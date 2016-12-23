Mike Napoli To Rangers Reportedly A “Strong Possibility”

There’s a “strong possibility” that in the wake of Edwin Encarnacion’s three-year agreement with the Indians, free-agent slugger Mike Napoli will land with the Rangers, reports MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan (on Twitter). While there’s no deal done between the two sides, Sullivan adds that there are indications that talks between the two sides are “hot.” Earlier today, Jim Bowden of ESPN and MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM tweeted that the Rangers had become the front-runners for Napoli now that Cleveland is out of the mix.
Napoli, 35, would give the Rangers a needed option at first base and/or designated hitter. Texas lost Prince Fielder due to persistent neck issues earlier in 2016, and longtime Ranger Mitch Moreland has already inked a one-year deal with the Red Sox this winter. Napoli, as previously noted, is a known commodity for Rangers GM Jon Daniels and manager Jeff Banister, as he enjoyed a highly productive 35-game run with the Rangers in 2015 after being acquired from the Red Sox in an August swap and spent the 2011-12 seasons there as well.
Napoli hit .295/.396/.513 with the 2015 Rangers and went on to bat a solid .239/.335/.465 with a career-high 34 homers for the Indians this past year. That gives Napoli a .246/.342/.471 batting line and 39 home runs in 736 regular-season plate appearances dating back to when he was acquired by the Rangers in 2015. However, it’s also worth noting that Napoli was dreadful down the stretch for Cleveland in 2016, hitting just .157/.292/.279 over his final 40 games of the season. He also failed to turn things around in the postseason, hitting .173/.232/.288 as Cleveland made a deep run to Game 7 of the World Series against the Cubs.
Comments
Ezlove
He is always there for the Rangers when they need him
Joshkind82
Nap-O-Lee Nap-O-Lee. I can hear it already.
acarneglia
Party At NAPOLIS
madmanTX
Expected move and logical if kind of unexciting.
Get in the Hawper
1 year/$10 million is my guess.
VermontsFinest
Na. 1 yea/ 8.5 mill.
Get in the Hawper
That’s what TX has offered, I think he is holding out for $10. TX needs him now so figuring they’ll pony up
gozurman1
Sooooo, Napoli signs and they DFA Dragmire again and he gets claimed by……..the Pirates again??? Poor guy…..
vinscully16
Good pickup. Napoli knows how to win.
Nick Ottino
Obviously there is no fit/room but i would love to see Napoli back in Boston. This guy brings so much off the field.
Michael Macaulay-Birks
I wish Boston had a spot for him, one of my favorite recent Red Sox players
gomerhodge71
Maybe you’ve forgotten about Allen Craig? Or maybe you’ve just tried to forget about him?
B-Strong
He was one of my favs too, but hes hard to watch. You know hes gonna go up there and strike out every night. You just dont know how many times. Im so glad they didnt resign him. We already have jbj to look forward to being our designated out guy.
CursedRangers
This is great for the Rangers. Napoli has incredible clubhouse leadership, the Ranger fans love him, and he allows the Rangers to have much needed payroll flexibility for next year.
ScottCarriere
One of my favorite players. Good luck .
jfcampbell
Please note, though Fielder can’t play anymore, he hasn’t actually retired. Doing so would void the remainder of his fat contract.
davidcoonce74
No, but he can be removed from the 40-man roster. That’s what Baltimore did all those years ago with Albert Belle.