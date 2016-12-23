Rangers Claim Brady Dragmire, Lose David Rollins On Waivers To Cubs

The Rangers announced on Friday that they’ve claimed right-hander Brady Dragmire off waivers from the Pirates and added that left-hander David Rollins has been claimed by the Cubs. (FOX’s Ken Rosenthal first tweeted that Rollins was on his way to the Cubs via waivers.)
Both pitchers have bounced around the waiver circuit a staggering amount this offseason. Rollins has now been claimed off waivers a stunning five times since Nov. 18, going from the Mariners, to the Cubs, to the Rangers, to the Phillies, back to the Rangers and now back to the Cubs. While Rollins has to be glad to continually be deemed worthy of a 40-man roster spot, the offseason has unquestionably been a tumultuous one for the former Rule 5 pick.
The 27-year-old Rollins is a former 24th-round pick that has a 7.60 ERA in 34 innings with the Mariners across the past two seasons and has averaged 7.1 K/9 against 3.9 BB/9 with a 41.9 percent ground-ball rate. He’s been rather unlucky, as evidenced by a .379 BABIP, but even the most optimistic ERA estimator pegs him in the mid-4.00s (4.41 SIERA). Rollins does have minor league options remaining, so he could be sent down in Spring Training if he doesn’t break camp with the team. However, multiple clubs seem intent on trying to slip Rollins through waivers this winter, though none have been unable to do so successfully.
As for Dragmire, he’s gone from the Blue Jays, to the Rangers, to the Pirates and now back to the Rangers. The 23-year-old logged a 4.38 ERA with 5.1 K/9 against 3.5 BB/9 in 72 innings at Double-A New Hampshire (Toronto’s affiliate) this season. While those numbers don’t exactly stand out, Dragmire boasts exceptional ground-ball tendencies and turned in a stellar 63.6 percent rate in that regard this year. That factor, as well as his relative youth, undoubtedly contributes to the appeal he’s generated around the league this winter.
Comments
Ezlove
Brady Dragmire is back and forth between Texas and Pittsburgh. Poor guy
mike030
It’s not even the season, I would t say poor guy yet
ottomatic
Someone just keep both of these guys good grief
tim815
The goal in these instances is to keep them, but off the 40 Man roster. It’s often easier to get a player through waivers when the 60 Day DL isn’t in play.
Rarely do I hear fans grumble when players clear waivers. Only when the player gets re-claimed.
24TheKid
So what team will Rollins be on next week?
petrie000
my money says the Rangers
forwhomjoshbelltolls
The War for Brady Dragmire rages on….
The Pirates actually got him from the Jays. So he’s been a Blue Jay, a Pirate, a Ranger, a Pirate and now a Ranger.
Dude probably doesn’t even check his phone any more.
gozurman1
And soon to be DFA’d again as soon as Napoli sings…..Hope Brady has a sense of humor and he can laugh at all of the claiming going on with him
BaseballFuries
It’s like they always say: the DFA-ing isn’t over until the Napoli sings.
gozurman1
That is the comment of the day! Like 1000 times!!
Sheep8
Haha…his agent will just let him know what team he is on when he is ready to leave for Spring Training!
Phillies2017
That headline is a story of the offseason
formerdraftpick
I hope they do a three way trade involving Dragmire and the Jays, Pirates and Rangers. However, the Pirates would have to give the Jays Bell, Meadows, Cole, Frazier and a ptnl.
ironcity1980
Pirates should claim obrien from the dbacks
gozurman1
So, I see the next article after this one that was posted says that Napoli is reportedly almost ready to sign with the Rangers………the clock is ticking towards the next Brady Dragmire is DFA’d article…..D0 the Bucs claim him back again??? Wonder where the next top on the Dragmire Express will be this winter??
tim815
It might depend if they can run a player through waivers successfully in time to clear a spot.
KB
Blockbuster moves………