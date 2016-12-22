Mets Notes: Robertson, Conforto, Bruce, Hamilton

The latest out of Citi Field…
- The Mets “haven’t made a serious inquiry” about a trade for White Sox closer David Robertson this winter or at the last trade deadline, though New York hasn’t ruled out the possibility, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. Chicago would ask for Michael Conforto in any Robertson deal, however, so it could be hard for the two sides to settle on a deal. The White Sox weren’t looking for a big prospect return when they explored moving Robertson at the deadline, Ackert writes, though their current ask of Conforto reflects this offseason’s huge market for relief pitching.
- Also in regards to a possible Robertson trade, since the Mets are unlikely to deal Conforto or another young talent for the closer, Metsblog.com’s Matthew Cerrone proposes that the White Sox should swap Robertson for Jay Bruce if they’re unable to find a team willing to surrender a good prospect for Robertson’s services. The Sox would, if nothing else, save some money in the deal, as Bruce is owed $13MM in 2017 while Robertson is owed $25MM through 2018. Bruce could also become a good trade chip at the deadline, which would allow the White Sox to eventually get the prospect they want. The Mets would be taking on extra salary in this proposed deal, though allocating that money towards a strong relief arm is a better fit for the club than paying for a superfluous corner outfielder.
- In another item from Cerrone, he reports that the Mets “had zero interest” in Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton last summer. While Hamilton is an elite baserunner and defender, those skills were thought to be “unsustainable,” while the Mets also had issues with Hamilton’s strikeouts, low OBP and the fact that he’ll become more expensive over the next three years as he enters his arbitration years. Hamilton has been speculatively linked to the Mets as a possible solution to their outfield conundrum, though if the Mets still have those concerns, there seems to be little chance they would meet Cincinnati’s reportedly high price tag for the center fielder.
Comments
JDGoat
I’m sure the mets blogger would love to trade Bruce for Robertson. Smh
MrMet19
It would take Bruce and Lugo/Wheeler/Gsellman at the very least… White Sox probably realize they won’t get Conforto from us at this point so I think they’d settle for a pitcher and another potential asset in Bruce
billysbballz
You would give up that much fir Robertson????
Cray cray!
Drob is a nice closer, I loved Houdini on the Yanks but he’s not worth a huge return and the Sox should hold and deal him at deadline to get a few decent prospects back.
Mets are not dealing wheeler for him.
hojostache
lol. The Mets could slot Lugo/Wheeler/Gsellman in the pen and probably get similar or better numbers than Robertson. All of them are cheap and 2 of the 3 are under contract for 5 more years. Rob also has $25m due to him, even though his stats don’t back up that cost. Good luck getting a low-cost/high-upside starting pitcher…..AND a 30HR/90+RBI bat.
chopper2hopper
Right!? The guy admits that the price for Robertson is high due to the high leverage reliever craze. So why in the world (outside of saving some cash – which won’t be an issue considering they’ve already shed about 15 mil after sale/Eaton) would they make this lateral-at-best move? Silly out of market hypothetical. Conforto would be of value to the sox and would help solve the OF logjam while giving the mets a solid reliever while the window is open.
theruns
The Mets don’t need a solid reliever enough to give up 5 years of control on a good young OF. Especially at $13 million a year, when that pitcher is 32/33 years old.
Conforto at age 22/23 has posted a 2.5 WAR in what amounts to a little less than one full season (478 AB). He has also been exposed to high pressure, New York, World Series action and fared ok.
To trade him for 2 years of 32/33 David Robertson is pretty crazy and the Mets won’t do it. Nothing against Robertson, he is still a solid pitcher and he’s had a really good career but with his salary he’s not worth a lot.
Also the Mets have tons of good arms in their system, they should be able to turn Lugo out in the pen he has a fantastic two pitch mix and should do really well there.
Kayrall
Bruce’s value is so low and so many teams would give up at least a B prospect for Robertson. But I guess that Mets blogger can always dream.
pukelit
It’s really not that low he had a great year before getting traded
rols1026
You couldn’t be more wrong. Bruce has negative trade value.
alexgordonbeckham
Robertson pitched injured last season. Let him rebuild value over the first few months and then trade him at the deadline.
sss847
dare to dream, random mets blogger. sox would probably settle for less than conforto, i’m assuming that Rick threw his name out there to avoid pointless discussions like “would you give us robertson for jay bruce?”
kerplunk905
Yeah I don’t see the Sox trading him straight up for Bruce. Nope. Would like Conforto but wonder if their is some other package that could be put together.
bklynny67
A mediocre RP doesn’t get a package in return unless it’s a package of mediocre lower level prospects
chopper2hopper
And if he was on the Mets you’d want Moncada for him. Typical New York stupid.
mlbtrrtblm
Metsblog/Cerrone was pretty groundbreaking back in the day. He’s become utterly ridiculous now though. I think he’s aware of this and so he keeps throwing stuff out there in a sad attempt to stay relevant.
sampsonite168
Unsurprisingly, this article is all stuff about what the Mets won’t do or can’t do.. The life of a Mets fan.
chicitysox23
WS – We want to get younger with cost controlled players with at least 4 more years of control.
Mets- How about Jay Bruce?
WS – CLICK
Mets- Hello? Hello?
chetmanley
Why not Zoidberg?
theruns
The Sox shouldn’t hang up though, they might want to hit up the Mets front office for some playoff tix next fall.
billysbballz
Still think Gardner is perfect fit for Mets to play in cf. Lagares can occasionally give him breather and fill in at cf. Yanks can use left handed power so maybe there is a fit with Bruce.
I can also see Texas as a fit for Gardner.
Mets better do something soon rather then sitting on their asses counting pennies while every other team gets better…..
metsmerized
LOL @ Bruce for Robertson. I’m sure White Sox would really do something that desperate and ass backwards. Maybe we can trade Jay Bruce to Pirates instead for Andrew McCutchen because Bucs save money. Or maybe we can trade Bruce for Paul Goldschmidt so the D’Backs will save money. You need to stop posting every warped or flimsy idea that Cerrone posts.
ducksnort69
I would love to know who the source is for the Mets info from the organization. There tends to be a consistent vibe. Maybe it’s the beat writer adding that vibe, but I still find it amusing. It’s an interesting form of arrogance/ignorance/entitlement.
overratedsandy
Jay Bruce is going to net the same return that Ike Davis did..Zero and zilch. Thanks Sandy. I wanted to see Dilson Herrerra play here.
hojostache
If that is the case they hang onto him, he goes on to avg 30HR and 90+RBIs (even as streaky and one dimensional as he hits)…and the Mets are fine. If Conforto stays in the minors for the first 54-55 days…the Mets gain an extra year of control…so holding onto Bruce is not a bad idea.
rols1026
Robertson for Jay Bruce?! Why not trade Granderson for Mike Trout while you’re at it! Bruce has negative trade value lol how do these morons come up with this stuff?
ac0814
Did you really just compare Robertson’s value to Trout’s?
rols1026
It’s a joke…
jamesalba32
I think you just went a little too extreme. You act like David Robertson is a top tier reliever in the sport, he’s not. He’s an average closer making a lot of money. If he was traded to the Mets, he would be their 7th inning guy to set up Reed and Familia. I understand Bruce doesnt really add up as a perfect match but the inclusion of a middling prospect would get that deal done. Bruce and Lugo would be more than enough.
SilvioDante
Here’s an idea WSox send Robertson
SilvioDante
Cut off my trade idea – argh!
metslvt17
Bruce for Gardner. Problems solved.
ac0814
The Mets are not trading Michael Conforto.
CubsFanForLife
Gut feeling – the high price tag on Hamilton is 100% justifiable. Hold onto the guy, he’s going to be a late bloomer just like Dee Gordon was.