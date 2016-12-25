Orioles Rumors: Trumbo, Carter, Alvarez, Saunders, Wieters

The latest from Baltimore, courtesy of Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com:
- The Orioles’ reported interest in free agent first baseman Chris Carter is at least somewhat “exaggerated,” according to Kubatko, who does note that adding him or re-signing fellow designated hitter type Pedro Alvarez is possible. The team’s focus is still on re-signing Mark Trumbo, even though it pulled its offer to him off the table last week, and will only turn to Carter, Alvarez or another slugger if he goes elsewhere. Unlike Trumbo, who figures to land a multiyear pact, either Carter or Alvarez would likely have to take a one-year deal to end up with the Orioles. Alvarez did that last offseason with Baltimore, which inked him to a pact featuring a guaranteed $5.75MM in March. The lefty-swinging 29-year-old went on to slash .249/.322/.504 with 22 homers in 376 plate appearances. If Alvarez returns to the Orioles for a second go-around, it seems he’d share the DH spot with the right-handed Trey Mancini.
- The O’s are still interested in free agent outfielder Michael Saunders, to whom they were linked at the Winter Meetings, but they’d prefer him on a one-year contract. Interestingly, Kubatko heard at the meetings that Saunders failed a pre-agreement physical with the Orioles, though two people in the organization denied that. Health is nonetheless a concern with Saunders, who missed a combined 237 games from 2014-15 before appearing in a career-high 140 contests last season. Plus, as Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan noted last winter amid negotiations between Baltimore and right-hander Yovani Gallardo, the Orioles are “notorious medical sticklers.”
- As expected, the Orioles’ signing of catcher Welington Castillo essentially closed the door on Matt Wieters’ lengthy tenure with the organization, per Kubatko. The O’s were neither willing to meet agent Scott Boras’ demands nor wait around until the new year, when Wieters is likely to sign, to settle their situation behind the plate. They’ll now go with Castillo and Caleb Joseph in the short term as they await the arrival of big-hitting prospect Chance Sisco.
Comments
James_07
For Christmas I want the Cardinals to sign Mark Trumbo.
skipstephens
Me too.
davidcoonce74
Trumbo isn’t really a NL player though. His defense anywhere – even at first – is really bad.
EndinStealth
Are you a Cubs fan?
stl_cards16
Yuck. Please no Trumbo. We haven’t been that bad, Santa.
JayceInCase
He just doesn’t seem Cardinal-like. He would be much better suited to play in Colorado.
politicsNbaseball
Isn’t Colorado moving one of there surplus outfielders to first?
honeybunchesofOs
For Christmas I want a big trade to happen…. to any team. I’m sick of only football and basketball news
rivera42
Sorry Boras, you’re not getting a huge deal for Wieters. It would probably be best to ink a one year, prove it deal a la Desmond.
MaineSkin
The Os took a ton of heat for their contract killing medicals, but other teams should get on board w/their process. I cannot recall the name, but they were hit hard on by the media when they pulled the contract of that closer who eventually signed with TB, was bad and then sent to the DL. Not Balfour…anyway, the Os are setting a trend even if it’s not in the Christmas spirit.
Reflect
They aren’t taking heat for their medical policy, they are taking heat for their tendency to publicly leak medical results and tank the players value with other teams. They can be as strict as they want but they should be more responsible.
59atreyU
I would love to see Trumbo go to the Rockies
mike156
I realize that there will be some catching-needy team out there who will want Wieters, but it’s a huge roll of the dice to pay him whatever Boras must be asking. We are talking catcher playing at 31, who, hasn’t stood out since 2011/2012. And “stood out” is about the best we can do. He’s not, and never had been a superstar. Realistically, the best you can hope from him, unless he proves otherwise, is that he can solid and useful at a difficult position. That’s not bad, but Boras has compared Wieters to Pudge. Um, no.