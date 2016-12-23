Details On And Reactions To Edwin Encarnacion’s Deal With The Indians

Last night, Edwin Encarnacion agreed to a three-year, $60MM contract with the Indians that contains a club option for a fourth year which would bring the deal to a total of $80MM over four years. The contract fell shy of expectations for Encarnacion, whose free-agent stock was damaged due to his age, draft pick compensation and a market flooded with sluggers capable of splitting time between first base and designated hitter. In the hours since that pact was reached, Cleveland has drawn widespread praise for the deal, and agent Paul Kinzer has publicly given some insight into the final stages of negotiations that led up to the deal. Here’s a roundup of some context on the signing, reactions to the deal and the impact it’ll have on the remainder of the first base/DH market…
- In an appearance with Jim Bowden on MLB Network Radio, Kinzer stated that both the Athletics and Rangers remained in the mix for Encarnacion’s services until the final decision to take Cleveland’s offer (audio link). According to Kinzer, A’s president of baseball ops Billy Beane got creative and made offers with a high average annual value over a short term. Kinzer says that Encarnacion turned down more money from Oakland, though prior reports suggest that Oakland was only willing to offer two years. It’s quite possible, of course, that Kinzer was simply referring to “more money” on an annual basis. Indeed, the AAV in the A’s offer was $25MM at what is believed to be a shorter (presumably, two-year) term, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca (via Twitter). The agent also noted that Cleveland’s proximity to the Dominican Republic (relative to Oakland) was enticing for Encarnacion, who wanted to limit travel obligations for his family as best he could.
- The Rangers’ final proposal was “well within the Indians’ neighborhood,” according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, though precise details remain unknown. Texas long presented a public stance that downplayed the likelihood of landing Encarnacion, though it certainly seems that the organization put together a competitive effort. Interestingly, Passan adds that, by the end of the Winter Meetings, the market for the veteran slugger had slowed to the point that some (unidentified) team felt it reasonable enough to dangle a three-year, $42MM offer.
- Clearly, the market rebounded from that point, but Encarnacion never saw the kind of cash that the Blue Jays had initially put on the table. Toronto’s reported four-year, $80MM offer to Encarnacion earlier in the offseason may well have had an additional wrinkle, per Sportsnet.ca’s Shi Davidi (video link via Twitter). Though the guarantee was indeed $80MM, the Jays were also interested in including a fifth-year option that could have brought the total value up to $100MM. Depending upon the structure of the deal — including how the option could be exercised and what portion of the guarantee would have been included as a buyout — the presence of such a provision could conceivably have slightly improved or reduced the value of the overall potential contract from Encarnacion’s perspective.
- The Cardinals explored Encarnacion’s market and had “mild” interest in the slugger, one source tells Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (Twitter link). The P-D’s Jeff Gordon, though, opines that Encarnacion was never a good fit in St. Louis due to the team’s pre-existing infield logjam. St. Louis already has Matt Carpenter at first base, Kolten Wong at second, Aledmys Diaz at shortstop and Jhonny Peralta at third base, while Jedd Gyorko figures to function as a super-utility option. Matt Adams currently projects as a bench player. Adding Encarnacion into that mix would’ve only resulted in further complications and forced what could possibly have been multiple trades, none of which would’ve necessarily been easy to facilitate.
- ESPN’s Keith Law calls the signing a “colossal coup” for the Indians (ESPN Insider subscription required and strongly recommended), opining that Encarnacion will be worth an extra two to three wins during the regular season over the player he is effectively replacing: Mike Napoli. Returning to the postseason in the first year of the deal would recoup much of the $60MM guarantee Encarnacion received, and that’s worth the risk that Encarnacion won’t be a $20MM player in the third year of the deal, Law continues. He calls the Blue Jays the biggest losers in this situation, noting that the team paid more than half of Encarnacion’s guarantee for a player (Kendrys Morales) that may not be one-quarter as productive, citing Morales’ recent struggles in 2014 and the early portion of the 2016 season.
- Law’s colleague Buster Olney argues differently from the Blue Jays’ vantage point (Insider also required), writing that Toronto president Mark Shapiro and GM Ross Atkins weren’t in position to expect Encarnacion’s market to collapse in this fashion. Olney adds that among agents and teams around the league, the three-year, $33MM contract the Jays issued to Morales is viewed as a “solid move,” though it goes without saying that a number of teams likely feel differently. (Toronto, after all, outbid all other interested parties, suggesting that plenty of teams wouldn’t be comfortable at that rate.) Still, I agree with Olney’s take that Encarnacion’s market collapse was surprising; few projected that high-payroll fits like the Yankees, Red Sox and (to some extent) Rangers would all balk at a long-term investment for a player of Encarnacion’s caliber. And Olney rightly points out that the new Jays’ front office has made some nice value adds since taking over, citing the reasonable contracts given to J.A. Happ and Marco Estrada.
- The agreement is good for both Encarnacion and the sport, argues FOX’s Ken Rosenthal, who notes that it’s refreshing to see a pair of low-payroll clubs like the Athletics and Indians as finalists for one of the market’s top free agents. While he’s quick to note that he’s not suggesting the new CBA has leveled the playing field between high-revenue and low-revenue clubs, the fairly minimal increases to the luxury tax threshold (and boosted penalties) do appear to have impacted clubs like the Yankees and Red Sox and the way in which they’ve approached their offseason dealings — though, perhaps, that was driven largely by both organizations’ preexisting motivations to reset their base tax rate by dipping under the luxury line for at least one year. Then again, the Red Sox in particular never seemed likely to pursue a long-term commitment at the DH spot, based on myriad reports out of Boston. And another suitor that went a different direction, the Astros, aren’t near the current luxury tax threshold, so the CBA’s impact on them probably wasn’t much of a factor.
Comments
Mark
Okay lets be honest here. What are the blue jays doing? Thats what im honestly just thinking. Saunders, EE and Bautista are leaving, (EE 100% the other two most likely) and we need to add 2 OFs at minimum. Im thinking re-signing Bautista or going the trade route is looking like our only options. Jays need some lefty bats and a list I came up with in trades is the following guys:
1. Markakis 2. Calhoun 3. Reunion with Melky 4. CarGo 5. Blackmon 6.Gardner (although yanks would be reluctant to trade within the division).
All i know is we need to get the ball rolling. And do something about Smoak… Please dont give him a chance at starting 1b… Please. Anyone familiar with Pearce btw? Can he play a full-time OF role? I wonder if Shapiro/Atkins are wanting to give Pompey a shot this year? Id be okay with that as long as we trade for an elite OF such as CarGo.
bigpapijuicer
Cargo elite lol
Mark
Carlos Gonzalez is elite. Are you referring to carlos gomez cuz im not?
chesteraarthur
Carlos Gonazalez is not elite. in the last 3 years he has fwars of -0.5 (hurt), 2.4, 1.9. Projected at 1.7. Far from an elite player.
(he was at 4.7 4 years ago, but hasn’t produced close to that level since)
bluecard
he WAS elite. not any more.
thinkb4commenting
Amen! Finally someone sees!
rols1026
Pearce cannot play OF at all, he’s a 1B DH only. Maybe he could play OF in a pinch. Melky and markakis make sense for the Jays, as does signing Colby Rasmus. Doubt the Angels are willing to trade Calhoun as they’re trying to compete. I also agree that Smoak is a complete bum and shouldn’t even be on a major league roster. Jays new FO has made so many head scratching moves in the past year….
BooJays33
Aside from the Smoak extension which is peanuts in the grand scheme and bungaljng this Edwin negotiation they’ve been pretty spot on…maybe you can elaborate on all the “head scratching moves” for me
ohiodevil
Welcome to the Mark Shapiro regime……we lived it in Cleveland a long time.
kiwimlbfan
The Yankees will trade you Gardner, but be prepared to give up all of your top prospects and your first born child. They’ll want arms, quality ones, or a three way trade wanting quality arms. They’ve said they won’t trade him and if a team desperately needs him, then that will be the price.
ThePriceWasRight
nobody desperately needs Brett Gardner.
dudefella
J.D. Martinez and Braun should be trade targets
AddisonStreet
How are you a fan of a team in the NL East and not know anything about Pearce?
filthyrich
Single minded focus on stocking the farm.
Filling the current roster is met with a cockiness that is more proud of bang for the buck instead of focus on the bang. Rogers has so many bucks. Smaller market teams spend their playoff profits on the roster. Jays blame the exchange rate, ignore the heaps of money coming from supporters outside Ontario and continue to pocket the playoff profits.
Even figuring out the bullpen last season was met with cockiness. They figured it out, but it took a few months and probably cost the team top playoff seed.
Cargo, Blackmon, Gardner would all cost prospects. The Jays are clearly going out of their way to hoard prospects. Markakis, Calhoun, Melky are all cheaper options that could happen. But there are similar caliber FA options that wouldn’t cost any talent at all.
Rajai Davis is the best fit. Not getting hopes up. Pompey needs another shot or trade him. Gotta clear room for Alford soon. Carrera/Upton/Pillar outfield with Pompey subbing?? I believe in Zeke, but the team won’t give him a shot. Sign Rajai, Saunders or Bautista would be a decent hedge. They won’t play Saunders fulltime though, so hopefully for his sake, not him.
Law was fired by Jays after Ricciardi regime, wouldn’t pay a cent to hear his opinion about the Jays. Seems to know his stuff, but likely jaded in the opposite way that I am.
Smoak has been given a full time shot as a Blue Jay for one month. He hit very well that month. His swing is not suited to part time duty. Everyone will eat their words when he hits 30hr, with .800 OPS. **If he is given 450AB- otherwise they didn’t give him a fair chance.
This regime is being very smart, but it’s not as entertaining as the previous regime. Contending roster right now – based on the rotation, with room to add before season or at deadline. Can’t really complain Jays fans.
rols1026
Olney is a such a moron. No, the Jays shouldn’t have expected Edwin’s market to crash like that but why close the door by signing Morales? There are tons of sluggers available, why not wait until Edwin signs and then pick one off the scrap heap? The Jays have no one to blame but themselves lol they got impatient and signed a 34 year old DH who can’t run or field.
rustyhinge
Obviously this is a great deal. The difference between EE, Yo, and the rest of the power hitting free agents was dramatic. Trumbo? Morales? I wouldn’t waste a dime on those guys.
rustyhinge
Of course I forgot about Bautista, just as valuable as EE. Older, but a 2-3 year deal at $20M is worth it for his production.
BooJays33
People are ready to write Jose off for some reason..cuz he got hurt a few times last year..still was on pace for 30+ homers and had an .820ops and .360 obp. 97% of the league would LOVE to have that kind of down year. Anybody that gets Jose Bautista on a 2 year deal just did VERY very well for themselves. I think he still hs at least one more monster offensive season left in him…
rivera42
Toronto is much weaker now. I’m a happy camper!
tuna411
Kinzer sounds like a fool trying to manage the damage. I listened to an interview on siriusXM and laughed when he said “who knows how the market is going to behave!”
Um, you fool. You are a professional agent and you blew it !
Closer to home? HaHa…he just signed for $80,000,000 (see all those zero’s Kinzer??). With that much loot, an extra hour don’t mean anything.
chesteraarthur
Yeah this is absolutely an, “I fcked up and here is how I’m trying to justify what ended up happening!”
seamaholic
Seems like a decent deal, but nothing earth-shattering. With normal aging rates he’ll produce a little excess value but not much, and if he gets hurt it’s all gone. A lot of people hyper-ventilating about a totally normal FA contract. Looking at you, Law.
houseoflords44
I understand both sides. I’m a Jays fan & I wanted Encarnacion back. However, I don’t blame the Jays for not waiting. They could’ve waited & still not got Encarnacion back. At that point, they’re backup plan may have signed else where. In that scenario, the Jays would end up with a lesser player like Moss or be forced to trade assets to fill that spot. I do think Morales will hit in Toronto, not to the level of Encarnacion, but he will hit. Pearce will contribute as well. The Blue Jays still have 3 other holes they need to fill right now: a corner outfielder, a left-handed reliever & a backup catcher. I’ll be interested to see who they get for those holes. They aren’t trading for Blackmon. The asking price is too high. I’d call the Tigers about JD Martinez and see if a deal could be worked out.
LADreamin
How are they so patient with those other 3 holes, but had to find a new DH the exact first minute of free agency. There were so many who could produce in Toronto. Doesn’t make sense.
ThePriceWasRight
I’d like to have JD but the price would need to be Reasonable as he’s an FA. I agree that the Jays getting morales early maybe is ok and the money isn’t horrible however the small issue I have is more the waiting game. you rush to sign morales at a discount from Edwin but where is that extra money going? the reports are the Jays payroll has been approved for a nice increase yet the money isn’t being spent. at this point they are probably only going to overpay for any Free Agents as they have the financial flexibility to.
The baseball kid
Is anyone else thinking Trumbo to Toronto in RF they had Bautista in right and Saunders in left. Might replace runs
patborders92
Trumbo is the type of player Toronto is trying to avoid
Phil Merkel
If EE is only a 2 to 3 game win over the ENTIRE YEAR, then Napoli was a better (cheaper) option.
Polish Hammer
Except Napoli totally fell apart at the end of the season. Any production out of him in the playoffs, especially World Series might have resulted in Cleveland closing out that series with a win. $20mil a year to EE is worth the extra over $17 or so to Napoli who won’t come close to those numbers again.
Reflect
Nah I think it’s saying he’s 2-3 additional wins over Napoli
Phil Merkel
If EE is only a 2-3 wins improvement over the ENTIRE YEAR, then Napoli was a better (cheaper) choice.
stiebrulez
Atkins and Rogers are so unbelievably incompetent that it’s painful to watch.. Morales was an overpay. Smoak was an overpay.. Pearce makes sense as a depth only move. And now the roster is clogged (literally) with wannabe first base men that can’t be traded until June 2017. and the club is still full of holes. There is no hope in sight if you are a Jays fan, unless you enjoy getting fleeced $20 for a beer $25 for parking and $80 a month for a TV subscription. This club has become a waste of time and hard earned cash under rudderless leadership. If you are a Jays fan I would recommend you not waste your time indoors watching these games; go outside and get some fresh air instead.
bluejaysfan
Wow. Didn’t they just go to the playoffs the past two years. Now they don’t get one of their best players back and it’s doom and gloom? As of right now the Jays are not as strong as they were last year, but Morales is not a terrible signing and Smoak’s contract ( $4 million per year) is not going to hamper they Jays in anyway. How are people upset that the Jays offered more money than any other team to EE and he chose to sign somewhere else? “Toronto is his first choice”, said by Kinzler his agent. Obviously not as $80 million wasn’t enough to feed his family. I wish EE a lot of success in Cleveland. You can always tell who bandwagon jumpers are. I hear the Indians, Red Sox, Astros, Nationals and Cubs are going to be good this year. I’m sure their beer and parking is cheaper.
Reflect
Thank you for being rational. Toronto did everything right here, in my opinion.
You certainly can’t blame the team for losing to a competing offer that was 20 million LESS.
Maybe Toronto doesn’t spend that extra money this year in a pretty weak FA class but i bet next year they will be splurging and Toronto fans will be happy they didn’t lock themselves up with Grandpa Bautista or any of the mediocre scraps remaining.
cardsfan2016
Cardinals had a log jam really…that is a horrible excuse…I can easily say that an infield of Wong/gyerko 2nd diaz short and moving carp back to third makes this team so much better. Not going after someone bc you have players to fill the positions not necessarily players that make you a highly competitive team is not a reason to not go after a player of encarnation’s caliber. Major mistake by the cardinals front office by just settling with what you have instead of making your team better
Cardinals17
Amen!!!!
JFactor
Exactly this, even though it’s not enough to catch the Cubs.
I didn’t see it as a logjam, and trading Adams for a bag of peanuts would have been enough to off set it.
Plus Carpenter and Peralta could play the outfield when necessary. There are also injuries. There would have been enough at bats to go around. And we lose Peralta after this year.
This same deal would have been a great coup for the Cardinals (and I’m generally against signing big named free agents).
Cardinals17
Unless I’m terribly wrong, The Cardinals are done on impact players this winter. I was presently surprised, not satisfied, but surprised that the GM and owners did anything at all that would include spending money on a semi impact player! However, it didn’t take them long after that pick up, to ask the City of St. Louis for millions of dollars to build additions to ballpark village! Couldn’t spend their own money for their own profit. That’s how the owners are!!! Money for them. Raise ticket prices, no trades or Free Agent signings of superstars to put their team over the top for their season for their 3 million annual attendance each year!!!
JFactor
This is a terribly misguided complaint.
Sure, they make a lot of profit, but that isn’t how these things work at all.
For one, the Cardinals are 13 wins behind the Cubs according to STEAMER even after their current moves. There isn’t one or two moves that would put them over the top because of how incredible the Cubs are and how many 2 win players the Cardinals are playing. There isn’t some magical upgrade in one or two moves that makes the Cardinals the team to beat in the NL Central.
Pricing isn’t set based on expenses. No business operates that way in America (successful business that is). Pricing is set based on demand, period. And revitalizing downtown and placing BP village is a huge economic boom for the city and it not only affects property taxes and building assessments near the stadium. But it also helps the businesses around it tremendously. It’s a boom to that economy. They have every right to ask for assistance when and where they can.
SixGuns
The EE signing is great for Cleveland. It also reflects more of why Tito is a HOF manager. He knows you can only catch lightning in a bottle (eg, Party at Napoli’s) once. It doesn’t translate year-over-year (eg, “The Idiots”) Nap was a great leader in the clubhouse and that was what was needed for one year. Now it’s time to move on. Great move by the Tribe