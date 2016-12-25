Orioles Rumors: Trumbo, Carter, Alvarez, Saunders, Wieters

The latest from Baltimore, courtesy of Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com:

The Orioles’ reported interest in free agent first baseman Chris Carter is at least somewhat “exaggerated,” according to Kubatko, who does note that adding him or re-signing fellow designated hitter type Pedro Alvarez is possible. The team’s focus is still on re-signing Mark Trumbo , even though it pulled its offer to him off the table last week, and will only turn to Carter, Alvarez or another slugger if he goes elsewhere. Unlike Trumbo, who figures to land a multiyear pact, either Carter or Alvarez would likely have to take a one-year deal to end up with the Orioles. Alvarez did that last offseason with Baltimore, which inked him to a pact featuring a guaranteed $5.75MM in March. The lefty-swinging 29-year-old went on to slash .249/.322/.504 with 22 homers in 376 plate appearances. If Alvarez returns to the Orioles for a second go-around, it seems he’d share the DH spot with the right-handed Trey Mancini .

The O's are still interested in free agent outfielder Michael Saunders, to whom they were linked at the Winter Meetings, but they'd prefer him on a one-year contract. Interestingly, Kubatko heard at the meetings that Saunders failed a pre-agreement physical with the Orioles, though two people in the organization denied that. Health is nonetheless a concern with Saunders, who missed a combined 237 games from 2014-15 before appearing in a career-high 140 contests last season. Plus, as Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan noted last winter amid negotiations between Baltimore and right-hander Yovani Gallardo, the Orioles are "notorious medical sticklers."

As expected, the Orioles' signing of catcher Welington Castillo essentially closed the door on Matt Wieters' lengthy tenure with the organization, per Kubatko. The O's were neither willing to meet agent Scott Boras' demands nor wait around until the new year, when Wieters is likely to sign, to settle their situation behind the plate. They'll now go with Castillo and Caleb Joseph in the short term as they await the arrival of big-hitting prospect Chance Sisco.