanted”. Just the way it goes with our “fans” the last decade or so. They don’t use their brains.
McGlynnandjuice
Team payroll has nothing to do with ticket prices
jmdjr1966
Terrible signing. The Cardinals panicked. The Cardinals should realize it might be rebuilding time for them around notable and younger players on the roster. Fowler is worth about 20 Million for four years at best. Overpaid – over termed contract.
They basically gave up Holiday for Fowler.
JD396
$5m/yr at best. Right.
1738hotlinebling
pathetic
chesteraarthur
best of luck dex
lukenolan15
Bout time
TyeKing
Great pickup for the cardinals!
philharmonica
Maybe now all the absurdly baby-ish Cardinals fans will shut up about J-Moz ‘sitting by and doing nothing’!
He was always gonna get something done. Just, ya know, on his own timeline. Not yours.
STLCards33
Right?
bluecard
yeah because they’re any different than any other fan base. get real
postcards
You do realize that, until this happens, he wouldn’t have made any moves to address glaring issues? The Cecil signing was good, but he paid too much. Now it appears he’ll pay too much for Fowler, too.
The Cardinals are the most profitable franchise in MLB. They sit on loads and loads of money (as evident when they offered Price around $175MM last offseason) and don’t use it to their advantage. The team hasn’t really had glaring issues until 2016, so I was fine with them sitting on it, but now that there are needs and the top FAs and trade targets are going off the table, it frustrates us.
We’re talking about the winningest franchise of the last 5 years or so. The fanbase rarely complains. It’s only been this last trade season and current off season.
frosttie
Not exactly an overpay when we don’t even know what the contract offer even is…. and it can’t be anywhere near as bad as the Heyward contract. Mo’ knows what he’s doing… which is why he’s the GM and you aren’t.
George Herman
The Cards offered Heyward MORE than the Cubs did. He just spurned them.
postcards
If Goold is correct that it’s an “over-the-top” offer, then it’s fair to say it will end up an overpay. I also thought the $200MM he offered Heyward was absurd and I’m thankful he turned it down. I know he knows what hes doing, and he has been in contact with other teams throughout the offseason. But the fact that he has trouble closing on a deal is troubling.
Of course there’s a reason he’s GM and not me. Did I ever say I was qualified or that he was a bad GM? No, but I did indirectly compliment his work by stating that he’s built the most profitable and winning franchise in baseball. He’s been a great and very underrated GM during his tenure, but one thing he is not good at is free agent signings. Check his history.
stl_cards16
Not really true with the opt-out, but yeah, the way he’s playing it could certainly end up costing him a little money. Lucky Cubs they got that steal
Teufelshunde4
But if Heyward’s career craters the Cubs will be on the hook not Cards. That will be important since Theo and Co havent proven they can build a team drafting at back end of drafts… Mo HAS proven that..
link2217
I Think Mo is a good gm but you can’t compare his drafts to Theos. I mean just look at some of the players he has drafted over the years. Getting guys like Mookie Betts(5th rd), Anthony Rizzo(6th rd) and other everyday major leaguers in the late 1st/2nd rds on top of the international free agents he’s got is impressive. Love him or hate him he has an eye for talent.
thor would look better in red
you are right about that we are paying 5 less years and 100mil or so less for a far superior player… I think the cards win that statement
thor would look better in red
exactly
Teufelshunde4
im not hating on the guy at all… Finding a good late round gem is one thing. Sustaining success thru late round picks is very difficult. Theo has misses in draft and key FA flops.
Mo had the brains and discipline to let Pujols walk knowing what that contract would do to team.
phoard1
Cubs aren’t going to have to build a team through the draft for sometime.
jaydyn119
You do realize that most of the players on the Cubs wasn’t drafted by Theo. Rizzo was drafted by Padres. Russell was drafted by A’s. Heyward…Braves.
opivy24
Rizzo was drafted by which team? Which GM?
MathTeacher1980
Rizzo was drafted by Theo when he was with the Red Sox . Traded to Padres, then to the Cubs..
stymeedone
Every winning bid for a FA is an overpay because the other 29 teams said it was too much, you can have him for that.
link2217
Every GM has misses on FAs, draft picks, and trades. That’s just the business of baseball can’t win them all. And I agree letting pujols walk was brilliant. And I don’t think your draft position makes that much of a difference as most top picks don’t work out and a lot of teams success is from finding guys late in the draft. Which is something the cardinals have always done well. It may also be unfair to judge Mo’s picks this early since his first draft as a gm was 2012. Most of his success so far has been with jockety/Luhnows guys.
link2217
And obviously it takes more than just draft picks to build a successful team. Timely trades and FA signings are just as important. No team wins with just a team full of their own draft picks.
Mikel Grady
Come on, Bryant, Schwarber when nobody in industry would have taken them. All other gm’s including mo would have taken pitchers. Theo has taken Red Sox and Cubs to promised land. As gm and as president . Mo is living off Jocketty success. MLB before announcing press conference stated cards can’t be done will go after more stars. Mo at press conference says done going after any big names. Here cards for sitting through a year we were 17 1/2 games out and missed playoffs we give you dexter Fowler. No schwarber,Bryant,Rizzo behind him we shall see what fastballs down middle he gets this year
Teufelshunde4
mo has been gm since 2008… Lunhow worked under Mo.. So to say they were Lunhow’s is incorrect.
Teufelshunde4
Genius there are 2 players still on roster that are connected to Jocketty. yadi and waino.. u need to check ur self
Marvels1022
Stymeedone –
“Every winning bid for a FA is an overpay because the other 29 teams said it was too much”
Best line of the feed.
Thank you. The only way to get a player on Free Agency is to overpay based on the needs and spending ability to other teams. Or, to get very creative with Opt out clauses. It was not an overpay to the Cards because they were willing to spend the money for him. I trust in the Cards management decisions because they know more than we do.
Vedder80
No it hasn’t. There has been an extremely vocal minority within the Cardinals fan base constantly complaining ever since DeWitt bought the team. I still hear stupid people referring to DeWallet.
postcards
As you stated, it’s a minority. I don’t really ever see anyone on this site complaining about him, nor do the people with whom I associate. I think you’re blowing it out of proportion, as absolutely no casual fan would be displeased with the teams performance in a long, long time. They’ve only missed the playoffs a couple of times since the turn of the century. Just as you have no concrete proof to base your claim, I’m going to do the same and say that they haven’t been bad at all.
monk
Yes Cecil seems overpaid but who knows how that deal will turn out he is a remarkable pitcher when he’s on
moe
Everyone is overpaid
chesteraarthur
if everyone is overpaid, then no one is
tim815
Rookies aren’t. Minor league players aren’t.
csiebert5
Lol, very true
Msvhs79
Thank You I agree it was time that we done something! It was time to send a message to the fans and other players that management will do things when things are needed!! Will we catch the Cubs maybe not but at least get one of the two wildcard!!
thor would look better in red
haha amazing I hate those fans that are wishy washy on him. I mean they have missed the playoffs twice in his tenure. two world series appearances is more than anyone but the rangers and giants and royals can say
Blasting Nonsense
Agreed. His track record proves he knows what he is doing. It’s not his fault when Boston throws absurd dollars at price last year.
Teufelshunde4
im a cards fan… i still am laughing at the idiots who thought Mo could get Sale without giving up Reyes.. crazy crazy crazy
ericl97
damn got one wrong. had him coming to my jays. still stuck on 9
cubsfan2489
While I would have loved to have had Fowler back, knowing the Cards put in a “over the top offer, sure to land Fowler.” Makes me laugh so hard. What’s wrong with the Cards? They’re overpaying people now? Don’t wanna pay Pujols, Holliday, but they want to OVERPAY Fowler? I don’t get them
philharmonica
Curious to see what that even means. He was projected to get 4/60…which is already over the top!
andyb
In a world where Reddick gets 4 @ 56 million, Fowler gets 5 @ 80
bsteady powers
Should be 85. 17 per year … if Reddick and Desmond got what they got. And Chapman gets 86 for pitching 50-70 innings?!!? He should get 5 years 87.5 mil
Mikel Grady
5/80
stl_cards16
They paid Pujols and Holiday each over $100MM. Maybe they just know when to let go?
chesteraarthur
This. Not paying pujols was probably one of the best decisions that franchise could have made
altuve2017mvp
Nah they should have kept him. That basturd followed us to the AL
Priggs89
You do realize that there’s a huge difference between “overpaying” Fowler and paying Pujols, right? An overpay for Fowler will probably be like 4 yr 70 mil. Paying Pujols would’ve cost 10 yr 240 mil… One is stupid, the other is not. And Matt Holliday is a declining 36 year old that has barely played a full seasons worth of games in the last 2 years combined. Not to mention he is a god awful defender. This clearly makes significantly more sense than either of the other 2.
skip
89 your exactly right!
bsteady powers
And if he declines he can move to LF . He’s very patient so he’ll age decently. As a Cubs fan I wanted to root for him… but NOw not so much
armsiderun14
A) you have no idea what the offer is so I don’t know why you’re laughing “so hard” about it. B) why would they “pay Holiday” at this point? He can’t stay healthy in LF and he’s better served to be a DH. C) after the contract he Cubs signed Heyward to, and watching him be flat out atrocious at the plate last year makes me “laugh so hard.” While I’m not a big fan of this signing, it fills a need and I don’t think will be for a handicapping contract
cubsfan2489
Yeah, that Heyward contract makes me laugh too. But they won it all…. so it’s already paid for itself
themed
Won it all. LOL after losing for 108 times in a row they are now experts on winning. LOL
turtlerace
History shows as of now there is only one defending champ, nothing else matters until that crown is relinquished.
JDGoat
Themed you are one jealous person of the Cubs tn
thor would look better in red
I think they would have been in the same position with soler in right for 600k instead of around 20mil
birdnals
Because not resigning pujols really came back to haunt the cardinals!
Not resigning holiday had nothing to do with money. Needed athleticism at the lf position.
Quit trolling
EndinStealth
In what way did not signing Pujols come back to haunt them? It was probably the best non signing in franchise history.
walrus2488
Insert statement about not getting sarcasm here
moe
How many post season games has pujols played in since leaving the cards?…1
chesteraarthur
why does this matter? It’s like saying mike trout is bad cuz his team can’t make it to the post season. This isn’t basketball, baseball takes a full team. Please stop being dense
ruthlesslyabsurd
3 actually
Mikel Grady
How many World Series have cardinals won without Pujols and larussa?
jlmini10
only 9
Mikel Grady
Stan Musial can’t help you now:-) since they left they have won zero.
motherpucker
Haha dude looking through the comments it seems you have nothing better to do than comment negative things on Cardinals articles. Maybe take a break from trolling Cards fans, step away from the keyboard and enjoy that World Series championship afterglow.
southpawbeezo
What is more funny is that the Cubs seriously over paid for Heyward that can’t hit a lick. I’d say we will get the better free agent for less money.
burdellt
I’m a cards fan, but if you look at heyward’s career, he is an every other kind of player offensively for some reason so he will probably be amazing next year while always having one of the best arms in the game. Plus the difference between their contracts is heyward was 25, once the biggest prospect in the game and has the build to turn into a consistent impact bat. So the cubs took the risk. Fowler is over 30 and is what he is, which isn’t impressive.
bleedcubbieblue
Looks like about the same money AAV but the Cubs seem to have gotten the younger of the two. Hayward in baseball time is just getting to his prime years.
Marvels1022
Maybe that new swing he posted will make him a better hitter?
Ha ha ha… right.
cjgfire
Says the guy who’s team just payed J-Hey 184 mil. Blah ahaha ha
bluecard
You really think Albert is worth what he got? That’s what’s truly laughable in all this.
bleedcubbieblue
Are any athletes worth what it is that they get paid?
Saleaway
Yeah….because that Pujols contract worked out real good for the Angels. You might be a Cubs fan but you gotta give St. Louis credit for not paying him for his past production
RedFeather
Have you heard of Jason Heyward? Talk about laughing so hard.
wiems35
Oh look, it’s another cub fan that got their membership card in October. Why don’t you go look at what your new team signed Jason Heyward to and then look up how he did during the season. Your comments about not signing Pujols and Holliday show how little you know. In fact it sounds like you used to be a Yankees fan with that thinking.
bleedcubbieblue
Pujols should have been signed by the Cards and Holliday should have been let go. Pujols was a legend in St. Louis. Holliday was a bum that couldn’t stay healthy and got paid nicely.
csiebert5
Holliday was anything but a bum! He was always healthy until the last 2 years of his contract (mainly the last year), and was one of the most consistently good players in the game as a Cardinal!
Msvhs79
And just how good have the Angels been with Pojols!!
bleedcubbieblue
The Angels are not the Cards. The Cards built around Pujols hence his success. The Angels did not.
cpritner
Typical clueless Cub fan
RytheStunner
I’m proud to say I’m pretty confident that Cubs fans won’t be taking to Twitter to make threats and death wishes toward him.
Vedder80
Then you clearly don’t understand how twitter works.
RytheStunner
I understand exactly how it works, and I know for a fact that Cubs fans appreciated Fowler’s time with the team, as opposed to Cardinals’ fans reaction to Heyward leaving.
twohole
Ha
George Herman
He will get a standing ovation his first AB at Wrigley. Contrast that with the reception Heyward got in his return to StL
stl_cards16
Oh my. People really care about this stuff? Almost every player gets a standing ovation when they come back to Busch to the point that it’s annoying. Heyward plated one year and went to the rival, who cares what the fans do?
Teufelshunde4
Some Cubs fans spend to much time trying to insinuate how bad and mean Cards fans are.. ie the fake racist news last year when Cubs visited Busch.
JHey left some people got upset. who cares if they burned jerseys that they wasted their own money on.
legit1213
Did Heyward help the Cards win a WS? You’re comparing apples and oranges. But nice try.
rk34
Explain to me how Heyward helped the Cubs win the WS?He sat the bench
186MM dollar bench player.good job
robbyb
Why can we not compare fruit?
siliconmessiah
Did you watch the Cubs? Heyward did help, not just in the post season. The difference between Soler in RF and Heyward was ridiculous. He didn’t hit well, we all know that, but he made run saving plays in each series of the playoffs.
Priggs89
EXACTLY. That’s the HUGE difference. If the Cubs hadn’t won the World Series and Fowler left for the Cards, a LOT (not all) of Cubs fans would be singing a significantly different tune.
RytheStunner
Would they though? I’m not so sure, UNLESS the Cubs had made a higher offer and he still spurned them to go to the Cards. AHEM AHEM.
moe
Most returning cards get a major standing o. Hayward kinda burned his bridges
bleedcubbieblue
Burned his bridge? All he did was leave the Cards for a chance to win a ring. Cards fans are just butt hurt because gave up a ransom for a one year rental tried to throw money at him and it didn’t work.
drhubbs
It’s about time one of the most profitable teams in baseball spends a little money to improve their team….farm systems are great but veteran leadership is a must!
themed
Great pick up. Half the price of Heyward and twice the production.
jshap219
My thoughts exactly!
James_07
I’m a Cardinals fan, so it’s like Christmas came early for me!
AddisonStreet
He will instantly become my favorite Cardinals player.
kaido24
For obvious reasons. haha.
James_07
I’m getting a jersey right now
jth986
Fowler a Cardinal? Eh.
stl_cards16
This was actually broke by a Cardinals fan that seen Fowler boarding a plane from Vegas to STL. His tweet got spread around and that’s what got the big guys on the story. Pretty funny.
James_07
I saw that’s crazy
fungie
Great, we get an average at best defender who will be overpaid and we forfeit our 1st round pick to our arch rival Cubs. We have a lot of veterans past their prime and no one on the farm. Reyes should be in the starting lineup next year so our only Top 100 MLB Prospects are #81 & 82.
chesteraarthur
You don’t give the pick to the cubs and fowler is a good player and an awesome, awesome dude. the cards are lucky to get him
birdnals
Alot of veterans past their prime? Who besides waino, peralta and yadi? Their team is relatively young, think about position by position. I see how you ignored his strengths, great on base guy who can lead off (now carpenter can move down in lineup)
moe
Yadi hit 300 this year
James_07
Btw the draft rule was lifted with the new MLB rules till 2021 but ok
fstop13
still in effect for this off season but Yes the Cubs do not get the Cardinals pick they get a supplemental round pick
twohole
Bader will move up significantly.
cardfan2011
I personally would have preferred someone else, but he’s an upgrade over what they got. Besides, the prospect cost is simply too high
stl_cards16
There’s really not anything left. Just a bad time to need an outfielder. The good thing is, it shouldn’t be a deal that will hurt too bad in the future. There’s a lot of money coming off the books over the next 2 years.
cardfan2011
True. If I have to overpay, Id rather overpay money than prospects.
frosttie
^ this
cardfan2011
What about it?
kaido24
He was agreeing woth you.
cardfan2011
I dont like doing either one, but if I had to choose…
stl_cards16
It’s not money that’s going to keep the Cardinals from doing anything going forward. So better spent on the roster than nothing.
kgcubs
Aloha cardfan2011- As a Cubs fan and a more mature one (age helps there), I was sad when I heard some Cardinal fans seem gleeful that Heyward had such a tough year, 2016. I really appreciated Fowler’s off-field behavior and his clubhouse demeanor. As much as it “hurts” that he goes to the “rival” team, I want this Central Division to be the best in baseball. The Cubs only get better as a team if the Cardinals/Pirates/Reds/Brewers play better ball. So, it is with this Aloha Spirit, that I wish Dexter all the best. He is joining a very good organization; I think Cardinal fans will love him and I know the team will too! If your Cardinals pick up Turner now, oh my gosh it will be like last year for sure whereby the Cubs/Cardinals practically split the regular season series! Take care now. Mahalo!
cardfan2011
It hurt when Heyward left sure, but I don’t hate the guy. In fact, you don’t see too many guys sign with a team cuz of their chances to win a WS, usually it’s about money. Still, the more I think about this signing, the more I like it
kaido24
^ More Cubs fans like this please.
kgcubs
Aloha cardfan2011 and kaido24- I could sure see how Cardinal fans felt when Heyward departed. I was thinking about WSox fans with Eaton. Here is another person that can play great defense and has had good years at the plate. I will have to give Heyward credit in that, even though his offense was down, he still played great defense; that says a lot about a person and their character. I always consider the Cardinals to be a very disciplined team and great defense. I know this past year was tough because of injuries for them. I think I shared that our family are friend’s with the Wong’s, mainly Kolten’s father. I really hope that Kolten will have a bounce-back year, I think he plays very good defense. But for him to win back that position he has to contribute at the plate. Dexter maybe good for him as he can learn not to be as anxious and take more pitches. Dexter will have to gear up and play well in the outfield. He adjusted how far out he was in the field this past year and it boded well for him; I am sure he will do the same in St. Louis. I do hope one day soon to get down to your new park as I visited the old one many times and am so glad that you now have grass! Again, take care and enjoy, Dexter is a good one! Mahalo!
cardfan2011
I agree with kaido24; so nice to meet you kgcubs!
kgcubs
Aloha cardfan&kaido, it is nice to meet the both of you too! I know Cub fans will give Dexter a great welcome when he returns to Wrigley. I also think the Cardinals FO was smart because the WSox were asking so much in return for their people that they probably would have asked for Reyes. We all see how much starting pitching is costing these days so to have controllable young arms is important. That is the big situation our Cubbies have to address because Arrieta and his “famously-humble” agent Boras have said no “hometown” discount so I do not see Jake returning after next year. Then you have Lackey as well, he will be gone. Basically the Cubs are hoping that Hendricks and Lester are who they build around and hope that Montgomery can be a starter though he is good out of the bp. They need pitching and I was one Cub fan that put out there packaging both Baez & Soler together to get a great controllable young arm, possibly have a “closer-type” thrown in. But now Soler is gone. This next season should be very interesting to watch, especially in the Central Division! Hope you all have a great Aloha Friday! Mahalo!
rivera42
Why no mention that St. Louis will forfeit their first rounder and Cubs pick up a supplemental first?
Outlaws12
Because they don’t on Fowler.
chesteraarthur
yes they do
lukenolan15
It’s more Cardinals losing pick than Cubs gaining it. Cubs would get it whether he went to Cardinals, Jays, or anywhere. Also, the Adam Eatin trade shows that a trade for a good CF would cost a lot of close-to-ready prospects. That 1st round pick is years off and might not pan out.
lukenolan15
Eaton*
cachhubguy
Except Eaton isn’t a good centerfielder. The last year (2015) he played centerfield, he was -13 runs saved. Ridiculous overpay for Washington.
Stormie
And yet he was still a 4 WAR player despite the defensive ratings, because his bat plays even better in CF.
bluecard
didn’t the new collective bargaining change that? no longer first?
hitandrun96
Nope. That starts next year. Qualifying offers were made before the last CBA expired.
petrie000
the changes don’t take effect until the next off-season/draft cycle
jfive
ugh! betting a front loaded contract for a 30 yr old who averages 130 games a season….SMH
Thronson5
I like this guy. I was hoping my team would get him but this is good for the Cards. I personally can’t stand the team and wish they didn’t get him but again this is a good pick up for them
burdellt
It fills a whole but that’s about it. It will end up being as a deal as a carl Crawford or Vernon Wells. Ask anyone in Colorado or Houston how much they miss him. And when he is hitting 240 to start the my season Matheny will bury him in favor of worse player in Pham. Must be nice to be a mediocre journey man in MLB these days.
themed
They miss him a lot and so will the cubs.
cachhubguy
Let me see. The Cubs lose Fowler but gain Schwarber. Um, ok.
turtlerace
Mediocre journeyman who was the single most important offensive weapon of the WS champs. You have no idea what Dexter Fowler accomplishes.
AddisonStreet
Kris Bryant was more important.
Dave W.
He will wake up tomorrow, change his mind and sign a one year deal with the Indians!
Wrek305
Why would he dont that?
Dave W.
You don’t remember what happened last year?!
Outlaws12
Don’t believe it until he signs it and it is official. Just ask the Orioles.
mattsmattedin
Over the top offer? Good lord, this is going to be terrible.
Should have signed Gomez on a one year instead of this.
cardfan2011
I know Im scared to see the numbers
omahamadness
Love this signing as a Cards fan. Think he will be as valuable in the locker room as the field. Nice to get the better pick up between Heyward and Fowler the last two off seasons.
cachhubguy
I guess we’ll be able to judge that statement over the next five years.
HOUShadows
Finally the Cardinals are doing something!
Bill Smith
I expect Fowler to be moved out of CF in a year or two. Cards had to make a move (or 2 or 3) to compete. I don’t know if this was the move to make.
4wards
Not a big Fowler fan because he is out of the line up a lot,except for 2015,they got rid of Holliday at 17 mil and gave it to Fowler,who is way better than Matt at this point in each’ carreer,I’d rather had Encarcion but who knows what his asking price is.
motherpucker
There’s no way Encarnacion could’ve provided any semblance of decent outfield defense, even compared to internal options. His bat is solid but just not a great fit for the organization’s needs. I think you’re dead on with Fowler being an upgrade over Holliday – he’ll be a nice stopgap until Bader is ready
jenkmanvegas
Not a fan of either team, although love local boy KB, but this is a good move, he’s a far far better sign that Heyward at a fraction of the cost.
pat09
Carpenter will be full time in the 3rd spot now I guess ?
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Why do teams keep giving up on Dexter Fowler?
Seems like a really good player. Seemed like the guy who sparked the Cubs in numerous big moments. I would have found a way to keep him.
petrie000
Cubs didn’t give up on him, they just decided not to pay him what he’s worth given their outfield depth and other needs (they’re gonna have to spend big on a pitcher very soon).
keep in mind this reported deal goes until he’s 35, so there’s also some risk of being stuck paying for his declining years.
antone
Congrats Cards fans from a longtime Cubs fan. You’re getting a great player who really was the main spark-plug for the Cubs the last couple years (“You Go We Go”) and a great clubhouse presence. I don’t look forward to having to cheer against him for the next 5 or so years.
Wrek305
Shame the cubs didn’t even try to keep him. His replacement is Jon Jay. That’s an awful replacement. Sure almora will 90% of the starts but Jay is only okay. Fowler makes a huge difference.
Good for him. Glad he didn’t go to the giants.
AddisonStreet
He wanted and deserved way more money that Chicago could spend towards him. Let me collect his money, and hopefully fall off a cliff as he gets into about year 3 of this deal.
themed
You mean like Heyward?
burdellt
I’ve been a season ticket holder for many years now and all the Jason Hayward jabs are nothing but jealousy. Sure he had a bad year but he was as hyped as Bryce Harper before Bryce Harper. Has won multiple gold gloves and has shown stretches of MVP worthiness. And just turned 27. His contract will not look bad when it is over. Folwer has not one of those accolades and is on the down turn of his career, they can’t be compared.
burdellt
Cardinals season ticket holders
Priggs89
Quit living in the past. He was hyped up as “Bryce Harper before Bryce Harper” 7 years ago. That has nothing to do with the player he is today. He looked great his rookie year and OPS’d .849 but since then, he’s only gone over .800 1 time in 6 years (.814 in 2012).
Nobody is jealous. People are taking jabs because it’s the easiest thing to make fun of the Cubs about after last year. Can he turn it around and be an average to slightly above average hitter going forward? I don’t see why not. But until that happens, people are going to continue ripping on him and that contract (rightfully so).
burdellt
Your totally wrong. People on STL would have loved to have signed him back and didn’t like that we didn’t. But because he has his predictable down year everyone wants to relish in it. “She doesnt want to date me, she’s not my type” mentality. And when he has his predictable really good year in 2017 the contract laughing won’t hold up. He’s received MVP votes in three different years as well so your slightly above average player is well informed.
Priggs89
1) I would love to know how his down year was predictable. Last year was absolutely brutal with the bat. 2014 was a down year. 2011 was a garbage year too. So no, he doesn’t have a down year every other year or anything like that. And no, he doesn’t have a down year when switching teams, because his only year with the Cardinals was one of the best of his career… So what was so predictable about it?
2) “Receiving MVP votes” doesn’t necessarily mean you’re actually “worthy” of winning a MVP. And let’s not act like he’s ever received more than a few votes… The highest he has ever finished in MVP voting was 15th place, and that was when the Cardinals were the best team in the league and won 100 games. If he put up the same numbers on even a slightly above average team, he wouldn’t have gotten those votes. The other 2 times he was 20th and 28th. I’d hardly call that MVP worthiness.
stymeedone
It is probably better than 50/50 that in the first year of a FA signing the “large” contract, that they perform at a below average rate. Most blame it on the pressure to live up to the new contract. Of course it could be predicted.
huts04
not true
mike127
Totally agree. All the Heyward bashing is based on the batting average/contract. Let’s get this out of the way—I’m also a season ticket holder and I don’t care what anyone is paid. That’s the team decision and if they couldn’t afford it, they wouldn’t pay it. Heyward hit .230. Russell hit .238 and had exactly THREE more hits on the season than JHey, in nine more games. Ross hit .229. The bashing of Heyward is excessive and honestly, MOSTLY unfounded. People tend to focus on one thing and blow it out of proportion.
Mikel Grady
cubs need $$ for arrieta next year
amishthunderak
5 year, $80-90 million.
Marvels1022
I’m hearing from a friend who works for a different team that it was 16mil per year
1e828d29
I’m so sad right now….
stl_cards16
Sounds like they gave him a fifth year. Yikes
Marvels1022
I love this deal. I really do.
jayswethenorth
What are the Jays up to now. I just hope they don’t go to Blackmon on a trade for Stro.
RA and MS need to jump to plan B now. Let’s see what cards they have hidden in there sleeves.
Doc Halladay
Still a few of options for a top of the order bat in Revere, Dyson, Cain and even a Melky reunion. My top choice would be Revere since he historically doesn’t need a platoon partner. Dyson would be solid but could force the Jays to carry 5 OF(Carrera/Pompey in LF, Pillar in CF and Dyson/Upton in RF).
I’m with you, trading from the rotation to fill an OF hole just creates more issues that aren’t as easily solved.
jayswethenorth
Ben Revere was my ideia for for a plan B. Maybe were going see Bautista back on a good deal. And the OF will be the the second half of the 2015 season again. Lol
chesteraarthur
Dexter is an absolute class act. The cubs just have too much depth and talent in their of to justify paying him. He’s a player i will forever root for.
cardfan2011
Well, this deal certainly improves the Cardinals outfield situation. Wonder what this means for Bader. Anyway, welcome to St. Louis Dexter!
burdellt
When you only have 3 outfielders on your 25 man roster and one is Tommy Pham, almost anything is an improvement. But that’s where the value stops. To put it in basketball terms folwer is a first guy off the bench type player on a non playoff team. Good enough to always be needed but nothing special and irreplaceable. The cardinals need a starting center piece.
turtlerace
You have no clue what Fowler’s value is. He is a pretty rare piece in modern MLB that has on base ability and can spark an offense. The Cubs were loaded, absolutely LOADED with offensive potential and talent this year but Dex is the one that made things tick. Their record with and without him in the lineup speaks volumes.
Dex is a excellent addition to any lineup and us Cubs fans will absolutely miss not only his talent level but his energy and enthusiasm.
Mikel Grady
Schwarber showed in World Series Fowler will not be severely missed. Almora time is now but if he fails happ and Jimenez coming through pipeline. All teams have a limit on $$$ and Cubs saving for better free agency class next year and replacing lackey and making a run at keeping arietta. Arietta>Fowler for Cubs
justinept
First guy off the bench for a contender? Fowler was the first guy at the plate for a World Champion, an absolutely center piece for a team that won 200 games in his two seasons there, made back-to-back NLCS appearances, and won a World Series title. YOur analysis is a bit off…
billydaking
Bader plays in Memphis, where he struggled in a relatively short stay last season.
stl_cards16
Right. This means nothing for Bader who needs at least a few months in Memphis. When he’s ready he’ll find a spot.
Green_Monster08
5 years at 16 per for a player who is as average a MLB player who exists – I defy anybody to provide anything from Fowlers resume that would prove or even indicate he is anything more than just ok – MLB is losing it f’ing mind with assinine $ like this
justinbaseball
OBP
William
Wow , 16 million a year for a Dexter Fowler !
LaffitesLanding
Congrats to Dexter Fowler! As a Cub fan, I’m sure I will be very annoyed by him over the next several years. He will always be one of the 2016 25 though and for that I don’t care that he signed with our rivals and I hope for the best for him!
link2217
+1
KB
So fun reading the comments. Cardinals fans upset saying he’s garbage and this is an overpay…… despite not knowing the amount. Saying Fowler’s value pretty much hinges on how much he walks in a given year and that he is pitiful on defense.
My fellow Cubs fans on the the other hand are upset about this because their darling plays for the perceived super “enemy” now.
I say…… who cares. Even with this move the Cardinals are in a sad state…… and that makes me happy. Maybe I’m so indifferent because I knew Fowler wasn’t coming back unlike a very large portion of Cub fans. I’m also indifferent because LOOK AT OUR TEAM!!!!!! It’s loaded. Makes anything the Cardinals do this offseason look feeble and futile.
cardfan2011
We know that. You act like we don’t know that the Cubs are clearly the NL Central favorites, and now WS favorites for years to come. That certainly doesn’t mean the Cardinals won’t try to be competitive. As for the Fowler signing, it improves the team regardless of the contract amount (which is presumed to be 80-90 mm)
link2217
Cardsfan2011 I agree. I’m a Cubs fan but I knew stl was likely to get fowler. The money is no issue for them and he makes that team instantly more competitive. They aren’t trying to catch or pass the Cubs in the division (because they know it’s unlikely) but just trying to win that 1-2 more games that they lost the wild card by and Fowler greatly increases that chance. I wish Fowler the best and believe cardinal fans will like what he brings to the team.
cardfan2011
Thank you for your kind words, it’s always a pleasure to meet Cubs fans like you!
rk34
The cards are going for the division .just as we do every year.
We dont really spend much (126mm dollar payroll or lower)
I wouldnt be suprised if the cardinals ,just like that yankees,are saving up for the 2018 free agent class.
I could see them going for Manny Machado
Fu*k Harper ,completely overrated
cardfan2011
400 mm for one player? Dang lol
KB
Never said you didn’t know that. Just read the comments though. A lot of Card fans crapping on Fowler in here….. which is what I said I think is hilarious.
cardfan2011
Apologies for misunderstanding
guinnesspelican
Cardinal fans crapping on Fowler is nuts.
Fowler is exactly what the Cardinals were seeking. Eaton would of been better contract wise, but i actually like Fowlers glove in center over Eaton’s. Hearing it would of cost the Cardinals Reyes for Eaton makes the Fowler signing even better.
cardfan2011
I know right? Reyes is a talent you just don’t trade
themed
Cards not in a sad state
burdellt
Yes they are. The dots on the trends lines have been noticeable for a while. It shows you who was really making the roster decisions when TLR was here and as the last of his picks are leaving you can see mediocrity settling in until they get a shot calling manager rather than a puppet. No hired a puppet to show he could do it too but it’s not looking good for him lately.
KB
You’re right, they aren’t. That pitching staff was awesome last year. Your offense was saved by some random dude named Aledmys, who at the ML level had a significantly better year than anything he ever posted in the minors. I wouldn’t be shocked with some regression there. The rest of the lineup isn’t exactly scary good either. Fowler, Carpenter, Piscotty, and I guess Yaddy still has it. After those guys you got Peralta – meh. Wong – bad. Grichuk – bad. Gyorko – bad.
Then that rotation. What happened? Thank God for you guys Alex Reyes looks legit…… bad for us. But other than him and Martinez……. cue whistling bomb explosion. Wainwright looked like Edwin Jackson last year, Leake was Leake, Wacha was laughably bad with his 5+ ERA, and Lynn was absent. Maybe with Lynn returning you can get some relief in that rotation. So what is it looking like, Martinez, Reyes, Wainwright, Lynn, Leake as the rotation and Wacha relegated to the minors or the bullpen? Here’s to Wainwright remembering how to pitch and Lynn bouncing back from tommy john surgery without a hitch………… otherwise that rotation is pretty ugly.
Bullpen of Oh, Siegrist, Rosenthal, Cecil, Broxton, Bowman, Socolovich?, Wacha?
Oh was aggravatingly good. Siegrist was good, but his FIP indicates otherwise. Rosenthal sucked. Cecil is coming off a bad year. Broxton sucked last year and has been hit or miss his entire career. Bowman was decent in 2016 but his peripherals aren’t exactly inspiring. Bowman was like you right handed version of Travis Wood. Good….. nothing to write home about though. Socolovich……. who knows, never on the roster long enough to really establish himself. When on the roster he is pretty good, but he pitches about a month’s worth of games every year….. that’s it. Then Wacha…… definitely need’s to reprove himself. He was pitiful last year.
So yeah, I’d at least say they aren’t in a “happy” state. I stick by my sad state. Definitely not the Cardinals I’m used to seeing and lamenting the fact we had to play them 18-19 times each year. It’s really unfortunate what happened to Oscar Tavares a couple years ago. Maybe if he were still around I wouldn’t be snickering at their lineup so much. The addition of Fowler makes that lineup considerably better than what it was looking like. You can do worse than what they have, but still.
On paper at least I expect another manhandling of the division by the Cubs. Little competition. Which is crazy because just 2 years ago this division was the best in baseball. My how 1 year changes everything. Cubs kept going up….. Cards and Pirates came crashing down….. especially the Pirates.
themed
Thanks for the book. Cards are much better and cubs are much worse now. I like it
phoard1
Even if I agreed, Cubs are still much better than Cards.
theo2016
cubs were without schwarber all of last year. full seasons of schwarber, contreras, almora, jay, davis, montgomery, uehara is probably more than fowler, soler, hammel, ross, cahill and half seasons of Chapman and coghlan.
rk34
After the 2017 season when big contracts end it wont taoe much to belittle ypur team
Just Another Fan
Hearing its 5/90 hahaha yessss go Dexter!!!
Phillies012TG
Tomorrow headline
“Dexter fowler signs one year pact to stay in Chicago!”
Braves 2015
I scrolled all the way down to post this just to see you already did haha
Outlaws12
lol
Cubguy13
Breaking news….Fowler to resign with Cubs. Says he never agreed to a deal with the Cardinals lol
Bloomer76
Wouldn’t surprise me.
KB
David Schoenfield says it is reportedly worth 80-90M. Wow, good job Fowler’s agent. I’m assuming if it is $80 it is for 5 years and if it is $90 it is 6 years…… unless $18M/year for Fowler is palatable for the notorious cheapskate Cardinals.
themed
Cards not cheapskates. Paid Pujols over 100 million Paud Holliday over 100 million. Of course both in there prime years just like Fowler. Got every penny of value for both of those fellows. Not cheap but very smart.
Dan
When Dexter Fowler flexes, a bicep appears and his opponents and teammates alike bow in humble reverence. Also it counts as a run scored for his team. Truly a valuable, mighty player. The Cardinals are fortunate to have him.
JD396
What if he gets an elbow cramp?
phoard1
Cubs fan here. I love Fowler, and think he is a good signing for the Cardinals. That said, he plays his role. So while he can help a team win, he can’t carry a team. At this moment, Cardinals need to do more than this to compete next year.
themed
Already better bullpen. Full year of Reyes. They will compete and not surprised if they regain the top spot once again in the Central.
turtlerace
Hahahahahahaha!
I’ll have some of what he’s smoking!
Cardinals17
Glad to hear about this deal. But….unfortunately this isn’t all they need. How about a multi player deal to the White Sox now? Cards send an over stocked package of players and $ for Todd Frazier and Robertson. Robertson to be used in the Andrew Miller style. I’m wishing in my crystal ball!!!!
Bloomer76
Would rather sign Turner to improve defense, trade Adams, Wacha, and a prospect or 2 to Rockies for Blackmon (moves Fowler to left), trade Wong and Grichuk to Angles for Simmons. Move Diaz to second. Now you have C-Yadi, 1st-Carp, 2nd-Diaz, SS-Simmons, 3rd-Turner, LF-Fowler, CF-Blackmon, RF-Piscotti, Bench- Gyorko, Peralta, Etc.
You could also sign EE and make be Carp to second and move Diaz to bench. I realize none of this is realistic, but it is fun to play GM.
twohole
Yes. Fun to play GM when you can make fantasy trades like spare parts for Charlie blackmon.
Bloomer76
Spare parts and prospects
Visions_of_Blue_LA
Yup you willing to trade Reyes and Weaver?
22Leo
Silly Cardinals fan, one cannot simply wish in a crystal ball and expect results…one must believe in it!
juicejames
Still need a number 3 hitter…..
themed
They have natural 3 hitter in Carpenter.
juicejames
Sure. Except he never hits in the 3 hole when placed there.
themed
Small sample
themed
He could hit anywhere
lovesthegame
While my reaction to hearing the cards went over the top to get him makes me want to laugh some, I won’t because if you really want the guy you gotta make a good pitch if you don’t like your alternatives. And because as a brewer fan I’ve been consistently frustrated at how well run the cardinals are. No matter how bad the move looks at first they always seem to walk away smelling the better for it.
twohole
Will you hurry up and trade Braun to the dodgers already so they can’t afford Justin Turner? Need his beard in the Loo.
themed
Agreed
takeyourbase
Who else was in on Fowler? Or were the Cards bidding against themselves?
puigpower
I was thinking the same. Who is going to give Fowler above $60m?
Mikel Grady
5th year was too long for probably all teams
dabble
Jays only, but I doubt they bid much higher than $60m. I am sure the Cards didnt have to have a no trade clause.
raef715
the value of centerfielders who are solid players and great teammates is at an all time high based on this contract and the Adam Eaton trade.
a little too high it seems.
damn, if Odubel Herrera wasnt so erratic at times what could the Phils get for him?
AddisonStreet
He is a RF.
kaido24
I’m not a fan of the full no trade clause in this contract. Meh.
kgcubs
Aloha kaido24- I have to agree with you on this. I personally do not think Dexter is worth over 15mil, certainly not the 18mil/yr he was seeking. I would have said this if the Cubs did not have the logjam in the outfield and re-signed him. But I know the market is changing and baseball is one sport where revenue has grown so it is costing more, much more to get these players. You have to wonder what folks like Willie Mays or Mickey Mantle would be thinking today as the two greatest CF of all time! Anyhow, I digressed. Dexter got a lot more then he bargained for especially compared to last year’s FA market, so I am not sure why that clause had to be put in there (no trade) but one guess is that he has a young family now and probably did not want the uncertainty of a move anytime soon. I think the Cardinals offer was more than generous and obviously Fowler and his agent saw that as well. No matter what, this move along with Cecil’s signing makes the Cardinals a better team. I wonder if they will make a big offer now for Turner! Take care now. Mahalo!
ckoz
Lifelong Cubs fan, Chicago native, and baseball obsessive here. I can’t help but wish him well. Great personality and a solid ballplayer who deserved his big payday. I would have preferred he signed with one of the other 28 clubs, but I can’t hate on someone taking the biggest offer on the table.
I do think it’s telling that he expressed concerns about how Jason Heyward was treated by the team and fan base when he left town. Cards fans, please don’t treat him the way you did J-Hey when Dex’s time in St Louis ends. I have serious concerns with how your fan base treats minorities.
Also, his wife is SO. HOT. Darya Aaliya Fowler. She’s of Iranian descent so please do not just assume she’s a latina because she’s non-white and please do not assume she’s a vessel for terrorism because of her heritage.
Good luck, Dex. I know I could never live in the Lou, but I hope the next few years work out for you and you find the city tolerable. Your family and the generational wealth you earned are the just rewards for your hard work. Go Cubs.
24TheKid
lol what does his wife being hot have to do with the his signing?
ckoz
It has absolutely nothing to do with it, I just felt like I’d be doing the greater St Louis area a solid by making them aware of how hot she is. Dex hit a five-run homer with that one, yowza.
ecksteinlevelgrit
Your original comment really irked me. Started off like you were just wishing well to Fowler, but then you just trashed STL as a town itself, which whatever, that’s your opinion, just don’t slip it into a baseball argument. Then you implied that our fans are severely racist. And I’m sure some are, like any fan base anywhere. Heyward was acquired in a trade including Shelby Miller, a long time top prospect for us, in order to fill a position voided by the untimely death of Oscar Taveras. A year later, he turned us down to join our arch rival. Then on his way out, he made negative comments about the Cardinals core. I think it was pretty much a given that he was going to be booed aggressively, regardless of what his skin color is. I don’t agree that fans should have taken it so personally, and any true hatred or threats that went Heyward’s way are disgusting. But I don’t believe for a second that that represents even a decent portion of Cardinals nation. To say that you worry about how we treat minorities, based on how Heyward was treated, is insulting.
ecksteinlevelgrit
But I appreciate the heads up on the wifey. She’s a smoke show.
Outlaws12
The Cardinals have a reputation that exceeds other teams for how they react in a positive way to ex-cardinals when they return. Jason Heyward was in St. Louis for 1 year and he made disparaging remarks about the “aging core” of the Cardinals, and that is why he chose the Cubs. When really, he was the oldest outfielder on the team and the aging core he spoke of was Molina (one of the best catchers in the game) Wainwright and Holliday. Heyward really signed with the Cubs because they offered him opt out clauses. He could fail and still make the money or if he actually played well he could opt out for more money. Win/win for Heyward and a loss for Cubs.
What I don’t understand is why Cubs fans have such hatred for Cards fans? I mean – I get the past failures of the Cubs and it’s easy to hate a successful team in the same division, but to bring race into the equation is just stupid on your part. Cards fans have a problem with Heyward because he acted like an idiot when he left a team that he played 1 year for. It was the first time he was traded when he arrived in St. Louis and he behaved childishly when he became a free agent. I get it. I put that on Jason Heyward and not on the Black race.
motherpucker
Dude. How can you insinuate that our entire fan base treats minorities poorly based on the Heyward ordeal? Two things:
1) there are racists in every fan base. It’s unfortunate, but this is America, so they’re going to abound.
2) The Cardinals’ track record with treatment of former players is outstanding. Heyward was an atypical situation. He left a 100-win team for the division rival for less money and made negative comments about the current structure of the team and core. Don’t tell me many Cubs fans wouldn’t respond the same way.
I get that it’s normal to think better of people like you, but don’t generalize the entire Cards fan base, especially about something like minority treatment.
cachhubguy
I think Cardinal fans are overly sensitive. Heyward said the Cubs were a young upcoming team. He was correct. Molina, Wainright and Holliday are in the twilight of their careers. If that offends you, oh well.
RedFeather
Are you serious with that garbage? St Louis fans are incredibly respectful towards any player.. Minorities or not. I cant tell you how many games I have been to where the opposing team make a great play and the fans acknowledge it and clap. Your comments are so off and dude, really with his wife? Get out of her with that creepiness.
Outlaws12
Exactly Redfeather
themed
Great sign and addition to an already talented Cards team. They sign him for less than the cubs qualifying offer a year. Now a couple more minor moves and once again Cardinals favorites to win the central.
theo2016
you live in a different world.
nccubsfan
haha, right?
RytheStunner
Sure, maybe if those minor moves include trading for Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw, and Max Scherzer.
cardsfan1988
I’m a Cards fan but a few minor moves don’t even get close to favorites…now added EE and trade for Dozier then we may get in that conversation but minor moves…not even close
Cardinals17
Cardsfan1988- I totally agree with you. Those 2 moves would throw the Cardinals up to knocking on the door of the Central Division Title again. I’d like to encourage that one step further—Even the Cards GM said their minor leagues are depleted. No second tier budding minor league players. A few top tier, but nothing in between. To me, That says—get the star players now, however they can. Then, hopefully, the minor leagues will increase in producing better talent over the next 3 years.
cubsbacktoback
You have no pitching, your offense is a liability at best. It’s nice to have your Cards pom poms out and declare this a good signing. Plain and simple you over paid for Fowler and yes it was less than the QO from the Cubs. Dex declined that to go get his big payday, something the Cubs weren’t going to offer and knowing he wouldn’t accept the QO they get a pick for him going elsewhere. So far I see the Cubs division lead going from 17.5 to maybe 14-15 and that’s due to WS hangover nothing the Cards did. The Cubs have had a better offseason than the Cards so far.
huts04
you are both wrong.
no, the cardinals are not the favorite to win the central, nor would they be with a few minor signings.
however, they do have pitching. pretty good pitching. martinez is elite. reyes is looking great. wainwright is another year removed from injury (not going to be his former self, but still good chance to be good). lynn coming back. leake is serviceable, especially for a fifth starter. the bullpen is somewhere between good and elite with 3 great arms and potentially more with rosenthal.
The offense was a top 5 offense and added a top 10 obp threat to the top of the order. how is that a liability again?
As for the cubs offseason, they havent really done much. davis is a great flyer, but his numbers have been trending down and has injury concerns. he is no chapman, although I too would not have resigned him. uehara is nice but very old and will probably max out at 84. doubt he keeps up his numbers at this point, but it is worth a flyer as well.
while the cubs did not need or want to keep fowler, it is a good move for the cardinals.
cubsbacktoback
It is a good move for the Cardinals and an overpay. Your starting pitching is a bunch of “what ifs”. Martinez and Reyes can they repeat success? Wainwright can he bounce back? Will Lynn come back anything like he was? Will Leake ever be good? Leake was a terrible signing, that’s a lot of money for a 5 don’t you think?
The offense was lucky setting pinch hit homerun records. I’m not seeing an offensive juggernaut like the Cubs have..
The Cubs bullpen has been addressed this offseason, which is what was needed. They will probably take fliers on others as well. Lots of options in the pen already to make a solid pen.
huts04
martinez has repeated success throughout his career and has always been expected to be good. Reyes is young but the stuff is phenomenal. wainwright is a question mark, but at worst he will still be decent. why would lynn not come back like he was? seems like a strange assumption since tj is pretty standard. leake was a bad signing for the cardinals, but he is not a terrible pitcher. he actually pitched to his contract last year. 2.6 fwar is above average even. he had a 3.83 fip. The cardinals also have rotation depth.
the offense was not lucky last year either. you seem to not understand statistics. they had a top 5 wOBA and wRC+. so, you know, they were really good offensively.
The cubs offense barely outperformed the cardinals.
wOBA: .333 vs .329
wRC+: 106 vs 104
you might want to look into some meaningful numbers before making outlandish statements like that.
as for the bullpen, the cubs have a clearly inferior bullpen and it could cause them issues if some of these projects dont work out. particularly when it gets to october. they have enough offense and defense to get in with suspect pitching (very possible with the staff likely to decline),
daved
Here’s some meaningful numbers for you. 102 wins to 86. 11 wins in the playoffs to ZERO.
rk34
11 wins in the playoffs.
Ha how about we go back to 2011 Ws or 2013 WS
Or any of the last 10 seasons
.*cough*11 TIME WS CHAMPIONS*cough*
Mikel Grady
True .Pujols ,Chris carpenter ,Tony Larussa , holiday, freese cough cough aren’t there anymore. Live in the present . That was yesterday and yesterday’s gone
HOUShadows
If u look at your Cubs they don’t look as good as they did last season. Almora is a question mark, no one knows how Schwarber will be defensively and Jon Jay is not nearly as good as he used to be, no doubt the Cubs will be good but The Cards Rotation, and bullpen is pretty solid with a lot of depth, the Cubs could only dream of having to young solid pitchers in Martinez and Reyes
cubsbacktoback
Much like the Cardinals should dream of having the young positions players we have.
huts04
kris bryant, sure. who doesnt? outside the orioles and rockies, not many teams are close at 3rd.
other young players, no one on the pitching staff. baez has potential and I wouldnt mind him, but he hasnt proven much at all. russell is a slick fielder and I would like him, but its not like he is even hitting for an average rate (95 wRC+).
The cubs are good, but dont pretend like they are stacked across the board with young position players. Kris Bryant really makes them stand out since he is amazing and who wouldnt want him. That is what you get for picking #2 in the draft in a good year.
chesteraarthur
Yeah, that anthony rizzo guy just sucks.
huts04
he’s good, but he’s not all that young though
link2217
I would consider 27 as being fairly young.
Mikel Grady
Addy Russell 95 RBI. Grand slam in World Series. Turning bases loaded singles into ending inning double plays. He gets the clutch hits . Schwarber is a beast . Have happ and Jimenez ready to come up in 2 years. Contreras is a stud catcher. Wainwright Molina roid using ss are over the hill.
cachhubguy
Just go by each position. Catcher- I like the Cubs future. 3b – same. SS -same. 2B and 1B – Cubs. LF- Schwarber will hit like JIM Thone. CF – I have to give to the Cub, oh ex Cub. Rightfield- Heyward bounces back.
daved
Lester, Arrieta, Hendricks, :Lackey, Rizzo, Baez, Zobrist, Heyward, Russell, Bryant, and Contreras all are back. Davis was picked up in a trade to replace Chapman. Almora will be fine. Jay signing is just a stop gap move. He never was nor will he be any good. Will they win 102 games again? Probably not, but 95-98 is very attainable, and in the NL Central, that wins the division GOING AWAY,.
sagbagels
dont you just love it when average players get overpaid?
kiddhoff
Wasn’t a fan of signing Fowler initially. $16.5/5 yrs is still probably too much. It’s better than what we couldve had. I want to take time to publicly thank JayHay for rejecting the Cards $22 mil/yr offer last year.
kiddhoff
Thanks go out to Cubs as well
cubsbacktoback
If the Cubs wanted Dex back they could have had him for less than what you paid for him. Dex thanks you for overpaying him as well.
themed
Cubs offered qualifying offer of 17.5 million. Dex will not make that much next year.
daved
No, but he’ll make $65M more the next 4 years after 2017.
noresolution
How are the Cards paying Fowler too much? How is he overpaid?
$16.5 million per season. Over the next five seasons, the Cubs will be paying Heyward $125.7 million — or $43.2 million more than the Cards will pay Fowler. The list of outfielders that will make more (or about the same) money than Fowler next season includes Justin Upton ($22.1 million), Jayson Werth ($21.5 mill), Jacoby Ellsbury ($21.5 mill), Ryan Braun ($20 mill), Shin-Soo Choo ($20 mill), Hunter Pence ($18.5 mill)
HOUShadows
Like the deal but don’t like the full no trade clause. They have Mike Leake one last year they need to stop soon that every time they sign someone
HOUShadows
Gave*
Niekro
Nice price and great fit, good to see at least one team in that division is not just rolling over for the Cubs. The Cardinals even in some what of a transition year still managed 86 wins this team is still really good.
thebare
Unlike Cardinal Fans we won’t Boo Fowler like they treated Heyward in his return to St.Louis . We Cub Fan got more class. But it will hurt when he hit a triple and win a game for the Rival team.
Niekro
How friendly of you not booing someone that helped your franchise finally win a world series in 100 some years, Heyward will be a blip on the Cardinals existence not even nearly the same thing.
davbee
Heyward, like Fowler, played one year for his team and then bolted for more money.
So exactly the same thing.
Niekro
Fowler played 2 years with the Cubs and won a world series if you ignore all the facts yeah sure totally the same.
Did the Cubs even have an offer on the table to Fowler that is known as a fact? Heyward also had more money offered by the Cardinals if I recall, even when the Cubs did sign Fowler it was a last second thing that came together.
themed
Yes a qualifying offer on the table for more money than he signed for which of course he declined. No thank you cubbies.
noresolution
He didn’t bolt for more money. The Cubs only wanted to sign him for one year. He got the minimum qualifying offer from the Cards for 5 years, so pay attention
daved
Of course he bolted for more money. Are you stu**d? $82.5M is greater than $17.5M.
noresolution
Not more money, more years, dummy.
daved
You’re not serious? God I hope not.
Stormie
More years = more money.
daved
I give Fowler 2 years of solid play, then after that, he will just be another guy.
Niekro
I think the Cardinals would take that and probably consider themselves lucky Heyward did not accept.
relic
Pretty damn good signing by St. Louis. He’s the guy they really needed. He’s not a Heyward-type of defensive glove, but he’s better than Randal Grichuk. He’ll do fine in CF, with Grichuk and Piscotty flanking him. Better yet, he gives them a true lead-off hitter, something they haven’t had since Delino DeShields and Fernando Vina. Plus, this bumps Matt Carpenter to the No. 3 hole.
Good move, St. Louis.
daved
How has Carpenter done batting anywhere OTHER THAN LEADOFF?
relic
Plus, the Cubs swapped Dexter Fowler for Jon Jay in CF.
I’ll take Fowler any day of the week.
daved
They swapped Fowler for Almora. Jay is just there to prop up the dugout rail. He will be traded at the deadline in July.
cubsbacktoback
No true, they will replace Fowler with a mix of Jay, Almora, and Heyward while having at bats in the outfield for Schwarber and Zobrist.
daved
Bottom line is, when they need a middle of the road bullpen arm down the stretch, Theo will pawn Jay off on someone else.
Mikel Grady
And #17 prospect. Probably will be another bryant or Schwarber. Thanks St. Louis
motherpucker
Chicago would’ve ended up with a supplemental pick regardless of who signed Fowler. It isn’t the Cards’ pick they’re taking directly. So what would probably make more sense for you to say is “thanks qualifying offer system”
KiahFJ
All teams have bad apples. All teams fans have rude, ridiculous people. Period.
But if you’re a Cub fan and you keep talking about class because some Cards fans booed Heyward because of how he handled an offseason…. let’s go back memory lane.
The entire baseball world remembers how one man had to leave a city, have police escorts and his house watched because an entire city hated and sent death threats to a man named Steve Bartman. But you’re right, booing Heyward is far worse than that situation….ridiculous. If you hadn’t just won the World Series the song would be totally different.
The Cubs are not classier than the Cards and the Cards aren’t classier than the Cubs. It’s 2 passionate fan bases and sometimes reactions come without thinking. Period.
cpritner
Well said
RedBirdsSwaff
I like da way you do business
Mikel Grady
Entire city hated him? I don’t think white Sox fans were mad at him
daved
The Fowler signing assures the Cards of 86 wins instead of 83 this year.
noresolution
Who cares? They once one a WS winning with an 85 win record.
daved
It was 83 wins not 85. They won the division that year when the Central was horse s**t. The odds of that happening again are slim to none, and slim just left the building. No team did it before or since. And don’t even plan on 83 wins getting a WC berth these days either. Move along.
Kia Sportage Off-roader
Cards are insane. Next thing, they will be saying a Ford can handle better off-road than a Kia lol. Drive that Explorer in the snow all you want Cards lol, I’ll keep my Sportage and keep dominating you.
themed
You had one season with no injuries that you actually had a better record than St Louis. No domination there. Now they are much weaker without Fowler and Chapman. Cards have already closed that little gap and once again will be back on top where they have been for the past 20 years or so.
Outlaws12
I think the loss of David Ross will be huge. In the club house and for Lester
Mikel Grady
Davis>chapman World Series era 0.00>3.52
RytheStunner
No injuries? I’m sorry, how many AB did Kyle Schwarber get during the regular season?
Outlaws12
You drive a Kia Sportage.
And you are bragging about it. Hilarious
daved
Cardinals fans mentality…Fowler was a great signing because he signed with the Cards. If he signed elsewhere, the same people would be saying he’s not worth the money. All you have to do is live in ST. Louis to hear this every year. It’s just like Pujols wasn’t worth it and neither was Price….because the Cards got outbid.
Chromimw
Bro… Have you looked at the numbers? They weren’t worth the money. I love Price, but the guy has never stepped up when it counts. I would have been good with signing him KNOWING it would have been an overpay because that’s the only way to sign a quality FA now. I’m not even going to waste my breath on a discussion about Albert Pujols because it’s completely silly that you even mention that… Completely nonsense.
In this case, whether an overpay or not, I believe Fowler was worthy of this kind of deal in this market. Particularly with the insane asking prices by teams for prospects. Have to pay something to get something. Especially compared to the Heyward deal and saving $100M… Common sense move.
2016Chccahmps
No doubt Cubs will miss Dexter. But wish him well and best of luck to him. But Dexter will not be the difference maker in the Cubs and STL.
But let’s look at the last 2 years. STL had the best record in baseball in 2015 and the Cubs eliminated them, in 2016 the Cubs were World Champions.
In 2016 the Cubs lost Kyle S. for the season, Pedro Strop and Hector Rondon both on DL towards the end of the season.
I’ll take the Cubs against any team in baseball including STL. Those years when STL manhandled the Cubs are over. New Regime in place and know how to build a winner. Bring it boys, bring it.
dematteo42282
I agree the Cubs will be the team to beat in the National League for the forseeable future. Imo…there are 3 teams with the ability to outlast them for the NL pennant..
1. Nationals
Rotation depth and bullpen are potential drawbacks….but they are dangerous
2. Mets
As 2015 showed…great pitching beats great hitting. Rotation health is New Yorks main issue
3. Giants
Offense and bullpen are their main concerns….they nees a closer and at least 2 bats to be in the conversation
raltongo
4. Phillies
Hey, I can dream, can’t I?
themed
They bring it every year. Always in it. Never finish last 5 years in a row like one team does just to get high draft picks and then declare the GM a genius.
RytheStunner
The Cubs never finished in last 5 years in a row. The most they finished in last place was 2 consecutive years.
Also, only two impact players from the 2016 regular season (Baez and Bryant) were draft picks. The rest of their young core was created by fleecing other teams in trades (Hendricks for Dempster, Russell for Samardzija, Arrieta for Feldman, and Rizzo for Cashner). So yes, the GM is a genius.
HOUShadows
You can tell there’s a Cubs and Cardinals rivalry in this chat. But I’m on the Cardinals side of things, watch out Cubs you won’t have a 17 plus game lead in 2017
RytheStunner
Probably not, but I’ll settle for 15.
maijif
ck420
cardinals are gonna regret this one. the guy has never even had a 150 hit season
themed
Can’t be any worse than the Heyward signing last year. Fowler twice as good yet twice as cheap.
WazBazbo
Is there a “bonuses versus salary for idiots” explanation somewhere? What’s the advantage to giving a player a bonus up front (to the team, not to the player). And… how is a signing bonus paid over the course of the deal a bonus and not salary?
I’m imagining it all has something to do with the luxury tax. Anybody know more than me, please?
daved
It has nothing to do with circumventing the luxury tax. $16.5MM will count against the luxury tax no matter how the Cards divide it up. It’s just a way for the team to keep finances in line for fiscal responsibility and the player. Fowler will get a $1MM bonus on July 1st and October 1st for each year of the contract. Keep in mind that players are only paid during the regular season every 2 weeks. So, from October 1st to March 31st, they do not get paychecks, other than a bonus check for any awards they won or post season earnings. Agents and players are always trying to find ways to manage their money better during the off season. These guys have dramatic expenses as you can imagine, and most of their spending occurs during the off season during their “down time.”
WazBazbo
Thank you for that, especially for clearing up that bonuses are indeed part of the AAV. The only thing here is that July 1 and October 1 are still during the season…
daved
Yes it is during the season that he will get those bonus checks. They can’t be paid during the off season. I know it seems really confusing as to why they do this, but what it amounts to is 2 extra paychecks. The bonus checks will only have taxes taken out of them. They aren’t like the other paychecks where other items are deducted like medical and union dues.
WazBazbo
Thank you again! Was not aware that players cannot be pid in the offseason.
Cardinals17
Cardinals need to step it up and spend whatever it takes to get Encanarcion. Trade for The Twins Dozier. Lock the key players down for 3 years so the minor leagues can rebuild. That should put the Cards making a run at the Central Division even this year! That would be my Christmas wish list!!!
wooden11
As a huge Cub fan, sad to see Fowler go but I think a lot of his success had to do with batting in front of Bryant, Rizzo, Zobrist etc… Pitchers had to throw strikes early and often to him because they didn’t want anyone on base for the heart of the lineup. I see Fowler playing well with the Cards but more like his pre-Cub days. Meanwhile, the combo of Almora and Jay atop the lineup will have plenty of success based on the argument I made for Fowler.
With that being said, the Cardinals front office almost always makes the right moves it seems like and Fowler complements their lineup needs perfectly. I see the cards being better than last year but tough to compete with the defending World Champs who have only gotten better..