AL East Notes: Price, Neander, Tillman, Blue Jays

David Price wasn’t satisfied with his first season in a Red Sox uniform, telling Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe that “last year was the first time in my career I didn’t have fun when I was on the field.” Price’s 2016 season (3.99 ERA, 8.9 K/9, and 4.56 K/BB rate over a league-best 230 innings) counts as a down year only by his high standards, though the southpaw did post a career-high 1.17 HR/9 and he struggled in his only postseason start. Price signed a seven-year, $217MM contract with the Sox last winter, and while that deal contains an opt-out clause after the 2018 campaign, Price said he will remain in Boston throughout the life of the contract. Even if Price delivers better numbers in 2017-18, he’ll be entering his age-33 season when he’s officially faced with the decision to opt out, which could make it hard for him to top the $127MM he’s already slated to earn from the Sox from 2019-2022.
Here’s more from around the American League East…
- Speaking to Jim Bowden and Jim Duquette on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (Twitter link), Rays GM Erik Neander says his team “will continue to have an open mind” about moving another starting pitcher. Trade rumors have swirled around Tampa’s rotation all winter, seemingly culminating in the deal that sent Drew Smyly to the Mariners earlier this week. Chris Archer, Jake Odorizzi and Alex Cobb also drew interest, so it’s not out of the question that the Rays would deal another starter if they can score a significant return.
- In a recent radio interview with 105.7 The Fan (hat tip to MASNsports.com’s Roch Kubatko), Chris Tillman reiterated that he would love to sign an extension to remain with the Orioles. There doesn’t appear to be much progress in talks between the two sides (“I haven’t heard anything, I haven’t seen anything,” Tillman said), though the right-hander did note that he lets his agent handle business negotiations until late in the process. The O’s began preliminary talks with Tillman’s representation last month, and Kubatko figures more serious discussions will take place during Spring Training to see if a deal can be reached before Opening Day. Tillman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $10.05MM deal for 2017, and he is eligible for free agency next winter.
- The Blue Jays’ rotation enjoyed an unusual amount of good health in 2016, Richard Griffin of the Toronto Star writes, and such durability will probably be hard to replicate this season. With the Jays short on depth options, it opens the door for top prospects Sean Reid-Foley or Conner Greene to emerge as potential late-season call-ups.
Comments
I may be letting my mind wander, but I wonder exactly what Price meant by not having fun.
Read the article. One thing it mentions is fans were yelling racial slurs at him.
Just another Red Sox bust signing
Like Porcello?
Price->2017 AL Cy Young
probably more likely than porcello repeating
Lol
Maybe Price should opt out if he so unhappy
Lol Bostons not getting that lucky. But if he states he’s staying there for the contract anyways, why negotiate an opt out?
Maybe Boston fans should represent our city better and not throw racist slurs at the guy whose only goal is to bring victory and acclaim to our city. Shameful. Although, sadly, not surprising.
When you sign for that much money you are obviously held to a higher standard. There is a learning curve for players when they first sign with a big market team. You go from a team that has two beat writers to twenty following the team daily is quite a difference. Living in the suburbs to condo downtown. Everyone can’t play in Boston and NY. Some guys just can’t handle the added pressure regardless of their skill set. No one should have to put up with racial slurs regardless of where they play.
How a pitcher who puts up 4.5 War is considered a failure in Boston amazes me. Yes, he has a big contract but racial slurs? Boston fans should be better than that.
I wouldn’t say it’s “Boston fans”. There’s terrible people that root for every team. Still sickening that people would do it.