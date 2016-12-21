6 Teams Have Made Offers To Edwin Encarnacion

6:56pm: Cleveland, Texas, and Oakland appear to be the three most likely destinations at present, Bowden adds. On the N.L. side, the Rockies are said still to be “monitoring” the developments while the Marlins aren’t involved.
6:13pm: In addition to the Indians and Blue Jays, the Rangers, Astros, and Athletics have all made offers to Encarnacion, according to ESPN.com’s Jim Bowden (who cites team sources for each organization). As noted below, there’s apparently at least one other organization that has dangled a proposal as well.
Each of those five clubs have put multiple years on the table, per Bowden, who notes that some of the offers include opt-outs following the 2017 campaign. Two suitors, in particular, are said to be engaged in negotiations “at a rapid pace” with Encarnacion’s reps. It’s not known which of the five organizations are pushing hardest at present.
2:35pm: The Indians are “pulling out all the stops” to land Encarnacion, although they might ultimately not be able to afford him, a source tells Fan Rag’s Jon Heyman. Kinzer tells Heyman that two teams have been especially enthusiastic in their pursuit of Encarnacion, although he doesn’t say who.
11:14am: Here’s the latest from Edwin Encarnacion’s agent Paul Kinzer, via an interview with Jeff Blair of Sportsnet590:
- Kinzer says he is surprised Encarnacion isn’t yet signed. He acknowledges the “glut” of power hitters remaining on the free agent market (presumably including players like Mark Trumbo, Mike Napoli, Jose Bautista and Chris Carter) but says he felt Encarnacion and Yoenis Cespedes stood above that group.
- Encarnacion has gotten three- to four-year offers from six teams, Kinzer says. Most of those offers were for three years. National League teams have been involved in Encarnacion’s market as well as American League teams.
- Encarnacion’s priority, though, has been to return to the Blue Jays. The Jays, of course, made a significant offer to Encarnacion, but that offer came right around the opening of free agency, and Kinzer says the timing wasn’t quite right for Encarnacion, who wanted to assess other teams’ interest. After the Jays signed Kendrys Morales and then Steve Pearce, Kinzer and Encarnacion felt it wasn’t likely Encarnacion would return to Toronto. “We never had any idea that the Blue Jays were going to move that fast,” Kinzer says. He acknowledges the two sides have spoken recently, but says Encarnacion is coming to grips with the fact that he probably won’t be a Blue Jay next season.
- Kinzer says he expected significant offers from teams like the Red Sox and Yankees early in free agency. Those apparently didn’t materialize, and Kinzer says he believes the threat of a lost draft pick had an impact on Encarnacion’s market. The absence of a new CBA early in the offseason was a factor as well, he adds.
- Kinzer feels it wasn’t a mistake that Encarnacion didn’t discuss an extension with the Jays once the 2016 season started. He says that when he negotiated Starlin Castro’s extension with the Cubs, it was a significant distraction for Castro, affecting his eating and sleeping habits. Encarnacion, meanwhile, was very productive in his final year before free agency.
Comments
CardsBaseball6
i know it’s probably not likely but you have to at least mention the Cardinals since they have “showed interest” in Edwin
Just Another Fan
The way you guys act on here I don’t blame them for trying to leave you out – STL fans show up in almost every thread for a name player regardless of whether STL has actually shown interest or not, its so annoying (see below for further evidence of what I’m talking about).
RedFeather
Dude get over yourself. I just took a look below and the only whining little troll I saw was you with your “shut up cardinals fans, no one cares about what you have to say” comment. For starters the Cardinals have been linked the entire offseason to EE and they have every right to get excited about it because this happens every year. Jon MO claims he is going to spend money and/or change the look of the team and all thats happened is a new reliever and the Fowler signing. The Cardinals fans all know that team is lacking a #3 hitter and EE would be a great fit at 1B. So please quit crying over others excitement.
lesterdnightfly
Somebody’s missing the Christmas Spirit.
Cheer up, maybe Mo will get rid of some the Cards’ spare/overpriced parts (Wong, Pham, Adams, Peralta, Leake, Mayers, Broxton, Rosenthal…) for some guys who can produce or play multiple positions. But there’s not a lot of demand for those St. Louis fellers.
liamsfg
You recited a quote, but that wasn’t at all what the person had said…
Maybe it’s you who should reflect on what you’re posting online and correct yourself.
I agree that STL is barely, but probably NOT in the running to land him.
Doorman550
They’d never bat EE 3rd. Fowler, Diaz, Carpenter then EE.
birenstl
What a dummy. Stop embarrassing yourself.
mickeyposkonski
Mo’s not looking for any deals with opt outs. He’s too conservative and always looking for an angle..
Yes, I’m a Cards fan but it is what it is. 10 to 1 he ends up in the junior circuit.
Eacino21
He should sign with the Indians
BillGiles
I agree
raykraft88
They just signed Collabelo so probably unlikely.
NorCalTribeFan
Collabelo probably won’t make the team out of spring training, so I doubt he will be a block for Encarnacion.
alexgordonbeckham
I hope he signs with the Rockies and in a “go for it” move, deal a package consisting of Rodgers and Dahl plus one other for Quintana. And then the Rockies also sign Wieters. It’s hard for Rockies to bring starters in via free agency so going after 4 years of Quintana who also is signed very cheap would be a good move.
Lineup:
Blackmon CF
LeMahieu 2B
Arenado 3B
Gonzalez RF
Encarnacion 1B
Desmond LF
Story SS
Wieters C
Pitcher’s Spot
BillGiles
Too much for Q
alexgordonbeckham
As an alternative, I was thinking maybe Rodgers or Dahl, Tapia, plus two more prospects. But I could see them pulling the trigger on Q if they add another bat.
Just Another Fan
No, you were right the first time, that’s about what Quintana’s value is – especially if you add in how team-favorable his contract is, and that’s a big part of what’s being acquired here, not only are you getting arguably an ace, but a cheap one.
jakem59
Quintana’s value to team X is wildly different than it is to the Rockies. Quintana’s a flyball pitcher who has a tendency to give up some pretty hard contact. That could set him up for a very rough transition to Colorado. That would be a drastic overpay for the Rockies, especially when you look at what they got for Sale, a much better pitcher.
rocky7
Wow, I keep hearing you say how Quintana is an ACE.
Does that mean that Chicago actually had 2 ACE’s???
I know you’re going to say how bad the Sox defense
was behind him but wasn’t that the same defense behind Sale.
No matter how you look at metrics, Quintana has NEVER pitched in pressure and you simply don’t know how he will handle this.
Calling Quintana an ACE is an overstatement. A good solid innings eater that provides his team with a chance to win…YES but an Ace. That title has to be earned on the field in actual battle not in the blogs.
Joe Kerr
Damn that would be a nightmare of a lineup to pitch against, especially at Coors Field.
chesteraarthur
Rb: Quintana for Rodgers Dahl and tapia who says no?
9:06
Paul Swydan: Rockies
9:06
Paul Swydan: Quintana for Rodgers would be an overpay by the Rockies, nevermind adding the other two guys.
Just Another Fan
What a dumbass – that’s laughable. Rodgers is absolutely not in the same universe as Q.
bonquisha
Rodgers isnt more valuable than moncada.
lesterdnightfly
Andre Rodgers was better than both of them.
theo2016
Paul’s a fantasy guy, wouldn’t hold his opinion on that too high.
dag
Scary lineup
Red_Line_9
I keep waiting on the Rockies to sign a major bat and also deal for a starter. If that doesn’t happen…I think it’s because they couldn’t get it done. They’ll pay someone. I look at the arm as the James Shields type move that KC managed when they traded Wil Myers to Tampa. Sure, Quintana is great…but they have serious competition for him IF the Sox wanna deal him at this point. I’d also imagine they’ve talked to the Rays about starters. Personally, I like Chris Archers K rate for Coors and in those big western division parks.
Its cold out and fun to speculate…but Id be surprised if Desmond was it. I think ownership is trying to build franchise value.
Enarxis
1.Blackmon RF
2.LeMahieu 2B
3.Arenado 3B
4.Edwin 1B
5.Gonzalez LF
6.Story SS
7.Desmond CF
8.Wieters C
9.Pitcher Spot.
james_schicker
Interesting post…..that’s quite a lineup. Hard for me to see them trading either Dahl or Rodgers …… those guys are potential future perennial All stars.
Red_Line_9
Same was said about Wil Myers in KC and they flipped him for James Shields
SuperSinker
And Wil Myers might yet be a perennial all star.
brewcrewontherise
What Colorado has going for them is quite nice. I’m not a fan of them cutting the rebuild short tho. They have such high end prospects, not to mention the best player in the NL (sorry Harper and Bryant). The Desmond contract wasn’t to good. If they were to invest, why not in the stud at the hot corner. They should not act irrationally because would they be better than the giants or dodgers or even possibly the dbacks if they gave up the farm for Quintana and signed wieters? I don’t think so. Keep developing talent and getting draft picks, trade cargo, and in 5 years or so, they could be a run away in the west. But apparently they are convinced that they can be good now.
SuperSinker
Arenado is not better than Kris Bryant, unless you aren’t accounting for park factors.
Astros_fan_84
In five years or so, their nucleus will be gone. I’m not high on the Rockies, but I understand why they would go for it.
Personally, I think they should try to add Chris Carter. He’d be a cheap addition.
SuperSinker
In five years, almost no nucleus will be together. Rosters are far too fluid to be forecasting that far ahead.
cardfan2011
Don’t know, but I have a feeling once another slugger signs, that’s when we’ll see more signings
goblins
You don’t have a 4 year offer, if the team pulled it.
goblins
Was Castro working on another extension last year?
cubsfan2489
No
theo2016
joke goes over your head. he is saying castro sucked last year.
greg
let’s assume that the reports are right and he was offered 4/80M by the Jays which he turned down because he wanted $100M plus. Let’s see if he beats the 80M now.
Stormie
It’s unfair to say he turned it down because he wanted X amount. He turned it down because it was before/early in free agency and he wanted to see what was out there.
24TheKid
Well it won’t happen but it makes a ton of sense to me, the Mariners have Cruz for 17 and 18 which means that is probally going to be there only window unless they have someone else ready to step in. Signing EE to a 4 year deal with and opt out after the 3rd to play first for the first 2 years and then DH the last year. Mariners trade Vogelbach and Peterson for another starter and then you have a slightly above average pitching staff and if not the best, one of the best lineups in the American League.
terry
EE won’t make the Mariner’s one of the best lineups in the American League while running an outfield of Smith, Martin and Gemel. Jerry’s made improvements, no doubt, but his team is more than two players away. I think he knows that.
davbee
The Mariners had another starter for Vogelbach. His name is Mike Montgomery. One of the stupidest trades of 2016.
jrwhite21
What about Peterson and/or Vogelbach as being a replacement for Cruz?
luvbeisbol
Candor from a chastened agent. Refreshing….the field is overflowing with poseurs.
VICTOR DEDOVIC
Between Ortiz coming off the books, Uehara’s 9M coming off the books, and trading away Buchholz’ entire 13.5M salary, I am hoping Boston is trying to find room for Edwin.
Dan
Sounds like they genuinely want to get under the luxury tax threshold for at least one year (which will reset the penalty rate). So probably not.
mcase7187
Most of that money was eaten up by sale and all the arbitration players they have and plus they really have no need for him
RytheStunner
The Red Sox already signed Moreland, who will play 1B. Since Hanley can’t play any other position but 1B and DH, that kind of handcuffs them from signing EE.
terrymesmer
If Boston signs Encarnacion, where do Panda and Hanley play? Don’t say 3B and DH/1B. You have to have at least on decent glove at those positions.
alexgordonbeckham
Well, that’s where they would play lol
BoSoxs4life
They cold move Hanley to make room.
hojostache
They are both dead weight. Maybe Hanley bounces back a bit, but Panda has been reeeeeally bad. I still think the Sox want to stay under the cap,Mao they pass.
SuperSinker
Hanley crushed last year.
bucknerforhall
title of the article should be
Agent Fuc_ed up
chesteraarthur
+1
GrandSlammy
Yup. I’m surprised agents haven’t caught up to teams’ strategy with the draft pick compensation tied to these FA’s.
David Hrutka
If he doesn’t beat Toronto’s offer especially considering he wanted to come back the first thing on his agenda should be to fire his agent
ThePriceWasRight
love how this agent is basically saying why he should be fired. lol
I didn’t expect people not to want to part with picks and the lack of a cba surprisingly meant teams weren’t jumping on my guy.
I’m more surprised Edwin is still with this clown.
Solaris611
Who needs EE the most? Clearly it’s the Indians, but it’s almost impossible for a team accustomed to shopping at Dollar Tree to make a Nordstroms purchase.
jmace2710
hahahaha…also the price will eventually come down to maybe jc penney’s or dillards so the Indians might be able to shop for EE!
jpdutton
I think we saw enough of Santana playing left field in the World Series.. Bring EE in would require more of Santana in left field and no one wants to see that.
RytheStunner
Why? They don’t have Napoli anymore, so one of EE or Santana gets 1B and the other gets DH.
jpdutton
If your serious contenders, a team needs one of either their 1st baseman or DH to be able to play OF.
CubsFanForLife
See: 2016 Red Sox (Hanley and Ortiz)
SandyAlomar
Not true If you looked how Francona deployed his team last year. They have a 3b that can play OF if needed and defensive specialists in the minors that can pick up for a game or two. There is no need with how Francona platoons CF and RF.
tigers1968
Brantley is unlikely to come back to anywhere near what he was and that is a big contract for Cleveland. They may have to keep DH open for Brantley.
They do not need EE. They did pretty good without him in 2016 and who is going to challenge the Indians in the Central division next year ? The only reason I want to see Cleveland sign EE is that it would be amusing to find out what they actually offered.
Cleveland should wait to see who the last 1B/DH is left and grab him on the cheap.
SandyAlomar
We don’t know what Brantley can and can’t do. Has there been other major leaguers who have had this issue and how have they fared on their return?
tigers1968
it’s two years going on three for Michael… I am not optimistic…
slider32
Cotts only has the Indians at 68 right now, they were at 89 last year, that;s 21 for EE and he might sign for 3/65 with an club option for a fourth year.
CardinalsNation1
The Cardinals need to sign him now!!! Like right now! Lol
cards fan 1963
Go Cards. Get him, his bat in the middle, makes line so much more dangerous. Carp to second or third and make a move for strong bullpen guy.
Just Another Fan
shut up cardinals fans, no one cares about what you have to say
themed
The Cardinals have the most post season wins this century son.
mike156
This is refreshing. An agent being fairly open and realistic. Boils down to a lot of assumptions that might have been reasonable at the time they were made, but, as the market has gone in a different direction, now look less sound. This is likely EE’s last contract of significance. If you were negotiating it, wouldn’t you try for a 5th year and a higher aggregate than Toronto’s offer, which was thought somewhat skimpy at the time it was made, and you thought was a floor?
Red_Line_9
Take the Yankees, Red Sox, Cubs, and Dodgers out of the free agent market and there’s some squeeze. Call it collusion of sanity if you will. The major markets that have historically paid out like rigged slot machines are focusing on team control. EE is looking at the Rockies, Indians, and Cardinals maybe…those arent teams that are going to ice the cake.
lesterdnightfly
Mike156:
Your take is more reasonable and logical than those whose contribution is to call his agent a clown. Thank you.
mike156
Hey, thanks.
Astros_fan_84
Agreed.
bonquisha
He should go the jason hammels route.
He clearly needs a new agent.
madmanTX
Now I see why the Rangers (or other teams) haven’t signed him if EE plans on taking their offer and circling back to Toronto to see if they will match it. It sure sounds like he wants to stay with the Jays based on the above.
TheBoatmen
I don’t think this is the case based on last week where somebody was bad mouthing Atkins and Shapiro for being cheap and Edwin liked the comment. I think he knows his time in TO has run out which is unfortunate. Couldn’t make it to the WS last year and it seems there is a whole lot more subtraction from last year than addition.
jaysfan77
Some moves coming yet, hang on…
kiwimlbfan
The Yankees have been saying for two years now that they don’t want to take on older, declining players on big contracts because they want to get under the luxury tax threshold. Boston are now saying it as are the Dodgers. They are also valuing their draft picks, another change from the past. I’m really surprised that his agent isn’t in tune with what’s happening with these teams and held out for a big contract from them.
Unless a team does a stupid overpay, he may have to take a one year deal around the QO and hope to re-enter the market next year.
jaysfan77
You’d think he’d know his client as well, if EE’s desire was to stay in Toronto, then he should of signed. Blaming Jays management just seems really weak to me.
johnnywalker
If EE wanted to “really” stay in Toronto he could have started contract extension discussions one year ago.
Doc Halladay
The Jays and EE did have extension talks last off-season. They lasted well into Spring but EE out an opening day deadline to get a deal done.
Astros_fan_84
Encarnacion is surely in the loop. It’s not like his agent is holding information from.
AddisonStreet
Didn’t they just give an old guy like 13 million for one season?
SuperSinker
That’s hardly a big contract. It’s hard to get beat on a 1-year deal.
Indyjuster
Translation: Your agent is a dumbass that overvalued you initially. You rejected a fair deal offered by the team you wanted to play for. Now that deal is gone and you wont get anything that is close to it. Sorry if I don’t feel sorry for you. Next time realize that 80 million dollars is a lot of money….
terrymesmer
Yep.
jaysfan77
Straight up
hersch
You three are definitely not the three wise men!
7leven
Another article in the endless chain about EE ( and JB ). Do these writers have nothing else to write about? These players are gone.
The admin hopefully wants to change this team’s slugfest approach to winning games, especially , trying to turn aboot those heaps of demoralizing one-run losses into wins. Let the endless gossip be cut out, shredded over the editor’s floor.
I like how the lineup is being under-estimated by many observers. Place most of that money offered to these aging sluggers in the bullpen-slots, for effective pitchers who have closer experience …. even if the admin were to wait until the beginning of the season , when teams will want to address their needs through a two, three way trade.
Merry Christmas
SuperSinker
The Blue Jays crushed their way to the ALCS the last two years (2015 more than 2016, but still). Scoring runs is something teams should be trying to do, and Edwin/Bautista are exceptional at doing that.
Deke
We see this every year with the draft pick forfeiture. There is always some agent who is blowing wind up his players behind saying “Dude, you’re a superstar, I’m going to get you a crap load of money” and it doesn’t happen. I’m torn by it, there’s a part of me that feels bad for the player and then there’s a part of me that loves to see arrogance taken down a notch.
It just amazes me that having seen it happen every year, that we keep seeing people overplay their hands.
BooJays33
Sure maybe fringy guys like Desmond after his terrible FA year in Washington or Drew or Morales a few years back over played their hands and the market wasn’t kind. Edwin is not 1 of those guys. Blue chip middle of the order studs like Edwin Encarnacion have always gotten paid on the open market… it’s not arrogance …somebody will pony up. Maybe not the 5/110M he thought he would see but he’ll get his. I can see 3/65 sounding about right.
The market for Bautista looks as though it’s cratered but again I wouldn’t call it arrogance. Not sure why a guy who jumps through a million hoops and defies the odds by actually making it to free agency while still productive is arrogant when they finally get a chance to be paid market value.
lesterdnightfly
Sensible post. You are an exception.
Deke
@BooJays33, thanks for the thoughtful response. You certainly got me thinking and softening my stance on that a little. Also I didn’t mean to slight EE, I actually haven’t seen him play enough to form an opinion on what he is or isn’t worth. I think of players like JD Drew who I don’t think are worth what THEY think they are worth even if they didn’t have a draft pick holding their value down.
Now having said that I don’t think a player’s earning potential should be affected by attaching a draft pick to them, to your point when they do get to Free Agency they should be paid what they can get.
Astros_fan_84
Prince Fielder signed in Feb for $200 million. It’s still early.
Red_Line_9
You’d think guys like Bautista would look at themselves from other orgs standpoint….the age…the demand…the draft pick attached. But then again quite a few players want the stability of 3 years or more….guys with families etc. Theyve been held hostage by that draft pick or taking a one year deal.
Im not going to feel too bad though for anyone in society that can turn down 15m and will eventually be paid millions….not with the general economy some people deal with.
jimmertee
EE will get some large money. I think it would be crazy to give him 4 years. I like him at 3 years 20-25 M aav/yr. He can play a decent but not all star first base too so the National is a valid option. He outplayed his Jays contract and is looking to cash in. Since he is one of the premier right handed sluggers available, I am sure he will do well. He might as well be patient at this point, some team will eventually cave and give him big dough.
Enarxis
Tim Diekers your app stinks !!!
It keeps on crashing/freezing all the time !
Fix this or I’m uninstalling. Too bad because I’m a big fan but this issue needs to be fixed !!!!
lesterdnightfly
Careful, you may need to save some exclamation points for the future.
p.s. There is a way to email Tim Dierkes and the rest of the staff. But that would be subtle and respectful.
Enarxis
Bautista returns in a RF-1B/DH capacity, Edwin share duties with Morales as 1B/DH, Pearce is use in a UT role/PH against LHP, Smoak gets traded for anything that we can get or starts at AAA !!!!
1.Travis 2B
2.Donaldson 3B
3.Bautista RF
4.Edwin 1B
5.Morales DH
6.Tulowitzki SS
7.Martin C
8.Pillar CF
9.Upton LF
NavarroC, Carrera OF, Pearce UT, Goins IF.
Carrera become the platoon partner with Upton in LF and takes over in RF when Bautista DH/or plays 1B !!!
Would also love to see Revere in LF and have both of Upton and Carrera of the bench while Pearce is exclusively used as a IF !!
jimmertee
Great Jays lineup but it won’t happen unless the Jays brass go back to Rogers and ask for a boatload of cash. Sad.
rocky7
Wow…possible but only if EE takes less to come back.
Probably not a good bet given the fact that he seems to be committed to the biggest payday he can get and currently that doesn’t include the Jays!
kc38
Sir just stop. EE is gone. That train has left. Just stop
halofan20
The mystery is the
Rockies.
lesterdnightfly
Almost a
haiku …
BoSoxs4life
Don’t count the Red Sox out of EE signing
SandyAlomar
I thought they wanted to stay under the salary cap?
start_wearing_purple
Too late, the logic suggests they’re already out.
rocky7
Right on Bowsox4life
The Sox are all in these days.
JoeyPankake
The A’s made an offer? MLB must be putting pressure on them to spend some of that revenue sharing cash they have been hoarding.
kc38
I don’t care how good the athletics offer is no way EE chooses them. But man if the Astros could add him nobody is gonna touch that offense. I think Colorado may have an offer in as well but I wouldn’t doubt the Indians trying the hardest
airdm4789
there is no reasonable logic behind Oakland going after him. Probably even less than when they signed Billy Butler. Don’t know what they are thinking. But if they do offer more money I’m sure he’d consider it.
arborwolf19
Only logic that plays is a 3 year deal with a year one opt-out whereby EE is his normally high-performing self and the Athletics flip him at the deadline to a contender. Then EE goes on a playoff tear, opts out, and we do this dance again, sans any draft pick hullabaloo.
JoeyPankake
MLB must be putting pressure on them to at least make it look like they are willing to spend money in order to field a team that has a shot at winning.
Astros_fan_84
I’m warming to the idea of the Astros signing him. I was afraid of an overpay, but for a reasonable amount, why not?
slider32
EE is a perfect fit in Cleveland and Texas, they both would be the favorites in the AL with him. It looks like EE will sign soon and then the rest of the DH types will sign. I’m thinking he goes to Cleveland due to the bad blood between the Jays and Texas last year.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
What makes Paul Kinzer qualified for his job? It’s just now dawning on him that the loss of a first round pick and/or a glut at his position might affect his client’s market?
Seems like Encarnacion could have thrown a dart at an open phone book and found equally skilled representation.
Enarxis
Not !!!!!
His Preference is to stay in TO and with the addition of a high BA/contact first/high pop bat like Morales; bringing back guys like Edwin and Bautista who’s said that it wants to remain a Jay as well will only make last yrs line up better and you can add Pearce to that as well vs LHP !!!!
Let’s go Jays; make it happen; bring back the duo and Revere-Navarro and we a w good to go !!!!
The bullpen can be solve with in house options and great RL can always be acquire at the dead line!!!
SuperSinker
Ew what is the fascination with Revere. He’s not good.
dematteo42282
Mets trade Bruce to the Jays for Loup and a prospect….then Granderson and Duda to the O’s for Brach and a prospect….
Sign EE for 1B….
3yr/$75mil…same opt out as Cespedes last yr…then..
1.Reyes. 3B
2.Cabrera SS
3.Cespedes LF
4.Encarnacion 1B
5.Walker 2B
6.Conforto RF
7.d’Arnaud C
8.Lagares CF
Defense is improved…..good balance top to bottom….bullpen fortified and if SP stays healthy 1-5
I see a team that can de-throne the Cubs…..as 2015 showed…..Mets can def play with the Cubbies
This is nuts and has no shot…..but hey…..why not??
SuperSinker
Why would the Blue Jays want Jay Bruce’s overpaid corpse.
SandyAlomar
If Cleveland lands him, would they be the AL favorites over the Red Sox?
siliconmessiah
I am but a Jays fan but I think them signing him would probably tie up too much payroll. I’m just not sure it’s worth tying up so much payroll, the save amount of money could be used on two or three players.
toby312
I like how agent mentioned he thought Red Sox and yanks would be offering contract earlier? Should be he HOPED …….:)!