Indians Sign Chris Colabello

9:57am: There’s an opt-out in the deal, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca (via Twitter). Colabello can exercise it on June 1 if he has not been added to the MLB roster, Joel Sherman of the New York Post adds on Twitter.
9:38am: The Indians have announced the signing of outfielder/first baseman Chris Colabello to a minor-league deal. It comes with an invitation to participate on the majors side of spring camp.
Colabello, 33, recently elected free agency after being outrighted by the Blue Jays in a move that long seemed all but inevitable. He struggled out of the gates in 2016 before being slapped with an 80-game suspension for failing a PED test during the offseason. Colabello’s miserable year continued when he returned to action at Triple-A, where he hit just .180/.248/.288 over 153 plate appearances.
Despite those issues, Cleveland seems to offer a fairly promising landing spot. The organization has been on the hunt for pop, and could conceivably utilize Colabello in the corner outfield, at first, or in a bench bat/DH role — if he can earn a roster spot at some point.
The upside here lies in Colabello’s 2015 campaign in Toronto. Over 360 plate appearances, he hit a robust .321/.367/.520 with 19 home runs. Though he had never put up that kind of production in his earlier time with the Twins, perhaps there’s hope that the one-time indy ball find could again be a major-league contributor.
partyatnapolis
why go for EE or napoli or trumbo when you can have… colabello???? classic indians cheapass move.
rounder829
Minor league move, bud. Maybe wait until all the FAs have signed because calling a team out? You never know what signings are to come down the road.
acarneglia
It’s a low risk high reward signing. Still should be able to go after EE or Napoli if they want
jmace2710
he’s a utility piece potentially…settle down…if they dont sign ee theyll sign napoli
alexgordonbeckham
Exactly. Isn’t a lot of their starting lineup left handed?
jmace2710
yes and switch hitters who usually hit left handed!
darkstar61
See, a smart team would probably sign one of those AND try to get Colabello on a minor league deal, giving them protection if the bigger signing gets hurt, tanks, etc
…apparently making smart moves are a problem with you, or were you merely in a temper tantrum mood this morning?
partyatnapolis
nah just a temper tantrum mood haha
jimmertee
Colabello was great for that one year in Tor. It seems like the follow-up year not so much. Indians may get a bargain or they may get minor league depth or someone to release. Time will tell. At 33, I hope Colabello is eating his wheaties. He is a good guy and loves the game, I hope he does okay, but I doubt it. If the Indians were in on a big bopper, they would have signed him already. I doubt they will do any free agent stuff. Trades however are another thing, They learned by trading for Miller that they can get quality if they give up quality. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Indians work out a big deal for some of what they need.
nickyfives
PED’s. He got busted, then got hurt and couldn’t bring it back to where he was. Puts everything he did in his good season into perspective. Smart signing for depth for AAA and could maybe help out with injuries in the mainclub
JD396
Why do people think that signing a guy to a MiLB deal with an invite precludes them from signing someone else to a major league deal later? Value wise could probably trade Colabello’s contract for a new pickup truck.
Steve
Not a bad move but this guy strikes me as the type that PEDs may have had a large impact on his 2015 production which sucks because he was a big part of a playoff team that year. Never came close to those numbers again.
Good low risk signing but I think he will be released by June or July.
stanchinus
I think the Blue Jays whole team uses the same doctor.
David Hrutka
A troll calling out a team without facts or proof
triberulz
Good depth move along with Goody. Best thing about Colabello signing is Aguilar should be first DFA when Indians sign a bigger FA. Colabello is a perfect fit if Tribe has to settle for Lind or Morrison.
Polish Hammer
Tired of these PED violators coming to town. Don’t want them, don’t need them…take Almonte with you!