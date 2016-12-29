The Ad Experience On MLBTR

Despite our increased efforts over the last several months, many of you are currently experiencing ads on our mobile site that automatically redirect your browser. Sometimes it goes to the app store, sometimes to other sites, but it’s always incredibly annoying. I’m sorry you’ve had to deal with it. At MLBTR, we loathe these ads. We don’t make money from them; they are the result of shady ad networks violating their terms. You can read more about the issue here; it is something even Google and Apple have been unable to stop.

I don’t say that as an excuse, but just an explanation. We’ve worked to remove these redirect ads for years, but it’s been a game of Whac-A-Mole. This month I am renewing my efforts to fix the problem. If you’re willing to help, please contact us so we can gather details from your case.

In the meantime, please consider downloading our free app, Trade Rumors, and using that instead of the mobile website. The app has fewer ads than our mobile site does, and has rarely had redirect issues. It’s also a well-reviewed app that offers custom notifications and a sleek reading experience on mobile devices.

We’ll continue to do everything we can to root out the bad ad networks. Thanks for your patience and understanding in this matter.