Indians To Sign Edwin Encarnacion

8:36pm: FOX’s Ken Rosenthal tweets that the deal is $60MM, not $65MM, over the three-year term of the contract. Encarnacion’s club option is worth $25MM and comes with a $5MM buyout, meaning his deal can max out at $80MM, per Rosenthal.
7:56pm: Passan now corrects his previous tweet, stating that Encarnacion will receive a guaranteed $65MM (Twitter link). The $5MM buyout on Encarnacion’s option is in addition to an annual salary of $20MM from 2017-19. Passan also tweets that there’s no opt-out in the contract.
7:48pm: The Indians have reached an agreement with free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports (Twitter links). The Rep 1 Baseball client will sign a three-year deal plus an option, according to Heyman. He adds that Encarnacion will receive about $20MM per year on the deal. Yahoo’s Jeff Passan reports that it’s a $60MM guarantee for Encarnacion, and there’s a fourth-year option for $20MM with a $5MM buyout (Twitter links).
[Related: Updated Cleveland Indians Depth Chart / Cleveland Indians Payroll Info]
Encarnacion, 34 next month, will give Cleveland a younger and more productive replacement for the departed Mike Napoli — bolstering the lineup of a club that is fresh off an American League pennant and hoping for another deep postseason run in 2017. The longtime Blue Jays star slashed .263/.357/.529 with 42 home runs and a league-leading 127 runs batted in this past season. Over the past five years, Encarnacion has been one of Major League Baseball’s most feared hitters, compiling a stellar .272/.367/.544 batting line with 193 homers — an average of 39 big flies per year. In that time, Encarnacion trails only Chris Davis in total home runs, and he’s also ranked third in the Majors in isolated power (.273), fifth in slugging percentage and sixth in OPS (.912) among qualified hitters.
Adding a bat as potent as the one wielded by Encarnacion will give the Indians a formidable lineup to complement an outstanding rotation. Encarnacion should slot into the heart of the order, where he’ll be surrounded by Jason Kipnis, Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana and a hopefully healthier Michael Brantley in 2017. Young Jose Ramirez took a massive step forward in terms of offensive production in 2016, and Tyler Naquin emerged as an unexpected power threat to further deepen the lineup. Encarnacion has spent the bulk of his time at DH in recent years, but he’s rated as a passable option at first base when in the field. He should split time at both positions with Santana next year, and following the 2017 season he can become a full-time designated hitter once Santana hits the open market.
The circumstances that led to Encarnacion’s arrival in Cleveland were somewhat surprising; the 33-year-old entered the offseason as arguably the most intimidating bat on the open market, but multiple clubs that looked to be fits either pivoted early due to his asking price or never engaged with Encarnacion at all. The Yankees signed Matt Holliday just as the Winter Meetings kicked off, for instance, while the Astros seemingly moved on just prior to that by signing Carlos Beltran. The Red Sox reportedly never made much of a run at all.
Encarnacion’s former team, the Blue Jays, seemed to be one of the best on-paper fits to retain his services. Toronto GM Ross Atkins and president Mark Shapiro reportedly made an offer of roughly $80MM over four years to Encarnacion back in early November, but Encarnacion and his agent felt it best to explore the market a bit more before making a decision on that offer. Unfortunately for them, the Jays changed course almost instantly, signing Kendrys Morales to a three-year $33MM deal on Nov. 11 and striking a two-year pact with Steve Pearce just under a month later. While the decision to reject that offer is easy to question in hindsight, Encarnacion can still reach that total in the end if his option is exercised.
In addition to Encarnacion’s age and defensive limitations, the biggest hindrance on his market may well have been the fact that he rejected a qualifying offer and is thus subject to draft pick compensation. The Indians entered the offseason with the 27th overall pick but saw that selection move up to 25th overall after the Cardinals signed Dexter Fowler and the Rockies signed Ian Desmond. Cleveland will part with that top pick in order to sign Encarnacion, while the Jays will receive a compensatory pick at the end of the first round.
Surrendering that pick was no small feat for Cleveland — a low-revenue team that can rarely engage in this type of free-agent expenditure and must instead rely on drafts and trades to build consistent contenders. However, Cleveland’s window to win is unquestionable open right now; in the rotation, Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar are all controlled through the 2019 season — the final guaranteed year of Encarnacion’s deal. Kipnis, too, is controlled through 2019, while relief aces Andrew Miller and Cody Allen are controlled through 2018. That collection of well-compensated stars is manageable for Cleveland with Santana coming off the books next season, while young stars Lindor and Ramirez are still a ways from reaching arbitration. Cleveland is also sitting on something of a World Series windfall following their Game 7 run in this year’s Fall Classic, making the immediate commitment a bit easier for the team to stomach.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
Cobras_SS2B
OMG
Yankee4Life27
Yeah, I’m surprised as well.
kiwimlbfan
I apologise to his agent who I said had blown it.
Outlaws12
Why are you apologizing to his agent? He took 1 year less than what he was originally offered by his own team. If I was a Jays fan I would be pissed at this clown.
patborders92
Atkins and Shapiro you guys are useless
JDGoat
No they aren’t. Watch this to turn out like price last year
terrymesmer
How are Shapiro and Atkins useless? They offered Edwin $15M more in guaranteed money to play for his desired team.
patborders92
Bc he rushed out and filled out superstars spot with Morales and pearce
PedroM
Actually, in Cleveland, we agree with you.
ccater40
wow
JustaClevelander
Hell ya
cmancoley
BOOM!!! Love it
the dodgers suck
YEAAAAAA!!!!
BillGiles
Good job by Cleveland
cmancoley
TheMichigan
Guesses on salary? I say 70 mill over 3 years plus the option
ThePriceWasRight
can’t see it being more than 63 for 3 years.
a37H
Wow. This sucks. -Blue Jays fan
jabmets
This was the Move that needed to happen to open up the market. Watch more moves will follow.
KG25Baseball
Stunned
cofan17
Great signing for that team.
Rumncoke
If it’s more then 2 years big mistake.
patborders92
No it’s not. 3 years is a great deal for Eddie
saredciders
OMG, did not see this coming, I truly saw him with Colorado or Houston
rols1026
Not only did Shapiro and Atkins lose to the Indians in the ALCS, they now their best hitter to them as well. Crazy!!!
Mark
I didn’t know Donaldson was going to Cleveland!
rols1026
Crap… In my excitement I forgot him. Shame on me lol
James_07
Good bye Napoli
dbacksrs
Awesome
kaido24
Great signing by the Indians.
bobbleheadguru
Double Wow!
Indians are serious!
pickme123
3yr/$60M with option.
kehoet83
Good job Indians! From a Tiger fan.
EileeNyyanks
I agree, From a yankee gal
failedstate
Good sign knew the A’s was just a smoke screen for the fans.
skip
Couldn’t have said it better!!
Red_Line_9
MLB ownership is hammering the A’s about their budget and screams of poverty about the stadium issue. Oaklands interest might have been legit….and it might have also been a open for business sign to some remaining free agents. But its still Oakland…they still have to sell that stadium surface to players.
unpaidobserver
I think the A’s made a good two year offer but were unwilling to go to three. That’s fair. From the looks of it they weren’t the only ones.
MrMet19
And the opt out is where?
politicsNbaseball
Awesome move!
The baseball kid
Holy crap
The baseball kid
I honestly thought that was all just talk. Cleveland doesn’t usually make big moves like that.
Polish Hammer
And when he gets hurt and limps into retirement getting paid a ton $$$ for nothing we’ll all be reminded why they don’t.
chesteraarthur
they likely made a bunch of money from their post season and ultimately world series appearance. I imagine at least part of that income is going to this signing. Its really nice to see a team reinvest it. Hopefully they can stay healthy next year, they are a fun team.
stryk3istrukuout
wow, that is a steal. Dude is a monster.
The baseball kid
I was holding out hope that he would go back to the Jays
tim815
Cubs at 27 and 29, for now. Two to go.
cubsfan2489
What are you talking about?
rkumar
Seems like a great deal. Not too long or expensive. That team should be scarier next year with EE, Brantley, Salazar, and Carrasco
jmace2710
yes!!!!!!!
Red_Line_9
Mark Trumbo’s phone just started ringing….Colorado and Texas…and I bet Oakland now.
I have a personal theory that if the Rockies can’t land a FA they’ll try that deal with the White Sox for Jose Abreau.
AddisonStreet
Good, the boring speculation can end. I assume we will get 50 Bautista threads a day.
Kayrall
Still better than zero…
arcadia Ldogg
Way to go E.E. definitely a lot easier to hit in Cleveland than Oakland. Good choice.
EileeNyyanks
So how much did his dumb parrot get??
cubbies68
Still won’t beat the Cubbies with that power in “17” Going to need a lot more than that to compete with Cubs.
Kayrall
Please stop
politicsNbaseball
They will also get back Salazar and Carrassco. It’s not like the Cubs barely won in seven games
kenster84
Brantley?
chesteraarthur
Let’s see if brantley can come back the same and stay healthy for any period of time. Shoulders are fickle.
datrain021
Watch the Cubs blow the 3-1 lead to the Indians in 17′! Poetic justice
cubsfan2489
Cubbies 68, go away. Indians fans complaining about injuries, just stop. Happens to everyone. Don’t hear me complaining about ’04 when Prior and Wood got hurt. Part of the game.
politicsNbaseball
I wasn’t complaining about injuries nor am I an Indians fan, just pointing out that the gap between the two teams isn’t that great
bluejaysfan
They competed with Cubs last year without Brantley and EE. Also didn’t have Carrasco or Salazar. I think the Cubs and Cleveland are the top two teams again
BoSox27
Yeah
madmanTX
Napoli back to Texas, I guess.
nowaydude
So he turned down a guaranteed $80/4yr contract for $60/3yr. Wow
skip
I think Jays threw that offer out knowing he wouldn’t sign so fast and took it off the table to say we tried!
nowaydude
Your probably right. I’m kinda glad the Jays didn’t sign him I don’t think he is worth the $80 mil anyways. I’d rather have a guy that gets on base every game.
skip
Time will tell right? As big as these contracts are getting lately I don’t think it’s that bad as long as he has good protection the will rack in Cleveland!!
skip
He** rake**
terrymesmer
> I think Jays threw that offer out knowing he wouldn’t sign
Absurd. It was $80M — it was a coin flip, him taking it or not.
Polish Hammer
Taxes in Toronto/Canada are a helluva lot more than in Cleveland/US, so he’ll take more home per year.
beyou02215
Now that EE is off the market, what does Carter go for? 5 million? Too much? Too little?
politicsNbaseball
Not a bad guess he was set to earn 8 million in arbitration I think he’ll get something close to that
Mychal
Napoli came come back to Texas
dtcarroll1992
LOVE this deal! Was hoping he would go to the Indians all along. Should we start talking about a possible ’17 Tribe WS?
24TheKid
Don’t start talking about anything until at least July, if not October.
BoSox27
They’re gonna win the super bowl
costergaard2
I had my hopes on the Stanley Cup, myself…
Jorge Munguia
Maybe… hope they win the stanley cup first.
Michael Macaulay-Birks
Maximizing their window
sellers6
Can’t wait to see the domino affect this has, I have wonder what is coming next and when it will happen
TribeGuy
Oh my! How did we just do that?
BoSox27
Cleveland Indians NBA champs
BoSox27
Go golden knights
BoSox27
Yes
BoSox27
You are a friend but your friend and your mama is great app fun and game play
AidanVega123
K
mike156
I like it–and I’m a Yankee’s fan. Good signing, reasonable length, smart negotiating by the Indians. Good work. And EE’s not going to have to go on food stamps either.
Reflect
I called it in the other article.
joecool
Fantastic job Tribe!! I was so burned out from the WS that I haven’t watched any sports at all. But now this just recharged my baseball batteries lol.
AddisonStreet
Remember how the Indians blew a 3-1 series lead? lol
joecool
Yea… It wasn’t that long ago.
bonquisha
Stay classy
cubsfan2489
Addisonstreet, stop gloating like a idiot. Or else just go away.
betts50
Remember your 108 year drought? Or perhaps you needed a guy who was accused of assault and shot bullets in his garage to close your games? Cause I definitely remember that. What I don’t remember is the amount of cubs fans that were proud to go out in public wearing their logo until now. “Lol”
politicsNbaseball
More Cubs fans need to be like cubsfan2489
start_wearing_purple
Nice move by the Indians. They could very well be the team to beat in the AL this year.
jblafler
Tea at Edwins
astrosfan4life
At least he didn’t go to the Rangers. I also predict his signing will uplift the city of Cleveland so much that the Browns will pull off an upset this weekend. You heard it here first, and go place your bets.
Ozunamatata
Lolll what a bad news for Shapiro and the Jays front office. They mismanaged the entire offseason while their former team is making key moves to win now (Miller trade and EE for cheap). For basically the price of Pearce and Morales, they could’ve kept EE and have a much better hitter.
terrymesmer
> For basically the price of Pearce and Morales, they could’ve kept EE
You are bad at math.
nowaydude
The Jays need more than a guy who only hits HRs. Morales Pearce are just the beginning of a new Jays team. No more grip it rip it style they need to get hits and score some runs to help out there pitching staff
ericl97
I am a pissed jays fan
davidcoonce74
So EE plays first full-time? Or does he split time there with Santana? Either way, heck of a deal.
Polish Hammer
They’ll have EE mainly at 1B and Santana DH then flip them a couple times a week.
raef715
it’s a great move for Cleveland. You saw how having Napoli in the middle of the order just made the whole lineup fit so well, and now you have an even better hitter in EE in the middle. It’s exactly what they needed most.
pullhitter445
Great signing Cleveland.
krillin
So are they planning on him being the everyday 1B or what? Because if not what are they going to do with C. Santana? Real question here. I’m not being satire
bonquisha
Split time at DH first year, evaluate after 2017 again.
Mark de la Awesome
Party at Encarnacion’s?
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Great move.
The Indians just went from a Cinderella team that caught a few breaks and had a nice run to a legit contender for the next few years.
The Rangers and Red Sox might regret not finding a way to get this done.
Napoli to Texas seems like a good fit. Trumbo back to the O’s or the Rockies, maybe.
bonquisha
At that price, i cant complain. Good signing indians.
Must suck for fans of his in Toronto.
JustaClevelander
Now all the Indians have to do is resign rajai Davis and they’d be done and have had a great offseason
kenster84
I am just so happy he didn’t sign with the A’s
Aoe3
It was a joy to watch Edwin since 2010 for me. I still rememember in 2011 I and other Bluejays fans were shouting at the screen, “send EE to the minors!” Strikeout, errors at third base.. But then he worked with Cano’s batting coach in the DR that offseason and has been a premier power hitter ever since. One of the key changes was keeping both hands on the follow through when swinging and playing primarily 1b/dh…. I know in 2013/2014 his back flared up a few and missed some time… The Indians will have to monitor how much he plays the field..
I’ve watched him on facebook last couple offseasons.. He posts a lot of his workouts and stays busy with conditioning. He doesnt speak english very good, but hes a quiet, respectful player thats a good role model for a team. Never in any trouble or controversy.
The Jays didnt want to wait around and miss out on morales if EE signed elsewhere.. I understand why management did what they did and mostly agree. He rejected an 80+mill offer from us, so be it.
Sad to see him go, and at a decent price. A lot of Toronto fans going to miss you.. Maybe that talk of EE getting his name on his own section in Rogers Centre may come true in due time. Nice pick-up for the Indians.
terrymesmer
Hey, Cleveland fans, congrats; this is a nice signing for you. We’ll miss Edwin in Toronto but we had his best years at a bargain so we can’t complain (though many, many, many will).
This is a very good post showing how well Edwin fits into the Cleveland lineup and his contract into their timeline for contending.
Now let’s watch the dominos fall.
nicklauth
I wonder how much his numbers drop. He’s not playing in the hitters ballparks of the AL East (Fenway, Yankee Stadium, Rogers Centre). The Indian’s line up isn’t as stacked as the Blue Jay’s was. If you notice all of these guys who put up gaudy numbers last year played in the AL East (Big Papi, Chris Davis, EE). Plus he has to deal with the Midwest cold at the end of the season. The ball doesn’t fly the same.
CUBSOXCESSFUL
Good move for the Tribe. They look like the biggest lock of any team right now to win their division.
jmi1950
Merry Christmas Tito.
slider32
This is a great move for the Indians, I think EE puts them as the team to beat in the AL next year. If Brantley returns to form they could be very dangerous. This is a team with 2 starters out for the world series, and now they have Miller for the whole year, wow.
Frank Waller
Let’s see here: Shapiro and Atkins give EE an offer hours before free agency with a take it or leave demand fully knowing he would decline. Then they sign a DH only player immediately after he declines. It’s apparent that they didn’t want the player back. They wanted the draft pick for him and Bautista because they are, in their screwed up way, starting to dismantle the team while giving the fans the illusion of competing. Blue Jays were first in attendance, have the Majors richest owners in Rogers Communications, are in the top five in highest tickets and concession products, first in television viewer ratings for games on Sportsnet, owned by Rogers Communications, made an additional $45M in revenues from the playoffs this year and what have they done this post season: made the team less competitive and much less likely to reach the post season. Morales or EE on a 3 year deal? I am taking EE every day. Don’t let anyone tell you it is about the money. That is all BS. They want to change this team into small market product like Cleveland. Except they are not a small market and it took Cleveland around 10 years to make the playoffs doing it their way.
joebunda
Wonder what Bautista will do? He’s kinda like the Dwight Howard of baseball. He looks intimidating and can be, but most of the time whines like a baby.
JFactor
Don’t you mean it can max out at 85? With 65 guaranteed?
JFactor
They got him cheap, with so many interested parties I thought he would get the 4th year promised.
But he’ll certainly decline as well.
Good for the Indians here.
I still call him E5
bobbleheadguru
Jays can go after JD Martinez if they want.
Not sure if Detroit will sell him or not. Before this deal, they kept JD’s trade value high. Maybe they will be more willing to deal now that the Indians are better.
cgallant
Math check. 60 25=85 max out.