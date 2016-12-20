Latest On Mets Outfield Situation

10:03pm: Though there have been some discussions involving McCutchen, “there’s no traction there,” per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo (via Twitter). New York is “not actively looking to upgrade” at the center-field position at this time, he adds.
9:18pm: On the selling side of the equation for the Mets, the Blue Jays “remain in talks” regarding both Bruce and Granderson, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network (via Twitter).
8:45pm: The Mets are at least looking into the possibility of a trade for a center fielder, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports writes. He describes the organization as being “semi-engaged” in talks for a variety of possibilities.
Among the options, it seems, are a few high-profile veterans. There has been some “preliminary” talk with the Pirates on Andrew McCutchen, but there’s no present momentum towards a deal. Likewise, New York has spoken with the Royals, but doesn’t want to add a one-year rental in Lorenzo Cain and evidently is not excited about adding another speed/glove player in Jarrod Dyson, who Rosenthal says is viewed as being “too similar” to in-house option Juan Lagares.
There are other theoretical options that could be pursued, but Rosenthal notes that Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies and Billy Hamilton of the Reds don’t necessarily appear to represent matches. (Colorado doesn’t seem interested in dealing Blackmon, at least at a palatable price; Hamilton doesn’t deliver the kind of on-base threat that the Mets prefer, and he too is said to come with a high asking price.) The report does not indicate that the Mets have specifically considered or inquired about either player.
Of course, even if there was a clear target, matters are complicated by the fact that the Mets would need to pull off at least one other move to clear roster space. In addition to the center-field-capable Lagares, and newly re-inked left fielder Yoenis Cespedes, New York employs three left-handed-hitting options for right field: Curtis Granderson, Jay Bruce, and Michael Conforto.
While it has long been assumed that one of the two veterans (Granderson and Bruce) will end up being traded, adding a regular in center might entail finding takers for both. And the open market still has a few players that interested teams could view as alternatives. There’s certainly value in the fact that both of those options have only one year left on their contracts, but they aren’t exactly cheap seasons; Bruce is owed $13MM after the Mets picked up his option, while Granderson will earn $15MM in the final year of his free-agent deal. While one of the three in-house players could conceivably end up at first base, that’s already manned by southpaw-swinging Lucas Duda, and there’s no indication that the Mets have looked to find a taker for him in a market still flooded with lefty first base/DH bats.
As Rosenthal goes on to note, the Mets’ remaining needs in the bullpen also complicate matters. Trade partners will likely be interested in young talent at or near the majors, and if New York continues to hold off on dealing Conforto or top prospect Amed Rosario, it may well need to part with arms (such as Robert Gsellman or Seth Lugo) to get a deal done. That would mean further paring back the depth in the relief corps, which already could stand to add one or two arms.
While there are obvious complications here for the Mets, it’s not hard to see the reasoning behind exploring the market for a center fielder. Lagares is still just 27 and still brings value with the glove, but hasn’t produced at the plate since signing his five-year extension before the 2015 season. While a platoon would make sense — his career OPS is about 100 points higher against lefties — the lefty bats mentioned above would be stretched defensively up the middle.
Purely hypothetically, if the Mets end up dealing one or more of their slugging corner bats, and can’t find a suitable trade for a regular center fielder, the alternative might be to add a lefty platoon piece that is capable of playing center. Potential options could include free agents Ben Revere and Michael Bourn, though neither impressed at the plate over the full course of the 2016 season.
jabmets
Conforto and Lugo for mccutchen. That would drive the nats nutty. Still can’t believe the package they gave up for a guy that’s a shade better then angel pagan in Eaton.
philharmonica
This would be a bad deal for the Mets. I don’t even fully buy Cutch’s decline but Conforto may even have better numbers than Cutch in ’17. And at this point they’re both LFers.
pittsburghwayne
Confortos’ best season wouldn’t be able to match McCutchens terrible season last year. He’s a better defender(and he’s not that good) and he has the I’ll show you type of attitude. Would be a great move for both teams.
hojostache
2015 Conforto: .270BAA, .841OPS, 130OPS+. 2.1WAR.
2016 McCutchen: ..256BAA, 766OPS, 103OPS+, -0.7WAR.
Cutch was literally the worst CF by defensive metrics last year. Conforto is avg to a bit above avg bc of his arm…at least as a RF.
pittsburghwayne
Thanks for the stats big time!! You forgot to mention conforto only played 56 games in 2015 and was sent down to AAA in 2016 because he was awful!! In 165 G between 15-16, he is a .238 hitter w/ 21 HR. Yes, McCutchen isn’t a good CF. He’s still way better than conforto all around
ErnestoFigueroa87
Stop lying!
dcm8299
you also conveniently don’t mention McCutchen’s thumb injury that lasted the better part of the year. With regards to his defensive metrics, its already been discussed how the Pirates played him way too shallow which contributed to his lower numbers.
rycm131
And he had a sore throat for a month and a half
slimjones92
@Pittsburghwayne you’re a joke
pittsburghwayne
Why slimjones? Which part?
prich
Do you not realize that mccutchen was not protected in the lineup? It is difficult to get a pitch to hit when David freese bats after you. If you go mccutchen and then cespedes or Bruce, mccutchen will hit 30 with a .280 average and be a MVP candidate. I think everyone would take mccutchen as their center fielder even though he had a rough year defensively. The bad year is prob because he was not confident at all because he couldn’t hit. If you get mccutchen you should be very pleased. If I am Pittsburgh, I ask for Nimmo Lugo and Bruce/granderson to make sure they can compete
kingjenrry
Nimmo/Lugo/Bruce or Granderson would be absolute highway robbery – the Mets would be acquiring MVP-level talent for bits and pieces. The Pirates need to acquire impact talent if they’re going to trade Cutch. From the Mets, they should be looking at impact starting pitching (Gsellman, Szapucki, Matz) and impact position players (Rosario, Lindsay).
kingjenrry
As a Mets fan, how would this be a bad deal for the Mets?
rols1026
A shade better than pagan? Hahahahahahahahahhahahahaha good one! Eaton had 6 WAR last year, moron. He’s much better than mccutchen, has 3 extra years of control as well as a much cheaper contract. Get your facts right.
pittsburghwayne
Eaton blows. He is a better defender? Yes. Cheaper? Yes. MVP talent? Not even close.
JDGoat
Eaton most certainly does not “blow”
ducksnort69
Well, smart baseball people obviously don’t agree with your opinion given the return Eaton garnered.
pittsburghwayne
Maybe he doesn’t blow, definitely overrated
jamesalba32
Those “Smart people” happened to strike out on every deal they attempted up to that point in the offseason and clearly jumped to aggressively to make a splash.
Jeff Todd
We’ll see how it goes, but since when has Rizzo operated that way? I think they decided to cash in those trade chips and felt this was the best they’d do with them given the team’s needs.
Teufelshunde4
It gets lost that even the dreaded Quad A type players are fantastic at baseball.. So using blows or sucks isnt suitable for ML players.
jlv3gem
prich
Moron? He has a point. Look at angel pagan in his prime and see how close the numbers are. There are also 30 GMs that would take Mccutchen over Eaton in a must win game.
Jeff Todd
No need for name-calling here, y’all. It’s possible to simply disagree and state opposing positions without that.
Most don’t believe Eaton is a superstar. Much of his value lies in his youth and contract. Whatever you think of the players, Cutch is 2+ years older and is more expensive over just two years, while Eaton can be controlled cheaply for five.
Again: you can argue over their relative values, but not sure I see how it adds to the discussion to hurl insults.
jdubs346
It’s ridiculous that eaton is even being compared to mccutchen … this guy has one bad year and everyone conveniently forgets all of the diving plays he’s made in CF and how good of a hitter he is, you try hitting when your thumb is so messed up you can’t grab a bat
kingjenrry
Eaton’s WAR was inflated due to his RF defense; in CF, he’s below average and would be around a 3.5 WAR player. Cutch’s career offensive stats blow Eaton’s numbers away.
JDGoat
Lol so we can see you’re a salty mets fan. Eating a top 30 complete player in the game.
JDGoat
20*
BaseballFuries
This post might be the height of comment thread argument mania: you amend your original post, not to correct “eating” to “Eaton,” but to move Eaton up 10 notches to a more rarefied tier of players.
I don’t have a dog in this fight; I just find it kind of funny.
jpg610
Lol good one
wiggysf
Cannabalism makes everything better, doesnt it?
I really don’t think “Eating” is a top 20 player in the entire MLB. He isn’t a superstar just because he got a superstar return. Yes, he is well above average but other players are well above his level. He might be top 40 or 50.
JDGoat
Damn auto correct
jamesalba32
You have seen his defensive metrics in CF correct? Eaton was a top 5 RF but doesn’t even come into the top 10-15 when discussing CF’s.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Wheeler and Bruce for Cutch.
holecamels35
Wheeler is broken and Bruce has proven to have very little trade value. Why?
Matz for Cutch along with shipping Bruce and Pirates paying his whole contract. Won’t happen but that’s what I’d ask for.
hojostache
Matz…a controllable young lefty with a 3.14ERA, 128ERA+, 1.2WHIP….and a flawed but still 30HR Bruce for a declining Cutch? He had literally the worst defensive metrics in CF last year. His offense took another step back and he is another year older. No thanks.
jpg610
I wouldn’t do it either but that’s not totally unreasonable. I might think about it if they threw in Watson.
padam
Mets wouldn’t deal Matz. He’s the one pitcher they’ll get a home team discount with.
dcm8299
While I would love Wheeler in a Pirates rotation, does he not have a history of arm injury??? He’s more of a lottery ticket 2nd piece right now. Matz and Wheeler for McCutchen and Bastardo.
kcbbfan
The Mets are going to end up with either Cain or Dyson. All the other trade proposals ive been reading are way to complicated and big. It’ll be a nice small one or two for one or two.
Red_Line_9
I said the same thing about Eaton until I started investigating and saw his WAR at near 6. He blind tests like a prime Alex Gordon with a little more speed. If THAT’S what the Nats get on solid team control then they did ok. I don’t think Giolito is a sure thing and a health risk….but what they gave up is what someone would have given for Gordon a few seasons ago. Sox probably had some offers on the table.
MrMet19
I know it’s not an ideal spot, and we could do better, but if we could just dump Bruce for about anything of value we aren’t bad. The outfield could be Ces, Grandy, Conforto vs RHP and Ces, Lagares, and Grandy or Conforto (whoever the Mets like better to hit them) vs LHP. Then we have the money to pursue a cheap lefty bullpen arm. I can see this team coming together fairly well.
philharmonica
I’d rather this than anything that deals away Conforto or Rosario for a 1-2 year stopgap solution.
rols1026
Except McCutchen isn’t a center fielder… He was last among all CF last year with -28 DRS. He needs to move to a corner ASAP, especially if he’s in a park like Citi Field. When will the Mets learn that defense matters?
philharmonica
Maybe when they actually miss the playoffs?
tfreebaseball21
Jarrod Dyson
seamaholic
They already have him. His name is Lagares.
Brixton
Dyson and Lagares would form a heck of a platoon
Davidk79
Except Lagares can’t hit righties.
gameofdegroms
Dyson hits righties, is a plus baserunner, and grades out very well in the outfield. He’s an excellent complimentary piece, and I’d say that he increases the versatility of their outfield, rather than hindering it. Like Brixton said, you could even platoon them, since Lagares hits lefties better. Conforto, Bruce and Granderson are all mediocre to poor outfielders, and two of them are going to be on the roster and seeing significant playing time.
jamesalba32
I agree. Although if you read pretty deep in the update it says they aren’t interested in acquiring him. Maybe because the pieces don’t exactly add up. You’re not going to trade Bruce for him straight up if you’re the Mets and if you tried to get the Royals to add in a reliever or someone then they are probably giving up too much.
Davidk79
Lol, zero chance the Mets sign a bad player like Bourn or Revere.
gameofdegroms
There is 0 chance of the Mets signing a terrible FA outfielder like Bourn or Revere, at least if they’re smart. They already have Nimmo and Lagares, and both can do anything Bourn or Revere can.
Jeff Todd
LOL! Teams sign platoon/bench players like this. There’s a reason both have had steady work ever since breaking into the league. I mean, the Mets did sign De Aza last year, did they not? Anyway, I’m not suggesting it’s at all likely — just surveying what’s still out there.
drstevenbruhle
De Aza was signed way before the mets and cespedes agreed on a contract. De Aza was just an available option and they snatched him early in the offseason.
Jeff Todd
Right. Because they thought he’d be a useful bench/platoon piece. I wasn’t remotely referring to the outfield cluster that resulted when Cespedes re-signed, which they obviously were willing to deal with since they were getting their star player back.
I was responding to the idea that it’s nuts even to mention guys like Revere and Bourn.
bklynny67
Actually no, de Aza was signed long before we knew Cespedes was returning with the intention of him being the starting CFer. If Cespedes didn’t return de Aza was not there to be a bench piece.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
Neil Walker for Puig. Lol yes I’m just joking.
ronnsnow
Cutch, Hughes, and Bastardo for Matz and Bruce
holecamels35
Hughes and Bastardo have no trade value. Add Watson instead.
ronnsnow
And Bruce has no trade value. Mets get 2 arms to fill in their pen, and get Bruce off their hands. That’s called a trade.
jamesalba32
Hahaha I wouldn’t let Antonio Basardo come back to the Mets for a package of Big League Chew.
dcm8299
He pitched reasonably well for the Pirates after the trade. Maybe Bastardo is NOT the problem here.
airdm4789
Would’ve said perhaps a Travis Jankowski for Robert Gsellman trade would benefit both SD and NYM, but I assume Jankowski falls into that Dyson-esque category
jamesalba32
Wow that’s like the perfect low radar move that would be so beneficial to both teams. And Jankowski being a Stony Brook product would be returning home. Good base stealer, top tier defense, lefty platoon so you can continue to play Lagares. LETS make it happen.
kingjenrry
Gsellman looks like he has a #3 starter floor coming up in a system churning out All-Star level starters left and right (Harvey, deGrom, Syndergaard). Gsellman’s already worth a heck of a lot more than Jankowski.
alexgordonbeckham
I watched that guy run into so many outs over the course of a 3-game series. Definitely either over-aggressive on the basepaths or just a stupid player.
JoeyPankake
Denard Span for a PTBNL but you gotta take most of his contract.
billy3xchamp
How about jay Bruce for Brett Gardner
hojostache
Too old and too much (total) money for Gardner. The Wilpons are too cheap to consider him, but I think he’s a bit above replacement level, so money aside he could work.
JT19
Gardner’s contract is basically the same as Bruce, just with the extra year (or is extra two years?). I think the Yankees would want more (although not a top prospect, maybe another mid-level/lottery ticket prospect) considering Bruce’s bad end to the year.
SJKinMD
Mets are in a tough spot – plenty of OFs, but the only one decent in CF can’t hit enough to play regularly. So they NEED to get a starting CF, and trade 1 or 2 of the others. One option woul be to just trade Bruce and/or Grandy for bullpen arms, and then trade some of their SP depth for Cain. Even with only a year of control, they could give him a QO. Or they could try to get Jackie Bradley, since the Sox have 3 CFs, but that would take a lot. Conforto and Harvey for Bradley and Buchholz?
hojostache
Too many issues w that…Buch’s $13.5m salary for a cheap ownership, Mets have 6 guys w better numbers for 20% of the cost of Buch. Conforto is coming off of a down year, so no sense trading him low. Harvey needs a monster year to maximize his value.
johnsilver
Few things wrong with that.
Boston is trying to shed some of the 7 startes and while Bucholz is #1 on the list? Getting another back more than likely isn’t on Dombrowski’s agenda.
Moving Bradley jr after his tremendous season last year this winter I also thought would be a good move.. 4y control left, one of the best overall in the game last year you know?
Rumored ChiSox GM Hahn coveted him also, yet Dombrowski refused to include him in the Sale trade, so doubt he’s available in any deal.. Unfortunately.
kingjenrry
Bradley’s great but let’s face it – the difference between Matt Harvey and Seth Lugo is a lot bigger than the difference between JBJ and Lagares/Grandy. Your trade proposal would make the Mets worse; why would they do that, especially with Harvey’s value the lowest it has ever been?
DelUnser4ever
Conforto is already grading out as a 4th outfielder. He would be a peripheral in any deal for McCutchen.
ronnsnow
With Meadows being so close I don’t see the Pirates taking on Conforto
hojostache
lol. Anyone in the league would trade for Conforto at a fourth OF price. He mashed his rookie year…waaay too soon to give up on him.
pittsburghwayne
I didn’t realize you’re a delusional Mets fan. Now I know
jpg610
Uh he had a 133 wRC+ his rookie year. It was a small sample but he did, indeed, mash. There’s nothing delusional about stating facts…
Reflect
This guy is a troll.
pittsburghwayne
And then got sent down to AAA the next year a De Aza was getting playing time over him!! He indeed had a good 56 games in 2015. But then the league found his weakness and turned him into Shane Spencer/Kevin Maas!
pittsburghwayne
I do live under a bridge
kingjenrry
According to whom? You just made that up on the spot.
Reflect
It’s possible he made it up in a different spot and then relocated
pgmitchell
dalton Pompey for Granderson and a prospect ….
ericl97
as a jays fan, I would do this. at this point, unfortunately Pompey to me looks like he’ll be a 4th OF with good speed and an alright defensive player. Granderson would help the jays lineup.
agerst1574
The Mets have a player like Pompey in Nimmo.
SuperSinker
Except Pompey is an above average CF. wasn’t too long ago he won the minor league gold glove for CF.
Reflect
…like Nimmo
SuperSinker
The Jays shouldn’t be trading 6 years of homegrown OF for 1 year of an aging platoon outfielder. Just sign Brandon Moss and you get both.
kingjenrry
Mets would do that in a heartbeat. Switch hitter with speed, defense, and the potential for some power? Sign me up.
locutus
2 yrs of Harvey for 2 yrs of Blackmon. Both teams couldn’t reject it fast enough though.
HarveyD82
just trade andrew and get it over with. he’s probably so damn pissed by now he’d welcome a trade.
st1300b
Cutch for Harvey and Bruce. Mets eat 5 mil
dfab86
LOL……..as a Mets fan, I’ll pass on that one. If Harvey bounces back and pitches like he can, the Mets will be able to get more than that.
Reflect
One sell low for another. Seems reasonable. I think Mets should pass though, since Harvey has a better chance of rebuilding value than Cutch does.
passedball
Wipe the farm for Trout, win a few championships, and rebuild! Angels need to rebuild!
pgmitchell
tell us something we do not know
Wildboyz
My sentiments, exactly.
I’ve been racking my brain for a fair
value package.
Has to start with Rosario and 3 pitching
Prospects.
Rosario, Dunn, Lugo, Ynoa, Bruce and
Juan Lagares. ??
Angels probably ask for more.
Maybe Dom Smith instead of Juan ?
jamesalba32
I’m a die hard when it comes to the Mets and even I know the Mets are not landing Trout without a package that looks nothing short of:
Amed Rosario
Dominic Smith
Brandon Nimmo
Zach Wheeler
Wilmer Flores
That would honestly be a steal for the Mets at that point if they could swing that deal without parting with any of the Big Four.
Jeff Todd
Sorry, but none of these packages is remotely in the ballpark for the greatest player in baseball.
jpg610
Yeah for real. I’m a huge Mets fan but the Trout conversation starts with Syndergaard.
Syndergaard
Conforto
Rosario
Smith
Neither team would do it in all likelihood. But that’s why 25 year old legends don’t get traded.
SuperSinker
Let dreamers dream. Lol
dcm8299
You guys are delusional!! Unless Syndergaard followed by Matz s the first name typed,YOU HAVE NO SHOT OF LANDING MIKE TROUT!
kingjenrry
lol
Reflect
Pretty sure you’d literally need to move a ballpark to get him.
Maybe Trout for Kauffman Stadium?
hojostache
HAHA!! Indeed.
A package starts with Syn + deGrom + Smith + Rosario + AND a couple more guys would be needed. It’d be the Hershel Walker of trades…and LAA should take nothing less for the best player in the game.
ericl97
lol a trade for trout would probably have to include Syndergaard as the headline, Rosario, Dominic Smith and a couple more futuee big leaguers. you are no where close with that proposal. honestly, I think you’re a troll
JT19
Not even close. A bunch of prospects don’t get Trout, and that goes for any team inquiring about him. Angels are going to want established players in the bigs who are still young and controllable as the headliners. For the Mets, (assuming Syndergaard would be off the table) you’re talking at least two, if not three, of deGrom/Matz/Conforto just to start the deal. Probably have to throw in some combination of (if not all of) Rosario, Smith, Nimmo, Gsellman and Lugo just to keep the Angels’ attention.
Wheeler hasn’t pitched in two years so he has no value and Lagares has little value since he’s a short-side platoon who obviously has little faith in him from the front office given the Bruce trade and de Aza signing last year.
DeadliestCatch
The mets padres and orioles line up pretty well in trades, albeit seperately.
Mets could ship Bruce and/or Granderson to the Orioles or Blue Jays and then line up with the padres for jankowski to fill center field with cespedes and conforto in the corners.
Id hate to lose Jankowski given his decent bat with superstar defense and base running, but he could bring back decent depth to trade from at a later point.
pgmitchell
jankowski going to the tigers for Igelissa
dematteo42282
With the market still flooded with players similat to Grandy and Bruce…this situation may take a while….
I know Bruce was terrible in his time with the Mets…..but you can count on .250 25 80…..Grandy is very similar…with his obp a valued trait he carries with him…..
So i see two scenarios…
1) Bruce/Granderson for a bullpen piece or similar contracted cf…..
2) basically stand pat unti the spring and see what injuries or lost position battles occur….
If Lagares could only be consistant with his bat….or Bruce,Grandy,Conforto and Nimmo werent all lefties…..
I really like Conforto….i see a left handed prime Matt Holiday…..and i also really like Nimmo….i see an Andre Eithier type….both useful players…they are young and still growing…..its hard knowing Bruce and Grandy are gone regardless after the season….so the depth is good……
The Mets are def in a tough spot…so we shall see what happens
sngehl01
Count on .250 from Bruce? Hardly. Didn’t even eclipse .230 in 2014 or 2015. Hit .250 in 2016, and his career average is just a shade under it, but 2 out of the last 3 years @ .230 or less? Hardly count on him for a .250 BA.
Wildboyz
Rosario, Dunn, Lugo, Ynoa, Bruce, Lagares
For
Mike Trout
Who says no ?
airdm4789
No current team in all MLB has enough for Trout. It’ll take some proven young players, plus some unproven top prospects just to even get their attention. Their farm may be terrible, but trading Trout for anything less than a historic size haul is a mistake.
JT19
There are teams with enough, it’s just not worth the price that it would actually cost. The Cubs, for example, would probably have to offer Hendricks, Baez, Russell, Rizzo/Schwarber, Contreras, Edwards Jr., etc. Boston, again another example, would probably have to offer something along the lines of JBJ, Boegarts, Benintendi, Travis, Devers, Pomeranz, E-Rod, etc. Somebody could definitely go out there and trade for him, it just wouldn’t do anything to help the team. You’d have to give up so much established talent in the first place that trading for Trout might actually hurt the team.
sngehl01
That’s ridiculous airdm4789. Plenty of teams have what it takes to get him.
Trout is going to go for a lot cheaper than people expect if he’s moved, if for no other reason than it does the Angels no good to continue to sit on him. They can either let him expire on their team, or move him for the best package they can.
Houston, for example, could send a package of Bregman, Reed, McCullers, Martes, Tucker, with some nice lower level pieces. That’s two MLB players who have shown they can excel, with lots of team control, and some real nice minor league pieces.
Heck, they could move Correa and keep Bregman at short.
When it comes down to it, the Angels aren’t gonna get what Trout is worth “to them” or “the game” so to speak, but they are gonna get what he’s worth in terms of what teams can pay to afford.
I’d imagine a 3 way trade is what would work the best.
Again – everyone can say the Angels would have to have “this this and this” but at the end of the day, if no teams will pay that, they have no choice but to drop the asking price. They could get one hell of a haul for him, no doubt. And it wouldn’t cripple several teams. A young team like Houston or Chicago, with lots of young MLB talent, as well as MLB ready farm talent, could afford the ask without really gutting their major league roster or farm.
Cubs could move Hedricks/Schwarber/Jimenez/Happ/others
Houston could move McCullers/Bregman/Martes/Tucker/Reed/others.
Both are pretty loaded packages, both offensively and pitching wise.
Jeff Todd
I don’t think your proposed packages would be “a lot cheaper” than expected. Those would be true hauls that could deliver multiple, high-end, controllable MLB pieces and real prospect value — exactly the kind of thing the Angels would have to seriously consider. You could argue that’s too much, in fact, which is not something I’d say lightly as an on-record cheerleader of Mike Trout’s trade value.
sngehl01
I agree, but I am a believer that, at the end of the day, they ultimately have to take what’s best for them and their future.
I don’t think a Trout trade happens for another two years. But prospect packages for stars are often surprising.
What I proposed (in both cases) are over pays, IMO. I think the Houston package is more of an overpay than the Cubs package. Just showing that several teams, realistically, have what it takes to get Trout.
Wish we could see him on a contender. Maybe the Angels are contenders in 2 years. I don’t expect it, but stranger things have happened.
Great article!
stl_cards16
That’s not even close.
philharmonica
The Angels. Quickly.
ericl97
Lmao
grandplatinum
The angels
agerst1574
Just another rather foolish trade fantasy by Mets fans. I am a Mets fan and I know that any trade for Trout would have to begin with Noah, Degrom, and the entire farm system and that would not be enough. Let’s focus on attempting to get a guy like McCutchen. I would be willing to give up Conforto and prospects not named Rosario.
Regarding Bruce and Granderson, I would rather keep them as opposed to not getting anyone that would help them in 2017. I know that the purpose of dumping one or both of them is to free up salary to get a reliever or a Center Fielder but I am skeptical that the organization would be willing to swap dollar for dollar.
JT19
Billy Eppler’s secretary/assistant after hearing “We’d like to talk to Billy, we have an offer for Mike Trout”.
hollywoodhills
Ahmed Rosario to the Phillies for Odubel Herrera.
ericl97
why would the Phillies trade Odubel after signing him to a 5 year contact? jeez guys, this comment thread is absolutely ridiculous. the proposals up above, as well as this one are as stupid as they come.
hollywoodhills
Because Odubel is now a valuable trade piece and Ahmed Rosario is a middle infielder who can hit, something the REBUILDING Phillies need.
stl_cards16
Yes, much more valuable than Rosario
ericl97
Odubel is more valuable. he’s young, cost affective, and the Phillies already have young middle infielders in JP Crawford and Cesar Hernandez. literally no room for Rosario. horrible idea man
kbarr888
Hollywood……….Ever Hear of J.P. Crawford???…………Look him up, then delete your comment.
Besides………Odubel didn’t grade out well in CF last year (they almost benched him in July/Aug)……….Why would the Mets give up their SS of the Future for an average CF? (granted, with some decent pop, but not MVP potential)
chesteraarthur
Are you saying Ahmed Rosario is only getting traded for someone with MVP potential now?
hollywoodhills
Ceasar Hernandez, he’s still here? Matt “The Intern” Klentak hasn’t dealt Ceasar after his age 26 career year? I thought Ruben was the problem?
J.P is a DUD. Big tattoo of his surname on his arm that you can read from 20 rows above the dugout but swings a bat like he’s playing badminton with his preschool nephew at the Sunday picnic.
hollywoodhills
Odubel is an All-Star CF under control at Fred Wilpon prices for five years.
ericl97
yeah and because he’s young and cost affective, I don’t think the Phillies should trade Odubel.
SuperSinker
Odubel graded out fine in CF, unless we’re looking at different metrics to grade defence (UZR/DRS).
philharmonica
The Mets would be WAY better off doing nothing besides dumping Bruce. Unless they want to add a true CF LHB platoon mate to pair with Lagares. Having to bench/4th OF Conforto in 2017 would mean both Cespedes and Grandy are healthy and playing well. Then Grandy is gone in 18 and you have no more OF problem– besides that lingering CF issue. But Cespedes / Lagares / Conforto through 2020 is a better than average outlook.
prich
I know Bruce didn’t do well with the Mets last year, but everyone knows he is capable of 30+ bombs and .250 average of so with high slugging and around 90 RBIs. I don’t know why you guys want to give him up. 13 million is pretty reasonable for that production.
ducksnort69
Not sure how the sources tell this to the reporters, but often with Mets stories it often comes across as, “we want an awesome player to fill this role, but we don’t want give anything of value, but still get said awesome player.”
AmazinMuts
Zach Wheeler, Molina and Cecchini or Nino for AJ Pollack, trade Grandy and money to the Os for Brach and Bruce to Toronto for prospects
ericl97
lmao
chesteraarthur
Zach Wheeler isn’t a centerpiece for any good mlb players right now
JT19
Agreed. I don’t understand why some Mets fans still think he has value. The guy hasn’t pitched in two years, if he was anywhere as close to value as some of the people here give him, he wouldn’t be a trade chip. While I’m sure a team wouldn’t mind his upside if the cost came low, no one is giving the Mets a top prospect or star player with Wheeler as the headliner. At this point, Wheeler is about as valuable as those teenage international players that are thrown into deals as lottery tickets. You have no idea what you’re going to get from them, but if they pan out they can actually be good.
hojostache
I think most Mets fans understand that he needs to rebuild his value before being considered ANYTHING in a trade. A couple of Mets minor league coaches said he had some of the best stuff of any pitcher they had….but the injuries make a trade a bad idea. If in a year he can bounce back with a <3.50 ERA and hit his innings limited w/o extended time on the DL….*then* he can be considered a nice piece in a trade. Too bad he burned multiple years while he was injured.
sngehl01
Those “burned’ years may help him pitch well late into his career (a la Rich Hill).
hojostache
True. I guess I’m coming at it from a value perspective for what the Mets could ask for if he were to be moved in the next off-season.
I really like what I saw when Wheeler was in the minors and then when he was called up. His pitching in the majors was decent, but he needed to work on efficiency (too many high pitch count innings) and consistency of his secondary pitches.
If he can come back and pitch 1/3 of the season as a SP and then transition to the BP to save his innings, I’d consider that a win for him and the Mets. I think Gsellman can slot in for him for the last 2/3 and be more than serviceable. The Mets could also go to a 6 man rotation and keep Wheeler around a bit longer as a starter…I think it really depends on the overall health of the staff. Lord knows they need to keep them healthy to be competitive.
chesteraarthur
Those burned years also make him worth a lot less in a trade
kingjenrry
Zack*
JT19
1) Wheeler has no value after not pitching the past two years and that is not enough for Pollock.
2) Doubt Granderson alone gets Brach, O’s probably ask for another prospect.
dfab86
I think the Orioles were willing to trade Brach for Granderson if the Mets picked up some $$$. But that’s the problem….the WILPONS picking up some money? LOLOLOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I’m done with hearing how the payroll needs to “come down” as a Mets fan. That was a BS excuse during the “rebuild” and there is NO EXCUSE to not go all in now. The Mets are a win NOW team and I do NOT want to hear a damn thing about payroll. That trade could have already been done if the Mets weren’t being cheap as usual.
kingjenrry
AJ Pollock would be great but there no way that us giving up garbage will get us a top CF.
Matt Galvin
Pagan?
Michael Taylor from Nats?
Austin Jackson? Ellsbury?
Desmond Jennings? Parra from Rockies?
Will Myers?
ericl97
no one is trading for Ellsbury at this point.
airdm4789
Myers is an All-Star 1B and isn’t going anywhere. He’s leagues above everyone you mentioned.
ericl97
I’m a jays fan and I’d hate to move a guy like Max Pentecost but with Russ locked up and Reese McGuire now in the org, I’d be willing to deal him for Grandy. as a jays fan, Mets would have to pay some of his contract but I wouldn’t oppose this idea. I’m sure other jays fans would however. maybe a couple lower end prospects instead?
SuperSinker
Just sign Brandon Moss and you get the exact same player but keep Pentecost.
ericl97
I like grandys speed compared to moss. also a better defender and a higher obp
SuperSinker
Moss is arguably the better defender of the two, in a corner outfield spot. He’d cost less to sign than $15,000,000, he’d only cost money unlike Granderson, and they’re very similar in terms of aggregate production.
dylan1111g
Mets should trade Bruce for Jeremy jefferes, granderson for two minor league pitchers, then maybe Luis carpio, Desmond Lindsay, and Marcos Molina for Andrew mccutchen
ericl97
Bruce will not land Jeffress.
dylan1111g
Jeffress has a DWI over him and he wasn’t that affective in Texas. The rangers need power and mets need a reliever
ericl97
I’m aware he had a DWI. even so, Jeffress is more useful at the moment as a back of the game deliver to shorten games than Bruce is.
dylan1111g
I think your forgetting that Bruce is still a proven player. He just didn’t flourish in New York. He’s still 30HR and 100RBI
chesteraarthur
Bruce is not getting the mets Jeffress.
Bruce is a 1 win player making 13m, Jeffress is a 1 win reliever making 500k.
dylan1111g
It was also just a suggestion don’t take it so seriously
dylan1111g
You have a better proposal instead.
chesteraarthur
Mets cut their losses and trade Jay Bruce to a team that will take on his full salary and toss a couple of low level lottery ticket style arms their way. Or build a time machine and go back and never make the mistake of acquiring bruce in the first place.
dylan1111g
Career 16 win player. Averages 30 home runs a year and your acting like he’s a scrub.
chesteraarthur
Career stats are a poor measure of what a player brings now, Look at his projections 0.6 and 0.5.I think it’s pretty obvious with the way the FA market is shaping up that 1 dimensional hr hitters are no longer considered valuable players.
He’s been a below 1 win player for the last 3 years and he’s making 13m in a market that is flooded with free agent options that are just as good if not better and will likely make less $ and not cost talent to acquire.
dylan1111g
Besides Chris carter, I’m pretty sure that none of the power hitters on the market will get less then 13m.
chesteraarthur
Lots of surplus not so much demand. You’re welcome to your opinion. I disagree. We’ll have to wait to see how things shake out for them.
overratedsandy
Dumb move from the beginning. That was Sandy trying to outsmart Cespedes’s people and it has blown up on him. He is still trying to be smarter than everyone and he ISNT.
kingjenrry
I’m sorry to burst your bubble but the Mets won the pennant in 2015 and made the playoffs again in 2016 despite tons of injuries. You should follow baseball before making such hilarious claims.
Jeff Todd
There are some similarities to the 2013 Nats — who won only one less game than the Mets did last year, but didn’t squeak into the WC. Lots of things go into a winning baseball team, including a lot of fortune — which impacts, to some extent, injuries, ball-in-play, sequencing — and that sometimes leads to overreaction based on results that can in some ways be misleading (maybe 2012 Nats were a true-talent 92-win team? maybe Mets’ expectations rose b/c of postseason run, which is inherently a tiny sample?).
E.g., 2012 Nats won 98 games; 2015 Mets reached WS … setting up follow-up seasons that seem disappointing, and to varying extents were, but also reflect some degree of bad luck and hangover effects (for instance, Mets’ pitching was worn out). Washington bounced back to 96 wins in 2014, and there’s no reason the Mets’ aggregation of talent can’t allow them to move back into the divisional hunt next year.
metseventually
I think Pittsburgh would ask for Szapucki over Molina, who is coming off TJS
andrewgauldin
Man I love Pujols, but his contract is the reason the Angels can’t do anything… Any plausible trade scenarios for Pujols? Pujols, a few autographed Trout cleats, and half of Pujols’s contract for some big league chew?
SuperSinker
You start any conversation with the Angels eating ~40-60% of his salary and maybe an AL team considers it.
DilsonHerreraGOAT
Ynoa, Bruce, Granderson, Conforto, Dunn, and Familia for Trout. Makes sense but angels would say no
SuperSinker
It doesn’t make sense, because that’s a brutal return for LAA.
gamemusic3
Why did they get Jay Bruce again?
sampsonite168
At the time Cespedes and Lagares were both on the DL and Conforto was stinking it up. Mets made the playoffs by 1 game and might not have if not for the great last 10 days Bruce had.
metseventually
Definitely deal Lugo before Gsellman IMO
hojostache
Absolutely. Gsellman looks like the real deal. I think he’s a low-end #3/top-end #4 as his floor. His ceiling is a top-end #2. Dude has multiple pitches, is young, and is cost controlled at the rookie minimum. Given his high floor the Mets need to hold onto him because they can’t extend everyone in the coming 2-3 years.
gehrigdiamond
Mets need to trade bruce-granderson and Cabrera. Put Reyes at short to hold spot until Rosario is ready. Possibly get Pillar from Toronto. Lineup 1.Reyes 2.Walker 3.Cespedes 4. Wright 5.Duda 6.Conforto 7.Pillar 8. Darnaud
gehrigdiamond
Thats about 32 Mil off the books to spend on locking up some of the young talent in their rotation. With the next wave of Mets prospects on their way if managed correctly this team can compete for the next 8 years.
agerst1574
Why would the Jays give up Pillar unless you are giving up someone who is ranked as high? Come on Bruce and Grandy for Pillar would still be a crazy trade for the Jays.
kingjenrry
Cabrera’s been great for the Mets and Reyes profiles better as a super-sub. There’s zero reason for the Mets to get rid of Abracadabra.
prich
My god. You would be lucky to get 200 abs from wright lol don’t count on him. This is no video game he is not healed because it is a new year
hojostache
Cabrera saved their season when no one else was hitting. He has limited range w. his age, but dude can still hit pretty well for a veteran SS and he is more sure-handed than any Mets SS since Reyes left the first time.
overratedsandy
Hmm. Maybe if the genius had kept Colon the team would have some pitching depth to make this move or any other…Now, don’t even bother because more than likely Matz and/or Harvey will be on the DL several times this year and this team will be SOL on the pitching front.
kingjenrry
I love how you make stuff up constantly. In addition to Syndergaard, deGrom, Harvey, and Matz, the Mets have Gsellman, Lugo, Wheeler, and Ynoa. Mets pitching was gutted by injuries last year and they still finished first in WAR by SP.
stl_cards16
That guy has to be the worst poster on this site. Not only is he clueless, he’s really convinced he knows what he’s talking about.
prich
I think they need veteran stability. The most wins for the Mets has been him over the last two years. I don’t trust the flamethrowers and their health. They got studs, but injuries will kill them by August. I think Colon teaches them all and makes all of them better. If I am the Mets, I would have gone and got dickey or colon this offseason
overratedsandy
Thank you for agreeing with that I said…I would definately not have gotten Dickey, however.
overratedsandy
Yes Wheeler who hasn’t pitched in two years and Gnoa who desn’t even grade as a 6th starter. Write back when you have a clue ok?
Jeff Todd
Please stop the personal insults.
overratedsandy
Would love to do as. Please write that to others who constantly berate me for my opinions and then I will do so.
bqbombers
No problems with your opinions, “oberratedsandy”, it’s your constant insults and calling people’s mothers whores and cursing out those who call you out on it. You’re entitled to your opinion, but the insults are getting tired.
overratedsandy
And you seem to have nothing to do but troll me. Here’s a bone..Take a hike.
masnhater
Adam Jones, Brad Brach, Gallardo for Bruce, Conforto, Lagares, one of DeGrom/Matz, and top prospect. Lagares and Bruce help balance some money for Mets, and Gallardo helps them hold serve with pitching for 2017 while letting Wheeler heal at his own pace. Brach helps Mets bullpen big time.
As for the O’s, they get some outfield help with controllable upside in Conforto. Lagares gives you a defensive upgrade, DeGrom/Matz gives you a high upside SP, which they desperately need. Also, frees a little money for cheapskate Angelos to Ray to sign Machado.
prich
1. Mets can’t afford the salary
2. There is no hope in signing machado
3. The Os would be very cautious because those Mets pitchers may be injured goods.
Otherwise, it is a good idea, but I am not convinced that the Os would trade jones
swartnp7
I think the teams could swap Matz & Conforto for Cutch (+ relief prospect). He would look solid and protected in a Mets lineup.
If I’m the Bucs, I then take Conforto (who they don’t need because of Meadows), add Tyler Glasnow, and either Kevin Newman or Will Craig (plus another lower level guy) and send them to CWS for Jose Quintana.
Mets Get: Cutch for OF giving them a pretty powerful lineup and rotation to compete with the Nats and Cubs.
WSox Get: Conforto, another young rocket arm to go with Giolito, Kopech, Fulmer, and Lopez, and a young SS to pair with Moncada.
Pirates Get: Matz and Quintana. A rotation of Cole, Quintana, Matz, Taillon, and Kuhl would be really solid and would allow them to deal Cole when he gets close to FA. Bell could play RF until Meadows is ready.
Thoughts?
prich
I like the idea of matz for cutch, but I don’t think they would trade matz and the elbow issues will not go well with the pirates. Also if I am the pirates, I don’t get Quintana, but I trade polanco, because he is a sell high candidate and get stroman from Jays or gausman from the Os + prospects. Pittsburg will also need a first base bat such as carter to make lineup better
sagbagels
conforto and matz for cutch is not going to happen keep dreaming..if it does then its a huge loss for the mets…you’re just a wishful pirates fan
swartnp7
You are correct, I am a wishful Pirates fan.
Steve Phillips, Hollandsworth, and Stearns seemed to like the deals when I pitched them yesterday/this morning. Not sure, but I don’t think any of them are wishful Pirates fans.
Feel free to adjust it as you see fit. But each team satisfies a need and deals from an area of strength. If you want to add a prospect with Cutch, cool, do it.
Allows Mets to compete NOW.
Allows Pirates to compete NOW while giving them future flexibility.
Allows CWS to continue their awesome re-build.
sagbagels
umm obviously you dunno what the mets needs are..they have 8 OF’s on the 40 man…they need bullpen… why the hell would i care what those analysts think? you’re kind of a tool
swartnp7
“umm obviously you dunno what the mets needs are..they have 8 OF’s on the 40 man”
The Mets brought it up, not me.
“why the hell would i care what those analysts think?”
I guess I should apply the same logic to you, especially if you simply resort to name calling in each post.
prich
It’s not dreaming. Mets are win now and you only use 3 pitchers in postseason and matz is probably the odd man out. Not sure if matz will win you more games than lugo or gsellman
Dookie Howser, MD
Cubs used 4 starters last year. Much more common to use 4 than 3.
chesteraarthur
might wanna wait til the postseason and see what their health looks like before you just declare matz as the odd man out. Recovery from TOS is less than certain
padam
Why would the Mets do such a deal? Two OF’ers they’re trying to get rid of because they are FA’s next year and you think they’d move the young, cheap talent for an aging OF’er who barely plays a good CF? And Matz, who would give them a home discount contract because he’s from NY?
Funny…but one can dream I guess.
sagbagels
mets need a better return than dilson herrera or this is egg on mets’ face
adshadbolt
Conforto, matz and peter Alonso for cutch and Watson
staypuft
Maybe if Cutch was still good
forwhomjoshbelltolls
With all due respect to Conforto, the Pirates have no need for another young outfielder unless they already have a third team lined up to trade pitching for Conforto.
Any deal has to involve a pitcher and if Bruce comes back to balance salaries, that would be a good fit while Meadows finishes up his AAA stint.
dematteo42282
I didnt read all the comments…so i dont know if this had been said..
But regardless of a trade…a cf option is needed….gerrardo parra from colorado seems realistic….modest salary and can split time with Lagares