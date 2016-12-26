Finding A Landing Spot For Matt Wieters

The remaining free agents at the top of the market are largely comprised of corner bats and relief pitchers — not exactly an unforeseen development heading into the offseason if one were to look at the entire class as a whole. The market looked to be stocked with quality relievers and solid (if unspectacular in some cases) first base/corner outfield/designated hitter candidates. That those types of players remain available in bulk isn’t a huge surprise. A look at the top remaining free agents from MLBTR’s Top 50 list, though, does present a free agent with a markedly different skill set that has yet to find a home despite a fair amount of need at the position around the league: Matt Wieters.

Wieters isn’t coming off a great season, of course. His 17 home runs seem like a fair amount for a catcher, but homers were up league-wide in 2016, and there were eight backstops that hit more long balls than Wieters (plus another five that hit between 14 and 16). Wieters’ .243/.302/.409 batting line checked in about 12 to 13 percent below the league average, per park-adjusted metrics like wRC+ and OPS+, and it was a near-mirror image of the average batting line produced by catchers across the game (.242/.310/.391). He was able to display the durability he was lacking in 2015 when he returned from Tommy John surgery, though, tallying 424 plate appearances and building up to the point where he caught on six consecutive days in September. Wieters did halt 35 percent of would-be stolen bases attempted against him, but he also posted slightly below-average framing marks for the fourth straight season.

Overall, Wieters’ age-30 season was a fine performance, even if it wasn’t outstanding. There may be a disconnect between his actual on-field value and his perception among fans — the former uber-prospect label and four All-Star nods inflate his reputation — but teams probably know they can expect a decent performance out of Wieters. He’s a solid everyday option behind the plate even if he’s not the superstar some believed he’d become. He’s also unsigned as New Year’s Eve approaches, despite the fact that other starting catchers such as Jason Castro, Wilson Ramos and Welington Castillo have all signed free-agent deals thus far. With those teams crossed off as potential fits (as well as the Astros, who traded for Brian McCann), Wieters’ market has shrunk a bit, but there are still several clubs that could reasonably be landing spots for the longtime Oriole. Let’s run down a few speculative possibilities…

There are certainly some other possibilities not listed here — the Phillies could jump in on a short-term deal or the Mariners could look to add a more consistent/stable option than Mike Zunino, for instance — but the bulk of the league does have its catching situation fairly solidified. Let’s close this out with a poll (link to poll for Trade Rumors app users)…