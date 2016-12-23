Rangers Likely To Re-Sign Josh Hamilton

The Rangers are “likely” to strike a deal to re-sign veteran outfielder Josh Hamilton, according to Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Team doctors are said to have taken a look at Hamilton’s surgically repaired left knee and determined that he should be ready to go next spring.
Of course, the expectation at this point is that Hamilton will need to battle for a roster spot as a minor-league signee. The 35-year-old never managed to play last year, as he ultimately required two procedures to address ligament damage in his knee. He was released in August, with both team and player suggesting at the time that a a new deal was contemplated.
Hamilton’s most recent MLB action came in 2015, when he returned to the Rangers after the Angels cut bait on his ill-fated free-agent contract. He managed to take 182 plate appearances, producing a .253/.291/.441 batting line with eight home runs.
While it seems that there could still be power in Hamilton’s long-feared bat, he’ll need to turn things around in the on-base department to return to productivity. He struck out 52 times while drawing only ten walks in his recent run with Texas.
Hamilton did post above-average offensive numbers during his two seasons with the Halos before that, though, even if his .255/.316/.426 slash fell well shy of hopes when he inked a five-year, $125MM to head to Los Angeles. He received that huge contract after posting five consecutive All-Star campaigns with the Rangers from 2008 through 2012.
Beyond the performance and health questions, Hamilton’s record includes a troubled history with substance abuse that stretches to the early stages of his professional career. But Texas was willing to take on the associated risks when it accepted a small piece of the remainder of his contract with Los Angeles, and obviously feels that he has held up his end of the bargain since coming back into the fold.
hittingnull
Josh Hamilton has not been productive since 2012. Just a terrible contract that Moreno gave. With his drinking issues and not being able to stay healthy, I don’t get why Rangers keep on trying to retain Hamilton.
Mobester
Because they think they might be able to get something out of him. His contract isn’t going to be expensive by any means. Especially for a team like Texas. This is a buy low situation that could give out some decent production. It’s not like they’re expecting him to come in and start. If he can prove he’s healthy and still has something left in the tank, he would be a great 4th outfielder. Not to mention, another guy that can fit well in the clubhouse. He’s been there before and the guys welcomed him back. They support him and it’s the best place for him to get back on his feet with everything. I hope a deal gets done.
bigkempin
2013/2014 while not elite like previous years….Hamilton was relatively productive for a corner OF…he just wasn’t worth what he was being paid. Now he’s on a minor league contract with the potential of putting up 30+ HR’s. It’s a low risk/high reward situation.
JD396
It happened to the Angels, therefore it’s worse. That’s the reasoning I’m detecting.
Adam
It’s a minor league deal and they’re not even giving him a 40 man spot. Plus they’re already paying him for 2017 under his last deal (so if he comes up and gets paid anything this year it is an offset against what’s due under that contract, so no additional cost). There’s absolutely no risk for Texas and if at some point during the year he gets his swing back in the minors they can bring him up and get what production they can out of him. There’s no downside at all to this, aside from it costing some 30-something career minor leaguer; that will never crack a big league roster until the entire team simultaneously gets food poisoning or the team plane crashes; some playing time.
arcadia Ldogg
It was a lot more than a drinking problem.
wellhitball
I distinctly recall him developing a big-time heroin problem when he first got injured.
kehoet83
Glad to see he is back in baseball.
wackymacky
Yeah, me too, as long as he’s not with the Yankees!
ffjsisk
Why?
RockHard
He needs a strong comeback player of the year type season and a big moment in the World Series to finish writing the best baseball movie not yet made
AddisonStreet
I have zero sympathy or interest in a story or character who’s main obstacle was being a drug addict. This guy could have been one of the all time greats, but ruined that all on his own because he wanted to party.
Sam.rhodes16
Addiction is the only disease you ever get yelled at for having.
davidcoonce74
Exactly. Addiction is not about willpower or weakness. It’s a disease and is recognized as such by all medical journals and organizations.
(And nice shout-out to Mitch Hedberg, btw)
dbacksrs
Agree. AddisonStreet is a complete schmuck.
trkatl77
What if your son or daughter became a drug addict? Would that make you realize addiction is a disease and people afflicted with it need assistance like people with other, more “accepted” diseases? Have a merry Christmas.
dbacksrs
There’s always going to be these idiots that living in the Stone Age when it comes to understand illnesses. Heaven forbid, if someone contracted HIV or AIDS you’d have idiots like AddisonStreet wishing death upon them for their “wrongdoings.”
wiggysf
I’m going to be the moderator.
One good way to solve this is by just telling everyone that it doesn’t matter really.
UnbiasedTigerFan
hey dumbass he’s been clean since 2005 he debuted in 2007 so tell me how drugs ruined his career
tjdchi
AddisonStreet is a moron. If you ever meet a woman without giving your credit card info first, I hope you have a drug addict kid. It’d be a good life lesson for you, douchebag.
Red_Line_9
His story needs to end in healthy human being. Im not selfish enough to want that world series ring ending in a movie if it deters his health. This guy needs a life away from baseball.
RockHard
Plenty of filler for the first 1:30 so far though..
terry
A Minor league let’s see what he can do invite. If he’s healthy and can still hit, he’s worth a shot. Only ever kept it together in Texas. They know him well Wish him luck.
madmanTX
Last season has no bearing if Hamilton’s knew is up to the task. I think he’ll start the year in the minors and build his confidence. If his bat shows some remaining potency, I’d love to see him back in Arlington next season.
Brixton
Rangers dont need him, but he needs the Rangers
start_wearing_purple
Josh has been one of the most disappointing stories of his generation of players. Great talent gone to waste because of addiction and his redemption attempts will end with the memory of his failure.
As someone who’s seen addiction up close and personal, I understand but also I’m disappointed he couldn’t stay on the path. He could have been a great inspiration. I wish him luck with his demons, but that’s it.
mcdusty31
Cool story bro
Turtle
The ending of the baseball chapter of his story isn’t yet written. I’m pulling for him on and off the field.
Red_Line_9
He can still be an inspiration, and more importantly he can live another 40 healthy years being something other than a baseball player. He can be a good father….a good husband..a good grandfather someday. Guy doesnt owe me inspiration. Darrell Porter was an inspiration and a heck of a guy and Christian…and the chemicals came back and got him. Ive seen abuse up close and personal as well…and with Hamilton I couldnt care less about baseball with him.
shoe57
I don’t like Hamilton. He cheated the Angels when he lied about being able to be clean and sober. He should be banned from baseball and possibly in jail. I hope he and the Rangers fail miserably.
halos101
he didn’t lie about anything. You shouldn’t be mad at him for having a relapse, be mad at arte for being that risky.
White Mamba
Here’s why Josh Hamilton is deplorable. He relapsed, but told MLB before he got tested to avoid rehab (thank you, MLB Player’s Association!) Then blamed Arte for signing an addict. At some point you need to take responsibility for yourself. Artie’s a shmuck for signing him in the first place, but Hamilton is culpable by screwing Artie on his way out the door.
C. A. H.
He didnt lie but he sure as hell got over. He acted on his agents orders — turned himself in not because it was the right thing to do but because they intended to use a loophole to avoid getting banned and his contract voided. It was completely shady — the SOLE reason he wasn’t banned and his contract taken away is because he didn’t fail a test… and the only reason he didn’t fail a test is because he CONFESSED and avoided taking one. That wasn’t the intent of the agreement and while MLB and the Angels are at fault for allowing the possibility to even happen, he’s a shady SOB for working the system and getting over.
The fact that his defense was — They knew what they were getting themselves into says everything you need to know about Hamilton.
I don’t fault him for being human, I don’t fault him for relapsing, I do find the way he was able to shirk the consequences of his relapse completely shady…
Mobester
Man, someone’s got issues. You gonna get over the fact he’s making more money than you or you just gonna keep sitting here sounding stupid? Chill bro
padreforlife
He cheated baseball? Josh did best he could had relapse Angels knew what was up
davidcoonce74
In jail for picking up a drink? Wow….
JD396
Wow, that’s so weird, most people with substance abuse problems never ever relapse… unless they’re on planet earth
halos101
Good for josh. As much as his contract hurt the angels, he’s a human who had a relapse.
JD396
Unless someone can provide proof he held Moreno at gunpoint it’s certainly not Hamilton’s fault that he got signed for that money. He WAS one of the more productive players in the league for several years. Everyone knew he struggled with substance abuse before he went to LAA, and had relapses even with the Rangers.
The dude has been through a lot of crap. Lots of it self inflicted of course… but he’s a reminder that ballplayers are human beings with just as many flaws as anyone else.
halos101
exactly what i was saying. some people on this site are just cruel
Cam
Since Texas are already paying him a few dollars anyway, this is effectively just an invite to camp.
halofan20
Plain and simple man
Ef JH!!!
bigpapisucks4life
It’s funny reading some of the comments that trash Josh Hamilton as a waste. He still had some great years even after all his drug problems. It’s still a great story.
He will always battle addiction and it is not easy. It doesn’t help when every media outlet prays for a slip up and makes him having a beer national news.
People on here are all excited over Chapman signing and the exploits of these other women beaters. They can forgive the scum of the earth that play in the nfl but trash a man who suffers from addiction. God bless and merry Christmas!
J
davidcoonce74
I hope none of you have family members or loved ones who suffer from the disease of addiction. It is not about willpower. It is an actual disease, recognized as such by every major medical and psychological society in the world.
pullhitter445
Drug addiction stems from multiple triggers. Without getting to much into it, it’s more so on the individual with the problem to try and get professional help for tools they can use to function as a member of society. While not implying people often recognize they need help before they try whatever method they choose to escape there problems they still are making the decision to use drugs, alcohol, or whatever is there escape to feel better.
arcadia Ldogg
I hope they start drug testing him again. Real soon. Angels gave him a real chance and he crapped all over them and us fans.
Keep shoving that stuff up your nose Josh. There will be another set of fans you can screw over.
Red_Line_9
I believe he was tested 3 times a week. Seems his achilles heel has been alcohol and crack…heroin in the past. If you’re gonna trash someone know what you’re trashing. Don’t think it was going up his nose.
Mobester
You think he wanted to slip up? You think he wanted to go from an all-star to fighting for a spot in ST? You think he likes the decline he’s had? Maybe take a second and think before you say something. All these people on here getting all upset over this. Acting like he signed the contract with having a relapse in his future as part of the plan. Put yourself in his shoes for a second and think. Yall are acting like Hamilton made Arte give him the contract. News flash, he didn’t and he doesn’t owe anything to anyone. If you think he didn’t try his best to stay at the level he used to be at, then you’re thinking really stupid.
Texassooner
I love it when Arte signs Rangers’ free agents. How many times has it backfired? EVERY time. Then, the angels’ fans act like these. With Moreno, fat boy manager, and amoral fans the team deserves what it’s gotten. Keep it up.
halofan20
I’m sure you became a rangers fan in 2010. Good for you bud.
arcadia Ldogg
If detesting a lying, thieving and ungrateful player like him, makes me a-moral in some other dopers eye, so be it.
Red_Line_9
How ya feel about Reggie Jackson?
halos101
at least we have a ring…
White Mamba
Why wouldn’t fans be upset when the owner of your favorite team signs drug addicts like Hamilton and HGH-abusers like Gary Matthews. How’d that A-Rod deal work out? Chan Ho Park? Prince Fielder? Chin Soo Choo?
Red_Line_9
Mlbtr ever wants to just get page hits..they can troll Angels fans with Hamilton info. I always thought of SoCal fans as layed back…lol…not with Hamilton. They get all Philly chucking snowballs at Santa.
White Mamba
Doesn’t an employee have an obligation to his employer? I mean, Hamilton got his money; it was all guaranteed. My beef is simply this: Take some personal responsibility. Don’t blame the owner for signing you in the first place. One assumes Artie knew what he was getting in to, but shouldn’t that work both ways? Okay, he’s an addict. I understand that. But for crying out loud, don’t piss all over the organization that’s making your mega-wealthy after YOU messed up. In the real world, that kind of behavior would not be tolerated.
JD396
I know, right, Hamilton is the first guy in the history of organized sports to fail to deliver on every penny of his contract.
Red_Line_9
If I recall Hamilton seemed to lay signing in Anaheim at his ex-wifes feet.
C. A. H.
Isnt that par for the course.. it’s always someone else’s fault. So, all that stuff about how he prayed and and that led to his decision. Guess it was all BS? because when the situation went sideways — it was his wife’s fault.
Do Rangers fans ever get tired of making excuses for Hamilton?
Astros_fan_84
Hamilton will sell tickets at AAA Round Rock.
Red_Line_9
I’ve sometimes wondered how that Dad falling to his death after Hamilton tried to toss him a ball effected him. I remember at the time thinking…man…that’s the wrong guy to have that happen to.
southerncali
It’s hard to have sympathy for a guy who earns 20 mil a year. He should’ve put himself in rehab instead of screw over the angels. It’s easy for other fans to say it was artes fault for signing him in the first place but it’s his job to make the fans excited for the upcoming season. If someone was gracious enough to give me that much money I’d be going to therapy everyday and make sure I was in shape (mentally and physically) to be playing my best. I hope he gets his life fully together off the field before he starts playing again
pullhitter445
Anyone else feel like the rangers just continually make bad deal after bad deal? To the point it holds them back as an organization. Not that Hamilton deal is anything major. More so referencing sin shoo choo, prince fielder,
pullhitter445
And Elvis andrus. Rangers just seem to make more wrong decisions then right ones. The al west owns some of baseballs worst contracts besides the names mentioned above (cano