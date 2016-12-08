Padres Interested In Jose Iglesias, Hanser Alberto

The Padres have asked a variety of teams about potential shortstop options, MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell tweets. One player who’s on their list is Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias, who Detroit GM Al Avila said yesterday was drawing interest.
Iglesias, 26, would give the Padres a defense-first option at shortstop, likely leaving the Tigers to entrust the position to Dixon Machado. Iglesias has two years of control remaining, and is projected to make $3.2MM this year through the arbitration process. He batted a modest .255/.306/.336 in 513 plate appearances last year, but, as usual, he produced good value with his glove, with an 11.6 UZR and +3 Defensive Runs Saved.
Cassavell adds that the Padres are still have interest in Hanser Alberto of the Rangers, who has lately been mentioned as a possible trade fit for San Diego for outfielder Travis Jankowski. Like Iglesias, Alberto profiles as a defense-first shortstop. He’s inexperienced, however, and hasn’t hit at all in his brief big-league opportunities, batting .194/.204/.226 in 162 plate appearances in the Majors. He is, however, likely quite familiar to Padres GM A.J. Preller, who was in the Rangers organization when Alberto signed in 2009.
Comments
Sokane
Interesting. I’m not opposed as a Tigers fan. Machado will at least be similar with the glove and may have a shot to hit a bit better.
Not familiar with the Pads system tho. Do they have a spare CF, catcher and/or relief arm?
banksy_
I would think Gettys + would get the conversation started. He has the tools to be a ‘plus’ CF, but might find his home in RF where he could be a spectacular defender.
TheIncident
The 10th best prospect (according to MLB.com) in a very deep system for a punchless SS with only two years of control left? Plus more? And that’s just to get the conversation started? That makes sense for the Padres because…?
herbsauce
A gold glove-caliber defender for a prospect not close to the top-100 would be a steal for San Diego.
Eric
I don’t think the Tigers would trade him for Gettys. The Tigers are looking more for MLB-ready guys, IMO. I think Jankowski would be ideal, though I realize the Tigers may have to throw in a bit more on their end to make that happen.
tippin
Most likely it would be Jankowski and a low level prospect. The Tigers would have to throw in a low level pitching prospect too to make it work.
Eric
The Tigers farm system is pretty much only pitching prospects, so I’m sure they could throw one the Padres way.
banksy_
…because this would alleviate that black hole we have on our IF with a Gold Glove caliber SS? I’m guessing that was the rest of your statement, right?
I’m not disputing that Gettys is a solid piece, but he’s also one I see as expendable given the high risk nature of his future development, the fact that we have a promising future OF of Renfroe, Margot, Jank, and Dickerson, and the glaring need for a starting caliber SS.
TheWestCoastRyan
It doesn’t matter what Iglesias is. He’s a free agent in 2 years. Why would the rebuilding Padres trade anything of long-term value for that?
TheWestCoastRyan
Or, we could just wait two years and then sign Iglesias away from you guys without giving up anything. Ever think about that?
banksy_
We can recapture value if he leaves thru FA, or resign him. You aren’t getting a starting caliber SS on the cheap, especially not one of Gold Glove caliber, and Gettys is far from a sure thing.
banksy_
I’m a Padres fan, ever think about that?
tippin
Ryan-You seem to think it’s really easy to sign a former all star SS who will be in the prime of his career in a couple years. Why not get him now, have two years to figure out if he’s a keeper or not, and try to extend him in year two if he looks good? I like the idea of an outfield of Jank, Margot, Dickerson, and Renfroe too, but we need a SS in a bad way. If we could trade Gettys and another prospect for Iglesias and a pitching prospect, I’d like that more than giving up Jank, but the Tigers need a CF now. Not in 2-3 years when Gettys is ready. The two match up perfectly to make a deal..
TheWestCoastRyan
If he leaves in FA we just traded a bunch of nice prospects to make the team slightly less bad for two years. Unless he takes an extension as part of the trade you ALWAYS assume he will leave as soon as he is able. I don’t expect to get a starting caliber shortstop on the cheap but if we do this we aren’t truly getting a starting caliber shortstop because he will leave before we contend.
TheWestCoastRyan
Even if you are a Padre fan we’re still better off just waiting for two years and then signing Iglesias if we want him so bad.
youknowit
I think Jankowski is too good but fair for Dickerson and maybe throw in a prospect.
youknowit
If they get him it’s because they want to defend for the pitchers this season.
banksy_
Ryan, you’re whole argument is penny wise and pound foolish. When you have a chance to make your ML team better at a reasonable cost, you usually take those opportunities. If Iglesias walks, maybe he turns down a QO. Maybe he is the stopgap until we can develop a SS. You advocated for signing him in 2 years if we really wanted him, so you’d rather give Iglesias 4/65 than trade from a position of strength? That’s absurd in my opinion.
TheWestCoastRyan
“Ryan, you’re whole argument is penny wise and pound foolish.”
your*
“When you have a chance to make your ML team better at a reasonable cost, you usually take those opportunities.”
We need to focus on making the team better long-term, not just for the next two season. And Jankowski isn’t a reasonable cost. He’s more valuable than you’d think.
“If Iglesias walks, maybe he turns down a QO.”
I’m not yet entirely sure how QO’s and draft pick compensation changed with the new CBA, but even then, I’d rather have Travis Jankowski than almost any draft pick.
“Maybe he is the stopgap until we can develop a SS.”
Sardinas and Rondon are serviceable as stopgaps. We’re not going to contend in 2017 and 2018 anyway.
“You advocated for signing him in 2 years if we really wanted him, so you’d rather give Iglesias 4/65 than trade from a position of strength?”
We’re going to have to pay him that much to keep him long-term anyway so yes, I’d definitely rather not give up anything with control and upside in order to do that.
#getsmacked
TheWestCoastRyan
tippin-You seem to think it’s really easy to extend a former all star SS who will be in the prime of his career in a couple years. He’s probably going to sign with whoever offers him the most money so why not just hold onto our prospects, wait two years (which we wouldn’t contend with Iglesias anyway) and then sign him in the offseason? Exact same outcome only one of them lets us keep all our prospects.
vvadnala
I think the Tigers are looking for position player prospects since they have a lot of high-upside prospect arms
tippin
Yup. And they need a CF too. Jankowski for Iglesias and a pitching prospect makes a ton of sense for both sides.
Eric
If the Padres need a major league arm to eat innings, I’m sure the Tigers would happily throw in Sanchez or Pelfrey.
TheWestCoastRyan
Or, we could just wait two years and then sign Iglesias away from you guys without giving up anything. Ever think about that?
Eric
If you’re going to wait two years, Jean Segura is probably your better bet.
stymeedone
do you just not realize you already said that?
TheWestCoastRyan
Cuz it was relevant in both cases
marmaduke
If I was Jose, I would really encourage the deal to be made. I’m dying to get back home.
slasher016
Cozart is immensely available on the cheap.
Brixton
Padres probably arent interested in a rental, if I had to guess
bbatardo
Iglesias is almost a rental.. 2 years of control, Padres probably aren’t competing for 2 years lol
Jonathan Proulx
2 years of control = lease?
herzog
Cozart is signed through 2018.
mattdsmith
Nahhhhh
Pads Fans
If Iglesias hit .255/.306 while playing plus defense for us that would be a huge step up after we watched our shortstops struggle to a .241/.282 slash line while playing bad defense last season. If he rebounds to his career averages then we have our SS for next 2 years. Great fit for us. What would we have to give up to get him? Probably going to want an MLB ready CF since they have Jones penciled in as their starting CF. So Jankowski?
oldleftylong
Jankowski it is. Also a left-handed bat, eh?
Kayrall
That would be selling very low on Jankowski.
zippytms
It’s disingenuous to lump all 2016 Padres SS’s together. Alexi Ramirez spent most of the season manning the post while being the least valuable player in all of MLB by a considerable margin. Luis Sardiñas hit .287/.353/.417 over the final two months of the season. Iglesias may be a tick better with the glove, but if it costs Jankowski, that’s too expensive for only a minor upgrade defensively, who might be a downgrade at the plate.
bartoloshomie
Youre underating Iglesias who is a defensive wiz and has a good bat. A healthy Iggy would do a lot for the Padres. And the Tigers could use Jankowski since they have no speedsters and have poor sefense
dominooh
iglesias,manning add 2 more prospects 4 jankowski
tippin
Iglesias had a bad year last year, but if you look at his career numbers to this point, he could easily be a .280 hitting, gold glove defense caliber SS for us. If it was me, I’d ask for Iglesias and a mid-level pitching prospect (A, or AA) for Jankowski. I’d do that deal in a heartbeat if I was the Padres. We already have Dickerson, Renfroe, and Margot. Gotta give value to get value.
falconsball1993
Matt Manning is the Tigers #1 prospect. Go away.
TheWestCoastRyan
No, a healthy Iggy would do nothing for the Padres. He would become a free agent and sign with someone else before the Padres could realistically contend.
Pads Fans
Iglesias is a big upgrade for us now and nothing says we can’t sign him to an extension. The worst that happens is he rebounds in 2017 to his career norms and we trade him after the season for more than we gave up to get him. AND we probably get another decent prospect along with him that can help us down the road.
TheWestCoastRyan
You NEVER trade for a player assuming you will be able to extend him! EVER! Unless he agrees to an extension as part of the trade you have to assume he will sign elsewhere as soon as he is able and that does nothing for the Padres. There is just no reason for us to give up anything with control and upside for a player who can simply leave after two years.
Pads Fans
Ryan. STFU. You don’t know what you are talking about. He is ALREADY more valuable than Jank is. If we don’t extend him, he still makes us better for the next two seasons at an extremely affordable cost. That makes it worth it to give up something to get him. Pull your head out boy.
TheWestCoastRyan
Hahahaha no. I don’t think I will. I know you are a little slow so let me tell you that you can’t try and bully people into silence just because you don’t agree with them. Now then.
On a one year basis, you could make an argument that Jank is as valuable or more valuable than Iglesias. He is a good leadoff hitter with the potential to be great and his defense helps a team more than you think. And then when you throw in the fact that he is controllable for 5 years as opposed to Iglesias’ 2, you can make a near bulletproof argument that Jank is more valuable.
“He still makes us better for the next two seasons” so? He makes the team slightly less bad for two more years. We still don’t make the playoffs and possibly drop a few spots in the next two drafts. If he takes an extension as part of the trade, then and only THEN is there room for discussion about the matter. But Iglesias is under no obligation to take an extension so we’re basically doomed.
And on top of all that, on the MLB boards you said a few hours ago that we shouldn’t trade for DeSclafani because we aren’t going to contend until 2019 but now you are saying we should trade for Iglesias (who has less control than DeSclafani). So either you’re a hypocrite or you are just being a hater. Which one is it?
Pads Fans
I could make an argument that Jankowski is a 4th OF and won’t start many games once Margot is ready to take over and be closer to reality than you ever are. I believe that he can be a starting CF in the future, but it will have to be with another team because Margot will be our starting CF and Jank does not have the power to play a corner spot. Iglesias already is a starting MLB shortstop who is a 2 WAR improvement in a poor hitting season over our current starting shortstop in his best season.
Here is the bottom line. Iglesias is more of an upgrade at shortstop than we would lose by playing Margot everyday in CF. Soon Margot will be our everyday CF anyway. Why not now?
I was also suggesting that we also get a prospect that can contribute at the MLB level in 2017, 2018 at the latest along with Iglesias. You have conveniently missed that. But then you rarely pay attention to facts.
To say that we cannot extend Iglesias or that extending him has to be part of the trade is simply stupid. Of course we can and we must extend good players at team friendly salaries before they reach free agency in order to compete. If Iglesias won’t extend, we trade him. If he repeats or even gets close to his 2013 and 2015 seasons at the plate we get more for him than we gave up. Plus, we still have the prospect we got along with him.
So please, don’t try to pretend you understand what is going on because its frightfully obvious that you don’t have a clue what is going on.
Pads Fans
WTF are you talking about? I said we shouldn’t trade our starting 3B, our starting 2B, Jankowski AND Espinoza who is our #1 prospect for any one player. I don’t care who he is. One pitcher won’t contribute more to our team than those 4 regardless of how long he is in our system. But hey, go ahead and lie to try to push your agenda.
TheWestCoastRyan
Yes and Iglesias won’t contribute more to our team than Jankowski because he’s not under control long enough for us to realistically contend with him. Even if Jankowski is ultimately made expendable by Margot’s emergence he should still net us a guy who we can control long enough for him to help us when we actually are good.
“But hey, go ahead and lie to try to push your agenda.”
Pot, kettle. Kettle, pot.
TheWestCoastRyan
Jankowski is definitely good enough to be a starting outfielder. But yes, Margot may eventually make him expendable.
If I had the choice between Jankowski or Iglesias for one year, I’d probably take Iglesias because the Padres have plenty of depth at CF but no real solution at shortstop. But when you factor in the fact that Jankowski has 5 years of control vs. Iglesias’ 2, Jank easily has more value. Especially when you consider the fact that the Padres won’t contend while Iglesias is under club control. Iglesias would definitely be an improvement at shortstop, but really all he’d be doing is making the team slightly less bad.
At no point did I say we could not extend Iglesias but you NEVER trade for a player assuming you will be able to extend him. Iglesias isn’t under any obligation to take an extension and has no value to us unless he does. There is no guarantee that Iglesias will bounce back, nor is there any guarantee that we will get more for him than we gave up. 2 years of a guy has more value than half a year of a guy, ceteris paribus.
If you had half a brain you would realize who is in truth the one who doesn’t understand what’s going on. Others see it too. Do yourself a favor and quit while you are far behind.
Pads Fans
Sardinas has had 180 good ab in his career and is a .237 career hitter in 392 ab. IF, and its a big if, he can continue to hit like that then Iglesias is not needed. If he doesn’t then Iglesias, who has hit .300 twice in the majors, 2013 in 109 games and 2015 in 120 games, is a nice fit for us and not that expensive. There is really no downside to picking up Iglesias unless the Tigers want too much for him. Jankowski is a very valuable piece with hs speed and defense so I’m sure Preller would want a decent pitching prospect like Alexander along with Iglesias. Tigers fans, don’t say “but, he’s our #7 prospect”, he rates a 45 on 20-80 scouting scale so a C+ prospect. The same as the Padres 29th best prospect.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Yeah trading for jankowski would require more than just Iglesias. Jankowski still has 5 years of control left, so I would imagine the tigers would also throw in another prospect in order to get the deal done.
TheWestCoastRyan
Iglesias has no value to the Padres without an extension
TheWestCoastRyan
“There is really no downside to picking p Iglesias.”
Wrong again, at least you’re consistent. The downside is trading away players with upside and control for a player who is just going to leave before we can realistically contend. And spare us the “We can extend him” nonsense. Trading for him now is not a prerequisite to signing him, nor does it guarantee he will stay in SD beyond 2018.
Pads Fans
How many times did your mom drop you on the head as a kid? There is no downside in trading a player that will not start for us once Margot is ready for a proven starting MLB shortstop who plays plus plus defense and has hit .300 2 of the last 3 seasons and has 2 years of control plus a prospect. None. In 2018 Jank will be a 4th OF. No matter what you say, Margot is going to be our starting CF and Jank does not have enough power to play the corner spot. I like Jank, but the only way he is anything other than a 4th OF is if he is traded. We must, let me repeat, MUST extend good players that are not yet FA over the next two years or we will never contend. It will just be a revolving door with Myers and Solarte leaving in trade after 2018 while we can still get something for them. So OF COURSE we can extend Iglesias and we have to extend players like him in order to rebuild this team.
TheWestCoastRyan
Oh, so the nurses at the asylum let you out of your padded room so you could use the computer again and the first thing you do is come here to try and talk to me again? Hilarity at its maximum.
The downside is that we could have gotten a player for Jankowski who we actually control for long enough to use them. Like I said before, if he is traded, it must be for a player who is good, controllable and fills a need. Iglesias meets only two of those stipulations.
Sure we CAN extend Iglesias, but he has to actually AGREE to any extension. What if he doesn’t want to play for the Padres? What if he wants to be a free agent and sign with the highest bidder. In the first case, we are screwed. In the second case we’re better off not trading for him and overpaying him in two years. No matter what, trading him does not guarantee that he will stay in SD beyond 2018, nor does it make it any more likely.
I don’t know how you are stupid enough to not see this. Perhaps you spend too much time underwater and got water in the brain. Is that it? You can always use that as an excuse to explain your overt stupidity.
Pads Fans
Iglesias has shown more at the plate than Sardinas has. Two seasons in which he hit .300+. So he is both better defender and a better hitter.
youknowit
Well said. New rule 5 guy and Sardinas sounds like a good combo.
bartoloshomie
Tigers need Jankowski. I would love to see him as a Tiger. Speed and defense!!
McGlynnandjuice
.255/.306 probably drops to something like .240/.280 in Petco, though
Sokane
He had no power in CoPa either. I expect it to be slightly higher without injuries
Eric
Yeah, most of Iggy’s hits are of the infield variety, so it really does not matter where he plays.
zippytms
That means his offensive production will nosedive when he can’t pressure the offense with his speed.
Pads Fans
He is a career .275 /.325 hitter and that probably won’t go down any in Petco since its mostly power hitters that suffer here.
TheWestCoastRyan
Why would the rebuilding Padres want to trade a Gold Glove caliber defender like Jankowski for a two-year rental? It doesn’t matter if he plays shortstop because he won’t be doing it for the Padres while they are actually a good team.
El Duderino
He might not be playing baseball by the time the Padres are a good team… :p
Pads Fans
Trade a light hitting Gold Glove caliber CF for a light hitting Gold Glove caliber shortstop that we could very well extend in 2 years plus a decent prospect that can help us down the road. SS is a more valuable position for us. All in all its a good trade that helps both teams.
TheWestCoastRyan
I’d rather just keep Jankowski and then sign Iglesias in two years.
TheWestCoastRyan
That would be a good trade if the Padres were going to contend in 2017 and 2018 but they are not. Iglesias would have to agree to an extension as part of the trade for it to work.
Pads Fans
Yup that makes lots of sense like everything you say Ryan.
Iglesias will get traded this offseason. The Tigers have already said that they want to start Dixon Machado. Its only a question of who trades for him.
So… We could trade for Iglesias at a minor cost and a position of strength for us, get another prospect as well and either extend him or trade him after 2017 if he won’t agree to an extension, ORRRRR we could suffer through Sardinas and nothing else because we have no MLB ready SS in our system. If we don’t trade for him, we probably don’t get him ever because teams that are competitive extend good players before they are free agents. Extending players before they are free agents has become even more important with the new CBA.
But hey, Ryan says that the Padres have no chance of extending any players, so we should all just give up on this rebuild cause the Padres are just going to let all their good players walk away like Myers who is a free agent in 2020 and Solarte who is a free agent in 2020. May as well trade them now because we CAN’T extend them according to Ryan. Its all over Padres fans.
Pads Fans
So you would rather keep a guy that you know will be a 4th OF for us once Margot is ready than to get a proven MLB starting shortstop plus a prospect? Don’t even try to say that we will play Jank in LF. You know that wont happen. He has zero power. Margot doesn’t have much more power so he wont be moving to LF either. So at some point in 2017 Jank will be a 4th OF if he stays. That might just be opening day.
We won’t sign Iglesias in 2 years because Preller has said we will get our shortstop in trade.
TheWestCoastRyan
Makes more sense than anything you say.
Or, we could trade Jankowski for something that can’t just leave before we are even able to contend. And yes, I would MUCH rather suffer through two years of Sardinas than give up anything of value for a Iglesias. We aren’t going to be a good team even with Iglesias and having him around would only hurt our draft position for two years. Rebuilding teams do NOT trade controllable players with upside for rentals. They just don’t. Iglesias and a prospect for Jankowski might be a good trade if we were contending during the time in which Iglesias is under contract but we are not. And as far as your assertion that we won’t ever get Iglesias if we don’t trade for him, you don’t know that. He may not be interested in taking an extension and would prefer to hit free agency and sign with the highest bidder. If that is the case, we will have to pay him the most money to sign him even if we do trade for him.
At no point did I say we have no chance of extending any players, just that it is foolish to trade for a player who doesn’t fit our competitive window under the assumption that we will be able to extend him. And now you are just being silly. Even if the Padres don’t extend any of their good players the earliest any of them save for Myers and Solarte can be free agents is 2022. If we stay on target we should easily be contending by then and will have new prospects in the pipeline to replace the guys who we aren’t able to extend. And I would trade Solarte and Myers if they were free agents one year earlier but most of our good pitching is projected to arrive in 2019 so it’s possible that we can contend with them even if we aren’t able to extend them.
You’re still mad and throwing a childish temper tantrum because you’ve been made a fool of and others see it as well. But don’t worry, Christmas is coming and Santa will help the needy. Perhaps you should ask him to bring you a brain. One that can properly understand player valuation and how rebuilding franchises operate. Don’t worry as Santa has pity on all that are severely indigent and you’re on the top of his list of who’s been naughty and not nice
TheWestCoastRyan
No, I’d rather trade him for something that won’t just leave after two years.
Oh, so you admit we won’t sign Iglesias in two years? Your words, not mine. Now there’s definitely no reason for us to trade for him 😛
stymeedone
you keep saying the same thing. saying it more doesn’t make it right. It’s the same reason the Natls. traded Lopez and Giolito for Eaton. You trade excess from a strong position to fill areas of weakness. It’s just what teams do.
TheWestCoastRyan
It’s not filling an area of weakness because Iglesias will just leave and sign with someone else in two years and then we’ll be in the same situation minus whoever we traded to get him.
Pads Fans
We don’t currently have a proven MLB shortstop. We have a guy with 180 good ABs in his career and just 392 ABs over 4 seasons in the majors because he stunk. In two years either we have extended or traded Iglesias or one of our prospects like Rondon, Guerra, or Urias is ready. That is absolutely filling an area of weakness. But realizing that takes common sense. If we keep Jank, he becomes a 4th OF in a few months anyway when Margot takes over in CF full time.
TheWestCoastRyan
It’s filling an area of weakness for two years in which we aren’t going to contend anyway. And if you had half a brain you’d know this.
RyanR
Alberto may be a little better than his numbers. He hasn’t had consistent playing time.
Math&Baseball
If I am Preller I am not trading for Iglesias unless I know 100% sure he is signing an extension.
oldleftylong
Preller’s not as smart as you.
TheWestCoastRyan
Pretty much that. And even then he’s probably not worth Jankowski.
Pads Fans
Ryan had to pull out one of his many other accounts. No one else agrees with him except his other accounts.
TheWestCoastRyan
Does dad let you drive slow on the driveway every Saturday?
Math&Baseball
Wow you’re paranoid AF man.
Here’s the reason why the padres should not trade for iglasias unless he agrees to an extension as part of the trade.
1. Jankowski has 5 years of team control while adding superb defense and superb base running abilities. You keep saying he’s a 4th OF type. Except no 4th OF is going to give you 30 steals in a season. He also had around 11% walk rate which bodes well for his on base ability.
2. Iglesias is a free agent after 2018. The Padres trade for him and he leaves they wasted the trade. If he’s looking to get paid big bucks the Padres won’t dish out that kind of money. Whether he’s a padre or a tiger he’s hitting FA in 2018 so you either sign him in 2018 or lose players and sign him in 2018. Exact same outcome except one lets us keep Jankowski.
3. Alex Dickerson should be the odd man out. Jankowski and Margot form a formittable outfield defense and bring to the table speed on the base paths which the Padres haven’t had two elite speeds on the bases in a while. Should trade Dickerson to the Orioles for Keegan akin wheeler and a 3rd prospect.
jmach
I don’t understand why we are even thinking about trading jankowski. He’s by far the most exciting young prospect we have. I understand Margot is our future but I think jankowski is a better fielder. Jankowski is easily one of the top three fastest MLB players with Hamilton and Gordon and will be a great lead off guy. He is instant offense with his abilty to bunt and steal so when our “power” hitters are slumping, we can still win a game. Margot and jankowski in the outfield easily puts us at defensively a top defensive outfield team. Trading him makes no sense. I rather see rondon, Guerra, and sardines play the ss position then trade for someone if we have to give up jankowski.
davidcoonce74
Jankowski isn’t a good hitter, and far from the top three fastest players in baseball. Trea Turner and Billy Hamilton and Gordon and probably Moncada and Buxton are faster, by far. Jankowski is a nice fourth outfielder. Good glove, no bat, can run. That’s not a great asset for a rebuilding team.
TheWestCoastRyan
No bat? Jankowski got on base at a .332 clip in 2016 and if he can cut down on the strikeouts that OBP will be even higher in the future. With his speed that’s a perfect leadoff hitter.
davidcoonce74
I mostly just meant his contact skills. He makes weak contact. He had a very low hard-hit rate and exit velocity last season, which probably led to his meager 16 XBH in 383 PAs. His iso was .069. That’s like Ben Revere-level bad. Madison Bumgarner had an ISO of .174, for example.
Jankowski hits everything on the ground, and can run, but he’s basically a banjo hitter. Revere is probably the best comp, honestly, or maybe someone like Otis Nixon without the wheels of Nixon.
Also, stealing 30 bases in 42 attempts is not helpful to a team. He’ll need to get way better at stealing bases to be a leadoff hitter.
davidcoonce74
.069 ISO. Hits everything on the ground. Zero power. Extremely low hard-hit ball rate. He’s a slap hitter. 16 XBH in 383 PAs. Madison Bumgarner’s career ISO of .128 is nearly twice Jankowski’s.
And stealing 30 bases in 42 tries is a bad rate. Jankowski is Ben Revere. Maybe he ends up with Otis Nixon’s career.
TheWestCoastRyan
It doesn’t matter if he has no power. He’s not paid to hit home runs. He’s paid to get on base and get in scoring position and he does that very well. It is not uncommon for a slap hitter to have success in baseball. Ask Ichiro. Ask Pete Rose. Ask Tony Gwynn.
He did get thrown out a little too much for my taste, but with a success rate of over 70% he was still benefiting us. He’ll learn to get better reads on the pitcher and not TOOTBLAN so much as he grows and matures as a player.
davidcoonce74
Tony Gwynn was not a slap hitter. There’s a big difference between hitting 350 and 250. Ditto ichiro. It’s not about home runs. It’s doubles and triples too. Jankowski doesn’t hit anything hard. And Rose played in a way different era of baseball.
The other problem of course is how many singles-hitting powerless players can you have on one team? Jankowski and Margot are redundant, then you add Spangenberg and Sardinas, then Asuaje eventually and wow, that’s a great team for the dead ball era. But not for this one.
And Jankowski wasn’t good at scoring runs. 53 runs in 383 PAs translates out to something like 80 runs scored in a full season. Not acceptable for a leadoff hitter. Also, striking out 100 times in 335 ABs isn’t a great skill for a leadoff hitter either.
TheWestCoastRyan
Yes they were slap hitters. They are living proof that you can be a good player without hitting a bunch of home runs. That is the type of player Jankowski has the potential to be, and with the work ethic to deliver on that potential.
Since Jankowski and Margot play the same position, as with Spangenberg and Sardinas, those five guys will never be in the lineup at the same time. The Padres will get plenty of power from Renfroe, Myers, Dickerson and (to a lesser extent) Solarte.
Jankowski didn’t score many runs because the guys batting behind him weren’t any good. Put actually decent hitters behind him and he’s near the top of the league in runs scored.
JP
I agree. No reason to trade TJ
GareBear
You must of forgot a guy named Jarrod Dyson
youknowit
Jankowski, Margot, Renfroe should be the OF the next decade.
390norton
Jankowski is not a step up over jacoby jones. They are similar except jankowski is a touch faster and jones has a lot more power. As a tiger fan I’m not in favor of giving up Iglesias for a light hitting speedster unless it’s billy Hamilton
stymeedone
Yes, he is better than JaCoby Jones at this point. Jones has only had a limited number of games in the OF, and strikes out a ton. Jones needs more time in the minors and Detroit needs a CF now. Jones has enough versatility to play any infield position if they acquire a CF. when he’s ready.
davidcoonce74
Jankowski struck out 100 times last season in 335 ABs. That’s, uh, the very definition of striking out a ton.
annoyingwojo
I called this earlier, make it happen AA, don’t FAIL.
Mr Pike
Iglesias is consistently underrated as a hitter. In over 1400 Pa’s he is a 275 hitter with a 325 OB %. He is one of the fastest right handlers to first base. If he can work on his bunting he can jack his stats even higher.
JeD242
Not worth to trade TJ , not even to take Iglesias, they are not going to compete, what’s the point
JeD242
….. Maybe invest in a player they can deal in midseason
TheWestCoastRyan
No on trading for Iglesias. I actually like him quite a bit but the Padres aren’t going to contend while he is under team control. They would be better off waiting two years and then just signing him and not having to give up prospects for him.
Rob
Cool story you keep repeating, but the Pads want a shortstop NOW. Hence, this rumor.
Pads Fans
You are wasting your typing. Ryan doesn’t pay attention to facts or common sense. All that matters to him is his opinion.
TheWestCoastRyan
Pot, meet kettle
TheWestCoastRyan
The more people keep pushing this rumor the more I am going to keep repeating it.
GarryHarris
CF Travis Jankowsky and Brad Hand for SP Mike Pelfrey and RP Mark Lowe… That will get the Padres in the game.
TheWestCoastRyan
Not only is that not nearly enough for Jankowski and Hand, but why on Earth would the Padres trade either of them for a couple of one year rentals!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?
El Duderino
it’s a joke
stymeedone
Yeah, it’s the fact they are one year rentals that makes that trade unacceptable. WOW! talk about a one track mind.
disgruntledreader
Pelfrey has negative trade. He will only be acquired by a team that agrees to take him as a way of increasing the rest of the return or decreasing the cost to acquire what they really want from the Tigers.
Phillies012TG
Maybe for Dickerson?
TheWestCoastRyan
Or we could keep Dickerson and sign Iglesias away from the Tigers in two years. Ever think about that?
redsfan101
Do you think the Padres would be interested in Cozart?
TheWestCoastRyan
Nope. Padres aren’t interested in rental shortstops.
stymeedone
Not as much as Iglesias, since Cozart is a RENTAL! lol
dgonzo13
What about Wilmer Flores from the Mets, or how about trying to get a little more offensive SS like Danny Espinosa.
TheWestCoastRyan
Both are more utility types and Espinosa is a free agent in one year.
disgruntledreader
If the Tigers’ goal is to move salary and use the surplus they have at shortstop, the Padres are much better off acquiring Machado and one of the crappy pitchers Detroit is overpaying.
Mr Pike
That would work
SixFlagsMagicPadres
If jankowski were traded, who would take his place in the outfield? I can’t imagine that they would start Margot or Renfroe immediately at the major league level right at the beginning of the season.
stymeedone
I’m sure Detroit could be convinced to throw in Gose.
TheWestCoastRyan
I wouldn’t necessarily call Jankowski untouchable but if he is traded we have to get back a player who is good, controllable and fills a need. Iglesias and Alberto do not meet all three of those requirements.
bleacherbum
Yeah Ryan, I absolutely agree. The only way a deal makes sense to me is if Detroit adds Matt Manning to it, I don’t care that he is the number #1 prospect in their system. Adam Eaton who does a lot of the same stuff Jankowski is capable of doing & is CONTROLLABLE which is the part everyone is missing, just cost Washington 3 top 100 prospects. Including the number 3 overall. So why should San Diego see that & just settle for Iglesias only? If Detroit includes Manning then I can see this rumor growing some legs, if not then it’s going to be just that a rumor.
youknowit
Well said, I think it will be just a rumor but maybe one of the 2b/3b traded.
TheWestCoastRyan
Even then, Iglesias really has no value to us because he’s a two year rental. Rebuilding teams don’t trade controllable players with upside for rental players.
davidcoonce74
If you think Adam Eaton and Jankowski are similar players that’s just absurd.
Eric
There’s no way the Tigers would trade Manning straight up for Jankowski, let along make him the throw-in on a deal for Iglesias.
bleacherbum
Why wouldn’t they trade him straight up? They are both former first round draft picks, only difference is Jankowski is already at the big league level contributing gold glove caliber defense & is a menace on the base paths. What makes manning so much better than him right now that “there is no way the Tigers would trade him for Jankowski? Please don’t say it’s because he is Detroit’s number 1 prospect because we all know if he was in The Phillies, Brewers, Red Sox’s, The Dodgers or even the White sox organization he wouldn’t even be a top 5 prospect.