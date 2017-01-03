Athletics Designate Max Muncy For Assignment

The A’s announced tonight that infielder/outfielder Max Muncy has been designated for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Rajai Davis, whose one-year contract with Oakland has now officially been announced.
The 26-year-old Muncy has been up and down between Triple-A and the Majors with the A’s over the past two seasons, spending time at first base, second base, third base and in the outfield corners at the Major League level. That versatility aside, however, he’s managed just a .195/.290/.321 batting line and five homers over the life of 96 games (245 plate appearances) in green and gold. He has a solid, albeit unspectacular track record in the minors, including a .262/.355/.407 slash in more than 500 plate appearances with the Athletics’ Triple-A affiliate. A former fifth-round pick, Muncy has worked primarily as a first baseman throughout his minor league tenure.
Comments
TheChanceyColborn
Good god finally. He was painful to watch.
ethanhickey
This is a claim that the Brewers would make
Surprisingly a Bucks Fan
nope, we’ll pass
Reflect
He must not have had reviews as rave as Peter O’Brien.
bigcubsfan
The reviews MLBTR reader jwood gave of O’Brien’s defense were not rave. jwood may rave Muncy’s defense, but definitely not rave his .192 average. I am an expert in what jwood raves.
babyk79
Nah word on street is that even given Muncy’s versatility his defense has never garnered rave reviews much like his offense and of course the unravest of all O’Briens defense–in a category all by itself of course
julyn82001
Liked Muncy. He was never given a real chance to play everyday. If not claimed, then he can always come back to the A’s and try again…
FOmeOLS
I was hoping Davis would end up in Baltimore, but once again, Dan is too busy to worry about acquiring worthwhile players.
One can only wonder who is this year’s Yovani Gallardo.