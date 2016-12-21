Pirates Designate Brady Dragmire For Assignment

The Pirates have announced that they’ve designated righty Brady Dragmire for assignment. The move clears space on the team’s 40-man roster for righty Daniel Hudson, whose signing is now official.
Dragmire has now been removed from a team’s 40-man four times since late September, when the Blue Jays designated him and then dealt him to the Pirates for cash. The Bucs then lost him on waivers to the Rangers earlier this month, only to claim him again two weeks later.
The 23-year-old Dragmire pitched in the bullpen for Double-A New Hampshire in the Jays system in 2016, posting a 4.38 ERA, 5.1 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9 in 72 innings. He’s had a very high ground-ball rate throughout the minors, however, perhaps giving him a bit of upside his modest traditional statistics don’t capture.
Comments
randalgrichuk15
This kid and David Rollins have bounced around the league so much this offseason.
bbgods
Wonder if there have ever been discussions about restrictions on claiming players on waivers over and over. Can’t imagine how frustrating it is to be a player in this situation.
datrain021
I thought the same thing for the new CBA. Maybe something like a player must be on the 40-man for a month before he can be DFA, put on waivers, ect. I don’t think it’s fair for a team to claim a player just to put back on waivers the same day or so
Whyamihere
I think it would be good to have half of the waiver claim fee go to the player being claimed. that way they are at least compensated for the trouble. Same thing with the rule V draft.
tim815
Neither the players union or owners would be willing to give up anything to stop the practice.
It benefits GMs being able to do this.
TheBoatmen
Only thing might be more frustrating is not being claimed at all and being out of work.
tim815
That’s the goal of the team, in a fashion.
Claim dude. Run dud through waivers. Goes unclaimed. Gets “sent to the minors” in the winter. Remains with the team, off the roster. Comes to spring training not on the 40.
mrkinsm
Why? Why on Earth would it be frustrating? It means you are still on a 40 man roster, it means you are still protected by the Union, it means you are guaranteed a Spring Training Invite.
Why on Earth would a player not want to be claimed (by whomever)? If you go unclaimed you become yet another minor league player, with no protections and less chance of ever being a major leaguer again.
You should pray to be regarded as the 40th best instead of the 41st best. One team may not have had space for you a week ago may have space now. Count your lucky stars.
Phillies2017
The Pirates obviously like him enough to claim him twice- the problem for them is timing. 12/23 is historicallly one of the biggest waiver claim days of the year. GMs want to get everything done before Christmas, so everyone on DFA limbo hits the wire immediately so that they dont have anything on their plates over Christmas. If they wanted to slip him through, they should have waited until the 24th-
tim815
The Cubs have three roster spots open. This guy seems young enough to put in a claim.
I’m guessing he has two option seasons remaining.
TheWestCoastRyan
I like him. His name reminds me of Quagmire.
Phillies2017
Giggity