Rangers Ask Padres About Travis Jankowski

The Rangers continue looking for a center fielder following the potential departures of Ian Desmond and Carlos Gomez, and it appears one possible answer could be the Padres’ Travis Jankowski, according to T.R. Sullivan and AJ Cassavell, both of MLB.com.
Jankowski, of course, is not a big, or even medium, name, as Desmond, Gomez and potential trade target Billy Hamilton are. Jankowski graded as an outstanding defender in 2016, however, and could keep the Rangers strong up the middle. He posted an excellent 12.8 UZR and 8 Defensive Runs Saved in 2016, accumulating 2.1 Wins Above Replacement even as he batted just .245/.332/.313.
“[The] reality is that the better that we get defensively, the better we’re going to make our starting pitching and relief pitching core,” says Rangers manager Jeff Banister, via Sullivan. “The situation last year, [we were] a club that won 95 games; however, we still need to get better on defense.”
Another possible current option for the Rangers in center field is Delino DeShields, although it appears he is available in a trade, as Comcast SportsNet California’s Joe Stiglich tweets. DeShields struggled to get going in 2016, batting just .209/.275/.313.
The Padres, meanwhile, have Manuel Margot to man center field in the long term, and could have interest in Rangers 24-year-old infielder Hanser Alberto, who’s struggled to get established in the big leagues over the past two seasons. Alberto also hit a modest .275/.302/.411 at Triple-A Round Rock in 2016, suggesting he’s unlikely to hit much. He could, however, hold interest for Padres GM A.J. Preller, who helped sign Alberto as a member of the Rangers’ front office in 2009. Also, like Jankowski, Alberto has fared well defensively in limited big-league time, grading out well at both shortstop and second base. While the Padres have plenty of options at second, they don’t have as many at short, where their depth chart is topped by youngster Luis Sardinas. A possible Jankowski-for-Alberto swap, then, could help both teams upgrade defensively at positions of need.
Comments
bitterpadresfan
Nope… lets keep Jankowski. We don’t need another shortstop that can’t hit.
redking
As a Padre fan I would rather keep Jankowski.
banksy_
Profar for Jankowski seems more realistic
MiamiPhins34
Lol no.
JeD242
Totally agree, although for Profar may require another player
Toadkiller
JD would be fired on the spot if he made that trade. That is not in realm of realistic.
bitterpadresfan
Profar would cost Jankowski and at least one more of our top prospects and at this point I don’t see his value. He may pan out but he sure as hell hasn’t yet.
banksy_
Why? Profar is blocked everywhere but 1B, which seems like an underutilization of of tools. He’s only controllable 3 more years, and hasn’t quite lived up to his billing this far. Jankowski has 5 years of control left, plays every OF spot at a well above average rate, and already proved himself to be a valuable commodity even if he doesn’t ever hit .280. He put up 2.1 WAR in his rookie season while only batting .245/.332/.313, if he can make the expected strides at the plate you could have a 3-3.5 WAR premium defender.
davidcoonce74
I’m a Padre fan and jankowski is pretty fungible. Good glove, can’t really hit, fast. Perfect fourth outfielder profile. If they can get anything of value for that it’s a good deal. A rebuilding team doesn’t need a fourth outfielder if they can get something better for him.
padreforlife
He’s Peter Bourgeois
jochilz
Profar? Lol that will work out similar to the Ross fiasco
baseball10
I like Janikowski. Hes not as bad of a hitter as the numbers look or how a lot of writers portray him to be. Not saying a .330 obp is great but its not awful for a young player. Hes got a lot of tools that are going to continue to develop. I look for him to add some power as well, long and athletic body type.
baseball10
Jankowski***. Unless he can kick fgs!
Pads Fans
Alberto would be a nice secondary piece for Jankowski. He has never been a top prospect and has not shown any skill at the plate, so maybe if the Rangers add a couple of relief arms like Faulkner and Payano. Neither are great prospects and will never be a starter, but they are certainly better than Alberto. Faulkner was scouted by our international scouting director. One can help the Padres now, one in a couple of years.
xpacificxsharkxdangerx
Agreed on the additional players
TheWestCoastRyan
Lol Jankowski for two relievers and a fringe prospect. Talk about quantity over quality.
madmanTX
In today’s MLB, how is hitting .275, modest?
disgruntledreader
In any day’s PCL, reaching base at a .302 clip is looking a long way up to see modest.
xpacificxsharkxdangerx
Rather them trade Dickerson and keep Jankowski. Margot and Jankowski make an excellent outfield. Hit jankowski leadoff and margot 9th.
Unless the Padres get a significant package for Jankowski keep him. For instance Sadzeck and Morgan plus Palumbo for Jankowski and Hand.
padreforlife
Significant package for guy who drove in 5 runs at Petco? Really?
Math&Baseball
Rather the Padres trade Dickerson than Jankowski. Jankowski gives the padres something they havent had in a couple years- speed of the base paths. While his batting line is decent he is a terror on the base paths and has turned many singles and walks into doubles and triples with his speed.
If they are trading Jankowski I hope the padres get something significant in return to justify dealing him. Jankowski, Margot, Renfoe in the OF would be exciting for years to come.
Ive longed been enamored by Sadzeck, Morgan, Guzman, De Leon, Payano, Palumbo. So maybe a deal with Jankowski, Buchter or Hand, and another player for some package would work for some of those players involved. ,
davidcoonce74
He hit 2 triples last season and 16 doubles. He’s a singles hitter period.
p4dr35
30 stolen bases are essentially turning those singles/walks into doubles.
padreforlife
Dickerson last I checked drives in runs and has higher upside