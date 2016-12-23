Orioles Interested In Rajai Davis

The Orioles have interest in free-agent outfielder Rajai Davis as the team looks to add some speed to its outfield mix, reports Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun. The O’s have previously been linked to Angel Pagan amidst their search for a corner outfielder/leadoff man, but Encina writes that the team’s interest in Davis may have surpassed its interest in Pagan at this point.
Davis, 36, enjoyed a solid season with the Indians in 2016. While his two-run homer off Aroldis Chapman in Game 7 of the World Series might be what most fans associate with the 11-year veteran, strong glovework and exceptional baserunning are what made Davis such a valuable commodity in Cleveland last year. In 495 plate appearances, Davis batted just .249/.306/.388, and though he did slug a career-best 12 homers, his strikeout rate climbed to a career-high 21.4 percent. Davis uncharacteristically struggled against left-handed pitching last year despite boasting a very solid .288/.343/.437 slash against southpaws in his career.
Capable of playing all three outfield positions, Davis was a passable though unspectacular option in left field and center field with Cleveland in 2016 (depending on one’s preferred metric/method of evaluation). He’d be in line mostly for corner work with the Orioles, due to Adam Jones’ presence in center field, and could reasonably function in a platoon capacity with Hyun Soo Kim if Baltimore isn’t keen on giving Kim a chance against left-handed pitching in 2017. (Kim received just 22 plate appearances against southpaws last year.) Of course, Davis may well be looking for a more significant role, and his respectable defense and prowess on the bases plus a lack of proven options on the roster could allow that to materialize in Baltimore.
Davis’ 43 stolen bases in 2016 not only led the American League — they were more than twice as many as the Orioles’ entire roster mustered over the life of the regular season. Baltimore, somewhat stunningly, managed just 19 stolen bases on the year in 2016. That’s the lowest single-season total of any team since the Tigers stole just 17 bases as a team all the way back in 1972. And, Davis’ baserunning value extends beyond his raw stolen base numbers, as Fangraphs rated him as the game’s second-best baserunner last year, trailing only Billy Hamilton, due largely to his ability to take extra bases in non-stealing situations (going first to third, second to home, etc.).
Baltimore has reportedly been in talks with Mark Trumbo for quite some time about a return to play right field, although the team could conceivably add Trumbo and an outfielder, electing to use Trumbo primarily as a DH while deploying more defensively gifted options in the outfield. Pagan, too, would provide a solid defensive option with a bit of speed — albeit less than Davis — though it’s not entirely clear what the asking price for either Davis or Pagan is at this juncture. That, of course, will factor heavily into Baltimore’s thought process — especially if talks with Trumbo continue and/or intensify in the weeks to come.
Comments
Deke
I’ve always like Rajai Davis since I first noticed him with SF but just now realized he started with The Pirates. Ever since he left SF, if I switched on a game and he was playing, I’d watch because I don’t think there’s nothing more exciting than watching someone leg out a triple and there’s always a chance he’ll do it.
A lot of fans always seem more excited by someone who crushes the ball out of the park but to me the triple is the most exciting offensive play in the game, well maybe an inside the park home run is more exciting but we don’t get to see them all that often.
Zombo
Rajai only had 160 ABs for the Giants, with only one triple. Way back in ’07. Helluva memory you have there.
Deke
I remember him being super fast for SF but not much of a hitter, I don’t remember any triples at SF but surprised he only had one.
Since then I’ve watched him play in games for other teams like Oakland, Jays, Detroit and of course Cleveland. If he was in a game I’d watch it just hoping to watch him leg out a triple or steal a base. He’s fun to watch run.
Was he the ONLY guy to actually steal off Lester in the WS?? I don’t remember. I vaguely remember thinking “THAT is how you run on Lester, take a big lead and just freaking go first pitch” and I think it was Rajai. Too many guys seemed to be in two minds about it and getting one way leads back to first.
slimjones92
Couldn’t agree more Deke. Same reason Jose Reyes quickly became my one of my favorites. The level of energy instantly makes fans gravitate towards them.
SandyAlomar
Loved Rajai in Cleveland. I hope the team thinks about the speed element they are losing. This was a big part of their success last year, not just stolen bases but base running in general. Napoli was very good at this as well. I hope they find some wheels to come off the bench as a backup OF.
bjbossman
they need defense in CF right now. Badly.
seamaholic
The Indians? Naquin is fine.
bjbossman
He’s a train wreck defensively.
Plus he’s bound for some offensive regression wit that BABIP.
Matt Galvin
Bradley Zimmer? James Rasmey? Greg Allen?
bjbossman
CLE is probably gonna regret keeping Zimmer over Frazier.
slimjones92
Plus doesn’t seem like Cleveland is very committed to him, since they didn’t even give him a chance to prove he’s more than a platoon player. I had Naquin on my fantasy team this yr, and he was great, aside from the fact they would shelter him so much he would only play 4-5 times a week maximum. Don’t understand that strategy, when else are they gonna find out what he’s capable of?
jmace2710
they wouldn’t have andrew miller then…frazier was the headline piece going back to nyy
osfan77
Greg Allen is so underrated imo
stryk3istrukuout
He’s definitely an intriguing player. Could steal 40 bags with his eyes closed. It’s a shame his plate discipline and defense isn’t great because he would be quite the asset. The guy’s going to finish his career with over 400 steals in less than 5000 plate appearances. For reference, Ichiro has 508 stolen bases in twice as many plate appearances. Outside of Billy Hamilton and Jarrod Dyson, he’s probably the best base stealer in the league. I am surprised more contenders don’t salivate at the thought of utilizing his speed.
Deke
I agree, I would want him back in SF in a heartbeat but I have no faith in our hitting coach to help poor hitters hit well.
wiggysf
We need to fire bam bam
davidcoonce74
Not a great player but a useful 4th outfielder. Usually hits lefties well, runs well. Can’t throw.
bjbossman
Let’s talk about that “strong glovework.”
He was ok on the mertrics.
And if he was still “strong” CLE is the world champs. Plain and simple. He played CF like a little leaguer in game 7.
Deke
What was he like the rest of the season? I didn’t see a lot of his games but he never seemed to have as bad glove work as he had in the WS, that’s not the Rajai I’ve seen but not seen a lot of his games since he left SF. Just a few here and there.
Is that the reason Cleveland doesn’t want him?
bjbossman
-.2 RngR
-.3 ErrR
1.3 UZR
3.6 UZR/150
My guess it’s gonna be money more than anything else. CLE is probably pretty tapped out after EE.
Deke
Thanks for the info. Well I hope he gets a lot of game time wherever he goes. I saw those stats above about how quickly he’s likely to get to 400 stolen bases. That’s nuts!!
bjbossman
I’m sure he will. He’s still a useful player.
seamaholic
Terrible buy right now unless he’s super cheap. Basically his only interesting skill is stolen bases, and that tends to go all at once. He’s in his mid-30’s and is beyond overdue for that to happen. Once it does, he’s not a major league player.
blackbirdsports
I know he’s like 70 in baseball years but he kind of fits.
HarveyD82
hell somehow end up in Toronto with all the ex pirates
richmond20657
Would rather go with rule 5 and Rickard .
MatthewBaltimore23
Get him O’s!
citycat
Jeez Metrics……just print and wipe.
stymeedone
Come back to Detroit. We have an opening in CF and need the speed. Collins can spell you against tough Righties.