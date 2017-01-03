Athletics Designate Max Muncy For Assignment

The A’s announced tonight that infielder/outfielder Max Muncy has been designated for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Rajai Davis, whose one-year contract with Oakland has now officially been announced.

The 26-year-old Muncy has been up and down between Triple-A and the Majors with the A’s over the past two seasons, spending time at first base, second base, third base and in the outfield corners at the Major League level. That versatility aside, however, he’s managed just a .195/.290/.321 batting line and five homers over the life of 96 games (245 plate appearances) in green and gold. He has a solid, albeit unspectacular track record in the minors, including a .262/.355/.407 slash in more than 500 plate appearances with the Athletics’ Triple-A affiliate. A former fifth-round pick, Muncy has worked primarily as a first baseman throughout his minor league tenure.