MLBTR Poll: Where Will Edwin Encarnacion End Up?

With negotiations seemingly taking place in earnest for free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion, let’s see where the MLBTR readership sees things heading. These are the reported suitors that are still trying to land him (in alphabetical order):
Astros: Houston long seemed like a clear possibility, but various other moves made a big strike for Encarnacion appear unlikely. But the ’Stros could still clear the way for a big bat, especially if the team ends up dealing other pieces to add a starter.
Athletics: A true dark horse, the A’s have always had the need for a big bat, but were a questionable fit in terms of budget. Just how high Oakland is willing to bid isn’t known, but it now seems clear that the team is firmly in the hunt.
Blue Jays: The incumbent Jays are said to be fading as a destination, but Encarnacion’s camp has long suggested its his preference to stay in Toronto, and it’s still possible that he could fit.
Indians: Fresh off a World Series appearance, Cleveland has a bit more budget flexibility than usual and could certainly stand to add a significant hitter to the middle of its order. We’ve heard varying suggestions of the organization’s willingness to spend, but the latest indication is that the Indians are pushing to land EE.
Rangers: Texas remains arguably the best fit on paper, even if its front office has repeatedly poured cold water on the likelihood of such a big signing for the past several weeks.
Other: Encarnacion’s agent, Paul Kinzer, says that there are at least six teams to have made three or four-year offers, noting that National League clubs have been involved as well. The Rockies and Cardinals appear to be the most sensible N.L. possibilities, with Colorado acknowledging that it’s at least monitoring the market and reports suggesting that St. Louis may take a look as well.
While at least five American League teams are now known to be in pursuit, it’s imaginable that others, too, have entered the bidding (or, perhaps, still will). The Mariners, Orioles, and Red Sox are among the organizations that could conceivably still be involved (though Boston has quite recently downplayed that possibility).
So, now’s the time to enter your bets: which team is most likely to land the best remaining free agent? (Order randomized; link for app users.)
Comments
OaklandAsbaseball
It’s going to be the As
hammertime510
I think so, too. They’ll probably offer him a 5 year deal..
pukelit
I think it would be cool to see but I doubt it would happen they would never spend that kind of money
philip1127
I’m a cardinal fan but I don’t think that’s a good fit for the Cardinals where will he play
justinkm19
Why would he agree to go to Oakland?
jp2613
in this stage of his career, he wants to play for a contender, sorry but the A’s are far from that, just stating truth
chuckymorris
I think he goes to the Cardinals, even though I despise them
cardinalfanforever
I don’t understand why so many people hate the Cardinals. Isn’t every team playing trying to get to the playoffs every year? And just because the Cardinals succeed at that 90% of the time, is no reason to hate them in my opinion. They are only doing what every team is trying to do. They don’t win the World Series every year. But they are successful at getting to the playoffs each and every year.
chuckymorris
I don’t like them because I’m a Cubs fan. Simple lol
politicsNbaseball
As a dodger fan I don’t hate the cardinals even if you guys own us in the playoffs.
cardinalfanforever
And I have nothing but respect for the Dodgers. I really have no explanation on why the Cardinals own the Dodgers in the playoffs and also beat up on Clayton Kershaw almost every time they faced him in the playoffs. On paper it makes no sense. It is all mental I believe. And I always tell people my two favorite teams are the St. Louis Cardinals and whoever is playing the Cubs Lol. JK
MB923
Are you new to sports or something? What you said about the Cardinals can be said about many professional sports teams both currently and in the past including the Yankees, Red Sox, Patriots, Dodgers, Lakers.
hojostache
I dislike the Cardinals mostly because their fans often come off as, “we are the best fans in baseball…it’s just a fact.” They aren’t violent or aggressive like some of the other fan bases, and you can grab a beer with them…so that’s good at least. The Cardinals as an org have solid ownership and they run a top-notch organization, and I have nothing but respect for how they run their team.
jays_fan91
anyone else notice the Indians didn’t win the world series?
jrwhite21
Makes sense.
jwillis0326
Cleveland isn’t “Fresh off a World Series win.”
bucketheadsdad
You beat me to it. I’d love to be coming off of a WS win.
If we can figure out how to fit him into the budget, it would be HUGE. Brantley comes back healthy, and plug EE into the lineup, they’d be very good again this year.
jwillis0326
Absolutely! They will spend money when they see it necessary, Bourn and Swisher for examples. They didn’t work out but they aren’t at the level that EE is.
joshb600
Indians “fresh off a world series win” lol.
Every day I see spelling, grammar and statistical errors. And I see completely wrong things like this. What happened to the editing?
plushgreengator
Being “first” and “scooping” the competition trumps factual and grammatical accuracy nowadays.
Jeff Todd
Please, track all of the egregious errors you have found and send them to us. Is timeliness important to MLBTR? Yes, of course. But the notion that we’re blowing past facts or ignoring grammar for “scoops” is just absurd.
I have participated in intensely edited writing processes. Errors slip through despite the most stringent efforts.
seanwh01
So do jobs
Jeff Todd
Hum?
dmoyer31
Honestly, Jeff, I hope you’re not taking this too seriously. I’m sure the vast majority, myself included, appreciate you and all the other writers for your efforts, errorless or not. This site is awesome and I’m sure even the pessimists agree deep down, or they wouldn’t be here in the first place. I don’t know about anyone else, but I make mistakes in my job all the time. Last time I checked, perfection isn’t a requirement of any profession.
pukelit
What?
Jeff Todd
I’m not. I just wanted to explain my perspective. Appreciate it!
politicsNbaseball
I don’t mind the errors. I’ve been reading this site for years you guys are the best
thisbaezkid
Being “first” and “Scooping” in an article that has a poll asking the community where they think someone will sign. Yes, truly both of those things. 10/10 analysis.
mike156
If the site is so awful, so intolerable to read, you don’t have to force yourself. You think things don’t get out the door without errors, especially when in a rush? I’ve read books by Nobel Prize winners that were peer edited that had obvious mistakes. Give the man a break for trying to serve the needs of a community, and most of the time doing it far better than any of us.
Pihc123
I was hoping it was true and it was just a. Nightmare the tribe lost.
mike156
Agreed. It’s rough. I had this memory, I was sure was accurate, of Miller slicing through the heart of the Cubs lineup in the 9th in just 12 pitches, and then being mobbed on the field by his Yankee teammates…and they even brought Mo back to present the trophy…..
Then, I woke up, and realized…
Jeff Todd
We edit our own writing, same as ever. Mistakes are inevitable. I try to avoid them and own them when they occur.
As everyone has kindly pointed out: no, the Indians did not end up victorious in the 2016 World Series. Yes, I did write that for some reason.
legit1213
Stop making mistakes, Jeff. You’re a robot, expected to adhere to the critical writing software that has been programmed by your creator. And also to be a fan of all 30 teams simultaneously.
Is that too much to ask? J/k, you’re still my favorite.
Jeff Todd
Yessss! Ha.
pd14athletics
Why is everyone in such a huff over typos? I’m personally just upset about MLBTR being correct about the A’s signing Matt Joyce (put that money towards a CF!). I’ll feel a lot better about things if we signed EE though!
Red_Line_9
Jeff, Ive been around this site for 10 years or more..and you’re the one contributor that will have a direct conversation about anything pertaining to the actual structure and writing. In the earlier days this felt more like a coffee house where the readers had that “co-ownership” feeling. I have a slight journalism background, and in the times I felt like a contributor was inserting themselves in the story…you and others were willing to discuss it without venom either coming from me or the staff. I think everyone wanted to see it succeed and be the best. A few times I learned about your process…and that itself allowed me to have more acceptance and tolerance. The site has grown amazingly since the early days.
What I’d really like to remind others is to look at the value against cost. Most of these contributors have been working regular careers and moonlighting here…if Im not mistaken, Jeff, I believe you’re an attorney.
Anyway….mlbtr is a valuable resource and its a great place to spend a few minutes.
Jeff Todd
Thanks for your thoughtful comment. I don’t know that I’m the only one willing to discuss it, so much as I make a habit of checking the comments to identify my mistakes : )
Actually, Steve and I are full-time employees of the site (and thus more open to criticism for professional failings). I quit my old lawyerin’ job four years ago, though I am still a member of the bar.
Astros_fan_84
Sounds like a great job. I love how the site is very substance oriented. It’s the best place I’ve found online for baseball hard news.
ErnestoFigueroa87
That’s what I want to know!
Even on the sister sites.
plushgreengator
So the Cubs winning the World Series was just a dream, after all?
Kayrall
I knew it was too good to be true.
wiggysf
I think the cubs won the World Series.
livinlarge
And by “Indians: Fresh off a Wold series win” you mean 3 out of 7, you are correct. Ha
livinlarge
World
jimbenwal
Ahh, i guess you make typos too.
politicsNbaseball
Haha so perfect
dstuart
Cleveland blew a 3-1 lead
KG25Baseball
It doesn’t say fresh off a World Series win it says appearance
Jeff Todd
I edited it.
thisbaezkid
It was fixed prior to your comment.
bleacherbum
Oakland
dewssox79
cards
systemfan3
Edwin needs to sign a one year deal in a hitter friendly ballpark, say Texas or Colorado, hit 50 bombs, and then sign a bigger deal next year when the market is (most likely) more in his favor. It has worked for other guys like Fowler, Desmond, even Beltre.
bluejaysfan
This comment makes so much sense. The 1B/DH market is not as robust next year. I feel EE and Bautista could benefit from this. Wouldn’t hurt either if they both came back to Toronto one year deals
stinkfinger
EE needs to sign a long term deal now. He is coming off a great season. He’ll be turning 34yrs. I don’t think he chances getting hurt or having a bad season or a mix of both. 4 year deal at $20-$23mil avg. I love him going to Cleveland, if they want to spend that kind of money. A huge veteran bat in that line-up, with all their pitching and young position players would really galvanize the team and provide a nice balance, IMO. Of course there are other cheaper options, but this is the move to make. The Royals are treading water and may sell off pieces if they’re not in contention by the trade deadline, maybe before. Minnesota is Minnesota. Chicago is rebuilding. Detroit might sell, trim payroll, not sure on how far they go or who goes. I think Cleveland can run this division for the next few years, and EE would go a long way to make that fruition.
SandyAlomar
I anticipate something like that with the Tribe. They can’t give him what he is asking, however, they can give him a year where he will be able to go out and sign a good deal for a couple of years. After eating a bit of Johnson’s contract and paying Napoli seven mil plus three mil in milestones, the Indians were already paying their first baseman 17 million last year. We a few more dollars from the playoffs 25 mil is not unrealistic.
mattang
why cant nats sign him i know zim makes a lot of money but 1st base us only weakness you put him ahead of harper watch out
Matt Galvin
But thry have Zimmerman. Cardinals,Red Sox,Indians,Baltimore,Tampa Bay,Miami,Astros..
Francisco
If it were Oakland they probably give opt out after one year. Which may be best for EE and Oakland.
Ted
And lose that draft pick for one year of EE? Oakland doesn’t have the revenue to give up drafts picks on one year deals.
chesteraarthur
Why isn’t “other”, ‘mystery team”? It’s always mystery team.
cheesenugget2
Come on A’s. Do it!
J. BOO
I must say that on occasion there are errors in these articles. However, 9 times out of 10 one of the guys from MLBTR acknowledges in the comments, thanks the grammar police and edits quickly. I find that to be pretty cool! This is my favorite site… Keep up the great work!!!
Also, I picked EE heading to the Astros on the FA pick ’em and although I believe I have only placed 5 FA to the correct team, I will stand by my choice.
SandyAlomar
If the Tribe lands EE, does that make them the favorite in the AL over the Red Sox?
madmanTX
If it isn’t Texas, then they’ll go running to sign Napoli.
JDGoat
EE, I’ve accepted that you are leaving and am fine with that. But for the love of God, please don’t sign with the trash that is known as the Texas Rangers
jochilz
Lol speaking of trash, time to go throw some more on the field? The Jays are done
JDGoat
Wow good one
Rumncoke
To old he is only worth 1-2 year deal.
unpaidobserver
I said Jays. A’s only one with a protected first rounder, and can’t see them as being more than a foil.
One thing is, the Raiders definitely moving to Las Vegas. Maybe that means the City of Oakland is giving the A’s that money to build a new facility?
dust44
Indians and in 2-3 years of that 5-6 year deal it will b a huge mistake
Red_Line_9
Would have liked to see the Rockies in the poll to gauge where others are on that…because it seems as legit to me as anything.
Bank On It
Cardinals
Daniel6194
Indians or cardinals
JKurk22
Indians make the most sense to me, but whether that happens is another story.
2birdsonthebat
Hope the cardinals … But not going to happen that will not help are defense at all ….. Love that bat …. Mo will not pull the trigger on that one !! I could see trade with the Sox’s we could use Frazier he plays a good third base hits with a lot of power his average sucks but I would take a chance on him this is a big year for him he needs big numbers this year …. That means big money next year …. We need a big stick in the middle ….. Come on Mo …make a move !!!
charlienutlikka
he will be in boston as a red sox soon
angelsfan4life412
the rays as a mystery team