Yankees Agree To Minor League Deal With Ruben Tejada

8:07pm: Tejada will earn at a $1.35MM annual rate if he plays in the majors, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag tweets.

11:17am: The Yankees have agreed to a minor league contract with free-agent infielder Ruben Tejada, agent Peter Greenberg confirmed to ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick (Twitter link). He’ll be invited to Major League Spring Training. Last week, the New York Post’s George A. King III reported that the Yankees were interested in Tejada.

[Related: Updated New York Yankees Depth Chart]

Tejada, 27, has spent the vast majority of his career in the other New York organization, but the Mets cut him loose last Spring Training, after which he went on to play with the Cardinals and the Giants. Tejada opened the year as the Cardinals’ shortstop but suffered a hamstring injury almost immediately, which opened the door for Aledmys Diaz to break out and cement himself in that role. With little need for Tejada following Diaz’s breakout, the Cardinals cut him loose in early June.

When healthy, Tejada struggled at the dish, batting a mere .167/.247/.242 in 78 plate appearances. However, he has a track record as a passable offensive contributor relative to his positional peers, as from 2011-15 he slashed .261/.333/.328. Tejada has experience at both middle infield positions as well as third base, so he’ll come to camp with the Yankees as a depth option in competition for a bench role behind starters Starlin Castro (second base), Didi Gregorius (shortstop) and Chase Headley (third base).