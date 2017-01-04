Our 2017 MLB arbitration tracker is now available! The tracker displays all arbitration eligible players, with fields for team, service time, player and team submissions, the midpoint, and the settlement amount. You can filter by team, signing status, service time, Super Two status, and whether a hearing occurred. So far only 24 of 187 arbitration eligible players have signed, as figures do not need to be exchanged until later this month.

You can bookmark MLBTR’s 2017 Arbitration Tracker here, or you can find it in the Tools menu at the top of the site.

MLBTR is also the only place for salary projections for every arbitration eligible player, which you can find here.