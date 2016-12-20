Dombrowski, Klentak On Clay Buchholz Trade

Following today’s deal that sent veteran righty Clay Buchholz from the Red Sox to the Phillies, general managers Dave Dombrowski and Matt Klentak addressed the media about the swap from their teams’ respective points of view. Here are some of the highlights:
- For Boston, the move came now in large part because the organization wasn’t sure whether there would be a market for Buchholz (and his $13.5MM salary) if it waited until the spring, as Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald was among those to report. While holding onto the depth or seeking a greater return could’ve been pursued, Dombrowski explains that the team “had to be a little bit conservative.” With what he views as adequate depth in the potential MLB rotation and upper levels of the minors, he felt comfortable striking a deal. The organization intends to “sort through” its final back-of-the-rotation mix this spring, per Dombrowski (via Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald, on Twitter).
- While Dombrowski said that the club likes the hitting ability of the prospect acquired — 24-year-old second baseman Josh Tobias, who recently became a switch-hitter — he did also acknowledge that the luxury tax was a consideration. By shedding Buchholz’s salary, the Sox now sit comfortably below the $195MM tax line, which would allow for a re-set of the luxury tax payout scheme (which heavily penalizes teams that repeatedly exceed the threshold). While it wasn’t a “driving force” in the decision, per Dombrowski, he noted that the organization now has some added breathing room — both now and during the season — though he stressed that he does not anticipate further modifying the major-league mix over the rest of the winter.
- Further to that last point, the veteran executive made clear that the swap was not pursued to set up another acquisition, as Tim Britton of the Providence Journal tweets. “The move was not made to create the flexibility to pursue individuals that are perceived as the big names out there,” said Dombrowski. While some had posited that clearing payroll space might enable a move for star free agent Edwin Encarnacion, that doesn’t appear to be in the plans. In any event, signing him at his anticipated rate would likely push Boston right back over the tax line.
- For the Phils, adding Buchholz was actually under consideration for some time. Klentak noted that his organization had engaged the Red Sox on Buchholz as far back as last year’s trade deadline, as Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports. The righty’s late-season improvements and the presence of Philadelphia pitching coach Bob McClure (who tutored Buchholz when he held the same role in Boston) were factors in the move. “We’re hoping that a lot of the adjustments that Clay made toward the end of this last season, he’ll be able to maintain those here working with Bob,” Klentak explained.
Comments
marckahn
If bucholtz or hellickson are having good years they will be gone at the trade deadline. By then some of the pitchers in AAA will be ready. They can get some A or AA prospects to restock by trading the two veterans.
rols1026
Not likely. Both are making way too much many to have any trade value. No one was willing to give up anything for hellickson last year when he was making $7 mil. You think teams are gonna give up something this year when he’s making $17 mil? You are sadly misinformed.
pukelit
Completely disagree with you the Phillies have money to burn right now if they thought they could get a decent prospect for either of them they would cover a significant amount of what they’re owed.
rols1026
So why didn’t they do that last year with hellickson lol get a clue.
East Coast Bias
Just speculating…
Perhaps they didn’t receive an offer they liked.
rouschpuppy
They didn’t sell because they had a high price on him, they can also burn the money to meet the gain teams needs ( the Hamels trade showed this as did ditching Harrison for the need to protect a prospect for this rule 5 ), I think you need to acquire a clue
raef715
they thought he would take the qualifying offer, and the compensation was better than what teams were offering.
prich
The teams that wanted hellickson had little upper system talent and that is what the Phils wanted. They felt the first round pick was better than the Giants offer. Hellickson has value and a lot of teams would trade for his services. His contract is a non issue.
rgreen
Phillies could always eat their salaries in any trade though.and there’s a difference between not making a deal and having no trade value at all.Hellicksons name was out there at the deadline,there just wasn’t any trade made.Chris Sales name was out there as well,do you think he had no value at the deadline?Phils also had to weigh the options.take what he was worth after a half a good season,or possibly get a compensation pick if he finished the season strong.ofcourse he took the q.o..now we’ll still have the deadline option this year,with Buchholz as another possibility.we have a better chance of them 2 turning into 4 prospects,then we did with Tobias.our current future pieces are developing,there’s nothing wrong with buying a few lottery tickets while we wait.
MiddleIn
What’s left on their deals at the deadline can be picked up by Phillies deep pockets in order to get return that is satisfactory to them.
Mack83
Yeah, I see Philly flipping both of them at the deadline.
rols1026
Except neither have any trade value lmao
philharmonica
Mid season when their ERAs are around 3.90, they will.
rols1026
Hellickson had an ERA that good last year and no one wanted him when he was making $7 mil. But this year when he’s making over $17 mil he’s gonna have trade value? Give me a break
bginther25
Hellickson has another good year, then Philly will eat most his salary, which would only be around $8 million by deadline to acquire a good prospect. And they can do the same with clay, if they are pitching well and healthy. Look what Cards got for Garcia……just takes one team to have an injury or think a player is worth the risk
DeadliestCatch
No one wanted him…..at the price the phillies were asking for. Theres a significant difference between teams flat out not wanting him and teams balking at the price. You should really learn and understand the difference before commenting again.
prich
What do you mean when no one wanted them lol. You’re ridiculous. A lot of teams wanted him but we felt he was important to the roster and he could fetch a first round pick
tdmorgan
That’s why Lucas Harrell and Dario Alvarez got the Braves Travis Demeritte last year. Both pitchers had far less of a track record. When teams are desperate for pitching they will give up something, even if it’s a lottery ticket.
raltongo
@rols1026 We’ve been through this already, pay attention…Phils will gladly eat salary to facilitate a deal that brings a prospect back. Would it have been better to get rid of Hellickson at last year’s deadline? Yes, of course. But they didn’t have a deal they liked and I’m betting it was because Hellickson’s track record wasn’t all that impressive. If he shows he can continue that (relative) success for the first half of 2017, teams will not be as hesitant as they were last year. Basically the same principle applies to Buchholz. Neither pitcher cost the Phillies ANYTHING in terms of prospect value (or even real financial value for that matter), nor did either pitcher block young players. Both have been very prudent, practical moves that are necessary for this stage of a rebuild. I’m sure you did enough criticizing when Ruben was around, so just relax and take a break now. Clay Buchholz isn’t a deal with whining about, seriously.
MiddleIn
Trade value can only be analyzed intelligently at the trade deadline. Laugh MY ass off.
daveinmp
Phillies should have taken a look at Matt Garza who’s owed the same amount as Bucholz for 2017, and carries a relatively cheap team option of $5 million for 2018 because he’s not going to reach his $13 million vesting option benchmarks. If he performs like he did the last couple months of 2016, he might have more value than even Bucholz.
AddisonStreet
Garza sucks though.
hoohaa
Bucholtz being Bucholtz will probably win the Cy.
stl_cards16
The name is in the headline and in the article multiple times, yet no one in the comments can manage to spell out Buchholz correctly. He was only with the Red Sox for a decade. Must be some die hard fans.
lesterdnightfly
Sad but true. And if you try to point out shoddy spelling or grammatical errors, even nicely, you get slammed as elitist or nitpicky.
The past few decades have exhibited a worrying decline in communication skills and an attendant increase in willful ignorance.
Even so, MLBTR commenters are like Oxford professors compared to 99 percent of other sports sites. And the MLBTR writers are, by and large, good and accurate writers. I’m thankful for that, at any rate.
Michael Macaulay-Birks
Diehard enough to remember 2004 and 2013
DeadliestCatch
Bucholtz pitches like he can phillies easily win this trade if its a sellers market like it was last year. All it takes is a long term injury for contenders to come calling about hellickson and bucholtz by the trade deadline. The phillies most like have 0 objection to tossing money in to pay these two for remainder of the season if it nets them a better return.
terry
Both the Soxs and the Phillies got what they wanted out of this deal.
corrick
Agree. Garza would make for a much better roll of the dice.
i
gomerhodge71
Has Dombrowski made even one good trade since going to Boston? I hope this isn’t his idea of restocking the farm.
slider32
You know the old saying, you can never have enough pitching!
bosox117
The only positions the Red Sox have need for (3rd and 1st) we still have top prospects for…when almost all of your roster is made up of young homegrown talent extra players in the minors are your currency to improve the team in other areas.
If the Sox were as old as Detroit and traded their prospects that’s one thing, but their not. They already have rebuilt the team with solid players they developed. Time to get the rest of the pieces and start winning.
bosox117
Not that this minor leaguer is a piece of the puzzle. Looks like taking a flyer on a minor leaguer to get some second base depth but mostly freeing up cash for a probable in-season bullpen option.
B-Strong
The Ziegler trade was an excellent one, and Im willing to bet the Sale trade ends up paying dividends. Also, the Kimbrel trade was far from bad.
mikeyank55
That’s about as close to restocking the farm as Dave will get. As soon as one of his starters blows out their elbow or shoulder this spring he will further empty the minors to lure overpaid pitchers on long term contracts
alexmiller6677
To my Philly fan friends out there, let me extend a heartfelt apology.
While I say that, I am partying here because Clay is no longer our frustration. Uber talented guy who just never realized 1/5 of his potential due to health, mental and otherwise. One of the most frustrating guys I have watched in my 39 years of being a Sox fan. You could have gave us a bag of dung, and I would have still smiled while making the deal.
mikeyank55
Hey AM…did you ever stop to think that playing for such a poor pitching thinker JF had anything to do with Clay’s instability?
vinscully16
“We’re hoping that a lot of the adjustments that Clay made toward the end of this last season, he’ll be able to maintain …” said the Phils GM. Where have I heard that before? The saga of Clay Buchholz begins in Philly (prepare to be frustrated).
stephenjcoelho
The Red Sox probably are not ruling out adding Encarnacion. It might not seem likely, but it didn’t seem likely when they traded for Sale either.
Pablo is in shape and that is a good sign. But his weight and his ability to hit never showed any correlation, only his defense did. Pablo couldn’t hit from the right side to save his life in his last full season.
If they could dump Sandoval, the money freed up from trading him and Buchholz would be enough to add Encarnacion and move Hanley to third.
Trej l1110
No one will ever take Pablo and his salary seeing how he hasn’t done anything in 2 years and coming off of a injury. Clay was different bc he is a starting pitcher and 13.5 million for a starter is relatively cheap. If the six were able to trade Pablo they would have to eat almost all of the contract
biasisrelitive
if they could dump Sandoval is the problem it’s not going to happen no one wanted to pay him that money in free agency and his value is only gone down so I noticed that you’re willing to eat three fourths of the money and getting nothing in return he’s not going to be moved
Trej l1110
Sox not six dam spell check
rickytrommer
Red Sox won’t move Hanley Ramirez to third.
BoSoxs4life
They good trade Hanley or Pando free up more cash and go after EE.I still believe they’re going to go after him.
biasisrelitive
who would want panda and even Hanley probably had coffee to negative value