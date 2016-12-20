Roughly 20 Teams Interested In Tyson Ross

Although free agent right-hander Tyson Ross threw just 5 1/3 innings last season and is on the mend from October thoracic outlet surgery, the vast majority of major league teams are interested in his services. Roughly 20 clubs are in on Ross, tweets FanRag’s Jon Heyman, who specifically names his previous team – the Padres – along with the Cubs, Rangers, Pirates and Indians as suitors.
The Padres non-tendered Ross at the outset of this month, but general manager A.J. Preller then revealed there’s “mutual interest” in a reunion between the two sides. However, Ross is reportedly seeking $9MM or more in guarantees, and the Padres were already unwilling to pay him a similar amount in arbitration (an estimated $9.6MM).
Since the Padres cut Ross, no team has been connected to the 29-year-old more than the Cubs. Chicago – which Heyman indicates has visited with Ross – nearly acquired him him via trade in July 2015, when he was amid a three-year run as a front-line starter. From 2013-15, Ross posted a 3.07 ERA, 9.16 K/9, 3.48 BB/9 and 58.2 ground-ball rate over 516 2/3 frames, but San Diego elected against dealing him. That proved to be a mistake in hindsight, as Ross’ shoulder troubles kept him off the field last season after a truncated Opening Day start and ultimately led to the end of his Padres career (temporarily at least).
If healthy, Ross would slot into a Cubs rotation that’s currently set to feature Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jake Arrieta, John Lackey and Mike Montgomery. The reigning World Series champions could use another left-hander in their righty-packed bullpen, and adding Ross would perhaps enable them to shift Montgomery, a southpaw, to a relief role. Ross would have to recover first, of course, and Peter Gammons tweeted earlier this month that he should be OK by April.
The Rangers and Pirates have also been in the Ross chase since the Padres non-tendered him, though it’s difficult to imagine low-payroll Pittsburgh approaching his asking price. The Indians, whom FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal previously named as a possible landing spot for Ross, also aren’t known for spending. The Tribe’s run to the World Series proved lucrative, though, which could help them secure Ross.
Comments
KIBM
24TheKid
FIPwOBA
chitown311
cxcx
JDGoat
csamson11
I would agree, but as JDGoat said Ross visited with the Cubs and has been linked to the them since 2014 (maybe 2015, I don’t remember exactly) so it makes sense that the team which has had the most interest would be written about the most at this time.
Cam
TheMichigan
frosttie
ddub7
thebare
bsteady powers
bbatardo
Might as well say all 30 teams interested at this point. Until he can throw and show he is healthy I doubt anyone pays him.
hojostache
pd14athletics
The cheap Mets that just signed the top free agent? Sure their financial issues are preventing them from spending as they should in their market. But they had the 12th highest payroll last year, and just locked up Cespedes. Wish my team was that “cheap”
cardinalsfan97
cardinals need to get him
stl_cards16
Would love to. But unless the Cardinals are going to offer significantly more guaranteed money than any other team, he’s going to go to a team where he knows he has a starting spot if he’s healthy. The Cardinals can’t offer that
trace
Weighed
Nationals trade 4 Prospects to Tyson Ross for his signature.
Outlaws12
dewssox79
Cardinals17
politicsNbaseball
Polish Hammer
Cleveland doesn’t need him, use your time and money to find. Corner/power bat.
datrain021
Agreed unless they would sigh him then trade Bauer for that power bat
datrain021
Luis arroyo123
Tyson would be a great 4th or 5th starter for the Cubs. Theo and Jed should give him his 9 million a year. We need Montgomery in the bullpen as a long reliever, he is not starter material
bsteady powers
JFactor
20 teams interested could be teams just asking for his number from his agents.
chino31
HaloShane
With no Ace or true #1 on the staff (not that Ross is), Ross could be a nice addition to the Angels starting staff.
pd14athletics
Personally I think they sign Nova. Ross could be an amazing pickup for them I just feel like with their recent health issues with starters they will be scared off.
HaloShane
koldjerky
brewcrewblues
baseball10
Not too confident Tyson ever rounds back into form. I dont want my team giving him anywhere near 9 million. A guy like him with diminished stuff and poor control doesnt sound too appealing. Definitely a gamble for one of the rich mlb clubs
Michael Macaulay-Birks
jakem59
I wouldn’t include 2013 as part of his FOTR run, he spent most of the year as a reliever and even his 16 starts were pretty all over the place.
Doc Halladay
Having his surgery in October likely means he’s out until June/July at the earliest. Based on past TOS surgeries, most come back to the mound around 8 months post surgery(some take up to 12 months). I wouldn’t count on him being a big piece for any team in 2017 and I’d have to guess almost teams interested are looking for him to provide most or all of his value in 2018.
davidcoonce74
The history of pitchers with TOS is pretty bleak. I loved watching Ross pitch, but I doubt he has much of a career left.
cardfan2011
chesteraarthur
I’m sure some team will do it, but giving Tyson Ross 9+ guaranteed for this season seems like a pretty bad plan, unless there is a lot of upside for the team in the form of cheap additional control/options
padreforlife
He’s overrated walks too many guys.
Mikel Grady
In line with Arrieta , cole hammels, archer and Carlos Martinez. Not bad company.
chesteraarthur
What does inline with mean? In 2015 Tyson Ross walked more /9 than any other qualified pitcher not named Trevor Bauer. He was 77/78. If you combine 2014 and 2015 he’s 79/84. Career average of 3.64 and never posted a season with it under 3
Mikel Grady
3.64 E.R.A. Would tie him for 28th best in all of baseball this year.
Jake
He’s talking about BB/9 not ERA. 3.64 is bad.
Mikel Grady
2014 era 2.81 2015 3.26 where is he getting 3.64 my inline post is bb/9. He is going to be a #5 starter contract . Shark 3.81 price 3.99 archer 4.02. What kinda $ are they getting? His 2014 era would be 6th best this year his 2015 era 18th best. And once again getting him for #5 rotation money.
jvincitore11
Cardinals17
I wish the Cardinals would take a chance on him. If Dave Duncan was still with the Cards, I’d be a no brainier to sign him!! Could have possibly made him into a Chris Carpenter!
Wrek305
Tyson Ross would fit perfect with the cubs. The cubs also still need to sign Travis Wood back. He can be their long reliever and have even a few spot starts if needed. 3/15 low risk low cost high reward for Ross. 1 year with an option for Travis Wood. 1/9mil with a player option for 2018.
Mikel Grady
I agree on Ross don’t see room for wood(who I like as well)
biasisrelitive
arp7241
