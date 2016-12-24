Jose Bautista Willing To Consider One-Year Deal

Veteran slugger Jose Bautista is willing to take a one-year contract, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports. There’s something of a catch, though: per the report, “he wants it to be at a higher value than the qualifying offer.”
It seems, then, that Bautista would need to see something greater than $17.2MM on an offer sheet for the 2017 season before he’s willing to give up his pursuit of a lengthier pact — at least at this stage. Notably, the report does not suggest that the organization has shown any movement on its part; at last check, Toronto had yet to indicate a willingness to exceed the value of the QO that it previously extended, and Bautista declined. As Passan puts it, “the next move is the Blue Jays’.”
Passan explores in great detail why a reunion with Toronto makes sense, particularly in a single-season scenario; you’ll want to give his breakdown a full read for that reasoning. Indeed, with former teammate Edwin Encarnacion now off the market, the path is perhaps cleared for Bautista (and other defensively limited power bats) to find their own landing spots. And the Jays’ lineup surely is still in need of some pop, especially in the outfield, as the team’s current depth chart shows. Bautista wants to return to the place where he finally found his stride as a ballplayer, too, a source informs Passan.
It’ll be interesting to see whether this new bargaining position for Bautista changes the calculus for Toronto (or other organizations). Much of the risk in his profile lies in his age (36); though he took a step back in the power department last year, he also dealt with some injuries and still maintained his top-of-class plate discipline. All told, Bautista still generated a strong .234/.366/.452 batting line with 22 home runs in 517 plate appearances. In that regard, the demand for a salary in excess of the QO does not seem startling; coming into the winter, after all, expectations were that he could find a multi-year contract with an AAV in that ballpark.
Other market markers seem relevant here, too. Carlos Beltran landed $16MM from the Astros on a one-year term, while Matt Holliday got $13MM from the Yankees. It’s certainly arguable that Bautista is a bigger prize than either of those players, though neither required draft compensation. (For Toronto, the club wouldn’t punt one of its existing picks, but re-signing Bautista would mean surrendering its rights to a compensatory choice.)
At the same time, teams eyeing power bats no longer have quite as many names to choose from, particularly if they prefer an outfield-capable player. The younger but less-accomplished Mark Trumbo is perhaps the biggest remaining competition on the free-agent market, which still includes other options such as Mike Napoli (who is limited to first base) and Brandon Moss (who hits from the left side). On the trade side of the equation, J.D. Martinez can presumably still be had, though we haven’t heard much indication that anything will come together on the Tigers star. There are a variety of other free-agent outfielders, including recent Toronto teammate Michael Saunders, though none feature anything approaching Bautista’s offensive track record.
From the demand side, plenty of hypothetical suitors remain for Bautista and his market competition. We ticked through some of them recently in this post. As the recent bidding for Encarnacion shows, there could still be an appetite on the market for multi-year pacts with significant value, as well as creative, shorter-term deals at high average annual values. But just how much demand exists for the older Bautista — whose platform season wasn’t as promising as that of his long-time teammate — remains unclear.
In prior years, we’ve seen players settle for one-year deals after turning down qualifying offers, though in most instances they took less than the value of the offer itself. (This was the case for players such as Ian Desmond, Dexter Fowler, Kendrys Morales, and Stephen Drew.) Ervin Santana agreed to a $14.1MM deal with the Braves in advance of the 2014 season, matching that year’s QO value, though he had to wait for spring injuries to land that contract. Only Hiroki Kuroda was able to beat the qualifying offer on a single-season pact; in November of 2012, he inked a $15MM contract after turning down what was then a $13.3MM QO. Unlike those situations, however, the new rule preventing multiple qualifying offers from being extended to a single player would prevent the Blue Jays or another team from lining up possible draft compensation after the 2017 campaign.
Brixton
Its really not worth it unless it’s the Blue Jays or a team thats already punted their 1st rounder, or a team just so locked on winning, they dont care anymore
Jays, Indians, Giants?
OnMy11Six
Giants are done spending big
halos101
so are the indians i would think
AddisonStreet
Keep dreaming, Joey. You’re about 5 years late.
philip1127
you are right about that
CursedRangers
Spot on! What little baby Joey wants, little baby Joey doesn’t always get.
patborders92
Yep next he will be willing to sign for 1/2 a year but at an even greater inflated price
OaklandAsbaseball
After missing out on Edwin I think the As get him and then flip him at the deadline for a couple good prospects
pukelit
They wouldn’t get a couple good prospects for him at 36 they might get 2 mid-level
JDGoat
If he has a good season they will
Rob
*yawns*
stryk3istrukuout
Athletics or Rays are probably the best fit.
ThePriceWasRight
from a dollar standpoint yes but if your batista going to Oakland will crush any value you may have after 2017. he can’t play of in that park and his power numbers will decrease.
bkwalker510
Eh, I think Bautista on a 1 yr/$20M deal for the A’s is a nice substitute for whiffing on EE
jlv3gem
Both of those teams wouldn’t combine each other’s money and pay for him even if they were allowed to share him. Don’t be silly
hittingnull
Yankees fan here, no thanks.
bigpapijuicer
Rekt
7leven
Another article about Joe Bautista:(.
The Jays have need of several powerful bullpen arms, at least three; also the team needs a backup catcher, also, it has a prospect-depleted minor league system, and have to place players and huge amounts of monies into those slots.
The Jays outfield is being undervalued by the writers of the multifarious articles ( and is probably putting – and other p words – those Jays players off ) as they for an unknown reason wanted EE back in To, and are still pressing the administration to throw all that good money into a slot which the team does not have the need to fill.
Why does this writer see the need for such duplication? Foul is fair and fair is foul for sports fans when they want the odds to go against a team, other than their own favourite, I’m assuming..
Plus, it is early Christmas Eve, months before opening day, and Joe Bautista will be picked up by a team who needs an ace 1B/Of’er/Ph.
And one’s personal enterprizes can be operated as easily from Miami or the west coast, as it can be from To,, nowadays fellows
bigpapijuicer
You’re creeping me out
raltongo
a bit too much eggnog, i reckon
888sports
lmao
ronk
Feel like I should have come out smarter after that one. Nope.
davidcoonce74
This is like reading a William S Burroughs short story.
888sports
This is the worst reply I have ever read in any sports forum, in the history of the Internet!
bigpapijuicer
So Bats is asking for 1/150 now?
jlv3gem
CursedRangers
That’s pretty funny!
wiggysf
Probably true
halos101
talk about a free agent with no market
philip1127
as long as the Cardinals don’t pick him up I don’t care
Donnie B
Okay…. The PHILLIES jump on in and give him a 1 year, $18.5 Million deal, and then they trade for Jay Bruce for a reliever.
1) C. Hernandez – 2B
2) O. Herrera – CF
3) M. Franco – 3B
4) J. Bruce – RF
5) J. Bautista – LF
6) T, Joseph – 1B
7) C. Rupp – C
8) F. Galvis – SS
9) J. Hellickson / C. Buchholz / A. Nola / V. Velasquez / J. Eickhoff
RPs) Benoit / Neris / Ramos / Neshek / J. Rodriguez / S. Gonzalez / Barrett
That’s a pure wild-card team at the very least.
And if not, you flip Buchholz, Hellickson, Bautista and Bruce… (Yes, they eat a lot of money for a much better return)
Phillies had the 4th lowest payroll LAST year.
Will be even lower this year…. No reason NOT to do this!
raltongo
Donnie, you stole my post! I agree with you about Joey Bats but Jay Bruce can stay in NY. And you are forgetting about Howie Kendrick; the Phillies didnt trade for him to not be in your batting order. I would like to see the Phillies trade Hernandez while he has some relative value, and then put Kendrick at 2B. This would allow one OF spot available for the young guys, which we NEED to keep open in order to assess talent and development. I’m thinking:
LF–Quinn
2B–Kendrick
1B–Joseph
CF–Herrera
3B–Franco
RF–Bautista
SS–Galvis
C–Rupp
P
A left-handed power bat is needed, for sure, but I just don’t think Bruce is the answer here.
jlv3gem
Again, it’s no guarantee that Bautista would perform or stay healthy. If he did, it’s also not a sure thing a team will want to make a deal for him. Philly has the money to make a short term deal but I wouldn’t want to dirty my hands with this terd
jlv3gem
Stupid. There’s. Reason why other teams won’t sign him. If Philly makes an asinine deal like that, and he gets hurt; then what? You’ve pissed away $10M , add that to bonehead signings Amaro made while he was there like Ryan Howard; ownership would think twice before letting MacPhail bust open the wallet later on when they need to sign players to put them over the top. Not worth the risk. Plus he’s a douchebag. I wouldn’t want to affiliate my team with him in any way. Unless, of course, it is the Roughned Odor way.
jlv3gem
$10 million plus***
pukelit
I’m a Phillies fan and the Phillies would be smart to do it they need a reason for fans to come to the games I went to like 10 last year and attendance was awful. Signing Bautista would at least give the fans something to go see
jlv3gem
And no offense but you’re delusional if you think this is a “Wild-Card team at the very least” next season if they added Jose Bautista to go with their addition of Clay Buchholz.. I’m sure both of those players will perform slightly better in the NL but I’m not sure if it’ll amount to a 20 win difference. I just don’t see that happening. I do believe the division is improving as well so that makes it even tougher to imagine. I like what MacPhail is doing for Phillies future though that’s for sure
NYY42
Hahahaha
ralphrc
This is the guy who demanded a non-negotiable $150m for 5 yrs.
Michael
I think that was the asking price in exchange for forgoing free agency. It’s a ridiculous figure for him, but it was more his agent saying we’re not going to seriously pursue an extention than an actual demand.
JDGoat
He shot that down in spring training and said it was false
bkwalker510
If the A’s are willing to give $25M to EE, they can give one year at $20M to Jose. He’d at least get a shot at Odor 19 times a year.
CursedRangers
I’d love to see this prima Donna go to a ballpark where the sewer has a tendency to overflow into the clubhouse. Would be so fitting.
belay
get joey bats red sox please
Michael Macaulay-Birks
Don’t need Joey Bats in Boston, don’t have any room for him really
Michael Macaulay-Birks
Already have five outfielders and two designated hitters
dlevin11
Can’t get Joey Bats. Red Sox are broke and have no desire to spend money now
MafiaBass
No way man. This guy is an a-hole. Where would he play?
therealryan
I’d like to see the Rays sign Bautista, but just don’t see how it would work on a 1 year deal if he wants to exceed the QO amount. Even with their first pick protected, the Rays would stand to lose a draft pick worth somewhere around $10mm. That would mean on a 1 year deal, you are projecting him out as a 3.5-4 WAR player. Considering his age and injuries last year and that is a risky projection. I would feel much more comfortable with a 1/$10-12mm or 2/$26-28mm type of contract. Time to wait and see who blinks first, Bautista or a desperate team.
BillGiles
He’s probably going to be disappointed
CursedRangers
He had to feel pretty beat up after he asked for 5 years, $150M, and got laughed at.
It had to feel like a punch to the face when he turned down the QO, so he could sign a long term contract and has nothing so far.
Now he is begging for a one year offer for at least the QO price range.
Talk about karma….
rizdak
Karma would be a 1-year deal with Texas for less than the QO. Flashbacks of getting punched in the face.
JFactor
Bautista really missed out on big earnings in his career for his production. The 5 year deal was the wrong length at the wrong time for him. A year shorter and he probably sees a nice payday last off-season. If he signs it a year earlier or later, it changes so much.
When he signed that deal, so many people thought he was on PED’s and a one year wonder. Glad that nonsense is over
JFactor
Forgot to mention, and his demands for 150 a year ago were too over the top.
I bet they would have given him 4/80 or whatever last spring.
bigjonliljon
Don’t do it. Let him take 12. He doesn’t deserve more any way. And he played chicken and lost. Now pay the price
kiermaier
Someone needs to tell Bautista that nobody is going to give him more then $15 million.
PedroM
Toronto’s turned into cheapskates, plus, they’re headed for the basement. He’ll never sign there. Join EE and bomb the H&^L out of the Roger’s Center next year.
basilisk4
The Dodgers like to give stupid deals out, but I don’t think they have a place to put Joey.
JayceInCase
I in no way think that Joey is worth this type of coin, but I could see the Yanks making a ton of sense with a one-year deal. They would not have to forfeit a first round pick (Chapman), it can provide more of a bridge to Frazier and Judge and they have the money.
The Giants would not have to forfeit a first round pick either (Melancon). But at Bautista’s age, coming off a poor season, no available DH for his nagging maladies… and switching leagues? I think it would be a bad acquisition on their part.
Other than that I could imagine the Rays or A’s sucking it up signing to him one year-deal when his price becomes more reasonable (March) – Then trading him this summer, of course.
Grant
Small detail here… Neither Chapman nor Melancon had QOs, thus neither one had anything to do with whether those two teams do or don’t still have a first rounder they would stand to lose.
NYY42
Yanks WOULD give a draft pick!
lonestardodger
He’ll be lucky to get $10 million at this point. He’s probably looking at an Ian Desmond type deal (1yr/$8mm). Rays, Phillies would be smart to go for him.
NYY42
1yr 8mil
dave1775
Good no contract for this POS. Couldn’t happen to a bigger scumbag. I loved when Odor clocked you in your stupid face.
belay
joey bats will be red sox 1B, put moreland off the bench
jaysfan77
I’m not sure why the Jays would want him at more than 17.2 million, they can trade for Bruce (barring his no trade) for a middling prospect and pay him 13.5 for essentially the same production. The Jays built up their scouting department with guys like Ben Cherington, they’re salivating at them first round picks.