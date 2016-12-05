Mariners Avoid Arbitration With Jesus Sucre

The Mariners have avoided arbitration with catcher Jesus Sucre by agreeing to a one-year, $630K deal, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports (Twitter link). The contract will pay Sucre $300K if he is sent to the minors.
Sucre was arb-eligible for the first time this winter, and he slightly exceeded MLBTR’s projection of a $600K salary. As a Super Two player, Sucre still has three more arbitration years remaining beyond the 2017 season.
Sucre, 28, appeared in just nine big league games in 2016 after suffering a fractured fibula in winter ball and then spending much of his time in the minors after his return from the disabled list. He’ll likely be the top catching option at Triple-A once again, as Mike Zunino and Carlos Ruiz will handle Seattle’s regular catching duties. Over 264 career plate appearances in the majors, Sucre has a .209/.246/.276 slash line.
Comments
Sucre is goat
Goat
krlv
And Sucre could become a Goat, if Ray picks him in this year’s Federal League free agent draft.
sellers6
Good move since it cost almost nothing and he won us a few games last year
JDGoat
EVERYTHING IS HAPPENING
docmilo5
Sucre isn’t special with the bat but he’s developed enough not to kill you. He’s solid behind the dish. He could be the every day guy for a couple of teams in MLB right now. I wonder how this is going to work out with Ruiz in the fold and Zunino tagged for the starting job.
myaccount
I like Sure, he’s solid depth. That being said, I don’t see a situation in the MLB where he could be the starter. A viable backup? Sure. But once he’s out of options he’ll likely bounce from team to team.