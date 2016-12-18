NL East Notes: Klentak, Marlins, Swanson, Mets

Some news from around the NL East…

The Marlins have assembled their bullpen based on talent, fit and availability, without any specific regard to balance between left-handers and right-handers. As a result, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro notes, Miami could head into 2017 with an entirely right-handed relief corps. Hunter Cervenka and Elvis Araujo are the only southpaw relievers on the Marlins' 40-man roster and either could potentially win a job in Spring Training, though both pitchers are way down depth chart at this point.

Dansby Swanson is "as close to untouchable as any Brave right now," David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution writes, as John Hart and John Coppolella are both very impressed by the young shortstop's on-field talents and off-the-field intangibles. "I don't think you can put any playables or comparisons on him, I just know we're better with him, and the whole is greater than the parts. This is a special guy that makes people around him better," Coppolella said. The White Sox reportedly wanted Swanson as part of a Chris Sale trade package earlier this offseason but the Braves refused to part with the former first overall draft pick. The Mets are known to be shopping outfielders, though MLB.com's Mike Petriello notes that even if New York deals one of Jay Bruce, Curtis Granderson or Michael Conforto, it still creates an issue since neither Granderson or Conforto project as a good defensive center fielder. Petriello instead proposes that the Mets could move two outfielders (either the two veterans, or Conforto with one of Granderson or Bruce to garner a bigger trade return) and then acquire an actual center fielder to properly fill the job.