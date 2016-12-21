Pirates Designate Brady Dragmire For Assignment

The Pirates have announced that they’ve designated righty Brady Dragmire for assignment. The move clears space on the team’s 40-man roster for righty Daniel Hudson, whose signing is now official.

Dragmire has now been removed from a team’s 40-man four times since late September, when the Blue Jays designated him and then dealt him to the Pirates for cash. The Bucs then lost him on waivers to the Rangers earlier this month, only to claim him again two weeks later.

The 23-year-old Dragmire pitched in the bullpen for Double-A New Hampshire in the Jays system in 2016, posting a 4.38 ERA, 5.1 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9 in 72 innings. He’s had a very high ground-ball rate throughout the minors, however, perhaps giving him a bit of upside his modest traditional statistics don’t capture.