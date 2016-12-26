Free Agent Notes: Fister, Nationals, Royals

The latest open-market buzz about some players and teams…
- The Marlins had some interest in Doug Fister earlier this winter, though MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro writes that the club “doesn’t appear to be high on” the veteran righty’s services. It looks as if Miami is only looking to add another starter on a low-cost depth deal, unless the price tag on someone like Jason Hammel (another reported Marlins target) drops.
- Also from Frisaro, he hasn’t heard Trevor Plouffe being mentioned as a possible Marlins addition, though he could fit as both a right-handed hitting complement to Justin Bour at first base and as a third base backup for Martin Prado. Frisaro thinks the Fish could turn more attention on position players adds as we get close to Spring Training, as much of the club’s winter focus has been on pitching.
- A right-handed power bat makes sense for the Nationals, though as Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post notes, signing such a player (even from a pretty well-stocked market) is easier said than done. While signing a big bat in the event that first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and/or left fielder Jayson Werth get another injury makes sense, Janes notes that many of the notable hitters on the market naturally see themselves as everyday players and are likely unwilling to join a Washington club that has limited opportunity for regular at-bats.
- The Royals “haven’t closed the door” on reunions with either Greg Holland or Luke Hochevar, MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan writes. Over half of the teams in baseball have shown at least some interest in Holland in his return from Tommy John surgery, so Kansas City could face a bidding war in re-signing its former closer. Hochevar underwent surgery in early August to help correct thoracic outlet syndrome, and the procedure’s estimated six-month rehab period puts Hochevar on track for early February; the Royals or other teams could wait until then to consider a signing in order to properly evaluate his health. There were already indications that the Royals could look to bring Hochevar back at a lower price after declining their end of the righty’s $7MM mutual option for 2017.
Comments
Gerald_pinstripe
Hochevar to Yankees makes a lot of sense to me.
Hiro
1. Let’s hope he won’t be an injury prone there either.
Kayrall
Hochevar to every team makes a lot of sense to me.
There, I fixed it for you.
GeoKaplan
Good luck to Hochevar. Full recovery from that procedure is not a high probability. Like Tyson Ross, I would expect incentive-laden deals based upon IP.
natsfan73
re: The Nats. I disagree. I think they need a LHB to work in with Zimm and Werth, who are both RHB. Someone like Brandon Moss would be very solid, if he could be had at a decent price. Let’s face it, Zimm and Werth are not once they once were, can’t be counted on for 150 games, and could probably use regular rest even if they are healthy. Establishing a 3-man platoon between 1B/LF with those two guys plus a 2nd tier corner man like Moss, Lind, or Chris Carter would be terrific