Rangers Claim David Rollins, Designate Tyrell Jenkins

The Rangers have announced that they’ve claimed lefty David Rollins off waivers from the Phillies. In a corresponding move, they’ve designated righty Tyrell Jenkins for assignment.

The Phillies designated Rollins for assignment last week. His claim by the Rangers marks the fourth such time he’s been claimed in a little over a month. The Cubs claimed him from the Mariners in November, only to lose him on a claim to the Rangers four days later. The Phillies claimed Rollins from the Rangers early this month, and now the Rangers are claiming him for a second time.

Rollins spent most of the 2016 season with Triple-A Tacoma, posting a 3.77 ERA, 6.4 and a strong 1.2 BB/9 in 45 1/3 innings of relief. The former Rule 5 pick has struggled in parts of two big-league seasons with the Mariners. He turns 27 today.

The Rangers only acquired Jenkins earlier this month, getting him along with lefty Brady Feigl from the Braves in exchange for hard-throwing righty Luke Jackson. Jenkins was once a well-regarded prospect in the Cardinals system before going to the Braves in the Jason Heyward deal. Since then, though, Jenkins has posted unimpressive peripheral numbers in both the minors and Majors, culminating in a 5.88 ERA, 4.5 K/9, 5.7 BB/9 and an awful 11 home runs in 52 innings in his big-league debut last season. Jenkins is still just 24 and has never been used much as a reliever, so another team could see upside in him, either as a starting option or out of the bullpen.

  3. Does that mean Jenkins can be claimed off waivers?

    • Doubtful…they were going to drop him from the 40 man roster before they traded him.

      • Also doubtful because he has to make it past the AL in the waiver wire to get to ATL. Minnesota or LAA will snag him.

        • Incorrect.

          For Outright Assignment Waivers: If a player is claimed by only one club, that club is awarded the claim. If more than one club makes a claim, the club with the lowest winning percentage (REGARDLESS OF LEAGUE) from the previous season is awarded the claim.

          If the Twins, Reds, Padres, and Rays pass on him and the Braves want him and the Rangers can’t find a trade partner then he goes to the Braves. The only way the Angels would get him is if 9 other teams pass on him and they claim him or they simply trade for him.

        • What about if it’s in season? Does the team with the lowest record from the prior season still have priority?

  5. Wow, That is weird that they would do that. I mean Jenkins was not a star or anything, but He has potential to be a #5 starter or depth piece I think.

  6. Not sure why the rangers did that. IMO plenty of other teams would like to have him.

    • If that’s the case, plenty of teams will make an offer for him.

  8. “David, where are you pitching next season?”

    “No idea…”

  9. “Rollins spent most of the 2016 season with Triple-A Tacoma, posting a 3.77 ERA, 6.4 and a strong 1.2 BB/9 in 45 1/3 innings of relief..”

    I assume this is 6.4 k/9?

  12. Hoooooowwww
    Whoooooo
    Whheeeerrrreee
    Whiiiicccchhh

    Ok, I think I got all of em now

  13. The Phillies should claim Jenkins so they have 15 starters on the the 40 man roster

    • We already have 15 starters on the 40.16 if you include Alberto Tirardo,who made 11 starts for the crosscutters.

  14. “so another upside could see upside in him” pretty sure y’all meant another team

    • Obviously, people care enough to comment. I doubt people care that you don’t seem to care though.

  16. eppler loves taking chances on prospects that never lived up to the hype, so i wouldn’t be suprised if he claimed him

  18. Would like to see Cubs take a chance on Jenkins. Bosio could help fix him up

