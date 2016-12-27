Yankees, White Sox Discussing David Robertson As Part Of Quintana Talks

As the Yankees and White Sox continue to explore trade arrangements involving highly valued southpaw Jose Quintana, the organizations have now also “expanded” their discussions to include Chicago closer David Robertson, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today (via Twitter). The Sox would keep part of the remaining $25MM left on Robertson’s contract in any agreement.
We’ve heard varying suggestions recently as to just how serious New York’s interest in Quintana really is. Certainly, there’s a need on paper for the Yanks, who might at least be somewhat more willing to part with some of their newly acquired farm depth to add a youthful, affordable, controllable starter such as Quintana.
The insertion of Robertson into the mix adds some intrigue, though it still isn’t apparent how likely the sides are to line up on a deal. It’s possible to imagine the 31-year-old righty making a return to New York, where he spent seven strong years, to form another three-headed bullpen monster with Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances. But wrapping Robertson into a deal could also set up a variety of other alternatives for the Yanks, who could conceivably go on to flip Robertson or even move Betances to offset the presumably lofty cost it would take to pry Quintana loose.
From the White Sox’ perspective, there’s still no urgent need to deal their best remaining rotation piece, or even to part ways with Robertson except to help facilitate an appealing return of talent. But after already sending out ace Chris Sale, along with quality outfielder Adam Eaton, there’s certainly an argument to be made that the organization ought to make every effort to cash in Quintana this winter rather than rolling the dice on his continued health and effectiveness.
If there’s something of a game of chicken ongoing between the South Siders and the Bronx Bombers, there are also plenty of other forces at play. The Pirates have reportedly pushed hard to land Quintana, and a pair of AL West rivals are still competitive, too. We heard recently that the Rangers have interest, and the Astros have already kicked around some potential packages for the 27-year-old lefty.
Comments
acarneglia
This would be a huge deal to see happen
WhiteSox4ever
Judge and Frazier better be in the deal. IMO
Priggs89
No thanks on Judge
ghostoforsillo
Judge can stay in New York. Jubo no help with curve ball.
Big_Boy_VanDuzey
Ur stupid their the two best prospects we would never give them up
alexgordonbeckham
– Red Sox fan 3 weeks ago.
kenster84
Right, it will cost way more than that.
John Murray
If you’re a Yankees fan, be wary…the White Sox are taking an approach – firmly – that only benefits a trade partner if they’re ready to win now. 100% guarantee that Torres is a starting point in any deal, and Betances would also be an almost certain requirement if Robertson is in the deal. Considering the Sox moved Eaton and Cabrera is a FA after this season, I doubt the Sox move forward without Frazier in the deal either.
Jake Tillinghast
Betances is not goin anywhere. That’s for sure.
nyjets21
Stfu you don’t know anything White Sox are 100% not getting Gleyber Torres or Betances
theruns
No Torres, no deal.
After seeing what Hahn did in the other trades, it’s Torres plus a bit more.
sox05
I agree…I think that somewhere between what you got for Sale and more than you got for Eaton is what the White Sox will not only expect, but they will receive from whomever eventually gets Q. The White Sox got a lot more for Eaton than what many fans feel the Yankees will have to give up for Q. Quintana is a top 10-15 starter for the past 4 years; he pitches from the left side and is under control for 4 years at less than 40 million which allows a team like the Yankees to keep an eye on FA and people like Bryce Harper. The Yankees getting Q does not mean the Yankees are thinking this is the year. They can make this move as a future move. If you consider what the Sox set the market at, I think they will focus on Torres and not Frazier; they will look to add Rutherford as the outfielder of choice, then Sheffield and Andujar + one more arm from lower in the rankings that has upside to eventually be a solid reliever at the pro level. That is a lot, but that is the market. for a cheap #1 starter and a late innings reliever in this terrible pitching market. If I was Hahn, I would demand Torres, Rutherford and Sheffield for just Quintana and that still would not quite reach what the Sox got for Eaton from the Nats. Then I would ask for Kaprelien or Andujar and see what happens. This is why I think the Yanks are asking for Robertson and money because they want another usable piece at a premium spot on their current roster. That is why if the White Sox pay some of the money for Robertson (say 10 million over 2 years) they will expect Torres, Rutherford, Sheffield, Andujar and Kaprelin, The Yankees could think that is too expensive, but don’t expect Hahn to be looking for anything less. He will get what he wants or keep Q til the deadline or even later.
pullhitter445
White sox wouldn’t be asking for betances. Torres, judge, Frazier, amongst other position prospects would be the focal point in any deal. Not really sure what the Yankees are willing to part with.
yankeefan63
White Sox will not get both Torres and Frazier
BillGiles
I hope that the White Sox overplay their hand and teams look elsewhere.
pullhitter445
Loving the Yankee fans stating they “won’t get” certain players bc Nationals fans and especially Red Sox fans said the day thing about certain guys…..bye Felicia
pullhitter445
Same***
Red_Line_9
By overplaying their hand now they walk themselves into a potential auction situation at the deadline…which benefits them. They have no urgent pressure to deal Quintana….and they can get seek out a great deal.
Steven
Hard to overplay your hand when you have all of the leverage in negotiations. Sox absolutely do not have to deal Quintana unless they get their price.
They are getting multiple suitors involved and letting the bidding war handle itself. Quintana’s contract is an amazing value in today’s mlb.
yanks02026
Please don’t trade for him cashman. For the amount of prospects to get Jose Q, you could have gone after sale.
Dutty21
With what the the Red Sox paid for Sale, the yanks wouldn’t have come close to that package. Unless they wanted to completely deplete the entire farm
MB923
I think they could still certainly compete for a Wild Card, but the AL East is Boston’s to lose since they’re the reigning champs and clearly are the best team on paper (and I and I’m sure everyone is aware games aren’t won on paper)
FWIW, back in November, FanGraphs projected the Yankees at 85 wins (rounded up from 84.8 in this article attached) and the 2nd Wild Card.
link to fangraphs.com
Mikel Grady
Good point . White Sox have gotten hauls for sale and eaton. Sox won’t trade with Cubs but sale and Quintana could both be traded within American League
mikep
Please no this would still not be enough to make the Yankees a serious ws contender
BucSox
Not in 17 but he is under contract for 4 years.
BillGiles
The Pirates would be foolish to trade Bell, Meadows or Glasnow in a Quintana deal. Quintana isn’t a dominating ace like Sale is, he’s more of a steady innings eater.
tohru
Innings eater? 2014-4.8 WAR 2015: 5.2 WAR 2016: 4.8 WAR
Chris Sale: 2014: 5.2 2015: 6.2 2016: 5.2
Over the last 3 seasons, only 7 pitchers have amassed more WAR than Jose Quintana.
BillGiles
WAR? Please. The Red Sox had their choice of Sale or Quintana and wisely chose the more dominant Sale.
Priggs89
And…? WAR said Chris Sale was better… Nobody is arguing that Quintana is a better pitcher than Sale… He is, however, significantly better than an “innings eater.”
MB923
One of the inventors of WAR works for the Red Sox. A guy by the name of Bill James who I’m sure you know, whether you like WAR/sabermetrics or not.
tohru
I know Sale is better.. but calling Quintana an innings eater is ridiculous.
Red_Line_9
I think theres a reasonable percentage that says Quintana has a better next 4 years than Sale. Time will tell if Sale holds up at Cy Young ability.
kerplunk905
Yeah, just because they could have had Sale or Qunitana and chose Sale does not mean Quintana is not also really good. Everyone agrees Sale is better,
Quintana in 2016 AL was top 10 in WAR (4th), ERA (7th), WHIP (8th), BB per 9 IP (9th), IP (6th), FIP (7th). How can someone not realize how damn good he is?!?!
Red_Line_9
Yeah….I keep seeing people bandy that inning eater thing around. An innings eater is Edinson Volquez.
shenk1631
I wouldn’t use the word dominating, but he’s much more than an “innings eater.”
dewssox79
you dont follow baseball. top in fWAR top 10 in WAR so lets stop the foolishness
BillGiles
Career WHIP of 1.24 isn’t dominant. In 2015 he even gave up more hits than innings pitched. Compared to Archer, Archer is more dominant and it isn’t even close.
tohru
Do you even watch what you type?
Archer’s WHIP since 2014: 1.217
Quintana’s: 1.225
Quintana walks less hitters, gives up less homeruns, and has a lower FIP.
Yes, Archer gives up a few less hits and strikes out a few more hitters. But your reasoning is tragic.
JDGoat
Whip doesn’t show if you’re a good pitcher or not
sox05
I think the word “dominant” is being used far too often. Is Q a big time strike out guy–No, but his WHIP is not bad in the slightest. There are Hall of Fame pitchers that were not high strike out guys, but I think we could consider them pretty dominant. Archer is not the polished pitcher that Q is. He might have more electric looking stuff and he might eventually sharpen and refine his tools, but Quintana has been sharp every year and controls the other teams lineup. His mental makeup along with his stuff makes him a pretty special pitcher. It is really frustrating for fans to watch their team get dominated by a guy who doesn’t look like he has dominating stuff, but that is what happens when Q takes the mound every 5th day.
chuckymorris
As a Red Sox fan, I’d be fine if the Yankees get Quintana and Robertson, as long as a few top prospects are moved. I say Quintana and Robertson for Frazier, Torres, Mateo, and another top prospect. May seem like a lot but who knows, white sox see Quintana’s value almost the same as sale, and look what it costed the Red Sox
BillGiles
I don’t see the Yanks giving that much. They are probably including Robertson’s overpriced contract to lower the cost of Quintana.
BucSox
Actually Nightengale said the Yankees want the Sox to pay Robertson’s money. The White Sox aren’t trying to dump salary so I doubt they would pair a bad contract with their most valuable asset when it could lower the return.
yanks02026
You’re crazy. They could have gotten Sale for Frazier, Torres, Mateo and another. LOL
John Murray
Lol…that’s the dumbest post in this thread. You’d need three more guys like Torres for Sale.
yankeefan63
Redsox didn’t give three guys like Torres for Sale – cmon…
yanks02026
Torres will be a top 10 prospect this season and Frazier is gonna be top 15.
Steven
Yoan Moncada is a better prospect than Torres.
Kopech is a better pitching prospect than anyone in the Yankees system as well
Sox great a great return for Sale, and I expect them, to do the same with Quintana. I could see things lining up for a Torres + Frazier ++ deal for Quintana and Robertson (Sox kick in some cash)
goblins
Top 10 does not equal #1. Torres is about as close to Moncada as Pineda is to Sale.
mikep
Keep dreaming buddy
chuckymorris
Hence the fact I’m a Red Sox fan
WhiteSox4ever
Q is an Ace he had no run support for years. Buddy
sngehl01
Define “ace.” He’s a very good pitcher, but let’s not oversell what he really is. However, being a WS fan, you are clearly drinking the Rick Hahn kool-aid. He’s not an ace. He’s not a guy you hand the ball to in September thinking “Here’s the win we are paying this guy for. ” Not a guy with such a poor K rate and such a high hit rate. The dude is damn good, and WAR is such a terrible measure of any kind of value. Mostly because it’s value is absolute, not based on play, but how much that play is on the field.
If two guys average .25 WAR per start, and one guy starts 20 games, and the other 30, they are gonna have a 2.5 WAR difference, when they are actually equal on the field.
Again, keep trying to upsell your guy. I can’t blame you. But there’s a reason their lofty demands haven’t been met, especially with how many interested teams there are.
Q’s HUGE value comes from the fact he’s under so much control (at so cheap). Contract not withstanding, I don’t think he’s on the of the first 25 pitchers selected to headline a rotation. Again, I don’t care what WAR numbers you throw at me. He also outperformed his FIP pretty easily this year, which is an indicator that maybe 2016 had a bit of luck to have as much success as he did.
In 2014 and 2015, he was a 3.5 and 4.0 WAR guy. I think that’s where he stands too. He’s had 2 years above 5, and 2 years at 4 or lower.
Good luck getting the return you think he’s worth, I don’t see it happening.
BillGiles
Amen. The Sox only got 1 player that is ready for the majors next year for the much more valuable Chris Sale. The other 3 prospects in the Sale have a high bust potential.
pullhitter445
All prospects have bust potential. I’m good with the white sox approach on the rebuild so far. Let’s them see internal flaws with player development now if top 100 prospects fail. Hopefully the organization will truly evaluate there operations closer during this time.
MB923
I just can’t picture the Yankees giving away their top 3 prospects. Just seems like way too much.
ChiSoxCity
That’s not enough for Q and Robertson. The Sox are on the hook for a portion of Robertson’s contract too.
chuckymorris
that’s why I included the Yankees giving up so much, because how good Quintana is plus Robertson won’t cost them much, plus relief pitching is in demand more now than ever
chuckymorris
And Quintana’s multiple years of control left
BronxBombers14
You hope to God that’s what the Yankees give up for Quintana. If the Yankees were going to give up that package of prospects, I’d like to think cashman is intelligent enough to have offered it for sale, not Quintana.
goblins
Why? Everything I’ve read says Quintana is just as good as Sale. Shouldn’the cost as much?
BillGiles
Archer should be the Pirates target if they move top prospects. He is more dominant.
Asdfgh88
Quintana is a better pitcher. Q is younger, better career ERA and a WAR double Archer’s. Quintana just didn’t get the national respect because he was on the same team as Sale. He is not only an ace, he’s a top 10 MLB pitcher right now and only 27 under team control for years.
sngehl01
Archer has 2 more years of control, at a cheaper/same rate, and people are enamored by high K rates.
Q doesn’t get national respect because averages nearly a hit allowed per inning, has pedestrian K rates, sits in the mid 3’s for ERA, and doesn’t ever really go the distance (1 complete game in 4.5 years).
He’s a very good pitcher. He’s not an ace. He’s just a very good pitcher. The key is, he is extremely dependable. There are lots of pitchers who can match up with him toe to toe any given game or season, but he’s been the same guy for 4 years, not real up and down like a guy like Colin McHugh, Cole Hamels, or Jordan Zimmerman.
In the 5 years prior to 2016, J Zimmermann had ERA’s of 3.18, 2.94, 3.25, 2.66, 3.66. The K rates, as a whole across 4 years, was pretty comparable. Same age range..
He had WAR of 2.8, 4.7, 3.7, 4.9, 3.5. That’s, roughly, the same as what Quintana did over his last 4 years (if you just take Zimmermanns last 4).
That’s just the reality of it. Guys like Q/Zimm are really good number 2 options, but being so hittable makes them suspect to being in a lot of high leverage situations, and lacking a quality out pitch to get themselves out of it. All it takes is a little loss of any 1 pitch, a little less movement, velocity, accuracy, etc.
Q is great. Not an ace. Doesn’t have “national respect” because he’s not an ace. He’s just another very good, consistent, pitcher.
Red_Line_9
You absolutely hate Quintana for some reason. He is a PRISTINE trade target for Pittsburgh. That kind of makeup moved to the NL with a better defense and park….with an amazing contract. I like Chris Archer….but Quintana is very solid for the Pirates
mike156
Oh, why, Cashman? You just did an exciting partial tear-down and gave fans a chance to hope for the future. Now, you are going to reverse it? Don’t do this.
juanmayet
Cash, don’t do it. Give the young arms you already have a chance. If you do, don’t give up Torres, Sheffield, Frazier or any prospect of value.
Asdfgh88
There’s no way he lands Quintana without giving up one of the above-mentioned prospects. You have to give to get and Quintana is one of the best pitchers in baseball.
pullhitter445
Kinda makes sense that the Yankees would ditch there rebuild and go back to spending money on upcoming FA classes.
Foreveryankees
Do it ! Flip Betances, we can’t bank on those prospects working out. Quintana is proven. That’s what we need.
CursedRangers
There is a part of me that wouldn’t mind seeing the Rangers try to trade Darvish, while also going after a pitcher such as Quintana that can be controlled for longer than just next season. I’m not saying Darvish is better than Quintana or vice-versa. Rather it’s a way of keeping the Rangers farm from being barren, getting something for Darvish, and having a top end of the rotation pitcher under reasonable control for a number of years.
jpozz
No on this trade , unless your only getting 2nd tier prospects. If they’re thinking any of the top 5 they just stole this past 6 months, there making a big mistake, as those are can’t miss, future allstars.
Priggs89
Wow. That’s a lot of can’t miss future all stars.
MB923
Pretty sure he’s trolling.
BooJays33
lol prepare to be very disappointed…a few of them may very well become ml regulars and there may be 1-2 all-stars in that mix but more often than not prospects will break your heart… even the frazier’s and torres’ of the world…
funny perspective from a yankees fan who for the first time in ages is actually counting/banking on the development of prospects…. welcome to the club!
BucSox
What I don’t understand is the Yankees said no to Torres, Judge, and Frazier being in the Quintana deal alone. So how do they expect to get it done when they are also asking for Robertson and the White Sox to pay down his contract on top of that? It almost has to be Hahn saying we have to get Torres or Frazier back and Cashman countering with :”Well then we want Robertson too but you have to pay his salary.” Otherwise this makes little sense. Wouldn’t surprise me if Quintana still went to the Pirates and the Yankees got Robertson. I think the Pirates are probably more willing to part with their top guys (Glasnow, Meadows, Bell) than the Yankees are to part with theirs (Frazier, Torres, Judge). Which if that is the case I think the Pirates obviously are the better partner.
Priggs89
I hope you’re right. I like the Pirates top guys a lot better…
BucSox
Honestly I think the Pirates are in a better position here. They have more need to get this deal done. The Yankees probably wouldn’t be contenders this year even if they add Q and Robertson. Whereas the Q is exactly the piece the Pirates need.
beyou02215
Mateo, Judge and Andujar?
pinballwizard1969
Would love to see the Yankees get Quintana and adding Robertson would be a bonus and pretty much a game changer in the AL race in 2017. I have 3 players that are absolutely off limits though: Torres, Kaprielian and either Frazier, Judge OR Rutherford. I’d part with either Frazier, Judge or Rutherford but NOT 2 of them. After that the White Sox can have any 2 other prospects in the Yankees Top 20 list according to MLB Pipeline: Frazier, Judge OR Rutherford and 2 others, for example Sheffield and Mateo along with one or 2 low level prospects.
For example: Frazier, Mateo and Sheffield are ranked 1, 3 and 6 respectively according to MLB Pipeline.
MB923
Hate to say it but there’s a great chance all 3 of those players you want them to keep go (though if that happens, they in all likelihood will have kept Torres)
pinballwizard1969
Not going to happen. When was the last time you can remember Cashman has let the press in on any move he was considering before it actually happened. The blog is pure speculation nothing more.
toby312
Keep up the open discussion pinball, I gained knowledge of yanks prospects from your info, thank you
pinballwizard1969
Toby, if you’re interested in Yankees Prospect Rankings:
Yankees Top 20 Prospects according to MLB Pipeline compiled as of Aug.1, 2016:
1 Clint Frazier (OF) – Projected MLB Debut 2017
2 Gleyber Torres (SS/2B) – Projected MLB Debut 2018
3Jorge Mateo (SS/OF) – Projected MLB Debut 2018
4 Aaron Judge (OF) – Projected MLB NOW
5 Blake Rutherford (OF) – Projected MLB Debut 2019/20
6 Justus Sheffield (SP) – Projected MLB Debut 2018
7 Miguel Andujar (3B) – Projected MLB Debut 2018
8 Domingo Acevedo (SP) – Projected MLB Debut 2018
9 James Kaprielian (SP) – Projected MLB Debut 2018
10 Albert Abreu (SP) – Projected MLB Debut 2019
11 Dillon Tate (SP/RP) – Projected MLB Debut 2018
12 Wilkerman Garcia (SS) – Projected MLB Debut 2019
13 Dustin Fowler (OF) – Projected MLB Debut 2017
14 Chance Adams (SP) – Projected MLB Debut 2017
15 Tyler Wade (SS/2B) – Projected MLB Debut 2017
16 Billy McKinney (OF) – Projected MLB Debut 2017
17 Ian Clarkin (SP) – Projected MLB Debut 2018
18 Drew Finley (SP) – Projected MLB Debut 2019
19 Jordan Montgomery (SP) – Projected MLB Debut 2017
20 Chad Green (SP/BP) – Projected MLB Debut NOW
You can do a search to find out how Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus and Bleacher Report ranked the Yankees prospects. They vary slightly since any list is somewhat subjective but you will have a pretty good idea of the quality and depth of the Yankees farm system now.
To quote Jim Callis of MLB: ““They may come in at No. 2 but the Yankees do have the deepest and best system in the game,” Callis said.
BTW, while MLB ranked the Yankees Farm System #2 behind the Brewers after the 2016 trade deadline. Bleacher Report ranked the Yankees Farm System #1 and the Brewers #2.
Hope this helps you understand a little more about the Yankees Farm System.
Green_Monster08
I’m not sure NYY actually have a plan. They are one of them middle teams. 1/3 of the roster is competent , 1/3 upside and 1/3 dreadful. But giving chicken little Girardi another RP to use in the 3rd and drag the enjoyment even further out of the game for the few fans that still go to games seems a wise move.
swaskito
As a yankees fan, i don’t expect the team to reach the postseason even if we improve the pitching depth. If we get quintana (and probably d rob), there would still be questions surrounding the other starters (tanaka, sabathia, pineda). Even quintana is not a sure thing. For me, as a rebuilding team, the 2017 yankees as of now is pretty good for me. I know the yanks want to do both win and rebuild, but our chances are pretty slim next year. Adding just a bit more chances is not worth giving up more wins in the future.
Priggs89
Quintana is about as close to a sure thing as you can get.
buehrle5687
Yep
BucSox
I am not a Yankee fan but I think you are echoing the sentiment of most rational fans these days, I think the days of Yankee fans thinking World Series or bust are over. Most fans seem to realize every team, even those with superb financial resources, are still going to have down years. If you look at thinks objectively the Yankees have needed to rebuild for several years now and they finally are starting to realize that. That is why I don’t see them getting Q and Robertson. Though I could be wrong.
BillGiles
If the Yanks get the Sox to buy into the hype of Judge and Mateo as the centerpiece, it would be a great move for the Yanks. I doubt Cashman moves Torres/Rutherford/Frazier.
alexgordonbeckham
It’s not going to happen without at least one of those 3.
LeoGetz
Sox would probably take Severino, Mateo, Sheffield, & Abreu for Q & Robertson
kenster84
In your dreams
Dannydeman
Would be a great move for the yankees as their prospects are largely over rated. Mateo is garbage, Frazier has hit 270 in a couple years in a ball. Other than in the winter league Torres has done nothing impressive in a ball. Judge looks aweful.
MB923
Yes, we know the tradition. The Yankees prospects are overhyped. The Red Sox prospects are future HOFers. The Braves prospects are future superstars, etc.
And last but not least, when a top prospect is on your favorite team, he’s untouchable because he is a future superstar, and when a top prospect on your favorite team is traded, he was expandable and may not even be an average player in MLB
Tell us who your favorite team is and I’m sure I or anyone can say many of their top prospects probably only hit .270 or have done nothing above A ball.
pinballwizard1969
Love your reply very, very appropriate and true.
LeoGetz
When only 66% of first round make an impact in the majors you can look at any teams top 10 & at least 3 won’t pan out. Why else would the Braves target so many former first rounders, gotta figure at least a handful won’t pan out.
Dannydeman
Yeah the yankees prospects are never overhyped.
I remember hearing all about the “Three B’s” lmao. Then there was the next greatness of joba the hut and Phillip hughes those guys were gunna be world beaters. What happened to the great benjuelos or whatever his name?
And yeah the redsox track record of producing superstars has been aweful.
Lester, Pedroia, ellsbury, bogaerts, betts, Bradley … Compared to benjuelos , hughes, joba chamberlain, etc
MB923
I said Futuire HOFers for the Red Sox, not superstars. But nice try. You left out Cano, Betances, Gardner, Melky Cabrera, and Robertson for the Yankees as well.
Some of those Red Sox players have had multiple great seasons, others have had 1 great season. But yes I won’t argue that they’ve developed players lately. That’s not the point i’m making
(not sure why I’m arguing with you. The worst thing to do with a troll is feed it)
goblins
Torres was a top 30 prospect with the Cubs. He gets traded, does worse with the Yankees A ball team than he did with the Cubs’ A ball team and has 15 hot games in the Arizona Fall League and suddenly he is a “Top 5 prospect”?
If that isn’t the ddefinition of overhyped, I don’t know what is.
sloppyamo
Tell us how you really feel.
bernbabybern
Mateo may not make it but Torres, Frazier and Judge will be major leaguers. I hope the Yankees don’t make this move.
sloppyamo
Torres wouldn’t be in this package. They project HIM to be their future SS. If he was ready right now, they would deal gregorious since his value is at an all time high. Mateo and possibly McKinney and a couple of arms should get it done. He’s not Sale – don’t think the Yankees are naive enough to throw their farm at a guy who averages a 3+ era and around 200 innings a year.
nyjets21
Torres would be absolutely untouchable to me, also wouldn’t trade Blake Rutherford or James Kapriellan. I like Frazier but id be open for him being the headliner along with a few mid tier prospects to land Quintana.
mlblifer
Good luck with that deal…the Sox will not move Quintana without getting 2 top pieces and another 2 top 15 organizational prospects.
MB923
I agree with you
CAVS0223
The Yankees are not going to trade Dellin. I’m sorry but the idea of that is flat out ridiculous.
MB923
They may at the deadline.
sss847
the offer rejected by the Yankees was Q for frazier, Mateo, and severino. I assume adding Robertson would net those 3 plus a lower level prospect with upside e.g. Jordan montgomery or kyle holder. yanks get to keep torres while adding 2 assets who will appreciate in value and the sox get another prospect haul. Win win.
MB923
Where did you hear the Yankees rejected that offer?
sss847
ibn sportswrap tweeted it last week. your call on the quality of source
sloppyamo
Adding Robertson would not add any significant value with having clippard, betances & chapman. And warren, cessa, green or Mitchell bound for a long relief role in the bullpen. However, It would allow them to make another trade or two, but I’m sure they won’t part with severino, Frazier and Mateo in the same deal unless they are getting Abreu along with Quintana. I’m sure with this new strategy, they’d rather keep the prospects and see what they offer this year instead of just shipping them off for a piece only valuable to them when they are at least favorites to win their division, not a WC spot.
mlblifer
The Sox have no need or desire for Severino. They have plenty of pitching, much less a guy who averages 4 innings a game. Frazier, Rutherford, plus would be the deal they’d be looking for.
sss847
i’m just going off what i’ve read. frankly i don’t understand the interest in severino or mateo and would prefer they go after bird and rutherford. but that’s why i’m a fan and not a GM.
Dannydeman
It would cost, Frazier – Mateo – Severino – Sheffield , nothing less
sloppyamo
Ok Rick Hahn. We have a GM commenting on this site guys, pay close attention!
AndyM
Yeaaaa no
whitemule70
Torres will not be in any deal. Period.
Dannydeman
The “three b’s” look out for the three b’s!!
sloppyamo
2/1 is a Mets fan. 2.5/1 is a Red Sox fan. 3/1 is White Sox Front Office Official.
MB923
2 of them had numerous injuries. The other is a 3 time all star and leads all relievers in WAR the last 3 years.
basilisk4
Seems pretty silly for the Yankees to undo all the good work they did to get their minor league system in order — getting Quintana and Robertson won’t push the Yankees over the top (or near it), and it would be very expensive.
John
This more than likely will not be happening since we know about it. Also, Nightengale is the one reporting this…Bob freaking Nightengale. When was the last time we got the inside scoop on a Cashman trade? Usually it’s one those tweets from either Rosenthal, Sherman, Heyman saying it’s close and a Yankee press release tweet following.
Would love Q, but I just do not see the Yankees spending from the farm system vault just yet. I think these prospects have more value to the Yankees next offseason when they spend 0 dollars in an effort to get under the luxury tax.
MB923
Agree. Bob isn’t very reliable. If it was Rosenthal or Passan or even Heyman, I’d buy more into it.
yanks02026
Also if the Yankees trade Luis Severino they will greatly regret it. The kid had a bad year but I think he’ll be just as good as Jose Q.
Connorsoxfan
As a Red Sox fan, I’d love to see the Yankees be competitive to be honest. I miss the real rivalry. If that means trading for Quintana, fine. If it’s waiting a couple years and growing the prospects, fine. But give me good old Red Sox-Yankees down to the wire for the division at the end of August! Never thought I’d not enjoy watching the Yankees not compete, but here I am. Maybe now having the World Series titles made that winning less important, and now I just want to see close, competitive games.
tank62
Nightengale isnt always the most accurate. I trust Joel Sherman,Ken Rosenthal even Heyman nuch more. Unless the Yankees are going to flip Robertson it doesn’t make much sense.
Betances is going nowhere. Hes under control at a low price.
pinballwizard1969
Yankees 2017 Roster could look like this:
. Starting Infield Position Players: Bird (1B), Castro (2B), Gregorius (SS), Headley (3B), Sanchez (C), Holliday (DH).
. Starting Outfield: Aaron Hicks OR Dustin Fowler (LF) *, Jacoby Ellsbury and Aaron Judge
. Starting Rotation: Masahiro Tanaka, Jose Quintana **, CC Sabathia, Michael Pineda and any one of the following: Chase Adams, Jordan Montgomery, Luis Severino or Luis Cessa
. Bullpen: Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances, David Robertson **, Tyler Clippard, Adam Warren, Bryan Mitchell, Tommy Layne
. Bench: Williams, Austin, Romine and Torreyes
* Assuming Brett Gardner is traded
** Assuming the Yankees trade for him
That is a pretty solid team and with the potential of the addition of Jose Quintana and Robertson the Yankees match up pretty well against any and all of the other AL East teams. The addition of Quintana would change the whole dynamic of the AL East race for 2017.
Remember the Red Sox have lost David Ortiz and Mitch Moreland is not an adequate replacement. And who knows what they will get out of Sandoval. Also, the Jays have apparently lost both Encarnacion and Bautista. and the Orioles may or may not re-sign Trumbo.
driftcat28
Please Cash, don’t do it
paulkonerkoforpresident
After hearing all of the Quintana rumors I am not optimistic a deal gets done but at least it is something to make the time go faster being back from work after the holiday weekend. haha
If I am the Sox I the Yankees are such a good fit not only for them but any team willing to make a trade to acquire prospects. I believe that they have the top farm system in all of baseball. I would like to see the Sox offer to eat close to if not all of Robertson’s contract since we will not be contending for the next 3-4 years and his money can come off the books once we look to sign pieces to help us contend. This would maximize the deal in what we could get in return.
I see posts that are asking for Frazier, Torres, Mateo… that wont happen. I do view Quintana as an ace but prospects are held to such a high standard compared to a couple of years ago. (Unless you are the Rizzo from the Nationals). I could still see the Yankees making Torres untouchable. If that is the case I would be happy with a package around Frazier (#15 overall), Rutherford (#51 overall), Sheffield (#78 overall) and James Kaprielian (#9 Yankees top 30)
So to break it down:
Sox get: Frazier (#15 overall), Rutherford (#51 overall), Sheffield (#78 overall) and James Kaprielian (#9 Yankees top 30)
Yankees get: SP Quintana, RP Robertson Sox pay Roberston contract in full or 90%.
Another idea the Yankees could consider instead of pursing a big name like Robertson. Maybe consider someone like Nate Jones. Makes more sense as he is someone that is locked up for cheap over the next 4 years. Also it is a creative contract if he were to get hurt again I believe his contract drops down to the league min. If I am the Yankees they could buy low on Nate Jones and have him and Quintana as young pieces to build around. If Jones were included it would obviously make the cost go up.
Some sox fans may not like this proposal saying it isn’t enough but they would still be getting 3 players in the top 100 and another 1st round draft pick. The Yankees wouldn’t be completely depleting their farm system either as they would still have Torress (#17 overall), Mateo (#18 overall), Aaron Judge (#22 overall), Along with Acevedo who I believe could sneak into the top 100 when the new rankings come out in Feb. due to his high ceiling.
Also it would sting for the Yankees to get these players but you have to give up something to get something. I think it would be a fair trade all around that being sox are willing to eat almost all of Robertson’s contract.
Let me know your thoughts. I could still be drunk from all the eggnog this weekend.
mlblifer
Swap Sheffield for Andujar and make it a 50% salary eat and I could see that working out well.
sngehl01
Definitely still drunk from the eggnog. ChiSox pay Robertsons contract and still only get the haul back? Not happening. That package for Q alone is in the cards, but still doubtful given the CWS asking prices around the league (or at least what’s rumored).
sox05
I think you have the makings of something here, but I think that Hahn is someone who pays attention to the glaring mistakes of Kenny Williams. He will value high BA over Power potential. I think he will also value solidifying the infield and that is why he will not want Frazier and he will want Torres. If the Sox paid all of Robertson’s contract I would be shocked. The Yankees would have to pay dearly for a cash-strapped team like the White Sox to do that. Frazier will not be the focus for the White Sox here.
econ101
Quintana, Robertson, and all of Robertson’s salary? That’s going to require quite a haul. Frazier, Mateo, Sheffield, Betances? + 2 lower level prospects? Phew… Just a guess, but dang. I’m basing that on what was being discussed of the Pirates for just Quintana.
emac22
Maybe instead of a third team for Betances the Sox & Yanks swap Betances for Robertson as part of the compensation for Q.