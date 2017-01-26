AL Central Notes: Frazier, V-Mart, Indians, Grossman

White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier is currently wearing a splint as he recovers from a sprained finger in his left hand, reports Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (all Twitter links). Frazier first felt pain in his hand late in the season and experienced the issue again when he began his offseason workouts recently. He’s already had one MRI on the issue which appears to have checked out well, as Rosenthal adds that Frazier is expected to be ready for Spring Training. The injury hasn’t had any impact on the White Sox’ ability to trade Frazier this winter, per Rosenthal. It’ll be worth keeping in mind this spring and early in the season, though, as any lingering effects could impact Frazier’s performance and trade value as the year progresses.

A few more notes out of the AL Central…