5 Key Stories: 1/14/17 – 1/20/17

Here are the top items from a busy week around baseball:

Blue Jays re-sign Jose Bautista. The Blue Jays re-signed the longtime Toronto slugger to a one-year deal that will pay Bautista $18.5MM in guaranteed money. The contract also contains a $17MM mutual option for 2018 and a $20MM vesting option for 2019, plus bonuses based on attendance figures.

Orioles re-sign Mark Trumbo. Another AL East team retained a free agent slugger, as the Orioles brought Trumbo back on a three-year, $37.5MM deal. Trumbo, whose first year in Baltimore saw him hit a league-best 47 homers, looks to split time between DH and a corner outfield spot, depending on matchups.

Angels sign Luis Valbuena, extend Kole Calhoun. The Halos added some pop to their infield mix by signing Valbuena to a two-year deal. Valbuena projects as a left-handed hitting complement to third baseman Yunel Escobar and/or switch-hitting second baseman Danny Espinosa, plus Valbuena could see action at first base with Albert Pujols recovering from offseason foot surgery. In other news from Anaheim, the Angels signed right fielder Calhoun to a three-year, $26MM extension that contains a club option for 2020 (Calhoun’s first free agent season).

Royals extend Danny Duffy. The Royals locked up a key member of their rotation by agreeing with Duffy on a five-year, $65MM extension. The deal has significant big-picture implications for the Royals, as Duffy was one of several important players (such as Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer, Alcides Escobar) slated to hit free agency next winter.

Hall Of Fame voting results. The Cooperstown class of 2017 was finalized after Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were voted into the Hall Of Fame. Rodriguez made the cut in his first year of eligibility, while Bagwell was in his seventh year and Raines was in his tenth and final year on the ballot.