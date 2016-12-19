Tigers, Alex Presley Agree To Minors Deal

The Tigers have agreed to a minor league contract with outfielder Alex Presley, tweets SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo. Presley will receive an invite to Major League Spring Training as well.

The 31-year-old Presley returns to Detroit after finishing the 2016 campaign in the Tigers organization. He appeared in just three Major League games with the Tigers last year, but he also saw time in 47 games with the Brewers in a limited role. Collectively, he batted .198/.269/.289 in 134 plate appearances between the two teams. Presley has a better track record than that, as he’s a career .253/.295/.382 hitter in 379 big league games (1239 plate appearances) split between the Pirates, Twins, Astros, Brewers and Tigers. He’s capable of playing center field and also has experience in both outfield corners, so he’ll have a chance to compete for a bench job or possibly more, depending on the team’s other moves this winter. J.D. Martinez has been an oft-speculated trade candidate, and dealing him would create further opportunity for Presley to earn a role with the team.