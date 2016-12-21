Jonny Gomes Intends To Play In 2017

Outfielder Jonny Gomes says he intends to make a comeback, ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick reports on Twitter. The lefty masher, who is now 36, last played in the majors in 2015 and appeared briefly in 2016 in Japan.
Gomes was a productive part-timer as recently as 2013, when he played a big role for the Red Sox in a World Series-winning season. He took 366 plate appearances on the year, swatting 13 home runs and posting a .247/.344/.426 batting line — right at his career average (.242/.333/.436).
But Gomes struggled over the ensuing two seasons. He bounced from the Sox to the A’s in 2014, then joined the Braves as a free agent before being shipped to the eventual-champion Royals for a dozen-game stint. (Though he did not appear in the postseason for Kansas City, Gomes did play a notable role in the excellent victory parade.) He needed 583 trips to the plate to match that 13-homer output, slashing just .225/.321/.337 over that two-year span.
Despite the difficulties, Gomes was still useful when facing lefties in his most recent pair of MLB seasons. Indeed, his chief appeal lies in his work against opposing southpaws — who he has tuned up historically (.855 career OPS) — along with his hard-nosed style of play and noted clubhouse presence.
While he had hoped to return to the big leagues after wrapping up his disappointing stint with the NPB’s Rakuten Golden Eagles, Gomes wasn’t able to secure an opportunity. While he surely could have landed a minor-league deal, and acknowledged that would likely have been necessary, he suggested that he was interested only in signing directly onto a MLB roster at the time.
It’s all the more clear now that Gomes will need to earn his way back to the majors in spring camp — or, perhaps, through a stint in the minors to open the 2017 season — as his age, layoff, and recent track record make a guaranteed deal seem implausible. Given the respect he commands around the game, though, Gomes figures to find a chance with an organization.
Comments
Lord30
He would crush on a softball league!
rycm131
Why?????
agentx
Gomes may still believe he can play, or perhaps he’s using ST 2017 to endear himself to an organization that might consider keeping him in the game in an off-the-field capacity if he doesn’t make it back onto an MLB roster.
jackblue411
Dolla dolla bills
JFactor
Because he still wants to play?
RiverCatsFilms
Isn’t this the guy who had a heart attack? And didn’t his life be decided by the flip of a coin?
TheChanceyColborn
Yes
24TheKid
Wait what’s this story cause I don’t know.
Yosted1738
If you mean the story about Gomes near-death (2 times actually) it was addressed in and ESPN series E:60. It can be found on YouTube. Worth the watch.
24TheKid
They meant that he once mashed lefties.
johnsilver
Love to see him in the red Sox organization as a motivational speaker. if anyone could do it, this guy is the man. Tampa same deal, don’t know if rays would fork over cash required for a name to get someone to do that, Boston does with several ex players who roam the various levels and this guy think would be another great addition.
DL0806
You’re kidding right? The guy’s a dillusional moron.
johnsilver
He can be a leader. not to mention? Some of the supposed heroes in other sports to youngsters are nothing more than crack heads, caught with guns, women beaters..
Gomes a moron? Don’t think so compared to what some youngsters look up to nowadays.
woodhead1986
do you know any young people or just chase them off your lawn?
halofan20
There is GM’s out there who need a cheerleader like her.
frankthetank1985
The Mets would never do something like this. Never. They are a high standing, professional club. That’s why they are my favorite. They never stoop down for a name to draw some attention. All this talk about getting this guy back in the MLB. I at least know the Mets would never ever pull a “Hail Mary” like that. They only sign true baseball players for their skill. (Sarcasm if you couldn’t tell).
frankthetank1985
Tebow nation!!!! Lol
tim815
He’s worth an NRI for any of the 30 teams. With a late-March opt-out.
stymeedone
Hmmm… Me thinks Mr. Gomes has picked a bad year for a comeback. There seems to already be a plethora of right handed DH types who are lying in FA limbo, who no one wants to sign (who are better than he is). Get to the back of the line.
ronnsnow
He seems like a good fit for the Cubs
siliconmessiah
Eww, no, please dear God, no.
charlienutlikka
who cares about lil jonny gomes? bfd !
angelsfan4life412
A fourth outfielder for the angels
wbz41
I’m still creeped out by his speech after the Royals WS when he wasn’t on the roster. Seemed like he’s slowly making the transition to pro wrestling.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Not specific to Gomes, but it seems like the talent pool has expanded to where legit MLB players will not have roster spots come April.
Might be time for MLB to go to 32 teams.
Dookie Howser, MD
Those two teams would be filled with “legit MLB players” who are are all power-only corner-outfielders or 1B/DH bats, platoon players, and fringe veterans looking to catch on as bench depth, God know who would pitch. Cole Hammels, Doug Fister, Nate Eovaldi, and a Jorge/Rhubby Dynamic De La Rosa duo?
Ok, I’m on board as long as we get Jorge and Rubby on the same team.