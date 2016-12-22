Pirates To Sign Ivan Nova

The Pirates have agreed to sign right-hander Ivan Nova to a three-year, $26MM deal, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports. The deal contains a $2MM signing bonus, and FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports that Nova can earn up to $2MM more per season in performance bonuses. Nova is represented by the Legacy Agency.
The deal ensures that Nova, who turns 30 on January 12, will remain with the team that seemingly revived his career after he was dealt from the Yankees to the Pirates on August 1. Nova underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014 and had struggled to regain his old form since, with middling numbers in 2015 and then a 4.90 ERA over 97 1/3 innings (starting 15 of 21 games) with New York in 2016.
In Pittsburgh, however, Nova became the latest reclamation project to thrive under pitching coach Ray Searage. Nova posted a 3.06 ERA, 7.2 K/9 and an unreal 17.33 K/BB rate over 64 2/3 innings in a Pirates uniform, with just three walks against 52 strikeouts. The move to a less-friendly ballpark for home run hitters was also a boon to Nova, who had long struggled to keep the ball in the yard over his career. Always a strong ground-ball pitcher, Nova had a career-best 53.6% grounder rate over his 162 combined innings for both teams in 2016.
The stark contrast between the Yankees’ Nova and the Pirates’ Nova led to rather an interesting free agent case for the righty, as it wasn’t clear how teams would view that 64 2/3-inning sample against the rest of Nova’s career. MLBTR ranked Nova 10th on our list of the winter’s Top 50 free agents with a projection of a four-year, $52MM deal given the severe lack of quality starting pitching and J.A. Happ’s successful 2016 season serving as a model of how a Pirates revival project could thrive outside of PNC Park.
Instead, Nova rather surprisingly ended up signing for less guaranteed money than what Happ received (three years, $36MM) from the Blue Jays last winter despite being over four years younger. Looking at the big picture of this offseason, it seems that teams in general preferred to spend their pitching dollars on relievers as opposed to the thin starting piching market. As FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal points out, only three other starters (Rich Hill, Edinson Volquez and Charlie Morton) signed multi-year deals this winter. Even Jeremy Hellickson, thought to be the winter’s top available starter, accepted a qualifying offer to remain with the Phillies due to some concerns about his market, though Hellickson was rather a different case since he had draft pick compensation attached to his services.
Greg Genske, Nova’s agent, said in mid-November that his client had received offers in the three-year/$36MM range, though there was very little buzz about Nova on the rumor mill. The only club significantly linked to Nova was, in fact, Pittsburgh. The Pirates ardently tried to sign him to an extension prior to hitting free agency, though since Nova was reportedly asking for five years and $70MM to forego the open market, it isn’t surprising that the Bucs chose to wait. Nova stated that he wanted to remain with the Pirates, so it’s possible he could have turned down a slightly larger offer in order to stay in a familiar and comfortable environment.
It certainly looks like a good signing for the Pirates, who went into the offseason prioritizing run prevention via both improved pitching and defense. The Bucs add a veteran arm and (if Nova’s turn-around is for real) maybe even a possible ace to a young rotation headlined by Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon, with Chad Kuhl, Steven Brault, Tyler Glasnow and Drew Hutchison battling it out for the final two rotation slots.
BillGiles
Not a bad deal for Pittsburgh
patborders92
Looks like Fowler and Morales are going to be the only free agents that signed for more money than your predictions.
BillGiles
My predictions?
stryk3istrukuout
Yes, your predictions. We all know them.
Brixton
8M AAV? Thats cheap
hojostache
Indeed.
$8m = 1 PELF, which represents the cost of a back-end #5 type arm…in honor of Mike Pelfrey.
In this instance I think it is a very solid signing by PIT because Nova has some potential and could be a #3/#4 if he can pull it together.
JD396
You can usually get decent pitching for less than 1.0 PELF.
cplovespie
Can’t believe Bleacher Report beat you guys to this I’ve checked all my MLB news from MLBTR first
patborders92
The score app beat this story too. It’s Christmas, let the boys sleep in!
legit1213
I’ll take slow quality over fast junk any day. Knock it off.
George Herman
Amen
dbacksrs
Can’t always be first on everything.
JD396
One minute it’s “wahhh this is just a twitter rumor, MLB Trade Rumors shouldn’t post MLB trade rumors like this”
Next minute it’s “Come out from your cave, everyone knows already, this was posted somewhere else first”
cjcicerone18
Such a good deal for the pirates. Smart for Nova to go back there.
fbf923
I’m happy about this but I was kind of hoping the Quintana thing would pan out. I assume that’s off the table now.
ronnsnow
Pirates don’t want to give up Bell or Meadows, and they don’t get Quintana without giving up one of those plus Glasnow. They should set their sights on Pomeranz now.
BucSox
Honestly I think if I am the Pirates I am pushing a package of Glasnow, Keller, Hayes and maybe another piece or 2. If they don’t want that, which they probably won’t at this point in the offseason, I would leave it alone for now. I don’t think they should trade Meadows, Bell, or Newman. That package I mentioned is still a top 10 prospect, a top 50 prospect, and most likely a top 70 prospect (Hayes was 73 in BA midseason top 100). Maybe they would have interest in Elias Diaz and/or Adam Frazier.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I’d trade Bell (even though it would ruin my great s/n) before Glasnow or Keller. And I wouldn’t trade Bell unless I was sure Craig was legit.
Glasnow could be better than Quintana in two years.
Trade Cutch for some Dodgers prospects to flip to the White Sox, add a Cole Tucker and another mid level piece.
Matt Galvin
The White Sox’s need a young Catcher so maybe Diaz would fit the bill.
gozurman1
I like the 3 team deal involving Cutch and keep Bell (must keep the handle intact!). I can see someone like Tucker being expendable with Newman in the system. I do not see the Bucs shipping Diaz out as they do not have another top catching prospect in the system that I know of unless they are really high on Jhang and he is quietly flying under the radar. I think they need Diaz to back up Cervelli. I like Stewart but a catcher coming off of a knee issue is never a sure thing. Suddenly a very interesting off season for the Bucs!
npalley98
If the bucs still had mcguire then id say yeah go for it but diaz is our only catching prospect at all.
MafiaBass
The Red Sox aren’t shopping Pomeranz. Pittsburgh will probably have to do better than Anderson Espinoza to get him. Maybe, and this is a huge maybe, they can work out a three team trade with the White Sox where the Red Sox end up with Quintana. I doubt it though.
I think Eduardo Rodriguez ends up in the bullpen and the Red Sox’s rotation is Porcello Sale Price Wright Pomeranz
Vedder80
If the Pirates are giving up the prospects necessary to get Quintana, why would they involve the Red Sox and only get Pomeranz?
JDGoat
There’s no way anybody’s giving up anything better than Espinoza.
MafiaBass
The Pirates would make a fair trade for Pomeranz, who ought to be cheaper than Quintana. The Red Sox would ship those guys and a couple more to Chicago.
MafiaBass
I agree. Pomeranz is going to stay put.
BucSox
Well if you believe Baseball America they rate Tyler Glasnow higher than Anderson Espinoza.
Kayrall
LOL no one values Pomeranz even AT Espinoza’s value at the time of the trade let alone higher. The Sox were gambling in that trade hoping that Pom had figured it out and would continue his success based on good peripherals. He regressed a little bit in Boston, still has health questions, and is nearer to free agency. You’ll be lucky to get a couple middling prospects for him.
Plus, get out of here with your 3 team deal involving Red Sox acquiring Quintana in a trade involving Cutch. Enough with that Bigpapi4ever link-every-transaction-to-the-Red-Sox nonsense.
Joe W.
Pirates just won’t give up two of the top 20 MLB prospects, especially when the Sox asked for three that didn’t crack the top 50 from Houston.
He seems like a perfect fit for Pittsburgh especially with his contract but the value of top 20 prospects his higher on a team like the pirates.
jakem59
If the Bucks gave up two of the top 50 prospects in baseball for Quintana that would be such a massive overpay. The Red Sox only parted with two players in the top 100 and two low-floor/high-ceiling (only one of which cracked the Red Sox top 10 list) for a far better pitcher in Chris Sale. Meadows, Bell, or Glasnow plus others, sure. But two of them with other prospects is far more than Quintana is worth.
krillin
IMO it looks like Bell is just going to be a 1b/dh type with poor defense. (This is just based on what I’ve read). If that is the case, if I were the Pirates I would not mind him headlining a package for Quintana. However, I am not a Pirates fan. What are everyone’s opinion on this?
alexgordonbeckham
Been reported they are still working to get Q as well.
dcm8299
Push for Quintana. Kuhl could be used in a deal now. Glasnow, Kuhl, Hayes and Diaz
TC06
Who reported that?
alexgordonbeckham
Rosenthal.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Rosenthal just reported that the pursuit of Quintana continues.
I hope they flip Cutch for prospects if they want Quintana rather than give up the blue chip guys.
tim815
Nice signing PGH.
Better than Tyson Ross.
connfyoozed
So many people crying about how cheap the Bucs are, or how they aren’t doing anything this offseason, or that they don’t really want to wi .
Whatever. They got their guy. Good job, and a great deal.
Darth Alru
I guess those fans on PirateFest were too angry on Nutting and his guys and said too many harsh things to them. They are actually trying to strike a major deal (Quintana) that can help the current roster. Am I dreaming?
TC06
Yes
kehadley
A Quintana signing would put Pittsburgh in a very good place, and they have the prospects to do it.
Just Another Fan
Strongly agreed, Meadows and Glasnow and maybe another should get it done – or maybe they go even bigger and try and get Abreu as well as Q and add Bell to their package as well, and whoever else it takes to get it done. Boston emptied their farm the right way, Pittsburgh should do the same while their contention window is still open.
BucSox
If I am the Pirates and the White Sox say they want Meadows AND Glasnow I tell them to pound sand. No way the Pirates part with both.
Just Another Fan
Whoa, this is a bigger bargain than Happ – Nova’s agent did him WRONG.
connfyoozed
Or, Nova’s market wasn’t anywhere near what they hoped it would be. Or, he wanted to stay in Pittsburgh.
Nervehammer_crc
Cheaper deal then when the Astros signed Scott Feldman to a 3 year 30 million deal. Seems like a bargain?
swartnp7
Awesome. Now go get Quintana. Cole, Quintana, Taillon, Nova would be a nice rotation.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Nova’s initial ask was reportedly $70 million over 5. Gotta try, I guess.
GREAT deal for the Pirates. I think Nova is the most sustainable of all the Pirates’ reclamation projects.
Cole, Taillon, Nova is a good start to a rotation. IF they got Quintana, it’s a top 5 rotation.
I love the idea of trading Cutch for prospects and using them as the core of a deal for Quintana. Use Bell and Harrison in RF until Meadows is ready to come up. Sign a Chris Carter type.
They’d be a legit present day contender without mortgaging their future.
metseventually
This might be a steal for Pittsburgh
blackandyellow3
Might?
Joe W.
holy….. You know I was completely against resigning Nova given how much i figured he’d cost… but at this rate.. hard to go wrong. Good signing.
rustyhinge
I don’t understand why people think this is a good deal. He was awful his whole career until a couple of months last year. He’s worth a flyer at league minimum, nothing more.
ronnsnow
Apparently you haven’t paid much attention to Pirates reclamation projects over the years. Plus, even in his Yankees days, Nova has put up really good numbers with Cervelli as his catcher. Something that can’t be overlooked.
tim815
Sometimes, players figure it out later.
Sometimes, they have a teaser stretch.
At 3 and 26, this is a nice gamble on a guy that might be better than he was in May.
JDGoat
If he holds up that could be a valuable contract to trade too
coldgoldenfalstaff
White Sox need to stop holding out for a perfect deal, or they’ll need to hold Quintana until the deadline, when teams don’t give up as much.
blackandyellow3
MUST give the pirates credit, Not giving Nutting credit bec this is money he should be spending already, but the rest of this org deserves credit. We pile up on them usually, and its well deserved. But now, we MUST give credit where it due, and its due here.
Now, if they somhow find a way to land Quintana, Wow just wow on the this turnaround.
gozurman1
You can only spend the money if you can get someone to take it. Players never are lined up to sign any given teams offer. Just like Hill last year, The Bucs offered more than the A’s but for some reason he picked the A’s for less money. You can’t just say here is a contract and the player blindly signs. It takes 2 to tango!!
Joe Kerr
I am shocked in this market with so little quality pitching he “only” got 26 million. I thought for sure he would’ve been somewhere between 4/45- 4/50.
Kia Sportage Off-roader
The Pirates got a major discount. Good for them.
Now let’s see if they actually trade for Quintana lol. I can’t imagine they do, even though they have arguably the best minor league prospects of anyone. They need their young, cheap talent to develop if they want to compete. They could probably land Quintana for one of their #6-#10 prospects, another top 30 guy and some filler.
formerdraftpick
Nova way!
gozurman1
Wonder if the deal includes a bunch of incentives that will be easily reached if he pitches even just decently. Maybe will be getting much more in the deal than other teams were willing to guarantee. On other staffs, the same incentives may not be as easy to achieve as more veterans already in the rotation and easier to drop Ivan out of the rotation. Besides Cole, no other experienced vets in the Pirates rotation. As it stands, Ivan can pitch fairly mediocre ball and not lose his spot in the rotation for a while. It would take other trades and /or a couple of the kids pitching lights out to force Ivan out. Ivan and his agents know this. Will need to see the figures in the finished contract to see if this scenario is the case.
Solaris611
Bucs should be willing to overpay for Quintana in young talent but definitely not to the ridiculous level WAS went to in acquiring Eaton.
Alex H
All Yankees fans are scratching their head at this deal right now. I get it, searage revives careers but ehhh.
tim815
Per Rosenthal, still in play.